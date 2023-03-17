This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

THC edibles are quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to enjoy cannabis — and it’s no surprise why! Not only do they offer an attractive alternative to smoking, but research shows that their market share is swelling. Grand View Research estimates its value was over $2 billion in 2020 alone; meanwhile, a study from JAMA found that 21% of all cannabis product sales were made with some type of edible back in 2014 (likely more now). To make your search easier, we’ve rounded up seventeen delicious options for you to try out! No matter what kind of flavor or effect you’re looking for, there’s sure to be something on this list perfect just for you.

17 Best THC Edibles

Penguin CBD Gummies are a delicious and easy way to enjoy the thc edibles experience. They come in a variety of tasty flavors, and each gummy contains precise amounts of THC. The flavors are unique and carefully chosen to provide an enjoyable experience that cannot be found elsewhere. They are an excellent choice for those looking for an easy-to-consume thc edible with consistent results every time!

Everest Full Spectrum Gummies are a great way to enjoy thc edibles without having to worry about losing the effects in your digestion process. These gummies provide a smooth, easy experience with the full spectrum thc benefits you would expect. Just pop one of these tasty treats and wait for approximately one hour to get your desired effects. So if you’re looking for a convenient thc edible option that won’t disappoint, look no further than Everest Full Spectrum Gummies!

If you’re looking for a new way to increase your libido, Elm & Rye Libido Supplements can help. This all-natural supplement contains powerful adaptogens that create balance in the body, promoting overall vitality and increased energy levels. They contain no thc edibles or THC products, making them safe to take daily without any of the intoxication associated with cannabis. For those seeking an herbal alternative to traditional medications, this is the perfect complement to your health regime. Natural and non-habit forming, these supplements provide reliable and predictable performance in enhancing libido while helping you maintain an active lifestyle.

Planet Delta Gummies are a delicious and convenient way to get your daily dose of thc edibles. These gummies offer taste, convenience, and thc dosage that users can trust. Each gummy contains 5 milligrams of thc per serving, making it easy to adjust your thc intake if you’re new to thc edibles. With these gummies, you’ll always know how much thc you’re ingesting. They also come packaged in an attractive box that makes them ideal for gifting or on-the-go use. Make sure to check out Planet Delta Gummies today to experience the thc edibles revolution!

It can be overwhelming navigating a myriad of thc edibles when it comes to choosing the right product. That’s why Cannaburst Gummies are perfect for those who want to experiment with thc edibles but don’t know where to start. These gummies are packed with flavor and provide a consistent thc dose each time. People love that they can easily control their thc intake without worrying about overdosing. Cannaburst Gummies is an excellent starting point for novice users, delivering an enjoyable experience every time.

Diet Smoke Gummies are thc edibles made from high-quality cannabis extract that can be obtained without a medical card. These gummies offer a lower-calorie alternative to other thc edibles, making them a great choice for those looking to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of thc without taking in additional calories. They come in several flavors and provide an efficient way to consume thc. Diet Smoke Gummies offer consistent and reliable effects, so users can easily regulate their thc dosage with each gummy they take. For those who want access to all the benefits thc edibles can provide in a calorie-conscious way, Diet Smoke Gummies are the perfect solution.

Koi Delta 9 Gummies provide an awesome alternative for people hoping to get the effects of thc edibles without the smoke. Not only are they delicious and full of flavor, but their 15mg per gummy potency makes them one of the top thc edibles on the market. Not only that, but users have reported a more accurate time-release effect which gives thc edibles users the freedom to know exactly when their next dose is needed. Best of all, these gummies are nonGMO, gluten-free, and 100% vegan making them perfect for anyone trying thc products or just looking for a delicious treat. Whether you’re looking to kick back and relax or need a less toxic way to treat ailments, try out Koi Delta 9 Gummies today!

Cornbread Hemp Gummies are thc edibles that provide a convenient and delicious way of adding the important benefits of hemp to your diet. Not only are they full of cannabinoid goodness and other beneficial nutrients, but they also come in fun shapes and flavors that make taking thc edibles enjoyable. Whether you are making the switch to thc edibles or simply looking for healthier and more natural alternatives, Cornbread Hemp Gummies offer an easy solution. Their convenient packaging allows you to bring thc edibles with you on the go. Plus, their taste and textures will leave you wanting more!

Five Full Spectrum Daily Buzz Gummies are the perfect way to get your thc edibles fix. Packed with flavor and a consistent dosage that’s easy to measure, you’ll always know what to expect when it comes time for your own experience. More than just a delicious edible, these thc gummies offer a convenient way to pop in your pocket and hit the road! Perfect for a day out with friends or a long evening of exploring, they provide an easy and enjoyable way to ingest thc without having to worry about too much mess or fuss. Enjoy the classic thc flavor while also taking advantage of all its amazing benefits – the best of both worlds!

If you’re looking for a yummy, thc-free way to make your daily CBD regimen more enjoyable, cbdMD Full Spectrum Gummies are the perfect solution. Available in several delicious flavors, these gummies are an easy, convenient way to get the benefits of full spectrum hemp extract anytime and anywhere. cbdMD’s commitment to quality means their gummies are made with all-natural colors, flavors, and sweeteners, making them an indulgent treat when it comes to thc edibles without the thc. With 30mg of full spectrum hemp extract per serving and third-party tested for potency and purity levels, you can trust that they’ll provide you with relief at a price that’s hard to beat!

Verma Farms offers an enjoyable and delicious way to enjoy thc edibles with their Full Spectrum Gummies. Enjoying thc edibles does not have to mean exposing yourself to a harsh taste or simply out of convenience for some. Verma Farms made sure to focus on ensuring their thc edibles tasted great so that everyone who wants to enjoy thc can get the most out of their experience! Their gummy lines are packed with terpenes, natural flavors, and no artificial sweeteners. This allows anyone who enjoys thc edibles to be able to get what they want in terms of taste without compromising quality or potency.

Looking for an alternative that is much more delicious than thc edibles? Leaf Remedy’s Full Spectrum Gummies are the perfect solution! Not only do they taste great, but these convenient gummies deliver all of the beneficial compounds found in hemp – lipids, terpenes, flavonoids, and phytochemicals. Plus, they’re vegan-friendly and meticulously tested to ensure safety. Whether you’re looking for relief from chronic pain or simply a tasty treat with some extra health benefits, Leaf Remedy’s Full Spectrum Gummies are sure to please!

Extract Labs Full Spectrum Gummies are a perfect addition to any wellness routine. For those looking for thc edibles, these gummies offer a potent blend of hemp extracts, delivering an easy and discreet way to get your daily dose of CBD. Not only are they tasty, but the added benefit of being conveniently vegan and organic makes them a great option for those looking for something to fit their new healthy lifestyle. An easy way to enjoy all the benefits of cannabis without the hassle of smoking.

CBDfx THC Gummies are the perfect way to get your daily dose of thc edibles in a fun, delicious form. If you’re looking for an easily portable, discreet thc edible, look no further than these gummies from CBDfx. Their thc-infused gummy candies come in a variety of shapes and sizes that make it easy to find the perfect one for you. The gummy’s concentration is backed by lab results so you know exactly what you’re taking and with no psychoactive effects, they’re just as convenient as regular gummies. Take one today and experience the sweet taste that’s sure to bring some relief!

Medterra True Full Spectrum Vegan Gummies are thc edibles made with ingredients that are vegan, organic, natural, and gluten-free. With 10mg of CBD per gummy, they provide an easy way to add thc edibles into your daily routine. The vegan gummies have a delicious citrus flavor, so you won’t have to worry about the taste is unpalatable. Plus, they come in resealable bags so you can take them to go! Enjoy the health benefits of thc edibles without compromising on taste or quality thanks to Medterra True Full Spectrum Vegan Gummies.

RoyalCBD’s Full Spectrum Gummies provide an easy, delicious way to get the full benefit of CBD. Unlike other thc edibles, these gummies offer a wide range of cannabinoids and other helpful phytonutrients that work together in their natural form to produce powerful effects. Not only are they tasty and convenient to take, but they also come in various strengths to cater to your desired dosages. Furthermore, RoyalCBD uses top-grade hemp oil extracted from organic Colorado farms, ensuring that every gummy is chemical and pesticide-free. With RoyalCBD Full Spectrum Gummies you don’t have to worry about getting the best thc edibles out there!

Vena Full Spectrum Bites are thc edibles that make it easy to enjoy your cannabis experience. Our micro-dosed cannabis-infused treats are available in more than 20 different styles and flavors, perfect for finding the right product for your particular needs. Each bite contains a precise amount of thc, ensuring consistency and relieving the anxiety of trying to guess just how strong any given edible will be. Plus, they’re vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free, and non-GMO – so you can feel good about what you’re consuming. Take control of your thc edibles by choosing Vena Full Spectrum Bites!

Conclusion

THC edibles are an increasingly popular way for cannabis consumers to enjoy the benefits of marijuana without having to smoke or vape. This trend is evident in California where estimates predict that by 2022, this market will reach $3.7 billion! Moreover, Leafly’s survey revealed that 84% of respondents found edibles more appealing than smoking – it’s easy to see why they’re a fan favorite! If you too are interested in trying out these tasty treats then check out our list featuring 17 top-notch products so you can find one just right for your palate and needs.

