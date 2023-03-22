17 Slimming Slip Dresses That Are Seriously Comfortable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Slip dresses are a spring staple, plain and simple! They’re amazing because you can do so much with them in terms of styling, which is especially great for this particular season.

You can throw on anything over these simple frocks, from blazers to leather jackets or more lightweight cardis. Dress them up or down, and you’re good to go! Plus, they’re comfortable enough to wear all day long. From minis to midis and maxis, these slip dresses are the slimming and flattering styles that we have our eye on. Check out which picks made our list below!

Mini Slip Dresses

1. We love that this little slip from ZAFUL is more form fitting because of the stretch material, but the way that it falls on the body makes it more more flattering than a bodycon — starting at $13 on Amazon!

2. What’s great about slip dresses is how simple they are, and this one from COMFY ONE lends itself to a vast array of different styling opportunities — starting at $22 on Amazon!

3. This slip from BP. is another great example of a simple style that’s malleable to fit any type of occasion — starting at $20 at Nordstrom!

4. Not all slip dresses have to be made from a slinky satin material, like this sequined one from BTFL-life that’s perfect for springtime soirées — $119 at Nordstrom!

5. Another unconventional slip dress fabric is faux leather, and this one from Topshop uses the material perfectly — $65 at Nordstrom!

6. If you want a slip dress that’s more form fitting, this one from Speechless is definitely the one to go for — $69 at Nordstrom!

7. The chain details on this straps of this Jump Apparel dress add a great sparkly touch — $79 at Nordstrom!

8. We are obsessed with how this Lulus dress has a draped halter neck that ties in the back, with the ribbons falling down the back beautifully — $58 at Nordstrom!

Midi and Maxi Slip Dresses

9. This satin dress from LYANER has a drawstring on the side that lets you play with the hem length — $34 at Amazon!

10. The longer length of this Fiemaoves dress gives it a more elegant feel, and we’re obsessed with the slimming cutouts on the sides — $39 at Amazon!

11. If you’ve never bought a slip dress before, this classic cowl neck midi from PRETTYGRADEN is a great staple to pick up — starting at $26 on Amazon!

12. Anyone that loves a V-neck will definitely be a fan of this slip from Fooullaide — starting at $16 on Amazon!

13. Thousands of shoppers have vetted this classic xxxiticat midi dress and say it’s an absolute winner — starting at $20 on Amazon!

14. There’s a thin sewn-in elastic at the waist of this WICIWI midi dress that breaks it up a bit and gives it more of a defined shape — $37 on Amazon!

15. This midi from SUPESU is not as litter and made to look looser, which is definitely as comfy as it gets — $56 at Amazon!

16. We also love this version of a looser slip dress from The Drop, which has a slightly shorter length than the one we mentioned above — starting at $37 at Amazon!

17. Reviewers are obsessed with how this Floerns dress lays on the body, which is more fitted in the bust and has a fuller twirly skirt — $40 at Amazon!

