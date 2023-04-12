17 Best Bathing Suit Bottoms to Lift and Shape the Booty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While shopping for pants, skirts or dresses, we always make sure our new garments accomplish one task: looking as good in the back as they do in the front. This specifically applies to the booty area! With that in mind, why wouldn’t we want our swimsuit bottoms to keep the same energy?

So many different styles of bathing suit bottoms can make the butt look great, but we search for specific details which can help lift and shape the backside. Ruching is always a good sign, cheeky high cuts can do the trick and the right type of material is also a major plus. That said, we have plenty of bottoms below to give you all of the confidence when you hit the beach or pool this summer. Shop them all now!

High-Waisted Bottoms

1. These L Space bottoms offer up a modern, retro look, and they’re also a bit cheeky in the back — $99 at Nordstrom!

2. The thicker tummy control waistband on these Vitamin A ribbed bottoms balances out their high-cut style — $125 at Nordstrom!

3. Wrap-style waistbands, like the one on these extra stretchy River Island bottoms, are slimming for the waist, which makes your entire swim ensemble flattering — $40 at Nordstrom!

4. It’s all about the specific texture of these Sea Level bottoms which can help shape and sculpt you beautifully — $70 at Nordstrom!

5. The V-cut on these SherryDC bottoms cinches in the waist, and you have a ruched line running down the back to make the booty look amazing — starting at $19 on Amazon!

6. If you want to go for a sportier vibe, these Zohamung bottoms remind Us of yoga pants — $22 at Amazon!

7. These Yilisha bottoms have a lovely high cut, and to top it all off, the wrap-style on the waist can make you look snatched — $19 at Amazon!

8. We love classic side-tie ruching on clothing, and these SHEKINI bottoms have the same aesthetic — starting at $21 on Amazon!

9. The criss-cross details on the sides of these smooth and sleek Holipick bottoms add some sultriness — $21 at Amazon!

Mid and Low-Rise Bottoms

10. The touch of ruching on the back of these Becca bottoms will elevate your swim ‘fit — originally $48, now $36 at Nordstrom!

11. If you’re looking for a super cheeky fit, these V-front bottoms from Isabella Rose are perfect for you — $68 at Nordstrom!

12. Reviewers love that these ruched bottoms from SHEKINI provide coverage for a more modest look — $24 at Amazon!

13. We’re obsessed with bottoms like this Hobie pair; they boast a ruched detail in the back and along each hem — starting at $20 on Amazon!

14. Not only do these Upopby bottoms have ruching down the back, they have side-tie ruching for an added touch — originally $40, now $20 on Amazon!

15. These SHEKINI bottoms are a cross between a high-waist and mid-rise style; they’re absolutely glamorous — starting at $24 on Amazon!

16. Not everyone loves a cheeky moment, but these Tempt Me bottoms effortlessly nail the assignment — $22 at Amazon!

17. If you prefer side-tie bottoms over thicker straps, you’ll love these bestselling bottoms from KIWI RATA — $15 at Amazon!

