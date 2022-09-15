The Best Hair Extensions for Beautiful Hair

Types of Hair Extensions

Volume

Achieving the bombshell locks that you’ve always dreamed of is quick and easy with hair extensions. Skip the expensive salon visit and get your dream hair at home! But, before you jump into making any purchases, you should take a glance at our carefully researched buying guide. Our guide will lead you through the tricky process of obtaining high-quality hair extensions that will fit your desired look. In this buying guide, we will cover features such as hair texture, color, length, and even heat resistance.

If you want to increase the volume of your hair or length, go for a pack of natural, brown-colored hair extension packs. It comes with seven strands, having the same or different lengths. Each strand is thick and heavy enough to make your hair look voluminous and longer. You can dye and style it according to your desires or make the most out of its natural shade.

Color

For adding pop-up colors to your hair, choose a hair extension pack that also acts as a highlighter. These packs usually come with 20 to 37 pieces, featuring different colors like green, bright red, silver, white, brown, neon pink, and more. Each strand has a thin volume because you simply need to add a highlighted tuft.

Factors to Consider When Choosing the Perfect Hair Extensions

Material

Most hair extensions are made from natural human hair to ensure you can feel more comfortable after putting them on. Plus, their silky smoothness helps maintain your hair’s original look and beauty for a long time. You won’t find visible differences between the colors of the hair extensions and your natural hair, ensuring a perfect look with no flaws. The highlighter extension packs are made from synthetic fibers and colored with chemical dyes. They also boast the silkiness of natural hair but create a contrast with your original hair color.

Texture

While browsing through different hair extension options, check if the products have the natural texture you want or not. For instance, if your hair is slightly rougher, choose a product with the same texture and feel to ensure the hair extension blends in with your natural hair seamlessly.

Clips

The hair extension packs feature stainless steel clips to prevent the use of tapes and glues. Your scalp will remain healthy and safe from scratches or abrasions. Plus, the clips are easy to wear and remove. They are light and won’t cause any discomfort, regardless of how long you want to wear the extensions. As they are made from stainless steel, they won’t rust or corrode after hair washes.

Heat resistance

As you want to style the hair after wearing the hair extension strands, ensure to choose a pack that can resist heat and achieves the perfect style. For instance, you should be able to straighten it or make the strands wavy and bouncy. This way you won’t have to visit a parlor and invest more than necessary.

Quality

While looking through various hair extension packs, ensure they feature a strong weft to prevent shedding and hair fall. Plus, they should not melt when exposed to heat.

How to Care For Hair Extensions

While shampooing, try to use moisturizing or hydrating shampoo with the hair extensions to lock in the moisture and maintain a silky smooth texture.

Do not comb your hair with the extensions in wet condition. Let it dry a bit and then use a wide-toothed comb to free the tangles from damp hair.

Check the manufacturer’s instructions to prevent exposing the chosen hair extension to excessive heat as that can cause permanent damage to its texture and softness.

When you want to style your hair with extension in a professional manner, always use a heat protectant to reduce damage and achieve the perfect look.

You should deep condition your hair with extensions at least once a week. It would be better to use natural conditioning packs like yogurt with honey and lemon juice.

Trim the ends of your natural hair and the hair extension strands to prevent a mismatch in length or the appearance of split ends.

Top Styling Tips