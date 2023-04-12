Cancel OK
With the Best Bathtub Tray To Hold All Your Essentials

highest-rated bathtub tray
Are you looking to enjoy a relaxing soak in your bathtub without worrying about where to put your soap, shampoo, and other items? Then you need a bathtub tray! A bathtub tray is a clever accessory that will bring substantial comfort to your bath. It rests over the bathtub’s edge and provides a place to safely store your items without worrying about slipping or dropping them in the water. You can prop up your book or tablet, keep your favorite spa products nearby, and even enjoy a glass of wine while taking a well-deserved bath.

They come in various styles, from sleek and modern designs to rustic, vintage-inspired pieces. We’ll discuss the features you should look for when shopping for a bathtub tray and provide you with our top picks for the premier bathtub trays of 2023.

Comparing The Top-Rated Bathtub Trays of 2023

XcE Bathtub Tray – Best Overall

bathtub tray review
The XcE Bathtub Caddy Tray allows couples to share a luxurious bathing experience. With two extendable sides and two side trays, it will enable the comfortable placement of two people in the tub. The tray is designed for long-term durability and designed to fit most bathtubs. It also features a non-slip pad to keep it from sliding and has accessory slots that you can use to store and organize your items, such as shampoos, soaps, and sponges. The unique book stand is perfect for maintaining comfort while reading magazines or books during bath time. You can also use it as a tray for drinks or snacks.
Pros
  • Water-resistant finish that easily wipes off when wet 
  • Attractive appearance with dark color for added depth 
  • Long enough to fit in an oversized soaker tub
  • Includes removable trays and phone holder 
Cons
  • Not foldable, so it takes up more space 

Bambüsi Bathtub Tray – Best for Relaxation

bathtub tray review
The Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy is the perfect accompaniment for a luxurious bath experience. This caddy provides all the essentials for a relaxing bath. It easily fits narrow ledges of only ½ an inch and supports heavier items. The waterproof varnish ensures that water droplets will not seep into the bamboo, making it highly durable and long-lasting.

It has sections to hold a laptop or tablet, phone, wine glass, snack bowls, fragrant soaps, candles, or anything else that adds a spark of comfort to your bath. It is eco-friendly and made from all-natural bamboo, a rapidly growing and sustainable resource. 

Pros
  • Sturdy and well made
  • Slides open to expand and fold for storage
  • Rubber under the edge prevents scratches
  • Sufficient storage space
Cons
  •  Wine glass placement is only suitable for actual wine glasses

SenYiBao Bathtub Tray – Most Versatile

bathtub tray review
The SenYiBao Bathtub Caddy Tray is an attractive and practical addition to any bathroom. This bathtub tray looks great while providing an eco-friendly solution to bathing convenience. Its sturdy construction ensures it will last long and remain durable in frequent use.

It features three different tilting angles for a comfortable reading or watching experience while in the tub and a ventilated pad for soap, cups, or candles. It also features a holder for stemmed glasses and two removable trays perfect for storing towels, shampoo, or whatever else you might need during your relaxing bath time. It has an aesthetically pleasing look that can easily match any bathroom décor.

Pros
  • Expandable and fits tubs of any size perfectly
  • Sturdy construction with splintering prevention 
  • No assembly required 
  • Space to hold different items 
Cons
  • It does not fold for easy storage 

SereneLife Bathtub Tray – Best for Budget-Conscious Buyers

bathtub tray review
The SereneLife Bamboo Bathtub Caddy will bring ultimate relaxation and zen-like tranquility to your bathing spaces. It is made from robust and premium bamboo and features an all-natural waterproof construction that is mold and mildew resistant. It features a range of diverse compartments, including a wine holder, cup holder, phone holder, iPad holder, and towel holder to ensure you have everything within arm’s reach.

The tray is extendable and adjustable, with slide-out arms to fit any tub. Wits removable trays for bath accessories and an ergonomically-designed device holder, this product puts your belongings at your fingertiedNatural l lacquer coating provides durability and stability. It brings the perfect combination of style and functionality to a modern bathroom.

Pros
  • Lightweight and easy to store
  • Attractive and modern design
  • Sturdy construction with slip guards ensures stability
  • Great value for the price
Cons
  •  The packaging is not up to the mark

ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bathtub Tray – Best for Reading

bathtub tray review
The ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray is an attractive, convenient, and cost-effective accessory for any bathroom. It fits all bathtubs—you just have to adjust the handles to the width you need, and it’s ready to use! What’s more, a free Soap Holder is in the package. 

This caddy tray offers a unique and stylish contrast against typical white bathtubs. It gives your bathroom an elegant, upgraded look that will create a luxurious spa-like atmosphere during your soak. It can store items such as books, phones, drinks, and candles while you relax in the tub. With this tray, you’ll never have to worry about slipping or sliding items, as bamboo wood is water-resistant. Plus, it comes with a money-back warranty that ensures customers are satisfied.

 

Pros
  • Folds away neatly for storage 
  • Aesthetically pleasing, well-built, and affordable 
  • Adjustable for any size tub 
  • Dry net for reading a book 
Cons
  • No lock when it’s open

Bathtub Tray Buying Guide

Choosing the suitable bathtub tray can make all the difference in your bathroom experience. Plenty of options are available if you want a floating tray to relax with a book and cup of tea or a solid stand to hold things while showering. To help you find the right one for your needs, here’s a comprehensive guide on the features to consider when selecting a bathtub tray.

Size

Before purchasing a bathtub tray, measure the dimensions of your bathtub to ensure you have the correct size tray. Make sure it’s wide enough to comfortably accommodate you and any items you plan to place on it.

Construction

Constructing your bathtub tray is essential when choosing a tray that will last for years. Look for trays made of durable materials such as wood or metal that can handle moisture and water.

Adjustability

Many bathtub trays have adjustable widths, heights, and angles that can be adjusted to fit your needs perfectly. It can also help if you live in an area with multiple tub sizes.

Weight Capacity

Depending on what activities you plan to do in the tub and what items you want to place on the tray, determine how much weight capacity the tray has so it can securely hold all those items without slipping or tipping over.

Material

Pick a waterproof material that is easy to clean to keep moisture away and prevent damage over time. Some materials, such as bamboo or cedar, can look attractive while still being quite durable. 

Design

Several elegant designs range from modern looks to more minimalist styles. It’s essential to choose one that complements the style of your bathroom decor to maintain its aesthetics. 

Price

Different trays offer various prices depending on their features and design. It’s important to compare prices to find the best value for your money that offers all the features you want in a bathtub tray. 

Features

Look for extra features such as cup holders, hooks, phone holders, or storage compartments to add functionality and comfort when using the tray. As long as it secures properly onto the tub, it should not be too difficult to set up with these additional features. 

Versatility

Many bathtubs have options for standing or lying down, accommodating different activities such as reading or eating while soaking in the tub.  A flexible bathtub tray allows you to easily switch between both positions to take advantage of this feature. 

Security

Ensure any additional grips or non-slip features ensure it won’t slip out of place while in use. It could cause damage or injury if items fall off the tray and onto you during use.  Additionally, if trays are adjustable, they should have secure knobs or screws that keep them locked in place once adjusted to reduce the chances of slipping during use.  

Stability

You want your bathtub tray to provide ample stability to hold items securely in place, whether still objects such as books or heavier items such as drinks, so you don’t have any unwanted accidents during use. If it secures properly onto the bathtub rim when placed correctly, this should not be an issue; however, it’s best to double-check before use, just in case!  

Durability

Any selected bathtub tray should be of sturdy construction for longevity even after regular use and maintenance over time. It should have materials such as wood or metal known for their resilience against damage caused by moisture etc.

Color

Choose a color or finish that fits best with your bathroom decor theme. Since most models usually come with several finishes, like glossy white or matte black, you can easily find one that perfectly matches the overall aesthetics of your bathroom space.

People Also Asked

Q: What are the benefits of owning a bathtub tray?

A:  The benefits of owning a bathtub tray include creating a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere, storing items like books, phones, or tablets that you may want to use in the tub, and providing a safe place to keep drinks and snacks while bathing.

Q: Do the materials use to make a bathtub tray matter?

A: Yes, the materials used to make a bathtub tray do matter. You should look for trays made from solid and durable materials that won’t warp over time in humid environments. 

Q: Does a bathtub tray need to be installed?

A: Generally speaking, no. Most bathtub trays simply sit on the tub’s rim without any installation required. 

Q: How do I remove a bathtub tray?

A: To remove the bathtub tray, remove the straps or suction cups and lift them out of place. 

Q: Do I need special tools to install a bathtub tray?

A: No, you should be able to install your bathtub tray without special tools, depending on the type of tray purchased. 

Q: Are there any safety precautions to consider when using a bathtub tray?

A: Always ensure that the straps and suction cups used to attach the tray are secure so that it does not slip or move unexpectedly. 

Q: What are the best ways to keep my bathtub tray clean?

A: You can keep your bathtub tray clean by wiping it down regularly with a cloth dampened with warm soapy water or wiping it off after each use with disinfectant wipes. 

Q: How do I know if a bathtub tray is safe to use?

A: To determine if a bathtub tray is safe to use, look for non-slip surfaces, sturdy materials that won’t move or shift during use, and the presence of support braces to ensure stability and prevent tipping over. 

Q: What design features should I look for in a bathtub tray?

A: Look for features such as adjustable legs that let you customize the height of your tray, multiple compartments for convenient storage, built-in hooks for hanging items like towels and robes, and waterproof materials for durability and easy cleaning. 

Q: Are there any special maintenance requirements for a bathtub tray?

A: Generally not – occasional wiping down with warm soapy water is all needed for essential maintenance. It is important to check periodically for any signs of wear or damage, such as cracks or warping, which could impair its stability or safety when in use.

Q: Can I use a bathtub tray on all types of baths/tubs?

A: Yes; however, check with the product’s instructions or contact the manufacturer before attempting to install it on your particular tub/bath for the best results. 

Q: Are there any alternatives to bathtub trays?

A: Alternatives include over-the-edge shelves or wall-mounted organizers that can give added shelving space near the tub that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing while offering storage convenience and freeing up valuable floor space. Other alternatives include tension rod storage racks hanging from the top of your shower curtain rod and wall-mounted shower baskets for additional storage options near your tub or shower enclosure.

