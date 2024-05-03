Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t wear jackets often in the summer, but sometimes they’re definitely necessary — whether we need to wear a blazer for work or an extra layer when it’s a bit cooler at night. Either way, when we shop for summer jackets, we want to find lightweight options that are still breathable, because the last thing we want is to sweat through our layers.

We found a bunch of great jacket options made from the perfect materials and with the right designs for summer. Whether you want a professional, casual or fancy jacket, you’ll find what you’re in need of from our selection below!

11 Lightweight Jackets to Wear This Summer

1. A classic denim jacket is a summer staple. It doesn’t get more timeless than this version from Wrangler — $40 on Amazon!

2. This different denim jacket from Kut From the Kloth has fun fraying at the hem that gives it a vintage, distressed feel — $89 at Nordstrom!

3. We love this simple zip-up hoodie from BALEAF because the material has UPF 50+ sun protection built in to keep you shielded from harmful UV rays — $30 on Amazon!

4. This knit piece from Hotouch is technically a sweater, but the way it’s designed gives it a bomber jacket look — only $29 at Amazon!



5. You can use this Dokotoo color-block button-down shirt as a lightweight jacket for nights that are on the warmer side — starting at $25 on Amazon!



6. This fitted blazer from Jofemuho is made from a linen material that’s seriously lightweight and great to wear to the office during the summer — only $37 on Amazon!

7. You can never go wrong with an army-inspired jacket, and this cropped version from Onedreamer is seriously perfection — just $47 on Amazon!

8. Give yourself a sleeker and unique blazer look with this gorgeous silky version from Happy Sailed — $57 at Amazon!

9. This BLANKNYC utility-style jacket is made from a cotton and linen blend material that gives it some serious breathability for the hot days of summer — $65 at Nordstrom!

10. We love the oatmeal color of this Karen Kane linen blazer the most. It’s seriously made for summer and slimming too — $238 at Nordstrom!

11. A great oversized blazer is a closet staple, and this linen version from Steve Madden is a perfect fit for the season — $99 at Nordstrom!

12. Get ready for a sporty look with this pink high-fashion jacket. Onedreamer outdid itself with this one — $47 on Amazon!

