It seems that the boyfriends, husbands and fiancées are just as excited about sundress season as we are! Why men love sundresses is a mystery to Us all, but not really considering how you ladies stun in flowy, sleeveless frocks. The right sundress will have you radiating confidence — and nothing is more attractive than confidence!
But what makes a dress a sundress anyway? Sundresses are typically loose-fitting and are made of a lightweight, breathable material. They are either short-sleeved, strapless or thin-strapped and have hemlines falling anywhere from the knees to the ankles, highlighting your figure in a modest way. Wearing a sundress exudes quiet confidence and gives “girl-next-door” energy wherever you go!
If you’ve been on the lookout for your newest everyday dress, we gathered 20 of the most relaxed-fitting sundresses that seriously flatter all body types. Read on for our mini, midi and maxi picks!
Mini Sundresses
1. Lantern sleeves: If the sunshine were an outfit, it would be this boho floral dress. Dress it up or dress it down — $37!
2. Twirl ready: We’re certain you’ll be ready to spin and dance in this mini dress. Ruffles are just a bonus — originally $41, now $39!
3. Sweet and Southern: There’s something about this Zesica tie-sleeve dress that gives off Nashville vibes — originally $50, now $42!
4. Built-in flattering: A halter neck and tiered material work together to make your torso look longer — $38!
5. Ruffled up: Cap short sleeves, pockets, a v-neck — what could possibly be better? Wear it with sandals for a seasonal look — $35!
6. Calm and carefree: This crowd-favorite dress is more fitted than the others, but still flows out in a sundress fashion — $36!
Midi Sundresses
7. Beautifully boho: Picture yourself on a beach in California. You’ll love how comfy and casual this frock is — $45!
8. Slightly smocked: The texture of this dress gives it some character. Thick straps lengthen the torso for a flattering fit — $44!
9. Flowers galore: This dress is what happens when a tank top and a stretchy dress merge. Check out the new 2024 patterns — $32!
10. Euro-girl style: If you know fashion, you know how popular button-up dresses and denim blue are right now. Do both with this dress — $43!
11. Dressed up: Even if you’re not headed to an outdoor wedding, you’ll sure look like you are! A belt tie, v-neck, ruffle sleeves and a tiered design are a few things we love — originally $52, now $46!
12. Free spirit: Try wearing this dress with boho-style jewelry, a brown leather purse and your favorite pair of sandals — $31!
13. Total showstopper: Elbow-length sleeves, a tie neckline and a below-the-knee length are a few highlights of this flowy dress — $32!
Maxi Sundresses
14. Nautical stripes: Yacht wife alert! This blue and white stripe t-shirt dress has short sleeves for sun protection — $28!
15. Jusy flowy enough: Timeless and chic, you’ll be obsessed with this ultra-lightweight bow tie dress — $63!
16. New favorite: A loose elastic waist gives this maxi dress some structure, the perfect way to highlight your shape — originally $51, now $46!
17. Tie sleeves: There are 21 different colors to choose from in this wrap v-neck dress and we just might grab them all — originally $67, now $50!
18. One shoulder: Asymmetrical tops and dresses are totally in right now. Hop on the trend with this floral dress — $51!
19. Beachy gal: Why choose between a t-shirt dress and a maxi dress when you can have both at once? — $36!
20. Buttons and pockets: You’ll feel like a million bucks rocking this smocked spaghetti strap beach dress. Reviewers love it — $41!