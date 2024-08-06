17 Face Scrubs That Won’t Irritate Your Skin — Even If It’s Sensitive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re in tune with your skincare, you know that an exfoliating product can be a crucial piece of the puzzle to keep your skin looking its best. There are a few different reasons for that. For starters, exfoliating the skin can help to stimulate cell turnover so your skin looks smoother and more polished.

Face scrubs are an effective and easy way to help remove dead skin cells to reveal the beautiful skin that you have lurking beneath the surface. Relying on a handful of excellent ingredients, modern facial scrubs have really honed in on being able to exfoliate the skin without sacrificing a gentle approach.

Now, like all skincare products, it can be overwhelming when you start to look at face scrubs. Fortunately, we have done a lot of the heavy lifting for you and narrowed it down to 17 products we consider our favorites. Read on to find the perfect match for you and your skin type!

Dos and Dont’s of Face Scrubs

When it comes to using a face scrub, there are a few details to be cognizant of. Exfoliation of your skin works by removing dead skin cells from the outer layer of your skin. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, exfoliation may not be ideal for everyone, and you should definitely consider your skin type when choosing a good exfoliator for you.

Exfoliation can be a useful tool for combatting clogged pores and increasing collagen production. Some people even like to exfoliate before shaving. But it’s important to let the ingredients do the work for you. Face scrubs will often feature small abrasives to remove the dead skin cells, so use gentle, circular, motions on your face and don’t over do it. Also, be sure to moisturize after exfoliating because it can be drying. Finally, don’t assume that more abrasiveness is better, because going too hard can cause damage.

Other things to consider include sticking to a schedule that makes sense for your skin, because exfoliation is not necessarily an every day thing. Also be sure to make sure that you are conscious about how the product you are considering fits into the rest of your skincare routine. For example, if you’re using products that use retinol or other products that can make the skin more sensitive, you may find that face scrubs can dry your skin.

The Best Faces Scrubs to Try Right Now

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator Price: $66 Description While some exfoliant scrubs cause more harm than good, this gentle exfoliant scrub is gentle enough for daily use. Salicylic acid helps to unclog pores while white tea, rice bran and licorice nourish the skin.

You save: 25% Eminence Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant Price: $36 $48 Description Strawberry rhubarb isn't just an ideal combination for pie. This organic formula contains lactic acid, hyaluronic acid and clay that deep cleans the pores. Plus, since it's a powder, the exfoliant is easy to use and transport. Simply combine it with water and there you have it — an ultra-brightening paste!

Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Face Exfoliator Price: $78 Description Why just exfoliate when you can do it all? This scrub contains anti-aging ingredients that smooth fine lines and wrinkles while leveraging both physical and chemical exfoliation. Scrub away and reveal your youthful, radiant complexion!

You save: 5% Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish Price: $74 $78 Description Say goodbye to that lingering dry skin. While this face polish falls on the pricey end, it's well worth it for the professional-grade crystals, glycolic acid and papaya enzymes it contains. The formula yields smooth and glowy skin that is smooth and supple — it's no wonder reviewers are obsessed!

SkinCeuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub Price: $35 Description Known for having the best of the best luxury skincare products, SkinCeuticals nailed it with this exfoliating scrub designed for any skin type – dry, normal, combination or oily. This formula deeply hydrates the skin while resurfacing, all without parabens, sulfates, fragrances, dyes or alcohols.

Blu Atlas Exfoliating Scrub Price: $25 Description Hibiscus, jojoba and bamboo stem are just a few of the powerhouse ingredients to look forward to with this "powerwash for your face". Hibiscus lower extract fights free radicals, pollutants and environmental toxins while the jojoba and bamboo replenish the skin, soothe inflammation and lock in moisture.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Facial Scrub Price: $80 Description What a team! This magic concoction of refining ingredients uses a vitamin A and purslane duo to promote skin cell regeneration and stimulate circulation. The result? A vibrant, perfectly even complexion that quite literally glows!

You save: 6% Minimo Glow Skin Brightening Face Scrub Price: $30 $32 Description Turmeric isn't just beneficial for your cardiovascular health! It neutralizes free radicals, soothes inflammation and provides endless antioxidants, especially when paired with manuka honey, cinnamon and chamomile. Despite the seemingly fragrant ingredients, this scrub is actually unscented, ideal for sensitive or extra-dry skin.

You save: 10% Kate Somerville Exfolikate Price: $70 $78 Description We're here for the witty title. This home run of a treatment treatment uses three types of exfoliation — chemical, physical and enzymatic — to loosen and digest the dead skin cells. AHA lactic acid and BHA salicylic acid improve facial texture, revealing smaller, less noticeable pores!

Shiseido WASO Satocane Pore Purifying Scrub Mask Price: $38 Description Equal parts scrub and equal parts mask, this mud-like scrub will make you feel like you're at the spa. Satokibi, a Japanese sugarcane, minimizes blackheads and pores, giving you the luminous complexion you seek!

Versed Day Maker Microcrystal Exfoliator Price: $17 Description No animals needed! This vegan formula uses microcrystals, a biodegradable alternative to microbeads, to reset the skin barrier. And if you have sensitive skin, this scrub is for you! Camellia oil and sea buckthorn extract reduce the redness associated with exfoliation.

Paula's Choice The UnScrub Gentle Cleansing Scrub Price: $35 Description It's Paula's choice and ours! The concept of scrubbing delicate skin isn't ideal, which is why the brand considers this product an "unscrub". You can say goodbye to rough and flaky skin, dullness, dryness and clogged pores, all without actually scrubbing your skin! Biodegradable jojoba beads dissolve as you cleanse.

Ole Henriksen 10% AHA Lemonade Smoothing Scrub Price: $35 Description When life gives you lemons, try making this 10% AHA lemonade scrub that instantly improves the skin's texture and tone. Following an eight-week clinical study, 100% of users agreed the pore-reducing scrub yielded a more even complexion and healthier-looking skin!

Aesop Purifying Facial Exfoliant Paste Price: $55 Description Rosemary leaf, quartz, lavender oil and lactic acid make this cream feel luxurious . . . because it is! The one-of-a-kind paste is designed to suit those who travel often and those who live in both ultra-cold and ultra-hot climates. Any extremes are tough on the skin, but this cream will help!

St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Face Scrub Price: $5 Description Say goodbye to any remnants of dirt, oil or makeup! This deeply exfoliating formula is a budget-friendly way to reveal your natural glow. You'll love how clean your skin looks and feels — and smells. The apricot extract softens the skin and gives it a smooth, bright appearance that's certain to garner some attention.

Ranavat Smoothing Facial Polish Price: $45 Description It's not a scrub — it's a polish. This formula soothes and restores balance while it exfoliates, relieving dry skin from environmental stressors, irritation and redness. Saffron, licorice root, ashwagandha and rice powder are just a few of the superstars in the lineup!