17 Serums and Primers to Give You Photo-Ready Skin Without Makeup

Forget relying on face filters to look totally fabulous in photos! There are so many incredible skin serums and primers on the market to make your complexion appear flawless in any picture you take.

These products work so well, you may not even feel the need to pack on additional makeup after using them. The way they can blur out imperfections, make your skin look smoother and give you a glow like no other is incredible. We rounded up our absolute favorite products ranging in price below, so read on to check out these skincare holy grails!

Ameon Baby Buddha Calming Serum

This serum’s main superpower is how quickly and gently it can get rid of redness and irritated skin. Once you use it, you’ll feel instantly revitalized and glowing!

$90.00 See it!

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer

This stuff is like pure magic in a bottle! The instant transformation which happens is absolutely mind-blowing and basically gives you the IRL effects of a face filter.

$58.00 See it!

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer – Blurring

For shoppers who have oily skin that needs a fully matte finish, this primer is perfection!

$47.00 See it!

Glossier Priming Moisturizer Balance

This gel cream moisturizer is also ideal for oily skin and minimizing pores, but it has a lighter feel which you can build on depending on your skin texture.

$25.00 See it!

StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer

Shoppers say that if you want to reduce the look of fine lines and large pores in a flash, one swipe of this primer will do the trick!

$39.00 See it!

r.e.m. beauty Lunar Magic Blurring Primer

This primer has a cooling effect on the skin which shoppers are obsessed with — it will make your pores virtually disappear!

$29.00 See it!

CoverGirl Simply Ageless Blurring Serum

If you’re shopping for blurring products on the more affordable side, this serum has earned some stellar reviews!

$20.00 See it!

Oak Essentials The Serums

Use this serum duo in the morning and at night to give your skin the nourishment it needs to look naturally flawless!

Originally $184 On Sale: $165 You Save 10% See it!

Caudalie Vinopure Pore Minimizing Serum

If you want to snag a perfecting serum that doubles as an intensive acne treatment, this is your go-to pick! The before-and-after shots from clinical trials truly speak for themselves — they’re absolutely incredible.

$52.00 See it!

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield

Any time a primer that can blur and perfect skin (plus offer up 30 SPF protection) is a winner in our eyes!

$71.00 See it!

Catrice Pore Minimizing Serum

If large pores are your main skin concern, you can add this serum to your daily routine to create a smoother canvas for your makeup — or wear it on its own!

$9.00 See it!

Milani Make It Last 3-in-1 Setting Spray and Primer

You can spritz this both before and after makeup application because it doubles as a setting spray — or use it as its own product and reapply throughout the day!

$10.00 See it!

Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Skin Solve Makeup Primer

This hydrating primer can blur imperfections and brighten up your skin at the same time thanks to the added caffeine in the formula!

$14.00 See it!

NYX Plump Right Back Plumping Serum & Primer

If you want to get a true glass skin look, this rich plumping primer should definitely be on your radar!

$17.00 See it!

stila One Step Correct

The tri-colored serums in this single primer can color correct your skin like no other, leaving it looking fresh and flawless!

$36.00 See it!

TULA Face Filter Blurring and Moisturizing Primer

Reviewers say this primer will make you forget about using Instagram filters for good!

$38.00 See it!

Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer

A tried-and true favorite, this pore-refining primer has been around for years and it’s still just as good as when it first hit drugstore shelves!

$8.00 See it!

