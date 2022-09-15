The Best Long Skirts to Rock at Any Event

Another aspect that makes long skirts more preferable than short ones is that you can wear them all year long, unlike miniskirts, which cannot be worn in cold weather. On chilly winter nights, pair them with a matching sweater or a denim jacket; on hot summer days, style them with a crop top and high heels, the options are limitless. After thorough research, we have brought you the most popular long skirts of 2022 that you can wear in casual and formal settings. Let’s dive in and learn more about them.
Detailing the Top Long Skirts of 2022
EXLURA Long Skirt – Best Overall
The skirt’s elegant hem and high-elastic pleats make it suitable for various body types. So, whether you are slim, plus-sized, or skinny, this skirt will work for you. You can wear it to various occasions, be it a beach party or a date, a family dinner or a casual outing, it works for a range of occasions and weathers. The stylish silhouette and fashionable print make this our top choice.
- Available in a variety of sizes
- It has a stretchy waistband
- Comes in versatile colors
- Suitable for all activities
- May cling to the legs
Simlu Long Skirt – Most Basic
Whether you are traveling or want to lounge at home, this simple, stylish skirt works for all types of occasions, adding class to your ensemble. The skirt has a practical ankle length, which gives you comfortable coverage so you can spend the day without worrying about showing any extra skin. The wide, gathered waistband ensures that you don’t have to constantly tug on the skirt to keep it in place. The high waist and proper fit give it an effortless flair.
- Free return in case of any issue
- Makes for an excellent gift
- Available in several sizes
- Comes in different colors
- Fit may vary widely
Lock and Love Long Skirt – Best Style
These long skirts are low maintenance. You can wash them by hand in cold water or get them dry-cleaned. Just make sure not to use bleach, as it may cause the color to fade away. The stitching on the skirt is of the highest quality, giving this silky soft fabric a good finish.
- Available in S to 3XL sizes
- Comes in different attractive colors
- The design is on-trend
- Cannot be washed in the washing machine
Topdress Long Skirt – Most Versatile
Pair this long skirt with monochrome t-shirts and accessorize with sandals or high heels, and it will work for any type of occasion. Just make sure when you iron it, use a low temperature and iron carefully, or you might end up damaging the fabric.
- Suitable for summer, autumn, and spring
- Available in sizes S to 3XL
- Can be worn daily
- Finding the right size can be tough
- Can only be hand washed
NASHALYLY Maxi Skirt – Best Value
This long skirt works for casual and formal wear; whether you are going on a date, on vacation, shopping, a beach party, or at work, you can wear it anywhere. You can wear this lightweight, high-waisted skirt at any event and rock it.
- Comes in various designs and colors
- Suitable for women of all ages
- Appropriate for any season
- Not machine-washable
Buying Guide: Long Skirts
Top Considerations Before Buying a Long Skirt
There are many choices when it comes to buying a long skirt, so how do you pick the one that’s right for you? Fret not, we’re here to help you guide through it.
Material
This is the most important thing you should consider when buying a long skirt. Spandex, polyester, and cotton are the ones that are most readily available on the market. If you want a material that is roomy and stretches easily, go with spandex or polyester. If you want a lightweight fabric that keeps you cool in warm weather, try cotton. You will also find silk skirts online, but they are not too common, although they are also comfortable and easy to carry.
No matter which material you select, make sure that you are not allergic to it. Comfort should be your utmost priority when selecting a skirt.
Length
We know long skirts are supposed to have long lengths, but even with these skirts, the length may vary. The right length for you will be according to your height and body type. For instance, if you’re petite and like wearing heels or platforms, you can get a full-length skirt that gives you flare and covers the shoes or reaches right above the ankles. A skirt like that will add length to your ensemble. If you’re taller, an ankle-length wide skirt will be more suitable for you.
Dimensions and cuts
The dimensions and cuts of the long skirt are what give this garment its flair and look. The right cut can make or break the look of the skirt, which will differ according to your body’s shape. Those who are more petite should consider a flair option. Those with longer legs should consider more of a pencil-shape style, as that will show off your legs.
Also, make sure to get a long skirt that fits right; otherwise, it will have an opposite effect on your body. Plus, a well-fitted skirt will make you feel comfortable, making you look good.
The right pairing
Since skirts have flair, it’s better to pair them with a short top to prevent creating bulk. Wearing oversized blouses or shirts can make it nearly impossible for you to style your skirt. You can also try wearing bodysuits under most skirts, which will give you a good fit. It’s also a good idea to layer skirts with sweaters, jackets, blazers, and cardigans, but make sure to keep the top short with a long skirt.
The Best Way to Style a Long Skirt
The length of the skirt determines the style. If it is a longer length, pair it with a wider top. On the other hand, if it falls above your ankles, you should go with a close-fitted top. Accessories should be selected with respect to the look you want to create. For example, if you want to try a casual look, flats will work. If you want to spruce up your outfit, pair it with heels.
As for colors, you can wear a monochromatic outfit with the skirt and top in the same color, if you want to add length to your look. Go with a complementary color scheme if you’re in the mood to try out different colors. You can also keep the formality of the occasion in mind when making such a decision. For formal events, accessorize heavily. For casual occasions, tie up your hair, put on hoop earrings, and you’re good to go.
Price
A good long skirt is not a one-time purchase; it is a wardrobe investment that will last you for years through different seasons, occasions, and moods. So, it’s worth investing in one that has good quality and can withstand wear and tear.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!