The Best Nail Glues To Make Sure You Never Lose a Nail Again

The right nail glue is the key to a seamless fix and will ensure that your broken nail lasts longer and looks better. We’ve done the digging and rounded up the best nail glue products available on the market today, so you can make the best choice for your needs. We’ll cover everything from the most commonly asked questions to what to look for in a nail glue so you can make the right buying decision for yourself.
Comparing The Top-Rated Nail Glues of 2023
NYK1 Nail Glue – Best Overall
This glue is compatible with all nail tips for fast and reliable bonding. The formula is quick-dry and offers a protective hold for perfectly strong bonds between the nail and the tip.
Whether you’re looking for an extra strong hold for press-on nails or a reliable bond for nail tips and acrylic nails, this product provides an easy solution with magnificent results every time. It’s also an excellent value compared to professional salon treatments. If you’re serious about long-lasting, beautiful nails, this glue is a perfect choice.
- Long-lasting adhesion and longevity
- Cost-effective and high-quality
- Brush applicator for easy application
- Easy to remove
- Not recommended for use with peel-off bases
KDS Nail Glue – Most Moisture-Resistant
- Strong, long-lasting hold
- Good price point
- Easy to apply
- Not ideal for those with sensitive skin
Glamnetic Brush-On Nail Glue – Most Sustainable
The directions are simple to follow and the glue is gentle enough on your hands that you can easily remove it by just soaking them in warm water and gently lifting nails from the side. After removing the excess glue with a nail buffer, you can even safely store it to reuse later.
This product is designed to withstand any activity so you don’t have to worry about chipping or sliding during your next work meeting or night out on the town. And unlike some other glues, this pick won’t damage your natural nails, so they can stay healthy while you enjoy having perfectly polished fingers!
- Lasts up to two weeks
- Easy to apply with nail brush
- Strong adhesive quality
- Useful for both initial application and repairs
- Convenient, fast-drying formula
- May dry too quickly for some users
Nailene Ultra Quick Nail Glue – Best for Long-Lasting Wear
- Reliable hold that lasts up to two weeks
- Good for difficult nail beds
- Easy to apply and clean
- Works chips in real nails
- Can take a while to set and dry fully
- Not suitable for gel nails
IBD Brush-On Nail Glue – Most Convenient
This pick sets the standard for innovation, with a wide range of colors and seasonal limited editions. The formula stands up well to wear and tear, making it perfect for everything from everyday looks to special occasions. Plus, it’s compatible with all other gel polish systems, making it ideal for professional nail technicians. From time-consuming removals to streaky finishes, this high-grade glue solves all of the common issues associated with using traditional gels and lacquers.
- Smooth, light, and clear finish
- Easy-to-use application
- Leaves no bumpy lines
- Holds split nails together for a week or more
- Removable with hot water
- May cause damage to natural nails
Buying Guide: Nail Glues
Product Quality
When it comes to finding nail glue, the quality of the product is of utmost importance. Look for glues that are strong and durable enough to last and can handle regular use. It should also be able to remain stable for a long period of time and should not easily dry up in the tube or bottle.
Adhesive Strength
This feature is crucial when choosing the right nail glue, as this will determine how securely your nails will stay in place. Choose a glue with high adhesive strength, as this will ensure that your nails won’t easily come off even after engaging in activities like washing the dishes or taking a shower. This will also prevent them from peeling off if they get wet or exposed to moisture.
Drying Time
For convenience’s sake, look for a nail glue that dries quickly so you don’t have to wait for it to set. High-quality glues should be able to be set within minutes or at least an hour.
Odor
Checking the odor of the glue is also important as some glues may have pungent or unpleasant smells that could be irritating or off-putting. Choose a product that has little to no odor.
Price
Price is another factor that needs to be taken into consideration when buying nail glue. Make sure that the product falls within your budget range and offers value for money before making your purchase. It is also important to take into account the size of the tube you are getting as this determines how many uses you can get out of it before needing to purchase more.
Skin Irritation
This is another key factor that needs to be considered when selecting the ideal nail glue for you. There are some glues out there that may cause skin irritation, so it is essential that you read up on the ingredients used in their formulas prior to purchasing them just in case they are not suitable for your skin type or sensitivity level.
Waterproof
Waterproof nail glue is an important feature as this helps stop nails from peeling off due to everyday activities such as washing dishes or taking showers. Not all glues are waterproof, however, so it’s important that you check if this feature is included in your chosen product before making your final decision.
Ease of Use
The ease of use of any nail glue must also be taken into consideration when choosing one suited to your needs. You don’t want to have difficulty using it due to its difficulty in the application or needing too much effort just to place one drop in an area on your nails. Select a product formulated with convenience and easy application at its core so you can get your desired results effortlessly and quickly.
Non-Toxic
Finally, make sure that the product you purchase does not contain any harsh chemicals or toxins that can potentially harm your health.
