Zap Your Zits With the Best Pimple Patches

Unlike other acne spot treatments, these adhesive patches help absorb all of the impurities from your pores and shrink down pimples overnight without drying out your skin or causing irritation, so it’s perfect for those who want a natural, effective way to fight acne. Sounds pretty hard to pass on, right? To assist you with your decision, we’ve reviewed the leading pimple patches 2022 has to offer. Let’s take a look!
Comparing the Leading Pimple Patch of 2022
Mighty Patch Pimple Patch – Best Overall
Even better, these pimple patches are free from harmful chemicals and UV sterilized, so they won’t irritate your skin or cause redness. Featuring a translucent matte finish, these skin-clearing stickers are perfect for anyone who wants to wear makeup while simultaneously treating their acne. Since this pack comes with 36 medium patches, you’ll also have plenty on hand to take care of your pimples when they pop up. Because of their remarkable results and unmatched sticking power, these pimple patches rightfully deserve the best overall spot on our list.
- Premium medical-grade material
- Clinically tested and vegan-friendly
- Safe for all skin types
- Works in six to eight hours
- Not ideal for cystic acne
Rael Miracle Pimple Patch – Most Invisible
Besides treating acne, these patches also help shield the trouble area from bacteria-laden fingers and other impurities, so you won’t have to worry about inflammation or scarring. Featuring a tapered edge, they offer premium adhesion, so they won’t come loose after an hour. At the same time, these pimple patches have a matte finish and ultra-thin outer edge, so you can wear them all day long without any issues. Unlike other acne treatments, these patches are hypoallergenic and extremely gentle on the skin, so you can confidently use them even if you have sensitive skin.
- Hypoallergenic, non-drying formula
- Extra secure adhesion
- Matte finish for seamless coverage
- Comes in 24, 48, and 98-packs
- May leave a slight mark upon removal
Peach Slices Pimple Patch – Best for Whiteheads
Thanks to their amazing sticking power, you can use these pimple patches on almost any part of your face — including your chin, nose, forehead, or cheeks — without worrying about them falling off or rubbing off your pillowcase. Plus, they’re extremely convenient to use; simply cleanse the targeted area, apply one of these patches over your zit overnight, and watch it magically disappear in the morning!
The best part is that you don’t have to worry about these acne patches causing any irritation or inflammation, as they contain no harmful ingredients like parabens, alcohol, dyes, or fragrances. And did we mention that one pack contains pimple patches in three different sizes? Yes, that’s right! Whether you’re treating a small zit or a big cystic pimple, this product will serve its purpose perfectly.
- Medical-grade product
- Utilizes a rapid action formula
- Suitable for all skin types
- Available in three sizes
- Not suitable for deep pimples
COSRX Pimple Patch – Best K-Beauty Product
These pimple patches come in three sizes — the smaller ones are great for covering tiny bumps, while the medium and larger ones are for treating those pesky breakouts that just don’t go away. Besides acne, you can use these patches as a spot treatment for blackheads, whiteheads, or inflamed pimples that need some serious soothing!
Free from harmful chemicals, these acne patches are hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin, but strong enough to hold up against even the most severe breakouts. They’re also free from parabens, fragrances, and dyes, so you can rest assured that the product will not cause any allergic reactions or irritation. Best of all, these patches are completely invisible, so you can wear them without worrying about a visible spot on your skin.
- Made with 100% hydrocolloid
- Non-drying formula
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Comes in convenient packaging
- Doesn’t stay put on oily skin
KEYCONCEPTS Pimple Patch – Great Value
Even better, these acne patches are made from a soft, flexible material that clings to your face for hours at a time, helping you get through the day and night with fewer blemishes. Just like other products on our list, these are easy to apply and pain-free to peel off, so you won’t have to worry about unsightly marks or any sticky residue once removed. And, thanks to their inconspicuous design, you can even apply them under your makeup and go about your day looking fabulous.
Available in a pack of 120, these patches even come in three different sizes, so you can find the right fit for any spot on your face. With a great combination of price and quality, this pick is an awesome addition to any skincare routine!
- Skin-friendly material
- Waterproof, non-irritating formula
- Easy to apply and peel off
- Available in three sizes
- Mediocre adhesion
Buying Guide: Pimple Patches
What To Look For Before Buying a Pimple Patch
Ingredients
Just like other skin care products, your acne patches should also contain a combination of ingredients that will help reduce your acne. The main ingredients to look for are salicylic acid and tea tree oil. Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that aids in exfoliating your skin, which helps reduce the appearance of acne. Meanwhile, tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe inflamed skin and prevent infections from developing on your skin. It’s important to note that tea tree oil may have a strong smell that can be off-putting to some, but it’s a small price to pay for the benefits it can offer.
Besides these necessary ingredients, it’s crucial that you find patches that contain all-natural ingredients. The last thing you want is to be putting chemicals on your skin and potentially make your acne worse. Some patches contain harmful ingredients like parabens and sulfates, which can cause irritation, while others are formulated with alcohol that can dry out your skin. To avoid any issues with your skin, it’s important that you find a patch that’s free of these chemicals.
Acne type
There are several types of acne, and each type requires a different treatment. If you have cystic acne, which is the most severe form of acne and manifests as hard lumps under the skin’s surface, then a pimple patch may not be an option. Similarly, if your acne is because of some underlying condition, such as a hormone imbalance or liver disease, you should consult your doctor before using any form of acne treatment.
Adhesion
One of the most important factors to consider when choosing acne patches is adhesion. The patch should be able to stick to your skin without making it feel uncomfortable or painful. If it doesn’t stick well, then chances are it won’t cure your acne.
Generally speaking, it should have good sticking power and adhere well on wet and dry skin without feeling too sticky or leaving a residue behind. Also make sure it has tapered edges and is thin enough so that you can wear it under makeup or on any part of your face, especially hard-to-reach areas like under your eyes or around the nose.
Size
While most pimple patches are about the size of a quarter, some are smaller or larger. If you have large pores or deep pimples to treat, look for larger patches. Similarly, if you have smaller pimples that are more shallow in depth, you can opt for a smaller patch. You’ll want to ensure the patch is large enough to cover the entire blemish without lifting away from your skin during wear. From around ¼ an inch to almost a ½ inch, pimple patches are available in varying sizes so you can easily find the right one for your needs.
