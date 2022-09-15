Cancel OK

The Best Long Skirts to Rock at Any Event

Highly rated long skirts
Everyone is familiar with the merits of a miniskirt. As a fashion staple of the 60s, these skirts are an evergreen style. The longer versions of these skirts, maxis, midis and everything in between, have become even more popular because they are low-maintenance, easy to handle, and allow you to create a fashionable outfit.

Another aspect that makes long skirts more preferable than short ones is that you can wear them all year long, unlike miniskirts, which cannot be worn in cold weather. On chilly winter nights, pair them with a matching sweater or a denim jacket; on hot summer days, style them with a crop top and high heels, the options are limitless. After thorough research, we have brought you the most popular long skirts of 2022 that you can wear in casual and formal settings. Let’s dive in and learn more about them.

Detailing the Top Long Skirts of 2022

EXLURA Long Skirt – Best Overall

long skirt reviews
Made of light, polyester fabric, this Exlura Long Skirt is comfortable to wear and looks amazing on every silhouette. It has an elastic closure and gives you the effect of a midi or maxi if you are taller. It has a small polka dot print, ideal for all body types. Also, the skirt has pockets on both sides, making it functional and practical. You can put small essentials, like your keys, phone, and wallet in these pockets if you don’t want to carry a bag.

The skirt’s elegant hem and high-elastic pleats make it suitable for various body types. So, whether you are slim, plus-sized, or skinny, this skirt will work for you. You can wear it to various occasions, be it a beach party or a date, a family dinner or a casual outing, it works for a range of occasions and weathers. The stylish silhouette and fashionable print make this our top choice.

Pros
  • Available in a variety of sizes
  • It has a stretchy waistband
  • Comes in versatile colors
  • Suitable for all activities
Cons
  • May cling to the legs

Simlu Long Skirt – Most Basic

long skirt reviews
The mixture of 4% spandex and 96% modal makes this Simlu Long Skirt a comfortable and fashionable wear. It has an A-line style and pull-on closure featuring a wide fold-over waistband with a gathered style. The added pockets on the side of the skirt offer convenience and utility. The skirt transcends simplicity and style, all stitched into one piece of apparel.

Whether you are traveling or want to lounge at home, this simple, stylish skirt works for all types of occasions, adding class to your ensemble. The skirt has a practical ankle length, which gives you comfortable coverage so you can spend the day without worrying about showing any extra skin. The wide, gathered waistband ensures that you don’t have to constantly tug on the skirt to keep it in place. The high waist and proper fit give it an effortless flair.

Pros
  • Free return in case of any issue
  • Makes for an excellent gift
  • Available in several sizes
  • Comes in different colors
Cons
  • Fit may vary widely

Lock and Love Long Skirt – Best Style

long skirt reviews
This Lock and Love Long Skirt is made in the US from imported materials, guaranteeing high-quality material in addition to style. The skirt is made of 5% spandex and 95% rayon, which is comfortable and gives a good fit and flair. It has an elastic waist closure, ensuring the skirt stays up. The double stitching on the bottom hem gives you a full floor-length style that you can pull off at any event.

These long skirts are low maintenance. You can wash them by hand in cold water or get them dry-cleaned. Just make sure not to use bleach, as it may cause the color to fade away. The stitching on the skirt is of the highest quality, giving this silky soft fabric a good finish.

Pros
  • Available in S to 3XL sizes
  • Comes in different attractive colors
  • The design is on-trend
Cons
  • Cannot be washed in the washing machine

Topdress Long Skirt – Most Versatile

long skirt reviews
This Topdress Long Skirt gives a chiffon-like flair in a variety of refreshing floral prints and colors, giving you a stylish, modern look that will make people turn their heads. The high-quality fabric is soft to the touch, making it comfortable. Plus, the print doesn’t fade away even if you wash it multiple times. It has an elastic closure and half lining, with the outside layer of chiffon and the inside lining.

Pair this long skirt with monochrome t-shirts and accessorize with sandals or high heels, and it will work for any type of occasion. Just make sure when you iron it, use a low temperature and iron carefully, or you might end up damaging the fabric.

Pros
  • Suitable for summer, autumn, and spring
  • Available in sizes S to 3XL
  • Can be worn daily
Cons
  • Finding the right size can be tough
  • Can only be hand washed

NASHALYLY Maxi Skirt – Best Value

long skirt reviews
This Nashlyly Maxi Skirt has an elastic waistband, which keeps the skirt stable on women with a thin waist and stretches to accommodate women with a wider waistline. It has a double deck and two-tier design that is not see-through, making it suitable for any occasion or event. The fabric is breathable and comfortable, which makes it suitable for wearing for a longer time period.

This long skirt works for casual and formal wear; whether you are going on a date, on vacation, shopping, a beach party, or at work, you can wear it anywhere. You can wear this lightweight, high-waisted skirt at any event and rock it.

Pros
  • Comes in various designs and colors
  • Suitable for women of all ages
  • Appropriate for any season
Cons
  • Not machine-washable

Buying Guide: Long Skirts

If you’re looking for something new to add to your wardrobe, consider a long skirt. These skirts are versatile, and can easily be dressed up for work or dressed down for a night out. If you’ve decided to buy one, check out this complete guide for everything to consider.

Top Considerations Before Buying a Long Skirt

There are many choices when it comes to buying a long skirt, so how do you pick the one that’s right for you? Fret not, we’re here to help you guide through it.

Material

This is the most important thing you should consider when buying a long skirt. Spandex, polyester, and cotton are the ones that are most readily available on the market. If you want a material that is roomy and stretches easily, go with spandex or polyester. If you want a lightweight fabric that keeps you cool in warm weather, try cotton. You will also find silk skirts online, but they are not too common, although they are also comfortable and easy to carry.

No matter which material you select, make sure that you are not allergic to it. Comfort should be your utmost priority when selecting a skirt.

Length

We know long skirts are supposed to have long lengths, but even with these skirts, the length may vary. The right length for you will be according to your height and body type. For instance, if you’re petite and like wearing heels or platforms, you can get a full-length skirt that gives you flare and covers the shoes or reaches right above the ankles. A skirt like that will add length to your ensemble. If you’re taller, an ankle-length wide skirt will be more suitable for you.

Dimensions and cuts

The dimensions and cuts of the long skirt are what give this garment its flair and look. The right cut can make or break the look of the skirt, which will differ according to your body’s shape. Those who are more petite should consider a flair option. Those with longer legs should consider more of a pencil-shape style, as that will show off your legs.

Also, make sure to get a long skirt that fits right; otherwise, it will have an opposite effect on your body. Plus, a well-fitted skirt will make you feel comfortable, making you look good.

The right pairing

Since skirts have flair, it’s better to pair them with a short top to prevent creating bulk. Wearing oversized blouses or shirts can make it nearly impossible for you to style your skirt. You can also try wearing bodysuits under most skirts, which will give you a good fit. It’s also a good idea to layer skirts with sweaters, jackets, blazers, and cardigans, but make sure to keep the top short with a long skirt.

The Best Way to Style a Long Skirt

The length of the skirt determines the style. If it is a longer length, pair it with a wider top. On the other hand, if it falls above your ankles, you should go with a close-fitted top. Accessories should be selected with respect to the look you want to create. For example, if you want to try a casual look, flats will work. If you want to spruce up your outfit, pair it with heels.

As for colors, you can wear a monochromatic outfit with the skirt and top in the same color, if you want to add length to your look. Go with a complementary color scheme if you’re in the mood to try out different colors. You can also keep the formality of the occasion in mind when making such a decision. For formal events, accessorize heavily. For casual occasions, tie up your hair, put on hoop earrings, and you’re good to go.

Price

A good long skirt is not a one-time purchase; it is a wardrobe investment that will last you for years through different seasons, occasions, and moods. So, it’s worth investing in one that has good quality and can withstand wear and tear.

People Also Asked

Q: Should I hand wash my long skirt in the washing machine?

A: This depends on the material, layers, and details of your skirt. Plus, each manufacturer dictates a different washing mechanism, so don’t forget to read that. To ensure the longevity of your skirts, it’s best to hand wash them to keep them intact for as long as possible. Long skirts have more fabric.

Q: How do I decide if my long skirt is suitable for an important event?

A: Usually, people get any outfit due to an upcoming event or occasion, unless it’s an impulse buy. So, if you’re buying a long skirt specifically for this purpose, make sure to keep the formality of the event in mind. For instance, if you’re buying for a wedding or a birthday party, you can either go with a monochrome skirt and a fancy, sequined top or a printed skirt with a fancy top.

On the other hand, if you are going to the beach or for a casual lunch, chiffon printed skirt with a crop top would look nice. If you want to give your outfit an extra something, accessorize accordingly so that it stands out.

Q: What’s the right way to fold a skirt?

A: Start by folding it in half. Then smooth the folds with your hands, folding the bottom and top thirds towards the middle. Again, press out the wrinkles with your hands. 

If you are keeping it in a suitcase or a small storage space, fold it one more time so that it fits into a small space. If you’re drying the skirt in the dryer, remember to take it out as soon as it dries, otherwise, it will cause wrinkles.

