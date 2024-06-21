8 Versatile Summer Dress Deals to Shop Now at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that summer is officially underway, it’s time to talk about versatile dresses. If you have to run errands during the warm months or you want to hang with the girls, a cute dress can help you do it all. What’s more, Walmart’s sale section is filled with a plethora of summer dress styles that will help you stay cool and stylish.

Whether you’re into flirty mini dresses or regal maxi designs, there is a summer dress on sale at Walmart right now that will suit your needs. We rounded up eight versatile summer dress deals to shop now at Walmart — read on to see our picks!

Take up to 55% off Vacation Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Time and True Textured Stitch Sweater Dress pairs perfectly with sandals for a restful vacay — You save 55% off!

Not your style? Check out vacation dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 23% off Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love this Free Assembly Striped Ruffle Neck Mini Dress because it’s versatile and chic — You save 23% off!

Not your style? Check out mini dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 51% off Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Scoop Satin Midi Slip Dress due to its pretty, colorful floral print — You save 51% off!

Not your style? Check out midi dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 49% off Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Sofia Jeans Cutout Maxi Dress has chic long sleeves and has an eye-catching snake print — You save 49% off!

Not your style? Check out maxi dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 41% off Formal Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Aidan Mattox Semi-Formal Mini Cocktail Dress will become a compliment magnet for you — You save 41% off!

Not your style? Check out formal dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 49% off Wedding Guest Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Scoop Sheer Dress will keep you from overheating and it’s an elegant option — You save 49% off!

Not your style? Check out wedding guest dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 64% off Casual Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love this UVN Midi Dress because it’s perfect for running errands or hanging with the girls — You save 64% off!

Not your style? Check out casual dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 52% off Work Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Time and Tru Women’s Button Front Shirt Dress has long sleeves for extra coverage, and it’s a minimal vibe — You save 52% off!

Not your style? Check out work dress deals at Walmart!