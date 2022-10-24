The Best Gold Hair Clips To Add to Your Collection

Essential Gold Hair Clip Features

Rust resistance

Imagine the wind gushing through your hair, blowing your luscious locks. Sounds like a movie scene, right? Untied hair is great until you’re left pulling strands out of your mouth. Enter hair clips: a godsend invention that holds your tresses in place. When it comes to buying a hair clip, customers are bombarded with an onslaught of options. From shape to texture, the choice is overwhelming and it’s yours. It’s no secret that gold hair clips have a unique allure. But remember, not everything that shines is gold. Our buyers guide pins down all you need to know about spending on cute hair accessories.

Everyone is guilty of putting wet hair up in a clip. Or, wearing the latter during a high-intensity workout session that ends up with you drenched in sweat. A gold hair clip looks great until it succumbs to rust. But why should you even buy one that can’t survive a little moisture? Gold hair clips only deserve your hard-earned money if they’re rust-resistant. Do not trick yourself into thinking that your hair accessory will never come into contact with water or sweat. The best hair clip manufacturers flaunt their products’ resistance to rust and that’s exactly what you should be looking for.

Wide claws

Whether your hair is curly, straight or wavy, wide claws save the day. Gold hair clips with narrow claws can be hard to adjust and do not have a sturdy grip. Needless to say, nothing is more annoying than hair constantly slipping out of a hair clip.

Sturdy metal

When choosing a hair clip, go with products made of alloy metals. The latter is what’s mostly used for gold hair clips. It’s durable and even looks expensive. Spotting the words alloy metal, however, shouldn’t be all that it takes for you to add a product to your cart. To verify that, give customer reviews a thorough look. Unfortunately, some manufacturers misrepresent composition leading to customer complaints about lack of durability.

Gold Hair Clip 101: Why Weight Matters

Did you know that heavy hair clips cause bald patches? Because they constantly tug at roots regularly using one that’s weighing you down can lead to hair loss. Not to mention how a heavy hair clip is simply painful to wear. So, don’t buy into the misconception that heavy hair accessories are of better quality. That’s not true! Premium products can be uber lightweight and still hold thick hair together without budging for hours. To make sure that you don’t end up buying the wrong gold hair clip, check the item weight of your favorite picks online.