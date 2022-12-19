Zap Your Zits With the Best Pimple Patches

Pimple patches are a godsend for those who suffer from acne and want to temporarily cover up blemishes without putting on makeup or making a trip to the dermatologist. Acting as a thin layer over an imperfection, they absorb the oil and pus from a pimple, allowing it to heal faster. While most of these patches are made of hydrocolloids and are extremely effective, some of them can clog pores or cause acne flare-ups. To help you navigate the sea of products available, we’ve compiled this buying guide so you can choose the perfect one for your skin.

What To Look For Before Buying a Pimple Patch

Ingredients

Just like other skin care products, your acne patches should also contain a combination of ingredients that will help reduce your acne. The main ingredients to look for are salicylic acid and tea tree oil. Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that aids in exfoliating your skin, which helps reduce the appearance of acne. Meanwhile, tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe inflamed skin and prevent infections from developing on your skin. It’s important to note that tea tree oil may have a strong smell that can be off-putting to some, but it’s a small price to pay for the benefits it can offer.

Besides these necessary ingredients, it’s crucial that you find patches that contain all-natural ingredients. The last thing you want is to be putting chemicals on your skin and potentially make your acne worse. Some patches contain harmful ingredients like parabens and sulfates, which can cause irritation, while others are formulated with alcohol that can dry out your skin. To avoid any issues with your skin, it’s important that you find a patch that’s free of these chemicals.

Acne type

There are several types of acne, and each type requires a different treatment. If you have cystic acne, which is the most severe form of acne and manifests as hard lumps under the skin’s surface, then a pimple patch may not be an option. Similarly, if your acne is because of some underlying condition, such as a hormone imbalance or liver disease, you should consult your doctor before using any form of acne treatment.

Adhesion

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing acne patches is adhesion. The patch should be able to stick to your skin without making it feel uncomfortable or painful. If it doesn’t stick well, then chances are it won’t cure your acne.

Generally speaking, it should have good sticking power and adhere well on wet and dry skin without feeling too sticky or leaving a residue behind. Also make sure it has tapered edges and is thin enough so that you can wear it under makeup or on any part of your face, especially hard-to-reach areas like under your eyes or around the nose.

Size

While most pimple patches are about the size of a quarter, some are smaller or larger. If you have large pores or deep pimples to treat, look for larger patches. Similarly, if you have smaller pimples that are more shallow in depth, you can opt for a smaller patch. You’ll want to ensure the patch is large enough to cover the entire blemish without lifting away from your skin during wear. From around ¼ an inch to almost a ½ inch, pimple patches are available in varying sizes so you can easily find the right one for your needs.