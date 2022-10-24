Tie Your Thick Hair With the Best Large Hair Clips

An ideal large hair clip will prevent your hair from disturbing you and upgrade your outfit’s stylish look. To find the appropriate clip , you can start by learning the essential characteristics of these clips.

Reading a few buying guides will also assist you in navigating the saturated market properly. If you’re still confused, our in-depth buying guide will help you learn everything you need to find a suitable large hair clip.

Things To Consider While Buying a Large Hair Clip

Here are some essential features to keep in mind while purchasing a large hair clip:

Grip

It is critical that your large hair clip grips all of your hair, providing a solid hold. You should opt for clips with wide-angled openings as they grasp every strand of your hair. Additionally, a hair claw clip with spaced-apart teeth is recommended if you have thick hair, as it has a firmer grip.

You should also look for clips with non-slip coating as they will ensure that your hair does not get loose while you move around.

Durability

Since clips are used frequently, they have to be highly durable. Choosing a clip made from high-quality plastic is recommended to ensure it does not break easily. The sign of premium plastic is that it is incredibly lightweight.

You should also opt for clips with metallic springs, as they’re stronger than other springs. An anti-rust layer will also ensure your clip’s longevity.

Skin type

Never purchase nickel-based claw clips if your skin is prone to allergies. You should be cautious and only use large hypoallergenic hair clips, even if you don’t suffer from skin allergies. Plastic clips are generally safe for everyone and do not cause allergic reactions.

Large Hair Clips vs. Ties

Hair ties and clips often serve the same purpose: keeping hair out of your face. But there are several differences between them.

Large hair clips are easier to style than ties and are better for your scalp since they enclose rather than stretch your hair. Nevertheless, these clips are more fragile and less flexible than hair ties. They are also larger, making it difficult for you to carry them around.

Hair ties are smaller than clips, making them highly portable and allowing you to use them in emergencies. But, since they pull your hair back at the root, they are tougher on your scalp. Hair ties typically give their users headaches by continuously pulling their hair.

Overall, large hair clips are preferable to ties since they upgrade your outfit and seem more stylish while causing no headaches.