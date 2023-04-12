With the Best Bathtub Tray To Hold All Your Essentials

They come in various styles, from sleek and modern designs to rustic, vintage-inspired pieces. We’ll discuss the features you should look for when shopping for a bathtub tray and provide you with our top picks for the premier bathtub trays of 2023.
Comparing The Top-Rated Bathtub Trays of 2023
XcE Bathtub Tray – Best Overall
- Water-resistant finish that easily wipes off when wet
- Attractive appearance with dark color for added depth
- Long enough to fit in an oversized soaker tub
- Includes removable trays and phone holder
- Not foldable, so it takes up more space
Bambüsi Bathtub Tray – Best for Relaxation
It has sections to hold a laptop or tablet, phone, wine glass, snack bowls, fragrant soaps, candles, or anything else that adds a spark of comfort to your bath. It is eco-friendly and made from all-natural bamboo, a rapidly growing and sustainable resource.
- Sturdy and well made
- Slides open to expand and fold for storage
- Rubber under the edge prevents scratches
- Sufficient storage space
- Wine glass placement is only suitable for actual wine glasses
SenYiBao Bathtub Tray – Most Versatile
It features three different tilting angles for a comfortable reading or watching experience while in the tub and a ventilated pad for soap, cups, or candles. It also features a holder for stemmed glasses and two removable trays perfect for storing towels, shampoo, or whatever else you might need during your relaxing bath time. It has an aesthetically pleasing look that can easily match any bathroom décor.
- Expandable and fits tubs of any size perfectly
- Sturdy construction with splintering prevention
- No assembly required
- Space to hold different items
- It does not fold for easy storage
SereneLife Bathtub Tray – Best for Budget-Conscious Buyers
The tray is extendable and adjustable, with slide-out arms to fit any tub. Wits removable trays for bath accessories and an ergonomically-designed device holder, this product puts your belongings at your fingertiedNatural l lacquer coating provides durability and stability. It brings the perfect combination of style and functionality to a modern bathroom.
- Lightweight and easy to store
- Attractive and modern design
- Sturdy construction with slip guards ensures stability
- Great value for the price
- The packaging is not up to the mark
ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bathtub Tray – Best for Reading
This caddy tray offers a unique and stylish contrast against typical white bathtubs. It gives your bathroom an elegant, upgraded look that will create a luxurious spa-like atmosphere during your soak. It can store items such as books, phones, drinks, and candles while you relax in the tub. With this tray, you’ll never have to worry about slipping or sliding items, as bamboo wood is water-resistant. Plus, it comes with a money-back warranty that ensures customers are satisfied.
- Folds away neatly for storage
- Aesthetically pleasing, well-built, and affordable
- Adjustable for any size tub
- Dry net for reading a book
- No lock when it’s open
Bathtub Tray Buying Guide
Size
Before purchasing a bathtub tray, measure the dimensions of your bathtub to ensure you have the correct size tray. Make sure it’s wide enough to comfortably accommodate you and any items you plan to place on it.
Construction
Constructing your bathtub tray is essential when choosing a tray that will last for years. Look for trays made of durable materials such as wood or metal that can handle moisture and water.
Adjustability
Many bathtub trays have adjustable widths, heights, and angles that can be adjusted to fit your needs perfectly. It can also help if you live in an area with multiple tub sizes.
Weight Capacity
Depending on what activities you plan to do in the tub and what items you want to place on the tray, determine how much weight capacity the tray has so it can securely hold all those items without slipping or tipping over.
Material
Pick a waterproof material that is easy to clean to keep moisture away and prevent damage over time. Some materials, such as bamboo or cedar, can look attractive while still being quite durable.
Design
Several elegant designs range from modern looks to more minimalist styles. It’s essential to choose one that complements the style of your bathroom decor to maintain its aesthetics.
Price
Different trays offer various prices depending on their features and design. It’s important to compare prices to find the best value for your money that offers all the features you want in a bathtub tray.
Features
Look for extra features such as cup holders, hooks, phone holders, or storage compartments to add functionality and comfort when using the tray. As long as it secures properly onto the tub, it should not be too difficult to set up with these additional features.
Versatility
Many bathtubs have options for standing or lying down, accommodating different activities such as reading or eating while soaking in the tub. A flexible bathtub tray allows you to easily switch between both positions to take advantage of this feature.
Security
Ensure any additional grips or non-slip features ensure it won’t slip out of place while in use. It could cause damage or injury if items fall off the tray and onto you during use. Additionally, if trays are adjustable, they should have secure knobs or screws that keep them locked in place once adjusted to reduce the chances of slipping during use.
Stability
You want your bathtub tray to provide ample stability to hold items securely in place, whether still objects such as books or heavier items such as drinks, so you don’t have any unwanted accidents during use. If it secures properly onto the bathtub rim when placed correctly, this should not be an issue; however, it’s best to double-check before use, just in case!
Durability
Any selected bathtub tray should be of sturdy construction for longevity even after regular use and maintenance over time. It should have materials such as wood or metal known for their resilience against damage caused by moisture etc.
Color
Choose a color or finish that fits best with your bathroom decor theme. Since most models usually come with several finishes, like glossy white or matte black, you can easily find one that perfectly matches the overall aesthetics of your bathroom space.
