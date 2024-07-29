25 Must-Have Evening Face Moisturizers to Wake Up Glowing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sleep is vital for a number of reasons, but did you know that getting the right amount of sleep is also necessary for optimal DNA recovery in the skin? Moreover, chronic poor sleep quality has been found to be associated with aging signs and diminished skin barrier function, So, considering how important sleep is for your skin, why not make the most of it by providing that same skin with moisturizer and nutrients throughout the night?

And for people who don’t want to feel moisturizer on their face during the day, putting it on at night can be the answer. According to Dr. Richard Bottiglione, Board Certified Dermatologist and founder of Dermatologist’s Choice Skincare, “If you have any dryness or redness or scaliness, that would give you the opportunity then to put a good moisturizer on to help soothe and restore the skin.” And with additional ingredients that can help with things like anti-aging, a night moisturizer can be a powerful tool in your skincare arsenal.

We’ve compiled a list of our favorite moisturizers that we think are suited toward helping all types of skin look their best in the morning. Read on to see why they are helpful, and what our picks are.

Night vs. Day Moisturizers: What’s the Difference?

As explained to us by Dr. Bottiglione, “The difference between a nighttime moisturizer and daytime would be personal preference, but I would say a thicker moisturizer probably is better for the evening and a thinner moisturizer in the morning is best so it dries and it’s easier to put your makeup on and a sunscreen.” And in our experience and research, this oftentimes proves to be the case; more thickly designed options can be given enough time to set in overnight and the wearers don’t have to be self conscious about walking around with it on their face and potentially looking glossy during the day.

Additionally, Dr. Bottiglione tells us that “Another consideration is if you are using a glycolic cream or TCA cream acid or retina acid I would tend to use the stronger one at night and the milder one in the morning.” He also explains that for ingredients that some people may be sensitive to, and which may cause redness, using them at night can be a good solution.

Importantly, some ingredients are valuable for usage during the day, like SPF, while some that can make the skin sensitive like retinol may best be suited toward night.

Here are our favorite evening face moisturizers to level up your routine and wake up with a glow more vibrant than the Bali sunshine!

Dermatologist’s Choice Facial Enhancement Cream Price: $85 Description The name says it all! This pick comes straight from Dr. Bottiglione, so you bet it’s effective! It contains glycolic acid, the skincare hero known to deeply penetrate the skin, exfoliate and promote collagen production. As such, it’s perfect for aging skin! See it!

You save: 9% Acure Ultra Hydrating Overnight Dream Cream Price: $20 $22 Description If you’re looking for a cream chocked full of everything you didn’t know you needed, this cream is for you! Melatonin is the star of the show here, providing endless antioxidant benefits while hemp seed oil, shitake mushroom and a slew of nutrient-dense natural oils moisturize and soothe. You’re guaranteed to wake up with a glow! See it!

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream Price: $395 Description Plenty of our A-list friends like Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber adore Dr. Barbara Sturm products. This luxury “super cream” works to strengthen the skin barrier and protect the skin from damaging free radicals. The anti-aging benefits are quickly noticeable and last long term, so don’t be afraid of the price . . . it’s worth it! See it!

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + Phtyoceramides Price: $11 Description Phytoceramides and sodium hyaluronate are just a few of the clinically tested ingredients to look forward to with this formula that’s anything but ordinary. Lather it up before bed and you’ll see why! It’s considered the brand’s most nourishing moisturizer, so do with that what you will. See it!

Dr. Brandt Hyaluronic Face Cream 2.0 Price: $82 Description Anyone who knows skincare knows that hyaluronic acid is something to write home about. The powerful ingredient locks in moisture, smoothes fine lines and rejuvenates skin for up to 72 hours! You’ll look a decade younger with this everyday cream. See it!

Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer Price: $35 Description You don’t have to grab this moisture in a classic or coconut apricot scent, but you’ll feel like you’re on a tropical vacation every night if you do! This formula conditions the skin with seaweed extract, vitamin C and mango seed butter, a hydrating and dullness-fighting combo. See it!

Junk Theory Palo – Plum Algae Overnight Treatment Price: $72 Description If the thought of putting algae on your face freaks you out, just don’t think about it! This ultra-moisturizing blend leans on superfruit concentrates, algae and kelp, botanicals and organic butters to completely resurface your skin. The blend of lipids, minerals, amino acids and AHAs gets rid of everything from hyperpigmentation to fine lines — and you’d never know there’s algae. See it!

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream Price: $43 Description Sometimes, a good night’s rest and p.m. skincare routine can be an emergency — think after traveling, attending concerts, taking a road trip or carting the kids around from place to place. This clean formula uses colloidal oatmeal and peptides to give your skin a smooth, youthful glow without any artificial colors, alcohols, fragrances or parabens! See it!

Harry’s Hydrating Night Lotion Price: $9 Description Go ahead, pump a little extra! This bottle may look small, but it packs a niacinamide punch. It happens to be one of the most affordable ways to wake up with a radiant complexion, so there are no excuses for dullness, dryness or an uneven skin tone! See it!

Weleda Rejuvenating Night Cream Price: $27 Description Weleda is an absolute essential when it comes to restorative face creams and this firming cream is no exception. Your skin will have a Michael Jordan-like bounce and a more elastic feel. According to the brand, 69% of users agree that wrinkles were visibly reduced after using this cream! See it!

Elta MD Skin Recovery Night Mask Price: $54 Description It’s not a cream . . . it’s a mask! This recovery night mask is suitable for the face and neck, even if you fall on the sensitive side of the skin spectrum. Your skin will be repaired at its deepest layers, yielding a revitalized look at any age. See it!

Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line-Correcting Overnight Cream Price: $79 Description “Miracle worker” is a bold term, but this transformative cream does just that. Multiple forms of vitamin C give this cream its complexion-brightening powers, all while protecting the skin against everyday environmental stressors. See it!

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream Price: $69 Description Plump it up! This cream boasts a peptide complex that restores moisture in the skin as well as a pygmy waterlily stem cell extract that soothes redness and irritation. And while it’s at it, this cream strengthens the skin barrier for a spa-like experience! See it!

SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Dry Price: $78 Description SkinCeuticals is a splurge but a splurge well worth it. It doesn’t matter if you have dry, normal or combination skin — this 10% hydroxy acid formula is for you! Aloe and chamomile soothe the skin while exfoliants reveal a brand-new layer of young, even-toned skin. See it!

Filorga Time-Filler Night Price: $92 Description They do it better over in France. If you haven’t tried a hexapeptide skin cream before, let this be your sign. The wrinkle-fighting cream smoothes wrinkles on the surface and well below it! See it!

Drmtlgy Peptide Night Cream Price: $46 Description Rich and creamy, this formula is full of everything your skin wants and nothing that it doesn't. Five different peptides give this cream its magic powers and trust Us . . . you’ll be tired of all the compliments on your dewy look! See it!

Paula’s Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream Price: $39 Description Retinol is the game changer in this intensive repair cream that doesn’t dry your skin out as many other retinol-based products can. Combining retinol with hyaluronic acid and jojoba seed oil deeply hydrates the skin, giving you the best of both worlds! See it!

Cetaphil Night Moisturizer Price: $14 Description Call Us basic, but Cetaphil moisturizers are a staple in most of our households. This p.m. cream is gentle on sensitive skin but not too heavy for oily skin, so anyone who visits your home can enjoy a spa moment. In fact, the formula is oil-free! See it!

Medik8 Advanced Night Ceramide Cream Price: $76 Description Having this cream in your cabinet means you’re not messing around on the smoothing and hydrating fronts. Made with natural ingredients you’ve probably never heard of, this powerful blend can even diminish dark circles and puffiness. See it!

Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask Price: $38 Description We’re Belifers in this overnight face mask that provides “explosive” hydration. Scottish heather and lady’s mantle are just a couple of the inflammation-taming champions that make this a winner in our books! See it!

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Night Moisturizer Price: $32 Description Thousands of people give this intensive formula five stars. It’s not quite a mask, exfoliant or moisturizer . . . it’s all of the above! Allergy-tested and soothing, this hydrating cream will make you look forward to your evening skincare routine. See it!

You save: 34% Eminence Organic Skincare Blueberry Soy Night Recovery Cream Price: $42 $64 Description Go organic! And no, we’re not telling you about your grocery items — but you may want to do that, too. This blueberry soy cream includes raspberry juice, grape seed oil and calendula oil that deep clean the pores, tighten the skin and tone. See it!

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Night Mask Price: $52 Description Maqui, brightening vitamin C, squalane and hyaluronic acid allow this mask to firm and hydrate without clogging the pores. The formula is vegan, too, so you can feel good about what’s reviving your skin. Plumping effects are just a bonus! See it!

Farmacy 10% Niacinamide Night Mask Price: $13 Description If you’re not familiar with niacinamide, all you need to know is that it balances oil, replenishes the skin barrier, minimizes pores and softens wrinkles. In other words, it’s exactly what you want in your daily skin routine! See it!