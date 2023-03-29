The Best Nail Dehydrators and Primers for Glowing Nails Every Day

In this post, we’ll share our list of the best nail dehydrators of 2023. We’ve come up with a comprehensive list that includes options for every budget and skill level. Read on to learn what to look for in a nail dehydrator, and which ones we recommend for achieving professional-level results.
Comparing the Top-rated Nail Dehydrators of 2023
Morovan Professional Natural Nail Prep Dehydrate and Acid-Free Primer – Best Overall
The set works with all gel nail products, as well as acrylic powder and liquid systems. It is also compatible with any artificial nail art product. This set comes in an elegant gift box, bringing convenience and style to its users in case they wish to give it to someone special or just to treat themselves!
- Easy to use
- Long-lasting results
- Helps make nails stronger
- Accommodates those with sensitive skin and nails
- Cost effective and stylish
- Great for gel extensions, manicures or natural nails
- Smell can be overwhelming
Modelones Gel Nail Polish Primer – Best Hydrating Preparation
The two part set consists of a nail prep dehydrator and a nail primer. The nail prep dehydrator helps to clean the nail surface and bonds natural nails and manicure products together. The nail primer helps enhance adhesion for artificial nails.
The product can be used with all kinds of gel nails, acrylic powder, dip powder, extension gel, cuticle oil, and liquid systems available in the market. It also works great with all leading professional nail care brands. The acid-free formula used in the product is gentle on nails. Though it may cause an allergic reaction if used on sensitive skin, a skin test before use is recommended to be sure.
- Combination is cheaper than buying products separately
- Recommended by many gel/nail techs
- Versatile use
- Works great to remove shine and oils on the nail
- Nails last longer after use
- Strong odor may be unpleasant to some users
- May not be suitable for sensitive skin users
Mia Secret Professional Nail Prep Dehydrator – Best Oil Control
This nail care product can be used on all types of nails, including natural, acrylic and gels. The added XtraBond primer maintains the alkaline balance of the natural nail, ensuring the nails stay healthy and strong.
The formula is designed to quickly and efficiently dry the nail in preparation for painting, making it one of the most user-friendly nail prep solutions available on the market today. Furthermore, it can also be used to prepare the nails before applying artificial nails or nail extensions.
- No strong smell
- Works well with other products
- Help with longevity of nails
- Great for oily nail beds
- May cause discoloration if applied on top of existing polish
- Not suitable for those with sensitive skin or allergies
OKCOIN Nail Primer – Best for Artificial Nails
The nail primers are acid-free and mild, which makes them ideal for those with sensitive skin. It also features an easy-to-use applicator brush built into the cap of the product, and it takes only 60 seconds to dry naturally, or 30 seconds when using LED/UV light.
The wide application of this nail primer makes it applicable to multiple nail art techniques such as UV gels systems and other artificial nail art techniques. It is also compatible with leading professional nail care brands in the market.
This product comes in a luxurious gift box and is designed to provide maximum adhesion when applied correctly. The superior bonding formula helps prevent lifting and provides lasting durability when used together with the dehydrator and primer. For added protection, this product also works like double-sided tape to stick the nail and product together.
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Quick drying
- Works with any system
- Helps gel polish stay and not peel
- Uses dehydration to adhere nail strips to the whole nail
- Not suitable for use with dip powders as advertised
- May not be effective with frequent hand washing
Makartt Nail Dehydrator and Primer Set – Best for Gel Polish
This set is easy to use and ideal for all types of nail art. To use it properly, simply remove the cuticles and shape your nails, followed by filing and buffing. Then apply the dehydrator in a thin layer. Lastly, apply a thin layer of primer to strengthen the adhesion of your natural nails and the beauty product. The products can be used with gel polish, builder gels, hard gels, and poly building nail gels.
- Great for gel polish adherence and cure
- Non-overpowering scent
- Helps base coats stay well
- Easy and straightforward to use
- Nail protection
- Results may vary for those with labor intensive jobs.
Buying Guide: Nail Dehydrators
Quality
Quality should be your top concern when shopping for a nail dehydrator. How long does the product make nails last? To find the best success rate, look online. Be sure to read reviews and consumer ratings to get a better idea of the product’s quality and performance.
Price
Another major factor to consider when shopping for a nail dehydrator is price. Make sure you are getting the most bang for your buck by comparing different products and looking into discounts and deals available online.
Ingredients
It is important to pay attention to the ingredients in the product you’re buying. If you have sensitive skin or nail beds, certain chemicals may not suit your needs. Make sure you check the label carefully before buying as well as other customer testimonials. Also before using a product, it may be wise to do a skin test just to be sure.
Brand
Choose a trustworthy brand that has a good reputation for producing quality products specifically for nail care. Doing your research on the company’s products and checking for customer testimonials can help you make an informed decision.
Ease of use
Make sure you get one that is easy to apply and remove. Most primers and dehydrators come with a wand. An applicator should be comfortable in hand while applying. Removing the product should also be straightforward and easily read from the instructions.
Fragrance
Certain products may come scented. If you prefer scented products, look for one that will not be too overpowering or unpleasant.
Availability
Make sure that the product is readily available in stores near you or online so you can easily replenish your supply when needed.
