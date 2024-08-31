Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We’re officially about a month away from the official start of fall — seriously! Whether you need new clothes to run errands in or options to wear while hanging with the fam, now is the time to get it all. What’s more, Walmart is a great place to shop for all your fall fashion finds — specifically fall tops!
From turtlenecks to T-shirts, Walmart has something for every taste and aesthetic that won’t empty your wallet. Nevertheless, we rounded up ten fall-appropriate tops to shop from Walmart — read on to see our picks!
1. Voluminous Queen: Isn’t this Scoop V-neck top just darling? We love its volume sleeves that make it even more of a showstopper — was $29, now just $14!
2. Buttoned Up: This Scoop ultimate button up blouse is perfect for days in the office and busy days running errands afterwards — just $22!
3. Rich Mom Energy: This Allegra K velvet long sleeve top has a square neckline for an elevated option — just $25!
4. Covered Up: We love this Scoop ultimate turtleneck sweater shell is great for layering or wearing as a breezy option to formal events — just $19!
5. Closet Staple: This Free Assembly ribbed mock neck top will keep you nice and toasty on chilly mornings — just $12!
6. Denim on Denim: This Time and Tru chambray drawstring blouse has a denim look to it that will compliment everything already in your closet — just $20!
7. Puffed Up: This Time and Tru popover woven top has puff sleeves and a intricate plaid print for dramatic, eye-catching elements — just $14!
8. Decadence, Please: We can’t get over this Time and Tru woven top due to its ruching and puffy sleeves. It’s the perfect neutral piece to add to your wardrobe — was $12, now just $5!
9. ’70s-Inspiration: This Scoop bow tie sleeveless blouse coordinates with skirts, jeans and everything in between — just $24!
10. Nice and Toasty: This Moshu textured sweater is a warm, comfy option that we’re sure you’ll love for fall — was $70, now just $15!