The Best Pull-up Bars for Home Workouts on a Budget

A pull-up bar is made using sturdy metal, and it is designed to fit into openings such as an open doorway. Thanks to the compact profile, there’s no need to worry about it getting in your way either. Once it is fully assembled and installed, you can do all kinds of exercises, such as dead hangs, pull-ups, negative pull-ups and wide-grip pull-ups, to name a few.
By adding a pull-up bar to your home gym, you can get plenty of exercise without ever leaving the house. Unfortunately, choosing a good quality pull-up bar from the hundreds of options available on the market is no easy task. This is why we made this guide to buying the top pull-up bars for home in 2022 to help you find the best one for your needs.
The Top Pull-up Bar for Home Reviewed
Duonamic Pull-up Bar – Best Overall
Its clamp-safe design also ensures you won’t have to worry about it slipping off the doorway. Additionally, it is highly durable thanks to the aerospace composite build, making it very stiff and sturdy. What impressed the customers most about this pick was its easy installation. The overall portability, high durability and clamp-safe design of this pick have earned it the first spot on our list.
- Made using sturdy aerospace composite for durability
- It is clamp-safe, ensuring stability
- Thermoplastic-coated Eleviia to prevent damage to your doorway
- It is lightweight and highly portable
- Has a maximum weight capacity of 250 pounds
- It is a bit expensive
Iron Gym Pull-up Bar – Multiple Grip Positions
Its shiny platinum finish makes it very aesthetically pleasing, which is always a plus. Plus, it comes with assembly tools, safety brackets and a safety manual included in the package making it easy to assemble this pick on your own fast. What the customers liked the most about it was the wide range of motion it provides.
- Ergonomic and comfortable grips
- Maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds
- Comes in three bundle options to pick from
- Requires a doorway depth of fewer than 6.7 inches
ProsourceFit Pull-up Bar – Compact Design
This pull-up bar is also made from high-grade steel making it pretty durable as well. This reliable build is also why it boasts an impressive maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds. The compact design allows for easy storage, so it won’t ruin the look of your room. What the customers liked the most about this product was the great value for money it provides. They also appreciated its simple assembly and installation process.
- Comes in five design variations to pick from
- Made with high-grade steel for sturdiness
- It is very easy to install
- Has a compact profile for easy storage
- High maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds
- Cannot work with doors wider than 32 inches
Perfect Fitness Pull-up Bar – Sturdy Build
The handles are fully padded to maximize comfort during your daily exercise session. Its two-way adjustable design also makes it super easy to install. Additionally, its sturdy build really impressed the customers, providing stability and durability. On top of all these great features, you also get a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.
- You get to choose between four design variations
- Can be turned over for push-ups and sit-ups
- Multiple grip options for different exercises
- All grips are fully padded for comfort
- Two-way adjustable design for easy installation
- The assembly instruction may be a bit confusing
YIOFOO Pull-up Bar – High-Weight Capacity
The foam coating on the handles provides comfort and a good grip for your safety. It’s made using high-fiber materials, making it much more durable by preventing wear. This pick can also be taken apart for better portability. Thankfully, it’s very easy to reassemble, so you won’t have to spend too much time with it.
- High fiber foam grips for comfort and safety
- Has an impressive maximum weight capacity of 440 pounds
- Boasts heavy-duty steel construction for durability
- Can be easily disassembled
- Features easy installation to save time and effort
- Could do with more design options
A Guide To Buying Quality Pull-up Bars for Home
What are the Benefits of Getting a Pull-up Bar for the Home?
Improves exercise quality
Do you know regular exercise can actually help keep your brain healthy as well as your body? With quality pull-up bars for home, you can get easy access to upper body exercise. This accessibility is ideal for those people who cannot go to the gym or just want to get some extra exercise at home. This is why it is essential to have a pull-up bar as a part of your workout kit.
Low maintenance
Pull-up bars don’t require much maintenance, unlike other exercise equipment. All you need to do is to keep the pull-up bar clean and store it in a safe place. This makes it a great option for beginners.
What To Look for When Buying Pull-up Bars for Home?
Maximum weight capacity
The first thing to check when buying pull-up bars for home is the maximum weight capacity. Make sure to get the pull-up bar with a weight capacity that is more than what you weigh to prevent damage to the bar and to keep yourself safe. It is generally a good idea to go for a maximum weight capacity of over 250 pounds. You can usually find the maximum weight capacity of a pull-up bar for home in its product description.
Dimensions
You can also check the dimensions of a pull-up bar to ensure that it will fit in the doorframe you want to install it in. This way, you won’t end up getting one that is too small and doesn’t fit. The dimensions of a pull-up bar should be listed in its product description.
How We Chose the Top Pull-up Bars for Home?
Comfortably grips
Comfortable and easy-to-handle equipment is the key to a good exercise session. This is why we made sure to only select pull-up bars with comfortable handles that provide a great grip. This way, you won’t have to worry about your hands hurting or slipping.
Easy assembly
We also ensured that all the picks on our list were easy to assemble. This will help save you time and effort in the long run. Additionally, you won’t need complicated tools or great DIY skills just to put together your pull-up bar.
How Much Do Home Pull-up Bars Cost?
The price of a pull-up bar is usually determined by its build quality, weight capacity, design, and durability. You can usually get a durable and high-quality pull-up bar for home at around $25 to $45. A premium option, on the other hand, with extra features such as ergonomic grips, will cost you up to $130. You can also find budget options like the YIOFOO pull-up bar for home from our list for as low as $21.
