The Best Hair Extensions for Beautiful Hair

Hair extensions come with helpful clips that will make styling your hair a breeze. All you have to do is choose the color and length of the extensions, and then you are free to go about your day. Stun all your friends with our favorite hair extensions of 2022; we’ve compiled these top-rated picks into an easy list and even provided a carefully researched buying guide.
Reviewing the Top Hair Extensions of 2022
Goo Goo Hair Extensions – Best Overall
This hair extension pack features stainless steel clips that lock in with your hair without any tape or glue, ensuring your scalp is not harmed in any way. Plus, the clips are light and won’t cause scratches or injuries. With its incredible texture, varied lengths, and rich color, this hair extension pack is our favorite pick.
- Installation is user-friendly
- Stainless clips prevent shedding
- Does not need tape or glue
- Not a budget-friendly pick
Laavoo Hair Extensions – Optimal Quality
This hair extension pack comes with seven pieces, each featuring a double weft to prevent melting and shedding. Their soft stainless steel comes with a rubber cover that will protect your hair. On top of everything, the rich, brown color of the hair strands is incredible and often doesn’t require dyeing.
- High-quality hair strands
- Light stainless clips
- Survives long-time exposure to heat
- No length variation
Moresso Hair Extensions – Best Highlights
Equipped with stainless steel clips and a silicone cover, this hair extension pack doesn’t scratch or injure your scalp, regardless of how sensitive you are. You can easily alter the strands’ length according to the event you have planned to attend without much difficulty. It retains silkiness and smoothness even after repeated washing and chemical dyes. It doesn’t require any tapes or glues like traditional extensions either.
- Highly durable and long-lasting
- Silky smooth natural hair strands
- Color options with highlights
- Cannot withstand high heat
EUICAE Hair Extensions – Most Color Variety
This hair extension can survive various styling methods, like trimming, curling, blow drying, and straightening, without melting or shedding. It is reinforced with a strong and durable clip that is easy to wear and take off, ensuring a quick hair fix at parties. You will also get a steel comb to prevent tangles in the extensions.
- Multiple colors for party styling
- No shedding or melting
- Made to withstand heat exposure
- Hair strands are thin
HH Fashion Hair Extensions – Most Affordable
This hair extension pack comes in 20 different shades, from pink to green, silver, white, gray, and many more.
- Perfect for costumes
- Seamlessly blends with your natural hair texture
- Easy to wear and remove
- Cannot withstand high heat
A Buying Guide to Hair Extensions
Types of Hair Extensions
Volume
If you want to increase the volume of your hair or length, go for a pack of natural, brown-colored hair extension packs. It comes with seven strands, having the same or different lengths. Each strand is thick and heavy enough to make your hair look voluminous and longer. You can dye and style it according to your desires or make the most out of its natural shade.
Color
For adding pop-up colors to your hair, choose a hair extension pack that also acts as a highlighter. These packs usually come with 20 to 37 pieces, featuring different colors like green, bright red, silver, white, brown, neon pink, and more. Each strand has a thin volume because you simply need to add a highlighted tuft.
Factors to Consider When Choosing the Perfect Hair Extensions
Material
Most hair extensions are made from natural human hair to ensure you can feel more comfortable after putting them on. Plus, their silky smoothness helps maintain your hair’s original look and beauty for a long time. You won’t find visible differences between the colors of the hair extensions and your natural hair, ensuring a perfect look with no flaws. The highlighter extension packs are made from synthetic fibers and colored with chemical dyes. They also boast the silkiness of natural hair but create a contrast with your original hair color.
Texture
While browsing through different hair extension options, check if the products have the natural texture you want or not. For instance, if your hair is slightly rougher, choose a product with the same texture and feel to ensure the hair extension blends in with your natural hair seamlessly.
Clips
The hair extension packs feature stainless steel clips to prevent the use of tapes and glues. Your scalp will remain healthy and safe from scratches or abrasions. Plus, the clips are easy to wear and remove. They are light and won’t cause any discomfort, regardless of how long you want to wear the extensions. As they are made from stainless steel, they won’t rust or corrode after hair washes.
Heat resistance
As you want to style the hair after wearing the hair extension strands, ensure to choose a pack that can resist heat and achieves the perfect style. For instance, you should be able to straighten it or make the strands wavy and bouncy. This way you won’t have to visit a parlor and invest more than necessary.
Quality
While looking through various hair extension packs, ensure they feature a strong weft to prevent shedding and hair fall. Plus, they should not melt when exposed to heat.
How to Care For Hair Extensions
- While shampooing, try to use moisturizing or hydrating shampoo with the hair extensions to lock in the moisture and maintain a silky smooth texture.
- Do not comb your hair with the extensions in wet condition. Let it dry a bit and then use a wide-toothed comb to free the tangles from damp hair.
- Check the manufacturer’s instructions to prevent exposing the chosen hair extension to excessive heat as that can cause permanent damage to its texture and softness.
- When you want to style your hair with extension in a professional manner, always use a heat protectant to reduce damage and achieve the perfect look.
- You should deep condition your hair with extensions at least once a week. It would be better to use natural conditioning packs like yogurt with honey and lemon juice.
- Trim the ends of your natural hair and the hair extension strands to prevent a mismatch in length or the appearance of split ends.
Top Styling Tips
- Dye the hair extension strands with matte colors to achieve a more natural look.
- If you want glossy highlights, use bright hair dye and color only a few hair extension strands to create a dynamic color.
- Curl the ends of the hair extension strands to match your hair texture.
- Wear the hair extension strands and style your hair into waves to get beach vibes.
- If your hair is neck or shoulder length, straighten the hair extension strands from the top and curl halfway down. This method will ensure that your extensions and hair blend seamlessly together.
