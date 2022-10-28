The Best Pull-up Bars for Home Workouts on a Budget

Finding quality pull-up bars for the home can be pretty difficult as you need to take several factors into consideration, such as the weight capacity and grip types. In this guide to buying pull-up bars for home, we will tell you all you need to know about this exercise equipment so you can get a good deal.

What are the Benefits of Getting a Pull-up Bar for the Home?

Improves exercise quality

Do you know regular exercise can actually help keep your brain healthy as well as your body? With quality pull-up bars for home, you can get easy access to upper body exercise. This accessibility is ideal for those people who cannot go to the gym or just want to get some extra exercise at home. This is why it is essential to have a pull-up bar as a part of your workout kit.

Low maintenance

Pull-up bars don’t require much maintenance, unlike other exercise equipment. All you need to do is to keep the pull-up bar clean and store it in a safe place. This makes it a great option for beginners.

What To Look for When Buying Pull-up Bars for Home?

Maximum weight capacity

The first thing to check when buying pull-up bars for home is the maximum weight capacity. Make sure to get the pull-up bar with a weight capacity that is more than what you weigh to prevent damage to the bar and to keep yourself safe. It is generally a good idea to go for a maximum weight capacity of over 250 pounds. You can usually find the maximum weight capacity of a pull-up bar for home in its product description.

Dimensions

You can also check the dimensions of a pull-up bar to ensure that it will fit in the doorframe you want to install it in. This way, you won’t end up getting one that is too small and doesn’t fit. The dimensions of a pull-up bar should be listed in its product description.

How We Chose the Top Pull-up Bars for Home?

Comfortably grips

Comfortable and easy-to-handle equipment is the key to a good exercise session. This is why we made sure to only select pull-up bars with comfortable handles that provide a great grip. This way, you won’t have to worry about your hands hurting or slipping.

Easy assembly

We also ensured that all the picks on our list were easy to assemble. This will help save you time and effort in the long run. Additionally, you won’t need complicated tools or great DIY skills just to put together your pull-up bar.

How Much Do Home Pull-up Bars Cost?

The price of a pull-up bar is usually determined by its build quality, weight capacity, design, and durability. You can usually get a durable and high-quality pull-up bar for home at around $25 to $45. A premium option, on the other hand, with extra features such as ergonomic grips, will cost you up to $130. You can also find budget options like the YIOFOO pull-up bar for home from our list for as low as $21.