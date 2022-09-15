Upgrade Your Autumn Wardrobe With the Best Fall Jackets

What To Look for When Buying Fall Jackets

Lining

When the temperatures start to drop, and the leaves start to change color, it’s time to start thinking about fall jackets. With hundreds of options available on the market, it can be challenging to find the one that complements your look while also keeping you warm. We’ve created this buyer’s guide to help you find a jacket that keeps you warm and looking stylish.

An essential feature to look for in a fall jacket is lining. This material is attached under the jacket’s outer layer to give it shape. It also keeps you warm and protects your skin from the shell material. It will also keep any added filling in place.

Filling

Most fall jackets don’t have a filling. But you can find ones with filling if you tend to get cold or live in a colder region. Down is a popular choice for fill because it is lightweight and very warm.

Pockets

Pockets are always a handy feature to have on a jacket. So, look for fall jackets with multiple pockets, including inner pockets so you can store your phone, wallet, and other small items. Having inner pockets is beneficial as it keeps your valuables safe, especially if it rains. On the other hand, outer pockets help keep your hands warm.

Hood

A hood can be a helpful feature to have on a fall jacket. It will protect your head and face from the rain and wind. Not all jackets have hoods, but some have detachable hoods that you can use only when needed. Hoods also have drawstrings that you can use to adjust the hood’s fit.

Weight

While a heavier jacket may be warmer, it will be less comfortable to wear for long periods of time. A light jacket is more comfortable to wear, but may not provide as much warmth. So, depending on your needs, you can choose the weight of your jacket. This will be given in the product description.

What Are the Different Types of Fall Jackets?

Rain jacket

A rain jacket is a great option for fall, because it will keep you dry in the event of a sudden downpour. These are made from a specially treated material to repel water. Usually, rain jackets are made by blending two or more of these materials: cotton, polyester, nylon, or rayon.

Bomber jacket

A bomber jacket is a shorter, more fitted style of jacket typically made from leather or nylon. Bomber jackets are a good choice for fall because they are warm and stylish.

Denim jacket

A denim jacket is a classic fall staple. They are typically made from cotton and have a relaxed fit. These jackets are perfect for fall because they can be dressed up or down and are comfortable to wear.

Motorcycle jacket

A motorcycle jacket is a fitted jacket made from leather or denim. These jackets are stylish and keep you warm in the cooler weather.

What Materials Are Fall Jackets Made Of?

Cotton

Cotton is a popular choice for fall jackets because it is lightweight and breathable. This material is perfect for layering, so if you plan on wearing your jacket over a sweater or other layers, you should choose a cotton material.

Leather

Leather is a good choice if you want a jacket that will last for years. Leather jackets can be expensive, but age well and only improve with time. You can also find faux leather jackets that aren’t as expensive as pure leather ones, but they won’t be as durable either.

Wool

Wool is a warm material that is perfect for chilly fall days. Wool jackets can be heavy, so they may not be the best choice if you plan on wearing them for long periods of time. But if you tend to get cold, they will provide warmth.

Cashmere

Cashmere is a luxurious material well-suited for fall. It is warm and soft, making it an excellent choice for chilly days. However, cashmere is also a delicate material.

Fleece

Fleece is a synthetic material designed to mimic wool’s feel. It is lightweight and very warm, making it a good choice for fall jackets. It doesn’t need to be cared for like a pure wool jacket, so you don’t have to worry about its maintenance.

Shearling

Shearling is made from sheepskin that has been treated to make it soft and fuzzy. It is a popular choice for winter jackets because it is very warm. However, shearling can be difficult to care for, so if you don’t want to be extra careful while wearing and storing your jacket, this may not be the right choice for you.

Polyester

Polyester is a synthetic material commonly used in fall jackets because it is lightweight and easy to care for. It is also a good choice if you plan on wearing your jacket over other layers.

What Are the Different Fits for Fall Jackets?

Fitted

A fitted jacket is snug but not too tight. This type of fit perfectly complements your body. While it should be close to your body, it shouldn’t be so tight that you can’t move your arms.

Classic

A classic-fit jacket is a timeless style that is neither too loose nor too tight. Instead of complementing your curves, this look falls straight on the sides of your body. However, it doesn’t look too straight or boxy and offers a timeless fit.

Relaxed

A relaxed-fit jacket is somewhere in between fitted and oversized. It should be loose enough to move around, but not so loose that it will flap in the wind.

Oversized

An oversized jacket offers the ultimate dramatic look with its loose and roomy structure. It is usually large enough to fit over other layers, like a sweater or hoodie. Many celebrities rock oversized faux fur jackets on the red carpet.

Boxy

A boxy jacket offers a fashion-forward fit. This square, boxy style is popular in denim and bomber jackets. You can use this fit for layering as it can easily fit over a thick sweater.