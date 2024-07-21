Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, chances are you know that here at Us, we are all for flowy, breezy dresses. Moreover, having several in your summer fashion rotation can help you stay cool, calm and collected even on the hottest days. But sometimes, finding stylish options that don’t cost a fortune can be difficult — we’re here to help you! Walmart is a great place to shop for trendy, affordable options!

Related: 21 Summer Dresses and Rompers That Will Rake in the Compliments Summer is the perfect time to strut your stuff. Whether that means you want to show off your long legs in a minidress or your beautiful arms in a sundress, it’s peak fashion all season long. And if you’re looking for something especially chic to wear this summer, we’ve got everything you’re looking for and […]

From sassy minis to decadent maxi dresses, Walmart has something for everyone! We rounded up 15 breezy summer-friendly dresses at Walmart that look way more expensive than they are — read on to see our picks!

1. Buttoned Down: This No Boundaries Button Front Dress is so pretty and polished— just $10!

2. Boho Chic: We love this Hirigin Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress because of its bold boho chic-inspired print — was $20, now just $15!

3. Prints, Please: If you have an affinity for fun, funky patterns, this Scoop Pleated Handkerchief Hem Dress is right up your alley — was $26, now just $15!

4. Summer Energy: This Free Assembly Cotton Tiered Midi Dress has a bright floral pattern that will capture eyes, and it has pockets — just $22!

5. Off The Shoulder: This Sofia Jeans Off the Shoulder Dress has airy sleeves for an edgy take — was $26, now just $16!

6. Babydoll Ease: This QINCAO T-shirt Dress is adorable and has a roomy silhouette that will help prevent overheating — was $36, now just $21!

7. Flutter, Flutter: For those who like simple designs with little pops of color, this Time and Tru Midi Dress is right up your alley — and it has the cutest flutter sleeves — was $20, now just $16!

8. ’70s-Inspiration: This Scoop Women’s Ruched Halter Dress is sexy but refined. It also comes in four colors and pattern that will suit your fancy — just $34!

Related: 21 Confidence-Boosting, Tummy-Slimming Dresses for Summer — Starting at $14 These dresses all have tummy-control or slimming properties that will give you a slimming effect — shop now at Amazon! Details here.

9. Florals: This Free Assembly Belted Utility Dress has an abstract floral print and short sleeves — we’re obsessed— just $21!

10. Hot Mama: We can’t get over this Scoop Ultimate ScubaKnit Zip Front Mini Dress. It uses scuba fabric for a form-fitting alternative, and it has billowing sleeves — just $26!

11. Grecian Energy: You can pair this Sofia Jeans One Shoulder Ruched Dress with heels for an elegant, formal vibe. Or, you could rock it with sandals instead — just $20!

12. Ruffle Your Feathers: This Free Assembly Striped Ruffle Neck Mini Dress are perfect for chill summer days — was $20, now just $11!

13. On Trend: Calling all satin lovers! This Scoop Sleeveless Satin Midi Tank Dress is sure to become one of your summer favorites — just $34!

14. Plus Size-Approved: This Terra & Sky Tie Bust Maxi Dress is vibrant and colorful — just $30!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Puffed Up: This Free Assembly Ruffle Mini Dress has puff sleeves and polka dots for a fashion-forward feel — just $28!