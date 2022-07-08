11 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know how important sleep is to our overall well-being, yet according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep troubles. This number doesn’t include the millions of Americans who experience the occasional poor sleep because of stress or temporary circumstances that make it difficult to relax and fall asleep at night.

While CBD can not substitute for prescription sleep aids or doctor-administered treatments for sleep, many individuals find CBD gummies a significant benefit to their nightly routine. CBD helps to promote relaxation and relieve stress. When an individual feels calmer before bed, falling and staying asleep is generally easier.

The tricky part about CBD is that many brands and products are available, and it’s challenging to know which to try. To help you filter through the sea of CBD gummies, we’ve compiled a list of our top ten favorites.

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

If you’re having trouble sleeping or finding a state of calm before bed, CBD could be a beneficial addition to your nighttime routine. Check out some of our favorite CBD gummies for sleep.

Get the sleep you deserve every night with FOCL Sleep Gummies. These all-natural sleep gummies can help you doze off quickly and wake up well-rested. Each melt-in-your-mouth gummy contains 25mg of premium CBD and 15mg of CBN. They also have L-Theanine and passion flower extract, a natural remedy commonly used to help with anxiety and insomnia.

Pros: Subscription pricing available Free shipping and a 60-day guarantee Vegan and Non-GMO Third Party Tested THC-free

Cons: It only comes in a 30-count container



What Customers Say: Customers give FOCL Sleep Gummies 4.5 stars. Aside from helping customers sleep, many reviewers say these gummies are a great way to relieve stress after a long day. Buyers enjoy better quality sleep and overall calmness at night thanks to their stress-reducing abilities.

Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies were created to help enhance your sleep, giving you a night of uninterrupted rest that doesn’t leave you groggy.

Born in 2020, Batch uses their own in-house formula specialists who create only the most effective products — right in beautiful Wisconsin.

Each container contains 30 gummies that are naturally flavored with raspberry (from real fruit!). Each individual gummy holds 25 mg of full spectrum CBD oil, 15 mg CBN, 25 mg of Passion Flower Extract and 50 mg of L-Theanine — all harmoniously working together to give you your best night’s sleep ever.

Pros: Subscribe and save 25% Third-party tested Wisconsin grown 100% organic hemp Non-GMO

Cons: Only one flavor



What Customers Say: Customers rave about this product helping them to fall asleep “gently and effortlessly” and wake up totally refreshed — with no grogginess. They even said that the aftertaste (which is common for CBD gummies) is minimal and that these gummies actually have a delicious, fruity taste!

Extract Labs Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies help relieve stress, elevate your mood, and bring the calmness you need for a quality night’s sleep. The company’s vision is to make plant-based wellness accessible to everyone. They commit themselves to research, developing, and manufacturing the highest-quality CBD products using non-GMO certified organic ingredients and American-grown hemp. Each container contains 1000mg CBD with 30 vegan gummies in mixed berry, lemonade, and orange cream. The gummies contain 33mg of full-spectrum CBD per piece and are safe for daily use.

Pros: Subscription pricing available Non-GMO ingredients Certified organic ingredients American-grown hemp 60-day guarantee

Cons: You can’t purchase flavors in separate containers.



What Customers Say: Customers give Extract Labs Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies 4.7 stars. Unsurprisingly, these gummies are one of Extract Labs’ most popular products. A common sentiment shared among buyers is the relaxation, quality of sleep, and reduced anxiety that comes with regular use. Many people also love the taste and say it’s essential to their de-stressing routine.

Getting quality sleep with Green Roads Sleepy Zs CBD/CBN Gummies is not complicated. Pharmacists founded the company to help customers solve persistent problems like stress and sleep. Pharmacists continue to overlook the product development and manufacturing of all the Green Roads products, including their highly-reviewed gummies. These delicious blackberry-flavored gummies come in a 30-count or 10-count jar, and each piece contains 5mg of melatonin and 25mg of CBD/CBN. Eat one gummy 30 minutes before wanting to sleep as part of your nighttime routine, and feel yourself relax as you settle into bed.

Pros: Subscription pricing available Vegan and gluten-free Pharmacist formulated

Cons: It only comes in blackberry flavor



What Customers Say: Customers give Green Roads Sleepy Zs CBD/CBN Gummies 4.6 stars. Many customers say they find themselves more relaxed and ready to sleep within 30 minutes of taking a gummy. People also like the price point. With a subscription at $39.99, these Green Road gummies are one of the more affordable options. Additionally, customers say Green Roads has an excellent customer support team.

The Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies are a tranquil treat to take the edge off after a stressful day so you can enjoy the sleep you deserve. Joy Organics dedicates itself to developing premium CBD products through innovation and excellence. They emphasize quality and craft their gummies with USDA Organic ingredients. Not only do they care about the ingredients of their CBD items, but they are also environmentally conscious. They provide carbon-neutral shipping on orders and use recyclable materials and regenerative farming practices for a more sustainable operation. The Organic CBD Gummies are third-party tested, free of animal cruelty, gluten-free, and contain no THC. Choose from a 30 pack of 25mg or 10mg CBD in strawberry lemonade or green apple.

Pros: Subscription pricing available Contains no THC 90-day guarantee USDA Organic

Cons: Gummies are high-potency and may not be a good fit for first-time users



What Customers Say: Customers give Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies 4.9 stars. They love the calming effect to ease stress and allow for a well-rested night of sleep. Some customers have also found these gummies to ease minor body aches and pain. Customers also rave about the taste of the strawberry lemonade flavor.

Enjoy a more restorative sleep with Koi CBD Gummies Nighttime Rest. The Koi team prides themselves on their products’ potency and purity, so they have all their USA-grown hemp extracts independently tested by a third party to ensure their gummies contain superior ingredients. Containers come in 6, 20, and 60-count jars, and each gummy contains 10mg of CBD and 2.5mg of sleep-supporting melatonin. Take two as part of your nighttime routine to encourage a calm mind and more restful slumber.

Pros: Subscription pricing available Certified vegan Allergen-free Made with USA-grown hemp

Cons: It only comes in the cherry limeade flavor



What Customers Say: Customers give Koi CBD Gummies Nighttime Rest 4.8 stars. More than 1500 customers reviewed this product and said it has significantly improved their sleep quality. Not only are people saying they sleep better, but they claim to feel more energized when they wake up. People also say they like the cherry limeade flavor, and the gummies are fast-acting.

Fall asleep quickly and wake up feeling refreshed with CBDistillery CBD Sleep Gummies. Founded by Colorado natives, CBDistillery aims to provide high-quality, affordable, US-grown, hemp-derived CBD products. These mix-berry flavored gummies combine broad-spectrum CBD with melatonin to help you unwind and enjoy a quality night’s sleep. Each container comes with 30 sugar-coated gummies that have 30mg CBD and 2mg melatonin.

Pros: Subscription pricing available with free shipping 60-day guarantee Non-GMO

Cons: It only comes in mixed berry flavor



What Customers Say: Customers give CBDistillery CBD Sleep Gummies 5 stars for product effectiveness and customer experience. Many verified buyers say they’re falling asleep faster and waking up more energized when using these gummies.

CBDFX CBD Gummies for Sleep combines broad-spectrum benefits with melatonin to promote calmness and relaxation as you prepare for bed. Each piece contains 25mg CBD and 2.5mg of melatonin. It also contains magnesium, passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm to contribute to your rest. CBDFX works with a Medical Advisory Board to help the company research and produce the finest, purest CBD products and assist customers on their wellness journey.

Pros: Vegan and non-GMO All-natural and gluten-free USA-made 60-day guarantee

Cons: It only comes in a 60-count container



What Customers Say: Customers give CBDFX CBD Gummies with Melatonin for Sleep 4.9 stars. The most common feedback in reviews is that the gummies are great for helping people fall asleep, and most individuals experience the benefits within an hour of consumption. People also like that these gummies are all-natural and vegan.

Help ease your mind before bed with the Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies. Named for the irrational fear that can consume you on the weekends when you’re dreading the work week, these best-selling gummies can help relieve stress and promote calmness for a more rewarding night’s rest. They contain broad-spectrum CBD, vitamin D3, and vitamin B12 to ward off negative thinking and balance moods. Each bottle has 20 bear-shaped gummies with 10mg of CBD and comes in various flavors.

Pros: Subscription pricing available Same-day shipping USDA organic Made in the USA

Cons: Not vegan



What Customers Say: Customers give Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies 4.8 stars. Many customers say these gummies help reduce their stress and anxiety so they can feel more at ease before bed. The flavor and customer service are also highly reviewed, and many individuals say Sunday Scaries are part of their daily routine.

You want your CBD gummies to be effective, but you also want them to taste good, and Just CBD CBD Gummies for Sleep does not disappoint. Just CBD gummies come in assorted flavors, including watermelon, lime, lemon, blue raspberry, orange, cherry, grapefruit, grape, green apple, pineapple, strawberry, and mango. These bear-shaped gummies taste great and contain potent CBD mixed with melatonin for fast-acting relaxation and quality sleep that doesn’t leave you groggy the following day. Choose from containers with 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg, or 3000mg to satisfy your needs.

Pros: Subscription pricing available Gluten-free 60-day guarantee Lost of flavors

Cons: You can’t buy individually packaged flavors



What Customers Say: Customers give Just CBD CBD Gummies for Sleep 4.8 stars. Hundreds of reviews come from customers who experienced improved sleep and more energized mornings with these gummies. People also share how flavorful Just CBD gummies are without the chemical aftertaste of some edibles. There are also many reviews discussing the affordable price point and fast shipping.

Zatural CBD Gummies are many people’s go-to for an all-natural, broad-spectrum CBD gummy for a more restful sleep. All Zatural products come from organic hemp and are Co2 extracted to maintain purity for the best results. Choose from a 30, 60, or 90-count jar with 20mg CBD pieces to incorporate into your bedtime routine.

Pros: Subscription pricing available USA-Made No THC Vegan

Cons: They don’t have flavors to choose from



What Customers Say: Customers give Zatural CBD Gummies 4.9 stars. Buyers say they use the gummies to help them relax before bed, and most feel the effects within 30 minutes of consuming the gummy. Many reviews also claim these gummies are great for minor body aches and pains.

How we choose our winners

There are hundreds of CBD brands and thousands of CBD gummies available, and we want to ensure we are showcasing the safest and most effective CBD products on the market. To help us narrow down our top ten, we focus on a brand reputation, customer reviews, ingredients, and pricing.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews give us insight into how well the product works. We know CBD works differently for everyone, but we want to include products that tend to work for most people. All of the products we include in our top ten have at least a 4.5-star rating. Generally, we like to see verified reviews that speak highly about the effectiveness, flavor, and price. We also want to see customer remarks compliment the company, such as good customer service or a simple return or exchange experience.

Brand Reputation

It’s essential only to purchase CBD products from reputable brands to feel safe and confident about what is in your gummies. Reputable brands have their products tested for purity, potency, and other elements to ensure they’re safe and effective. A brand you can trust should have information on their website about how they make and test their products, and many will have downloadable lab results so you can see what a third party says about their product.

Ingredients

One of the main reasons people turn to CBD for their sleep troubles is because they want a holistic remedy instead of pharmaceutical sleeping pills. When choosing our top CBD gummies for sleep, we look for products that use all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. We also like to see companies using certified organic ingredients and USA-grown hemp plants. We don’t want to see tons of additives or drugs like zolpidem found in sleeping pills.

Pricing

You shouldn’t have to pay a fortune for CBD gummies, especially if you find something that works and plan to make multiple purchases. That’s why we look for affordable brands with subscription pricing so you can save money the more you buy. We also like to find companies with money-back guarantees, so you don’t feel like you’ve wasted money if you try a CBD gummy that doesn’t work for you.

How to choose CBD gummies for sleep

When choosing a CBD gummy for the first time, there’s a lot to consider. A few of the things you should take into consideration are the brand, flavor, price, dosage, and return policy.

Brand: Always purchase CBD gummies from a reputable brand to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the product.

Flavor: Look for gummies with an assortment of flavors. Sometimes if an edible tastes bad, you’ll be less inclined to use them, so make sure you like how it tastes.

Price: A container of 20 gummies tends to go for around $40. Find something within your price range, and look for gummies with subscription pricing if you plan on buying more than one. Some will be higher or lower, but spending more doesn’t necessarily mean a better product.

Dosage: Find a CBD gummy with a lower dosage per piece, like 10mg CBD. The lower-dose gummies make it easier to slowly increase your dose and find what works for you.

Return policy: Not every CBD gummy will promote quality sleep for every customer. Try to find a CBD brand that offers a return policy. That way, you won’t feel like you’ve wasted your money if they don’t work for you.

How CBD works for sleep

Research surrounding how CBD may promote sleep is still new, but many early studies have found benefits to using CBD as a sleep aid. Some people have trouble sleeping because they have high cortisol levels at night, often associated with insomnia and nighttime awakenings. One study found that people who took CBD had decreased cortisol levels, possibly causing CBD to act as a sedative.

Another study found that individuals who had trouble sleeping because of temporary anxiety experienced better quality sleep when using CBD. This result leads researchers to believe that CBD could be a good option for people with short-term stress. Still, it is not meant to treat or replace medical treatment for chronic anxiety or anxiety disorders.

Taking CBD for the first time

If you’re new to CBD, it’s natural to feel anxious about trying something new, but knowing what to expect and how to correctly dose can promote a positive experience with CBD.

What to expect

Everyone reacts to CBD differently, and your experience may vary depending on the brand, dose, and if there are additional active ingredients such as Delta 8 or melatonin. You’ll likely feel relaxed and drowsy, which is why many people enjoy CBD to help them sleep. CBD does not cause euphoria, so you won’t experience the body or mind high people get from THC.

Some people may experience side effects of CBD, such as dry mouth, fatigue, reduced appetite, or diarrhea. These side effects are often mild and disappear once the CBD wears off. If you have side effects, try a different brand, reduce your dosage, or discontinue using CBD. If side effects are intense, talk to your primary care physician before using CBD again.

How to dose

One of the great things about CBD gummies is each piece is predosed, so you don’t have to guess or measure how much CBD you are administering to yourself. Each CBD company is different, but most gummies will have between 2mg-10mg of CBD per piece. Always start with the lowest recommended amount on the packaging (usually 1 gummy or 2mg-5mg) and give yourself one to two hours to see how your body reacts. You can try a higher dose if you’re not feeling the desired results after two hours.

What to consider

When shopping for CBD gummies for sleep, it’s vital to note that not all CBD infused gummies promote rest. Some CBD gummies only help individuals focus or boost energy. When choosing a CBD gummy, look for products that call out sleep or relaxation on their packaging.

Types of CBD

When shopping for CBD gummies, you may notice they contain different types of CBD. There are three main types of CBD: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate.

Full-Spectrum: Products with full-spectrum CBD contain various cannabinoid compounds from the cannabis plant, such as terpenes. It also has low levels of THC, which is the element that gives cannabis the “high” or euphoric effect. While full-spectrum CBD contains THC, the levels are less than 0.3% and won’t cause a high.

Broad-Spectrum: Products with broad-spectrum THC also contain various cannabinoid compounds such as terpenes and cannabichromene. However, broad-spectrum typically does not contain any traces of THC.

Isolate: CBD isolate is a pure form of CBD. It’s typically derived from hemp plants and contains no other compounds from the cannabis plant.

Other CBD products to help with sleep

Not everyone likes the taste or texture of CBD infused gummies but still wants to enjoy the benefits of CBD. If edibles are not your preferred method or you want to explore more CBD options to promote better sleep, try CBD oils, bath bombs, or topicals.

CBD Oils – If you like taking CBD orally but don’t enjoy the taste or texture of gummies, try CBD oil. The oils come in a small bottle with a dropper attached to the top for easy dosing. You can place the oil directly in your mouth under the tongue or mix it into your favorite food or drink.

CBD Bath Bombs – Baths are already a great way to relax, so why not promote additional calmness with a CBD bath bomb? CBD bath bombs are infused with CBD that’s released into your bath warm and absorbed through the skin to help ease your stress so you can fall into an easier sleep.

CBD Topicals – Topicals include lotions, creams, and rubs that you can apply to your skin. They’re primarily used to ease minor aches and pains, but when accompanied by a light massage, they’re perfect for relaxation before bed.

Why CBD is better than sleeping pills

Reputable CBD brands craft their CBD products with all-natural ingredients, including CBD derived from cannabis plants. Over-the-counter sleeping pills use antihistamines such as diphenhydramine and doxylamine, commonly found in allergy medications. Antihistamines block histamines, a chemical in your immune system that causes allergic reactions. It’s easy for the body to build a tolerance for antihistamines, leading to individuals taking more sleeping pills than the recommended dose.

Sleeping pills may also contain zolpidem or zopiclone. Research shows that people who take these drugs for too long or at too high a dose can develop a dependency. The dependency on sleeping pills makes it difficult to sleep without them, and some individuals may need to seek treatment to help them stop taking sleeping pills.

FAQs

When should I take CBD gummies before bed?

The effects of CBD can vary depending on the product and the person, but most people feel the results after one or two hours. Therefore, it’s best to take a CBD gummy 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime.

Do CBD gummies have THC?

By law, products labeled as a CBD gummy can not have more than 0.3% THC. This percentage is small enough that you won’t experience any high associated with THC. If you live in a state where recreational cannabis use is legal, you may find some CBD gummies with higher levels of THC. If it has more than 0.3% THC, it will say on the packaging as long as you’re purchasing your gummies from a reputable brand or dispensary.

Will CBD gummies show up in a drug test?

In most cases, CBD will not appear on a drug test. CBD products, by law, must contain less than 0.3% THC, which is not a high enough amount for a drug test to trace.

Will CBD gummies make me feel tired the next day?

The effects of CBD can last anywhere from two to six hours. If you take CBD gummies an hour before bed and get six or more hours of sleep, you’ll likely not feel tired the next day. However, if you’re taking the gummy late at night and have to wake up early in the morning, you may experience a bit of grogginess.

Who is CBD safe for?

CBD infused gummies are safe for adults 21 years and older. While CBD is safe for pets, CBD gummies are only for human consumption and not for animals.

Should You Try CBD Gummies for Sleep

Don’t let daily stress or minor anxieties keep you from enjoying quality sleep. If you’re feeling on edge after a long day, CBD gummies could be the answer to help clear your head before bed. Always make sure you’re purchasing CBD gummies (or CBD products in general) from reputable brands, and talk to your primary care physician if you have any concerns or medical conditions before starting a CBD regimen.

