21 White Sneakers That We Absolutely Adore — From Casual Styles to Trendy Kicks

We don’t know a single person who doesn’t own a pair of crisp white sneakers — and if you’re not crushing on cream, it’s time to get involved! With the fall coming up, we plan to wear them more often — whether it’s with jeans and a tee, biker shorts and a crewneck or even a dress.

The only thing that may stop Us from picking up yet another pair of white sneakers is the maintenance they require. If you don’t take good care of your kicks, you’ll need to replace them more frequently. But if you use this hack from Ashley Graham, nothing should prevent you from copping a fresh pair to rock on repeat! With that in mind, we picked out our absolute favorite white sneakers that you can wear for every type of occasion. Read on and shop!

Casual White Sneakers

1. These super simple tennis shoes from Nike are perfect for everyday wear and go with everything from jeans to dresses — starting at $40 on Amazon!

2. You can never go wrong with classic canvas Keds if you want a crisp pair of comfy sneakers — starting at $50 on Amazon!

3. Slip-on Vans sneakers are the ultimate casual shoe, and snagging them in white is the obvious choice — $60 at Nordstrom!

4. If you want to go all out and splurge on a pair of leather sneakers, these slip-ons from Vince are totally worth the funds — $200 at Nordstrom!

5. Countless shoppers have picked up these Superga lace-up sneakers when they’re been hunting for a staple shoe — $65 at Nordstrom!

6. Shoppers say they can wear these New Balance sneakers for hours on end, and note the shoes are even great for low-impact workouts — starting at $33 on Amazon!

Sporty White Sneakers

7. If you’re an avid runner, you need the right sneaker to support your stride, and this pair from adidas is one of the best money can buy — starting at $60 on Amazon!

8. For super serious athletes, sneakers are worth investing in, and shoppers say this pair from APL is worth every single penny — starting at $111 on Amazon!

9. These Akk sneakers are equipped with a memory foam insole and are lightweight, which makes them excellent for working out, traveling or everyday wear — starting at $32 on Amazon!

10. The name of these ON sneakers suggests you’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud, and shoppers can attest to that — $160 at Nordstrom!

11. White sneakers don’t have to be totally all-white, which is why we’re obsessed with this pair from HOKA which have touches of pastels in the design — $140 at Nordstrom!

Trendy White Sneakers

12. These FILA Disruptor sneakers will always be a hypebeast hit if chunky kicks are what you’re after — starting at $35 on Amazon!

13. Another pair of chunky white sneakers that we fell in love with are the Steve Madden Possessions, and shoppers are equally as obsessed — starting at $90 on Amazon!

14. Over 15,000 shoppers have brought these PUMA sneakers to bestseller status because they look effortlessly cool and feel incredible — starting at $35 on Amazon!

15. We love the extra thick platform sole on these JSlides sneakers which give you a comfortable amount of added height — $159 at Nordstrom!

16. Another solid pair of platform sneakers are these low tops from Converse which put a modern spin on the timeless style — $70 at Nordstrom!

17. Take a classic pair of Old Skool Vans up a notch by scooping up the platform version of this iconic style — $70 at Nordstrom!

18. Shoppers have compared these adidas sneakers to Nike’s Air Force 1s, and some say they actually prefer this style — on sale for $70 at Nordstrom!

19. That being said, you can never go wrong with a classic pair of Air Force 1s that are beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid — $110 at Nordstrom!

20. The unique sporty-yet-chunky look of these sneakers from SOREL have shoppers swooning over them — starting at $43 on Amazon!

21. If you’re looking for an extra dramatic chunky white sneaker, check out this pair from LUCKY STEP — starting at $30 on Amazon!

