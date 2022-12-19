Zap Your Zits With the Best Pimple Patches

Cancel OK
We’ve all been there: You’re trying to get ready for a big event, but suddenly you notice a pimple forming on your nose. You panic and try to squeeze it with your fingers or prick it with the needle, only to have it burst and leave a painful mark. You may also have tried to cover it with concealer, but that just makes the situation worse. If only there was a better way to treat those nasty zits… Well, if you’re frustrated by uninvited acne breakouts and looking for an effective product that doesn’t involve harsh chemicals, then the pimple patch might be your knight in shining armor. 

Unlike other acne spot treatments, these adhesive patches help absorb all of the impurities from your pores and shrink down pimples overnight without drying out your skin or causing irritation, so it’s perfect for those who want a natural, effective way to fight acne. Sounds pretty hard to pass on, right? To assist you with your decision, we’ve reviewed the leading pimple patches 2022 has to offer. Let’s take a look!

Comparing the Leading Pimple Patch of 2022

Mighty Patch Pimple Patch – Best Overall

pimple patch review
To speed up your acne-healing process without slathering your face with a bunch of creams and serums, get your hands on the Mighty Patch The Original Pimple Patch. These medical-grade hydrocolloid stickers work by drawing out impurities and all nasty gunk from your pores, so you can flaunt flawless skin. Unlike other pimple patches, they’re uber-sticky, so they won’t fall off while you’re out and about. And when it’s time to remove them, they come off easily without leaving behind any residue or a sticky film.

Even better, these pimple patches are free from harmful chemicals and UV sterilized, so they won’t irritate your skin or cause redness. Featuring a translucent matte finish, these skin-clearing stickers are perfect for anyone who wants to wear makeup while simultaneously treating their acne. Since this pack comes with 36 medium patches, you’ll also have plenty on hand to take care of your pimples when they pop up. Because of their remarkable results and unmatched sticking power, these pimple patches rightfully deserve the best overall spot on our list.

Pros
  • Premium medical-grade material
  • Clinically tested and vegan-friendly
  • Safe for all skin types
  • Works in six to eight hours
Cons
  • Not ideal for cystic acne

Rael Miracle Pimple Patch – Most Invisible

pimple patch review
If you want to get rid of pesky pimples once and for all, supplement your skincare routine with the Rael Miracle Pimple Patches. These highly absorbent hydrocolloid stickers are designed to take on blemishes at full force, extracting puss while drying up your pimple. They’re easy to use, too — simply remove one patch from the perforated sheet, stick it on the painful acne bump, press for five seconds and leave it on for four to eight hours. Once removed, you’ll be left with smooth and clear skin. 

Besides treating acne, these patches also help shield the trouble area from bacteria-laden fingers and other impurities, so you won’t have to worry about inflammation or scarring. Featuring a tapered edge, they offer premium adhesion, so they won’t come loose after an hour. At the same time, these pimple patches have a matte finish and ultra-thin outer edge, so you can wear them all day long without any issues. Unlike other acne treatments, these patches are hypoallergenic and extremely gentle on the skin, so you can confidently use them even if you have sensitive skin. 

Pros
  • Hypoallergenic, non-drying formula
  • Extra secure adhesion
  • Matte finish for seamless coverage
  • Comes in 24, 48, and 98-packs
Cons
  • May leave a slight mark upon removal

Peach Slices Pimple Patch – Best for Whiteheads

pimple patch review
Tired of pimples that pop up at the worst time or take forever to go away? Then it’s time to try the Peach Slices Pimple Patches, which help you get rid of your painful zits and annoying whiteheads fast, effectively, and easily. These fast-acting acne patches actively absorb pimple-causing bacteria and the pus inside the pimple, helping shrink it while creating a protective barrier against all the picking and poking, so you don’t have to worry about scarring your skin. 

Thanks to their amazing sticking power, you can use these pimple patches on almost any part of your face — including your chin, nose, forehead, or cheeks — without worrying about them falling off or rubbing off your pillowcase. Plus, they’re extremely convenient to use; simply cleanse the targeted area, apply one of these patches over your zit overnight, and watch it magically disappear in the morning!

The best part is that you don’t have to worry about these acne patches causing any irritation or inflammation, as they contain no harmful ingredients like parabens, alcohol, dyes, or fragrances. And did we mention that one pack contains pimple patches in three different sizes? Yes, that’s right! Whether you’re treating a small zit or a big cystic pimple, this product will serve its purpose perfectly. 

Pros
  • Medical-grade product
  • Utilizes a rapid action formula
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Available in three sizes
Cons
  • Not suitable for deep pimples

COSRX Pimple Patch – Best K-Beauty Product

pimple patch review
When it comes to stubborn acne bumps and angry red pimples, the COSRX Pimple Patch is a real game-changer. Made with skin-friendly ingredients, these hydrocolloid patches safeguard your skin from bacteria and moisture, helping speed up the acne healing process while preventing scarring. Once applied, these pimple patches not only soak up the puss and gunk but also flatten the blemish so you can enjoy a smooth complexion.

These pimple patches come in three sizes — the smaller ones are great for covering tiny bumps, while the medium and larger ones are for treating those pesky breakouts that just don’t go away. Besides acne, you can use these patches as a spot treatment for blackheads, whiteheads, or inflamed pimples that need some serious soothing!

Free from harmful chemicals, these acne patches are hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin, but strong enough to hold up against even the most severe breakouts. They’re also free from parabens, fragrances, and dyes, so you can rest assured that the product will not cause any allergic reactions or irritation. Best of all, these patches are completely invisible, so you can wear them without worrying about a visible spot on your skin. 

Pros
  • Made with 100% hydrocolloid
  • Non-drying formula
  • Free from harmful chemicals
  • Comes in convenient packaging
Cons
  • Doesn’t stay put on oily skin

KEYCONCEPTS Pimple Patch – Great Value

pimple patch review
Tired of covering up your pimples with concealer and other cosmetic products? The KEYCONCEPTS Pimple Patches are here to put an end to your acne woes. Formulated with all-natural ingredients, these hydrocolloid patches help draw out acne-causing bacteria and other impurities from clogged pores, expediting the healing process and preventing further breakouts from occurring. With their star ingredient, tea tree oil, these miracle patches also help reduce redness, soothe inflamed skin, and control excess oil production.

Even better, these acne patches are made from a soft, flexible material that clings to your face for hours at a time, helping you get through the day and night with fewer blemishes. Just like other products on our list, these are easy to apply and pain-free to peel off, so you won’t have to worry about unsightly marks or any sticky residue once removed. And, thanks to their inconspicuous design, you can even apply them under your makeup and go about your day looking fabulous.

Available in a pack of 120, these patches even come in three different sizes, so you can find the right fit for any spot on your face. With a great combination of price and quality, this pick is an awesome addition to any skincare routine!

Pros
  • Skin-friendly material
  • Waterproof, non-irritating formula
  • Easy to apply and peel off
  • Available in three sizes
Cons
  • Mediocre adhesion

Buying Guide: Pimple Patches

Pimple patches are a godsend for those who suffer from acne and want to temporarily cover up blemishes without putting on makeup or making a trip to the dermatologist. Acting as a thin layer over an imperfection, they absorb the oil and pus from a pimple, allowing it to heal faster. While most of these patches are made of hydrocolloids and are extremely effective, some of them can clog pores or cause acne flare-ups. To help you navigate the sea of products available, we’ve compiled this buying guide so you can choose the perfect one for your skin.

What To Look For Before Buying a Pimple Patch

Ingredients

Just like other skin care products, your acne patches should also contain a combination of ingredients that will help reduce your acne. The main ingredients to look for are salicylic acid and tea tree oil. Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that aids in exfoliating your skin, which helps reduce the appearance of acne. Meanwhile, tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe inflamed skin and prevent infections from developing on your skin. It’s important to note that tea tree oil may have a strong smell that can be off-putting to some, but it’s a small price to pay for the benefits it can offer.

Besides these necessary ingredients, it’s crucial that you find patches that contain all-natural ingredients. The last thing you want is to be putting chemicals on your skin and potentially make your acne worse. Some patches contain harmful ingredients like parabens and sulfates, which can cause irritation, while others are formulated with alcohol that can dry out your skin. To avoid any issues with your skin, it’s important that you find a patch that’s free of these chemicals.

Acne type

There are several types of acne, and each type requires a different treatment. If you have cystic acne, which is the most severe form of acne and manifests as hard lumps under the skin’s surface, then a pimple patch may not be an option. Similarly, if your acne is because of some underlying condition, such as a hormone imbalance or liver disease, you should consult your doctor before using any form of acne treatment.

Adhesion

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing acne patches is adhesion. The patch should be able to stick to your skin without making it feel uncomfortable or painful. If it doesn’t stick well, then chances are it won’t cure your acne. 

Generally speaking, it should have good sticking power and adhere well on wet and dry skin without feeling too sticky or leaving a residue behind. Also make sure it has tapered edges and is thin enough so that you can wear it under makeup or on any part of your face, especially hard-to-reach areas like under your eyes or around the nose.

Size

While most pimple patches are about the size of a quarter, some are smaller or larger. If you have large pores or deep pimples to treat, look for larger patches. Similarly, if you have smaller pimples that are more shallow in depth, you can opt for a smaller patch. You’ll want to ensure the patch is large enough to cover the entire blemish without lifting away from your skin during wear. From around ¼ an inch to almost a ½ inch, pimple patches are available in varying sizes so you can easily find the right one for your needs.

People Also Asked

Q: Will a pimple patch work for cysts and nodules?

A: Yes! Pimple patches are made with hydrocolloid technology, allowing them to absorb excess oil, bacteria, and pus from deep within your skin without damaging it. As such, they will work on cysts and nodules too. Just keep in mind that it might take some time for the lesions to heal completely since they are deep within the skin.

Q: What if my pimple patch falls off in the middle of the night?

A: If you’ve used a pimple patch for the first time and it falls off in the middle of the night, don’t panic. The most likely cause is that you didn’t apply it correctly or there was some moisture left on your skin after washing your face before bedtime. When this happens, try applying a new patch as soon as possible without touching any other part of your face with dirty hands; otherwise, you’ll end up with more acne!

Q: Should I use a pimple patch for hormonal acne?

A: Yes, you can use pimple patches to reduce the redness and inflammation caused by hormonal acne. The patches will help in healing the blemish faster, but they won’t cure your hormonal acne. If you want to get rid of your hormonal acne permanently, you should consider using a proper diet, exercise, and a good skincare routine. You can also talk to your doctor about using prescription medications specifically made for hormonal acne.

Q: How long should I leave the acne patch on my blemish?

A: This depends on how severe your breakout is. If you have large cysts or nodules that are painful and inflamed, it’s best to leave the patch on for as long as possible — ideally overnight if possible (as this will allow it to absorb all of the excess pus). For smaller blemishes that aren’t as inflamed, using a pimple patch for four to six hours might be sufficient.

Q: Should I squeeze the pus out before putting on a pimple patch?

A: While you might be tempted to squeeze the pimple before applying a pimple patch, we wouldn’t recommend it. Squeezing can lead to infection, bruising, and swelling of the skin — all things that could prevent your pimple patch from sticking properly. It is important to note that pimple patches are specifically designed to draw out impurities from deep within the skin, so you can apply it directly over a pimple without worrying that it won’t be able to reach all of its contents.

Q: Can I put on more than one acne patch at a time?

A: Different brands and types of patches will have different instructions, but the general rule is that you shouldn’t wear more than one patch at a time. As with other acne spot treatments, it’s important to read and follow the directions on the package insert or consult your dermatologist before you start using any new product.

Q: How often should I use a pimple patch?

A: It’s best to use a pimple patch once or twice a day. If you have particularly stubborn pimples, it may be worth using them more than that.

Q: Should I put makeup over the pimple patch?

A: Yes, you can wear makeup over the patch if you want to cover up any redness or blemishes, but it isn’t necessary. If you choose to wear makeup over the patch, just make sure it’s light and water-based so that it won’t interfere with the patch’s absorption capabilities.

Q: Can pimple patches cause dryness and irritation?

A: Contrary to popular belief, pimple patches don’t cause dryness or irritation. That said, if you are prone to dry skin and sensitive skin, it may be a good idea to use a moisturizing face cream before applying the patch.

Q: What do I do after my pimple patch turns white?

A: If your pimple patch turns white, that means it has successfully drawn out the pus from inside your pimple. At this point, you can remove the patch by gently rubbing it off with a cotton swab or tissue.

