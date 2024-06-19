Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

PSA: You don’t have to be a gym rat to use protein powder! Yes, it’s a great addition to running, weight lifting, yoga and cross-training regimens, but anyone — even those who don’t workout — can use protein powder to manage weight, make meals more satisfying (hello, breakfast!) and fuel the body.

Protein powder makes the perfect addition to smoothies, shakes, oatmeal and yogurt as well as baked goods and pancakes. Adding the right protein powder to your meals not only makes them tastier, but heartier, too! Good protein powders will keep you fuller longer, balance blood sugar and support immune response. Wins all around!

But if you’ve tried protein powder before, only to end up with a chalky-tasting, sugary mess of an outcome, chances are you used one of the “wrong” protein powders. Poor-quality protein powders can ruin the taste and texture of your favorite meals, making them goopy, sticky and clumpy. Yuck!

To help you find the protein powder of your dreams, we tested a bunch and rounded up the 11 best ones; these powders get Us excited for breakfast every morning and will for you, too!

Levels Nutrition Grass Fed Whey

With a bold cappuccino flavor and zero added sugars, this protein powder will replace your morning Starbucks addiction — guaranteed!

Get the Levels Nutrition Grass Fed Whey Protein for $40 on Amazon!

Revolution Nutrition High Whey

The s’mores flavor is our personal fave, but you can grab a smaller 24-serving container of this decadent chocolate cake protein powder. It’s love!

Get the Revolution Nutrition High Whey Protein for $30 (originally $48) at Revolution Nutrition!

Isopure Zero Carb Protein

If you live a low-carb lifestyle, this is the protein powder for you! It contains zero carbs, lactose or gluten, making it allergy-friendly, too!

Get the Isopure Zero Carb Protein for $27 (originally $32) on Amazon!

Live Conscious Organic Vegan Protein

Vegan and organic, this tasty plant-based protein powder derives its robust protein content from peas, rice, sacha inchi and pumpkin seeds.

Get the Live Conscious Organic Vegan Protein for $41 (originally $43) on Amazon!

VMI Sports ProtoLyte Whey Isolate

It has 25 grams of protein, but why stop there? This formula contains electrolytes and minerals for better hydration as well as digestive enzymes.

Get the VMI Sports ProtoLyte Whey Isolate for $48 on Amazon!

Gainful Whey Protein

This unflavored protein powder can be made sweet or savory depending on what you mix it with! Soup, air-fried chicken and protein mashed potatoes are just a few ideas.

Get the Gainful Whey Protein for $15 at Target!

Truvani Plant-Based Protein

It’s on the pricier side, but that’s because it’s just five organic ingredients! You’ll want to mix this plant-based protein into your smoothies every day.

Get the Truvani Plant-Based Protein for $45 (originally $60) on Amazon!

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey

There are almost too many flavors to choose from! This is the number one bestselling protein powder on Amazon for good reason.

Get the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey for $36 (originally $45) on Amazon!

Ghost Whey Protein Blend

We can’t believe how indulgent this tastes. This versatile blend contains digestive enzymes to offset any protein-induced stomach issues, so say goodbye to protein powder bloat!

Get the Ghost Whey Protein Blend for $45 on Amazon!

Ascent 100% Whey Protein

If you love chocolate and peanut butter, you’re going to want to check out this quick-digesting clean protein powder with zero artificial flavors or sweeteners.

Get the Ascent 100% Whey Protein for $37 (originally $44) on Amazon!

Clean Simple Eats Whey

20 grams of protein and only 100 calories? Count Us in! This cold-processed whey is easy to digest, versatile and particularly tasty in protein ice cream.

Get the Clean Simple Eats Whey Protein for $60 on Amazon!