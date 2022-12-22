6 Best Anti-Aging Products to Knock Years Off Your Skin

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC or CBD in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Ah, aging. You know it’s inevitable, but it still has a way of sneaking up on you. The little grunts that slip out when you’re getting out of bed, the sudden appearance of pain creams in your medicine cabinet, and a couple more fine lines on your forehead.

Along with taking care of your physical health with exercise and proper sleep, you can also incorporate some amazing skin care products to keep your skin hydrated, minimize those fine lines and wrinkles and tackle those pesky age spots.

Best Anti-Aging Products

Below, we give you a quick summary of the companies that developed these incredible formulas, we describe the products, and share reviews from real customers.

Best Overall Anti-Aging Product: CLEARSTEM CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum

Out of all the best anti-aging products, this serum comes out on top. This is CLEARSTEM’S original and most coveted product. A collagen stem cell serum that incorporates some key ingredients that help you age well, they regenerate, calm and illuminate your skin using palmetto, reishi mushroom and green tea.

Together, these ingredients work to create balance when it comes to oil production, and they also have a bonus benefit of regulating hormonal acne. It’s gentle enough to be used daily by all skin types.

Pros:

Balances oil production

Regulates hormonal acne

Suitable for all skin types

Cons:

None that we could find!

CLEARSTEM Skincare concentrates on both anti-aging and anti-acne products, employing formulas free of irritating hormone disruptors and other pollutants. Two ladies, one of whom runs the renowned San Diego Acne Clinic and the other of whom practices holistic nutrition, started the company. They became friends over their shared love of holistic skin care and total body wellness and together they developed this amazing line of skin care products.

Overall, customers are saying it is worth your money. People who’ve struggled with acne find that this serum has improved their skin overall. Several customers have included before and after photos that are quite shocking, going from cystic acne to clear skin in just a couple of months. However, most customers say they start noticing changes in their skin within just a week. They say it’s brighter, clearer, and so much smoother.

Best Anti-Aging Product for Age Spots: AnnieMak Reverse Anti-Aging Serum

AnnieMak’s Reverse Anti-Aging Serum is formulated to improve the structure of your skin and improve your overall complexion. In just four weeks, you can see how the length and depth of your wrinkles shrink as much as 15%. With regular use, dead skin cells are cleared, and you bring out new, healthy, and much younger-looking cells. Along with promoting a statin appearance on your skin, the serum is also fantastic for fading out age spots.

The Reverse Anti-Aging Serum comes in a 30 mL bottle and is made with patented ingredients that help to boost collagen production so that you can fill in those deep wrinkles and facial lines that form with aging skin.

Pros:

Smoothes wrinkles

Fades age spots

One-year money-back guarantee

Cons:

Free shipping is available but only for subscribers or on orders over $99

To its customers, AnnieMak makes a straightforward commitment. To help you appreciate your skin, they produce healthy skin care products. When possible, they incorporate certified organic components and exclusively employ the finest natural elements created by mother nature. They produce the highest-quality and most effective skincare products on the market by utilizing exclusive, patented formulae that have been demonstrated successful in research-based studies.

Most verified customers rate this product with five out of five stars. They say that this serum renews and restores their skin, even for folks who have spent a lot of time in the sun and adopted bad habits like smoking. They’re hooked and will definitely be ordering more. Customers say that it’s changing the texture of their skin and they’ve noticed something interesting because since they apply it with their hands, their hands are looking younger as well. They describe it as an amazing product and they’re grateful to have found it.

Best Anti-Aging Face Mask: Foreo Cannabis Seed Oil UFO Activated Mask

The cannabis seed oil mask from Foreo is formulated to calm blemish-prone skin so that you can enjoy an even and clear complexion. This mask is appropriate for all skin types, especially if you’re dealing with really sensitive skin that’s particularly irritated. It’s made with 93% natural ingredients and the mask itself is made of 100% plant fibers. Although you can use this mask on its own, it does work better when you pair it with one of Foreo’s devices, which is designed to get all of those active ingredients from the mask and push them deeper into your skin so that you can enjoy better results.

Pros:

Calms blemish-prone skin

Anti-inflammatory and hydrating

Antioxidant-rich and brightening

Cons:

Best results when used with the FOREO LUNA™ device, which is sold separately

There’s no denying that music is inspiring and the renowned Queen song “Heaven for Everyone,” is the reason Foreo was created. The founder thinks that everyone ought to be energized and motivated to be who they are — unapologetically. You ought to have access to a solution for each of your skincare issues (be they wrinkles or blemishes or dryness) so that you can feel good about yourself, whether it’s been a while or it’s for the first time ever. Ten years after its launch, Foreo is still focused on inclusivity and has incorporated this welcoming concept into its name.

The average rating for this mask is 4.8 out of five stars. Customers say that the smell is very pleasant and the way the texture of their skin has changed is amazing. The formula is described as creamy and overall, it’s extremely moisturizing. The only complaint is that customers wish it wasn’t so expensive; however, considering how well it works, they think it’s worth it.

Best For Brightening Tired Eyes: Upneeq

If you’re tired of having tired-looking, heavy eyelids, this one dose, once daily eye drop is for you.

The only FDA-approved prescription eye drop to treat acquired ptosis, this powerhouse helps uplift droopy eyelids in as little as 5 minutes and can last up to 8 hours.

But how do these even work? By activating the receptors in your upper eyelid muscle, these eye drops cause your muscle to contract, and therefore lift your upper eyelid by approximately 2 mm, helping you to gain confidence back by giving you bigger, brighter-looking eyes.

Pros:

Results in as little as 5–15 minutes

Improves field of vision

FDA-approved formula

Cons:

A prescription is needed

Customers love putting their eyes in the hands of Upneeq, noting that these eye drops have totally saved them, seeing a huge difference in their eyelids in just the first few days. In fact, 74% of patients had some improvement of 50% or more and 84% of total patients saw some form of improvement.

This age-defying hyaluronic acid serum includes additional ingredients like manuka flower extract, CBD, and ginger root to create a unique formula that hydrates your skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It contains 200 mg of CBD and is gentle enough to be used every day on all skin types.

Pros:

Plant-based moisturizing

Gentle hyaluronic acid for all skin types

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Third-party lab-tested

Cons:

This product can expose you to chemicals such as THC

There is more to CBDistillery than just a name. They put a lot of effort into educating their clients as well as producing some of the best CBD products. They work with the goal of giving consumers an alternate route to a well-balanced and healthy existence, and they are constantly up to date on industry research.

Customers love this formula. They use it at night and have been noticing big changes in their skin. It goes on easily and soaks in, leaving the skin feeling moisturized and dewy. Plus, it has a great smell. One verified reviewer, in particular, has noticed that her face is smoother, tighter, and those fine lines she was worried about were totally disappearing. She pairs it with the night cream, and it took about three weeks for her to see these results.

Best Doctor Formulated Anti-Aging CBD Oil: Zatural CBD Face Cream

The CBD face cream Zatural offers is an anti-aging formula that lifts, soothes and revitalizes your skin. You can pick up a 2-ounce bottle that contains 300 mg of CBD or go for a more potent formula and pick up the 2-ounce bottle with 600 mg of CBD.

It’s designed to help your skin retain moisture and make your skin more elastic so that you can fade age spots, reduce wrinkles, and any other fine lines that may be lingering on your face. You can use this in the morning and at night.

Pros:

Freshly sourced

100% pure and natural

Two CBD potency options to choose from

Cons:

Some customers don’t love the scent of this product

Zatural is a CBD business that was founded with the intention of giving consumers looking for wellness solutions simple access to high-quality medicinal products. The founder is a naturopathic physician who has personally experienced life’s ups and downs. She concentrated on her goal to get healthier after taking lessons from the lowest points in her life. She came upon CBD along the road and is now working to make it widely available and reasonably priced so that others can take advantage of all of its amazing benefits.

After trying this face cream, customers have made it their go-to. Some are perplexed by how it works and although they are not sure they understand completely, they are seeing amazing results. One woman says it’s hard to explain but she sees a difference and she is excited for her next dermatologist appointment, so she can show off her improved skin.

How We Chose Our Winners

There are many kinds of products available in the skincare market. Many of them are remarkable (the kind that make you do a double take in the mirror), while others are sadly lacking (and make you regret spending your money). Although there are many excellent treatments available, if you’re unfamiliar with anti-aging creams or skincare products in general, it can be very difficult to decide which one is ideal for you. We took the time to compile this list after carefully taking into account the following:

Ingredients

We love the inclusive formulas of each of these products. You can still enjoy the benefits of these fantastic products even if you have sensitive skin. You should have access to amazing products that use gentle ingredients like hyaluronic acid and CBD. To maximize benefits, you ought to be able to include these anti-aging products as part of your daily routine and gentle formulas give you the flexibility to do so.

Consumer Feedback

The real test is when a customer who is experiencing all those perceptible changes that come with aging shares a realistic experience of how much a product has improved their skin. A brand can make all kinds of assurances, but customers don’t hold back on the truth. You begin to realize that improvement is feasible at that point. To truly understand what other customers thought of these anti-aging products, we made the effort to comb through testimonials.

Effectiveness

An anti-aging product is really just a standard cream or serum if it isn’t serving a special purpose. What distinguishes these products from your run-of-the-mill, regular face product, then? It’s the distinctive compositions that each of these brands has developed to address a certain problem, like eradicating those age spots that bother you or smoothing out the newly formed wrinkles around your eyes, mouth, and forehead.

How to Pick an Anti-Aging Product for You

Think about what your primary concern is when picking an anti-aging product to add to your skin care routine.

Are you noticing that your skin is a lot dryer than usual or are you picking up on some fine lines that weren’t there before? Are you looking to get rid of dead skin cells to reveal a more youthful appearance or are you dealing with sensitive skin that requires a gentle formula? Aging skin comes with many changes and it’s important to be mindful of the types of ingredients used in some of these formulas to make sure that you’re picking something that will help and not harm.

Make sure that if you are dealing with sensitive skin, can you pick up a formula that is made with gentle ingredients that soothe your skin while also delivering anti-aging benefits. For example, some formulas incorporate hyaluronic acid to reveal younger-looking cells and get rid of those dead skin cells that make your skin look dull and tired. Other formulas are infused with CBD or manuka flower extract to thoroughly hydrate and revitalize your skin.

After taking a look at the ingredients list and figuring out which product is the best complement for your skin, you can then look at the different ways to save. Some companies offer a discount to first-time customers and others offer a discount when you subscribe for regular deliveries. When you’ve found the product for you, make sure that you’re taking advantage of all of these ways to make your skincare products more affordable.

How to Use Anti-Aging Products

Fortunately, the best anti-aging creams and products are really easy to use to help improve skin tone, elasticity and other visible signs of aging. Just be sure to begin with a face that has just been thoroughly washed and dried.

Given how your skin gets thinner as you age, a little goes a long way. Consider using less of your anti-aging cream when applying it. Gently massage the product onto your face every evening as part of your nighttime routine.

Skin Benefits of Anti-Aging Products

The best anti-aging products are made with clinically researched ingredients that have anti aging properties.

For example, hyaluronic acid helps aging skin by aiding with skin hydration and moisture retention that brightens skin.

Manuka flower extract increases skin thickness, and minimizes wrinkles and the appearance of fine lines while green tea extract is known to increase the production of collagen and tighten skin.

CBD continues surprising researchers with its many therapeutic benefits, including the improvement of skin cells.

Ginger root is also well known as an anti-aging agent for certain types of age-related conditions.

FAQs

Do anti-aging products really work?

If they’re formulated well, absolutely! They work in a variety of ways, particularly by moisturizing your skin to improve its elasticity. They work to firm the skin and boost collaged production, which naturally fills in those fine lines and wrinkles. Anti-aging formulas also help to dissipate the appearance of age spots, clearing out dead skin cells and making way for a new, revitalized set of younger skin cells that give you a more youthful appearance.

How quickly do anti-aging products work?

Some customers see results the first week they begin using these products but for best results, give it about four weeks of continued use. These aren’t one-and-done products, rather, they should be adopted as part of your regular skincare routine to keep up with the maintenance your skin needs to remain hydrated, dewy, and radiant.

Do I need to use anti-aging products every day?

Ideally, you should be using your skincare products daily. Each person will develop their own routine, maybe switching between products on some days but you absolutely need to care for your skin daily. If you pick up a night cream, then you can make it part of your unwinding, self-care routine just before bed. Other formulas can be applied at any time, whenever your face needs a refresher.

At what age should I start using anti-aging products?

The sooner the better. Most people wait until they start noticing the signs of aging but it’s always best to work in a preventive manner when it comes to anti-aging products. These products will keep your skin looking and feeling young and will prevent the development of fine lines and wrinkles.

Although the effects of aging can throw off your self-esteem, you can restore your skin with the use of some specially formulated anti-aging products. Make these a part of your regular routine to unveil soft, supple, and more radiant skin so you can get that boost of confidence that makes you want to power through the world. The products we selected are made by well-known companies that have spent the time and money to research and develop these life-altering products.

You deserve to feel your best and look your best — by incorporating some anti-aging products into your skin care routine, you can make an impact on your skin and on the way you feel in it.

