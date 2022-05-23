2022 Best Body Lotions, Creams, Salves, Oils for Healthy Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The key to healthy skin is keeping it moisturized and protected from the sun. Luckily, several products can help you do just that. But not all skin products are created equal. Different skin types require different types of lotions, salves, creams, and oils.

And depending on what your healthy skin goals are, it’s essential to know what to look for in your skincare products. That can be easier said than done when there are seemingly millions of lotions on the market today. But that’s why we’re here—to help you find the best body lotions, creams, salves, and oils for healthy skin.

Best Lotions: Our Top 10 Picks for 2022

HYDRABERRY was crafted to deliver deep moisture to your skin to help heal dry and irritated skin. This mask can be combined with other skincare products to tackle your most stubborn skin concerns, from dryness to eczema. It’s also great for acne-prone and sensitive skin, thanks to its all-natural and non-comedogenic formulation.

This mask is safe for all skin types and improves the health of your skin by infusing it with a high concentration of anti-inflammatory ingredients and restoring your skin barrier. The result is healthier, calmer, and super hydrated skin.

Pros:

Hydrating

Good for sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic

Anti-aging

Soothing

Cons:

Only for use on the face

Why people love it:

Real-life customers love the thick consistency, the feel on their skin, and the smell of HYDRABERRY. Some users have even said that it’s their favorite moisturizer to date, and they love how effective it is in healing dry, sensitive skin. Overall, customers say that this mask is the perfect pick for anyone looking for deep moisture with anti-aging benefits to your skin barrier.

This CBD Salve is perfect for anyone wanting to get the benefits of CBD through topical application. The salve absorbs quickly and can be applied locally to get fast pain relief for your skin barrier, joints, or muscles.

Joy Organics uses broad-spectrum CBD mixed with organic beeswax and essential oils, creating a soothing and hydrating salve. With no artificial ingredients, this product is also vegan and gluten-free.

Pros:

Broad-spectrum CBD

Organic ingredients

Fast-absorbing

Good for sore or itchy dry skin

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

Very thick consistency that some people don’t like

Why people love it:

Real-life customers love that this CBD salve goes on smooth and absorbs quickly, delivering CBD straight to the source of pain for fast relief. They also say it’s great for sore or itchy skin, perfect for those who suffer from chronic pain or frequent muscle aches. Overall, users say the scent is pleasant, and a little bit goes a long way.

This fast-absorbing lotion combines the soothing effects of CBD extract with skin-loving ingredients and vitamins that make Smile CBD body lotion the best solution for cracked, dry hands. When used daily, this lotion helps to improve the look and feel of your skin by reducing inflammation, redness, and roughness.

The light, refreshing scent is perfect for those looking for an unscented lotion, and the non-greasy formula makes it ideal for everyday use.

Pros:

Non-greasy formula

Smells great

Soothing

Fast-acting

Antioxidants

Cons:

Only available in one size

Why people love it:

Users love how quickly this lotion absorbs into the skin and how smooth it makes their hands feel. They also praise the scent, which is light, refreshing, and not overpowering. Overall, customers say this lotion works great for healing dry hands, and they love how soft it leaves their dry skin feeling soft.

The CBD Massage oil from CBDfx is excellent for anyone with sensitive skin, thanks to its natural, spa-quality ingredients. This fast-absorbing oil contains a high concentration of CBD extract mixed with jojoba, almond, and olive oils to create a soothing oil that can be used before bed, after workouts, or whenever you want to relax.

Pros:

Softens dry skin

Spa-quality ingredients

Releases tension

Cruelty-free

Organic ingredients

Cons:

Some people don’t like the texture of the oil

Why people love it:

Some customers refer to this oil as “liquid gold” because of how soft it leaves their skin feeling. They also say that the scent of this oil is pleasant, and they love using it before bed or after workouts to release tension and ease everyday aches.

Filled with skin-loving ingredients that leave your skin well-moisturized but not greasy, Raw Advantage is excellent for dry skin anywhere on the body. This lotion contains a high concentration of CBD extract, ginger terpenes, and almond oil to soothe and protect your skin.

Pros:

Non-greasy

Improves dry skin

Contains skin-loving antioxidants

Soothing

Natural ingredients

Cons:

A bit pricey

Why people love it:

Customers say this lotion is one of the best they’ve tried for dry skin, and they love that it’s not greasy. They also say the scent is pleasant and that a little goes a long way. Overall, users say this lotion leaves their skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated while smoothing away tension and soothing inflammation.

This luxurious combination of soothing goat milk and full-spectrum CBD oil is perfect for healing and soothing irritated and inflamed skin, making it the number one choice for sunburns. This facial cream helps to relieve pain and inflammation while hydrating and protecting your skin, and fighting acne.

Pros:

Soothes sunburns

Hydrates and protects skin

Fights acne

Non-greasy

Rejuvenating

Cons:

Non-vegan

Why people love it:

Customers love that this cream is fast-acting and works to soothe the pain of sunburns, leaving their skin feeling softer and more hydrated. They also say that this facial cream works well as an everyday moisturizer for all over the body. Overall, users are thrilled with how quickly this cream works to relieve inflammation and pain.

This skin cream delivers the benefits of CBD straight to the skin along with several skin-loving, anti-aging ingredients like antioxidants and vitamins. This product is perfect for those looking to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. The natural ingredients in this cream work together to leave your skin looking and feeling its best.

Pros:

Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Fights free radicals

Contains powerful antioxidants and vitamins

Fragrance-free

No coloring

Soothing

Cons:

Can be pricey for some

Why people love it:

Real-life reviews for this cream are consistently positive, with users reporting that this cream is very effective at reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles when used daily. They also say that this product absorbs quickly into the skin and has a pleasant, light scent. Overall, users say this cream leaves their skin feeling softer, smoother, and more hydrated, making it perfect for aging or dry skin.

Packed with the healing power of CBD and more than a dozen natural oils, Koi’s CBD balm is excellent for healing and soothing cracked feet. The CBD provides an instant soothing feeling while the other ingredients work to repair damaged skin. This balm can also be used all over the body to relieve pain and inflammation associated with conditions like arthritis, carpal tunnel, and fibromyalgia.

Pros:

Heals cracked feet

Relieves joint pain

Comes in a convenient, portable jar

Multiple sizes available

Fast-acting

Cons:

Soothing effects can be short-lived

Why people love it:

Customers say that this CBD balm is the only product that helps heal and soothe their cracked feet. They also love how easy it is to use and how quickly it works. Many reviewers also say that this balm is great for reducing the pain and inflammation associated with arthritis and other conditions. In addition, most people love the scent and that it is not greasy.

Formulated with a patent-pending fast-acting formula, Tanasi’s CBD lotion is super moisturizing and perfect for those suffering from eczema. This lotion contains a unique blend of ingredients that work together to soothe the itchiness and irritation associated with eczema. The lotion is also non-greasy and quickly absorbed into the skin, perfect for everyday use.

Pros:

Fast-acting

Non-greasy

Soothes itchiness and irritation

Anti-inflammatory ingredients

Perfect for everyday use

Cons:

Smell may be too intense for some

Why people love it:

Reviews for this CBD lotion are overwhelmingly positive. Users report that it starts to work within minutes and effectively relieves the itchiness and irritation associated with eczema. They also love how quickly it absorbs into the skin and how non-greasy it is. Overall, people say this is the best lotion they’ve tried for eczema.

If you’re looking for a powerful lotion perfect for relieving very dry skin, Soul CBD’s Rapid Relief Cream might be just what you need. This lotion is formulated with a unique blend of ingredients that work together to hydrate and nourish the skin. The CBD also helps to reduce inflammation and irritation, making this lotion perfect for those suffering from conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis.

Pros:

Quickly relieves itchiness and irritation

Suitable for everyday use

Non-greasy and quickly absorbed

Organic

USA-grown ingredients

Cons:

Strong scent

Why people love it:

Customers say that this CBD cream effectively relieves the itchiness and irritation associated with dry skin. They also love how quickly it absorbs into the skin. Many reviewers say this is their favorite lotion for everyday use compared to other body lotions, and many say it is the best lotion they’ve ever used. Overall, people give this lotion a five-star rating.

How We Chose the Best Body Lotions for Healthy Skin

As we scoured the internet for the very best body lotions and products for healthy skin, we looked for a few key things.

Ingredients

We only included body lotions containing natural, organic ingredients known to be beneficial for the skin. We also looked for CBD extracts, which are thought to have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

Effectiveness

We focused on body lotion that can provide your skin barrier with quick relief from dryness, itchiness, and irritation. We also looked for products that were suitable for everyday use.

Customer Reviews

We read through hundreds of customer reviews to get a sense of what people say about these products. We looked for patterns in the reviews to see which products were the most effective and had the fewest side effects.

Brand Reputation

Finally, we only included products from brands with a reputation for quality and customer satisfaction. This helped us ensure that the products featured on our list are of the highest possible quality.

What to Look for When Buying Body Lotion

When trying to find the best body lotion, it’s critical to understand what separates a good body lotion from a bad one. Here are some of the things to look for:

Active Ingredients

Look for natural and organic ingredients that will nourish and protect the skin. Ingredients like CBD extracts, shea butter, vitamin C, and essential oils are all great options. The addition of coconut oil and fatty acids also provides many benefits.

Texture

Skin products come in a range of thicknesses and consistencies, from liquid serums to thick creams. Choose the texture that works best for your needs and lifestyle.

Sensitive Skin Considerations

If you have sensitive skin, it’s crucial to find a lotion that won’t irritate or aggravate your skin. Look for hypoallergenic products that are fragrance-free and free from potential irritants like dyes and sulfates.

Face vs. Body Lotion

Your face and the rest of your body often have very different sensitivity levels and different needs altogether. For this reason, it’s usually best to use different products on your face and body. However, some all-purpose products can be used on both the face and body.

Other Products to Promote Healthy Skin

Healthy skin doesn’t stop at a good moisturizer. To keep your skin looking and feeling its best, you may also want to consider a few other products, such as:

Cleansers

Cleansers work to promote healthy skin by removing dirt and oil from the pores and getting rid of dead skin cells.

Exfoliants

Exfoliants help improve the skin’s appearance by getting rid of dull, dead skin cells. This can help to brighten the skin and make it look healthier overall. Some popular exfoliants include scrubs, peel masks, and chemical peels.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is essential for protecting your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen that offers both UVA and UVB protection.

Masks

Masks can help nourish the skin, soothe inflammation, and minimize pores. Many different types of masks are available, so you can choose the one that best meets your needs.

CBD Oils

CBD oils are another fantastic product to promote healthy skin. These extracts can help reduce inflammation and pain and minimize acne breakouts and other skin conditions.

FAQs

What’s the difference between body cream and body lotion?

The main difference between body cream and body lotion is the texture. Lotions tend to be thinner and more liquidy, while creams tend to be thicker and more moisturizing.

Depending on different needs and skin types, either one may be a better choice for you. For example, some lotions can also be used on the face, while creams are usually best for the body.

Can I use body lotion on my face?

Yes, it may be appropriate to use body lotion on your face in some cases. However, it’s generally a good idea to use a different product on your face, as the skin on your face is usually more sensitive than your body.

Additionally, face lotions are often formulated to be more gentle and less likely to clog pores, so they may be better for those with dry and sensitive skin. Ultimately, it’s best to consult with a dermatologist or skin care expert before using body lotion on your face.

How often should you use lotion on your body?

There is no definitive answer to this question, as it depends on several different factors, including your skin type and the climate you live in. For some people, applying a lotion every day may be sufficient to keep the skin hydrated and healthy. However, others may need to use a cream more or less often. For example, if you live in a dry climate or have extremely dry skin, you may need to apply lotion more often.

Overall, it’s best to consult with a dermatologist or skin care expert to get personalized recommendations for how often you should lotion your body. They can help you determine the best routine for your specific needs and skin type.

What is body butter vs. lotion?

Body butter (e.g., shea butter) and lotion are both products that are commonly used to moisturize the skin barrier.

While they share some similarities, there are also some key differences between the two. For example, body butter is typically thicker and richer than lotion, making it a better choice for those with dry, flaky skin.

On the other hand, lotions tend to be lighter and less greasy than body butter, making them a better choice for those with normal to oily skin. However, some lotions for dry skin are just as effective (if not more) as body butter.

Ultimately, it’s best to choose the product that meets your specific needs and preferences. For example, some people may benefit from using both lotion and body butter to achieve optimal hydration and nourishment for their skin. If you have eczema-prone skin, you may wish to get professional advice on the best option for you.

How long is lotion good for?

There is no definitive answer to this question, as it depends on several factors. Generally speaking, lotions will remain in good condition for 1-2 years. However, if the lotion is stored in a cool, dark place, it may last longer.

Additionally, it’s important to note that lotion can expire sooner if not used regularly. Therefore, if you find that you only use lotion occasionally, it’s best to buy a smaller size to prevent the product from going bad before using it all.

Overall, lotions should be stored in a cool, dark place and used within a year or two for the best results. If you notice that the lotion has changed in color or texture, or if it has an unpleasant smell, it’s best to discard it and purchase a new bottle.

How to use body lotion after showering

You can take a few different approaches when using body lotion after showering.

One option is simply to massage the lotion into your skin while it is still wet. This can help lock in moisture and ensure that the lotion absorbs quickly.

Alternatively, you can towel dry your skin before applying the lotion. This can help remove excess water and make it easier for the lotion to absorb.

Whatever method you choose, it’s essential to wait until your skin has fully dried before putting on any clothes or other materials.

Now that you know a bit more about the best lotions, creams, salves, and oils for healthy skin, it’s time to pick out your favorite product and start using it regularly. Any of the products will work great for promoting healthy skin. Your skin will thank you!

