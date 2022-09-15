Cancel OK

Upgrade Your Autumn Wardrobe With the Best Fall Jackets

Highly rated fall jackets
Apple cider, pumpkin spice lattes, and changing leaves are some things that come to mind when we hear the word fall. Since autumn is a transitional season, it can be tricky to nail an outfit for the day. The weather is chilly and damp one moment, and sunny and warm the next. It may be smart to consider layering your fall outfits, and a fall jacket is the perfect accessory for the job.

These jackets are lightweight outerwear that aren’t like thick and bulky winter coats. They are made with thinner materials that offer just enough warmth. Layering these jackets is a breeze, so you don’t have to worry about getting cold if the mercury drops a little too much.

Nailing this combo can be challenging, so we have created this buyer’s guide for you. You can also find detailed reviews of some of the finest fall jackets of 2022 below to pick out one for this season.

Detailing the Finest Fall Jackets of 2022

Bellivera Fall Jacket – Best Overall

fall jacket reviews
The Bellivera Fall Jacket has a 100% polyester shell with premium polyester lining. This material is water-resistant, so this jacket will prevent you from getting soaked in an unexpected fall storm. Since it has a cotton lining, this lightweight jacket won’t weigh you down if you wear it for a long time.

It has a padded design for comfort, and the inner lining provides lasting warmth, making it perfect for autumn. This jacket is verys stylish and has two large pockets, so you can easily carry around your essential items. Due to its lightweight design and machine washable material, this fall jacket is at the top of our list.

Pros
  • Lightweight build for comfort
  • Available in several colors
  • Large pockets to keep your hands warm
Cons
  • The buttoned design may not suit everyone

AUTOMET Fall Jacket – Best Lightweight Pick

fall jacket reviews
If you’re looking for a shirt that doubles as a jacket, the AUTOMET Fall Jacket is the ideal choice. Technically, a shacket (shirt and jacket), this garment is perfect for your fall outdoor adventures. It is made with a soft and fuzzy fabric that keeps you warm and cozy.

Despite the name, this jacket won’t weigh you down like a normal coat. It is more like a thick shirt to throw on. Since it is made with skin-friendly materials, it doesn’t itch or scratch your skin. So, you can easily wear it over a tank top. This option is perfect for those looking for a new transitional piece for their wardrobe.

Pros
  • Material is super soft
  • Doesn’t shrink or fade after washing
  • Material keeps you warm
Cons
  • Sizing may not be accurate

MOERDENG Fall Jacket – Most Waterproof

fall jacket reviews
If you’re looking for a hooded raincoat to add to your fall collection, the MOERDENG Fall Jacket fits the bill. In the drizzly fall season, nothing serves you better than a waterproof rain jacket, and this fall jacket is made with 100% polyester to keep the water at bay. Its pockets have zippers, so your cell phone will remain safe from the rain. This lightweight jacket is also windproof, and the hood protects your head from the elements. Caring for this jacket is easy as it can be easily washed in a machine.
Pros
  • Made with waterproof and quick drying material
  • Features a detachable hood
  • Has mesh lining to prevent sweating
Cons
  • Tightening the cuffs makes the arms bulky

EFAN Fall Jacket – Most Budget-friendly

fall jacket reviews
The EFAN Fall Jacket is the perfect addition to your wardrobe if you’re looking for a snuggly hoodie. This oversized and boyfriend-style hoodie is ideal for all your lazy afternoons. You can zip it up and enjoy it with the hood on. If you’re wearing it outside on a windy day, you can close the hood using drawstrings to ward off the wind. This hoodie is made with 55% rayon and 45% polyester, which also protects against water. It has a stylish but simple zip-up design, and it comes in a variety of colors and sizes. This is perfect for you if you’re looking for a jacket that you can dress up with a pair of slacks or dress down with a t-shirt.
Pros
  • Thick and comfortable material
  • Large kangaroo pockets
  • High-quality zipper
Cons
  • Not machine washable

Fall Jackets: A Buying Guide

When the temperatures start to drop, and the leaves start to change color, it’s time to start thinking about fall jackets. With hundreds of options available on the market, it can be challenging to find the one that complements your look while also keeping you warm.  We’ve created this buyer’s guide to help you find a jacket that keeps you warm and looking stylish.

What To Look for When Buying Fall Jackets

Lining

An essential feature to look for in a fall jacket is lining. This material is attached under the jacket’s outer layer to give it shape. It also keeps you warm and protects your skin from the shell material. It will also keep any added filling in place.

Filling

Most fall jackets don’t have a filling. But you can find ones with filling if you tend to get cold or live in a colder region. Down is a popular choice for fill because it is lightweight and very warm.

Pockets

Pockets are always a handy feature to have on a jacket. So, look for fall jackets with multiple pockets, including inner pockets so you can store your phone, wallet, and other small items. Having inner pockets is beneficial as it keeps your valuables safe, especially if it rains. On the other hand, outer pockets help keep your hands warm. 

Hood

A hood can be a helpful feature to have on a fall jacket. It will protect your head and face from the rain and wind. Not all jackets have hoods, but some have detachable hoods that you can use only when needed. Hoods also have drawstrings that you can use to adjust the hood’s fit.

Weight

While a heavier jacket may be warmer, it will be less comfortable to wear for long periods of time. A light jacket is more comfortable to wear, but may not provide as much warmth. So, depending on your needs, you can choose the weight of your jacket. This will be given in the product description.

What Are the Different Types of Fall Jackets?

Rain jacket

A rain jacket is a great option for fall, because it will keep you dry in the event of a sudden downpour. These are made from a specially treated material to repel water. Usually, rain jackets are made by blending two or more of these materials: cotton, polyester, nylon, or rayon. 

Bomber jacket

A bomber jacket is a shorter, more fitted style of jacket typically made from leather or nylon. Bomber jackets are a good choice for fall because they are warm and stylish.

Denim jacket

A denim jacket is a classic fall staple. They are typically made from cotton and have a relaxed fit. These jackets are perfect for fall because they can be dressed up or down and are comfortable to wear.

Motorcycle jacket

A motorcycle jacket is a fitted jacket made from leather or denim. These jackets are stylish and keep you warm in the cooler weather.

What Materials Are Fall Jackets Made Of?

Cotton

Cotton is a popular choice for fall jackets because it is lightweight and breathable. This material is perfect for layering, so if you plan on wearing your jacket over a sweater or other layers, you should choose a cotton material.

Leather

Leather is a good choice if you want a jacket that will last for years. Leather jackets can be expensive, but age well and only improve with time. You can also find faux leather jackets that aren’t as expensive as pure leather ones, but they won’t be as durable either.

Wool

Wool is a warm material that is perfect for chilly fall days. Wool jackets can be heavy, so they may not be the best choice if you plan on wearing them for long periods of time. But if you tend to get cold, they will provide warmth.

Cashmere

Cashmere is a luxurious material well-suited for fall. It is warm and soft, making it an excellent choice for chilly days. However, cashmere is also a delicate material. 

Fleece

Fleece is a synthetic material designed to mimic wool’s feel. It is lightweight and very warm, making it a good choice for fall jackets. It doesn’t need to be cared for like a pure wool jacket, so you don’t have to worry about its maintenance.

Shearling

Shearling is made from sheepskin that has been treated to make it soft and fuzzy. It is a popular choice for winter jackets because it is very warm. However, shearling can be difficult to care for, so if you don’t want to be extra careful while wearing and storing your jacket, this may not be the right choice for you.

Polyester

Polyester is a synthetic material commonly used in fall jackets because it is lightweight and easy to care for. It is also a good choice if you plan on wearing your jacket over other layers.

What Are the Different Fits for Fall Jackets?

Fitted

A fitted jacket is snug but not too tight. This type of fit perfectly complements your body. While it should be close to your body, it shouldn’t be so tight that you can’t move your arms.

Classic

A classic-fit jacket is a timeless style that is neither too loose nor too tight. Instead of complementing your curves, this look falls straight on the sides of your body. However, it doesn’t look too straight or boxy and offers a timeless fit.

Relaxed

A relaxed-fit jacket is somewhere in between fitted and oversized. It should be loose enough to move around, but not so loose that it will flap in the wind.

Oversized

An oversized jacket offers the ultimate dramatic look with its loose and roomy structure. It is usually large enough to fit over other layers, like a sweater or hoodie. Many celebrities rock oversized faux fur jackets on the red carpet.

Boxy

A boxy jacket offers a fashion-forward fit. This square, boxy style is popular in denim and bomber jackets. You can use this fit for layering as it can easily fit over a thick sweater.

People Also Asked

Q: What type of jacket is best for fall?

A: The right type of fall jacket depends on your personal choice and the weather in your area. A denim or leather jacket might be all you need if you live in an area with mild weather. A wool or cashmere jacket would be a better choice if you live in an area with colder weather.

Q: How long should my fall jacket be?

A: The length of your fall jacket should be determined by your style and the type of jacket you are wearing. For example, a bomber jacket should end at the waist, while a trench coat can be either knee-length or ankle-length.

Q: What color should I choose for my fall jacket?

A: Some evergreen colors for fall jackets include dark wash denim, black, brown, gray, and camel. This year, Pantone revealed the fashion color trends for fall 2022, including standout colors like fiery red Lava Falls, energizing Orange Tiger, and bright yellow Samoan Sun. So, fall jackets may be seen in these colors.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!