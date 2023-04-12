With the Best Bathtub Tray To Hold All Your Essentials

Choosing the suitable bathtub tray can make all the difference in your bathroom experience. Plenty of options are available if you want a floating tray to relax with a book and cup of tea or a solid stand to hold things while showering. To help you find the right one for your needs, here’s a comprehensive guide on the features to consider when selecting a bathtub tray.

Size

Before purchasing a bathtub tray, measure the dimensions of your bathtub to ensure you have the correct size tray. Make sure it’s wide enough to comfortably accommodate you and any items you plan to place on it.

Construction

Constructing your bathtub tray is essential when choosing a tray that will last for years. Look for trays made of durable materials such as wood or metal that can handle moisture and water.

Adjustability

Many bathtub trays have adjustable widths, heights, and angles that can be adjusted to fit your needs perfectly. It can also help if you live in an area with multiple tub sizes.

Weight Capacity

Depending on what activities you plan to do in the tub and what items you want to place on the tray, determine how much weight capacity the tray has so it can securely hold all those items without slipping or tipping over.

Material

Pick a waterproof material that is easy to clean to keep moisture away and prevent damage over time. Some materials, such as bamboo or cedar, can look attractive while still being quite durable.

Design

Several elegant designs range from modern looks to more minimalist styles. It’s essential to choose one that complements the style of your bathroom decor to maintain its aesthetics.

Price

Different trays offer various prices depending on their features and design. It’s important to compare prices to find the best value for your money that offers all the features you want in a bathtub tray.

Features

Look for extra features such as cup holders, hooks, phone holders, or storage compartments to add functionality and comfort when using the tray. As long as it secures properly onto the tub, it should not be too difficult to set up with these additional features.

Versatility

Many bathtubs have options for standing or lying down, accommodating different activities such as reading or eating while soaking in the tub. A flexible bathtub tray allows you to easily switch between both positions to take advantage of this feature.

Security

Ensure any additional grips or non-slip features ensure it won’t slip out of place while in use. It could cause damage or injury if items fall off the tray and onto you during use. Additionally, if trays are adjustable, they should have secure knobs or screws that keep them locked in place once adjusted to reduce the chances of slipping during use.

Stability

You want your bathtub tray to provide ample stability to hold items securely in place, whether still objects such as books or heavier items such as drinks, so you don’t have any unwanted accidents during use. If it secures properly onto the bathtub rim when placed correctly, this should not be an issue; however, it’s best to double-check before use, just in case!

Durability

Any selected bathtub tray should be of sturdy construction for longevity even after regular use and maintenance over time. It should have materials such as wood or metal known for their resilience against damage caused by moisture etc.

Color

Choose a color or finish that fits best with your bathroom decor theme. Since most models usually come with several finishes, like glossy white or matte black, you can easily find one that perfectly matches the overall aesthetics of your bathroom space.