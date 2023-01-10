9 Weight Loss Products to Kick Off the New Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Losing weight is perennially one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, which makes sense because some of Us may have over-indulged during the holidays. And one way you can enhance the shedding process is by adding some awesome weight loss supplements that can potentially help you lose more weight — and faster!

Still, not all weight loss products are created equal. Some of them lean much more heavily on the outcome, skirting past the details that would help them be healthier and safer for consumers. That’s why we’ve taken the time to pick out some of the best weight loss products to consider this post-holiday season, including:

Keep reading to learn more about safe, healthy ways to boost your weight loss goals, and why we liked this particular product so much for that mission.

Best Keto-Friendly Weight Loss Supplement: biOptimizers KAPEX

If you already subscribe to the Keto diet but are looking to boost your weight loss with additional supplements, biOptimizer’s Keto-inspired formula may help you bridge all the benefits of both worlds.

The formula draws from both science and the natural world to mix up the best combination of ingredients optimized to help low-carb diet followers drop additional weight.

Doing most of the heavy lifting is an enzyme called AMPK, which helps send more energy to muscles and preps fat to be quickly burned. Another additive, called ATP, also helps the liver with ketogenesis — the very biological process at the heart of the Keto diet.

Plus, the entire formula is plant-based, making it friendly for everyone to try.

Pros:

Perfect for those on a keto diet

Helps lower inflammation

Enhances fat loss

Recommended Use: Take 3–8 capsules before breakfast in the morning

What Customers Love: Customers were grateful for something that helped ease them into the Keto diet process. The diet is known for having a bit of a bumpy start, but many customers said this supplement helped ease the transition — and continue to produce results even long after their body had gotten used to the diet.

Buy Now!

Best Fat-Burning Weight Loss Product: INVIGOR8 Fat Burner

Invigor8 is another weight loss supplement that relies on the knowledge of Mother Nature to create a formula that gets results.

The product’s ingredients list looks more like a natural grocery store’s shopping list, boasting items like raspberry ketones, which help reduce appetite and increase the body’s fat burning potential; forskohlii root extract, which stimulate hormones that are responsible for kicking off the fat burning process; and garcinia fruit, which helps inhibit the production or storage of new fat cells.

Plus, a number of other all-natural products included in the mix have the benefit of helping naturally perk up mood, making these weight loss pills an all-around formula for happiness.

Pros:

Burns fat while preserving lean muscle

Promotes healthy weight loss

Vegetarian-friendly

Recommended Use: Take 1 capsule twice a day, 30–45 minutes before meals

What Customers Love: Users of this pill are thrilled to see its effects, and more quickly than many said they were expecting. A number were also happy to see the number of all-natural solutions on the ingredients list, helping ensure them of the overall safety and quality of this stuff.

Buy Now!

Best Metabolism-Boosting Weight Loss Product: SkinnyFit Snack Attack

SkinnyFit’s Snack Attack utilizes a number of different natural ingredients, proven to help facilitate weight loss, through amping up metabolism and slowing down appetite.

Chief among these gut-busting products is apple cider vinegar, which carries a number of benefits for metabolism boosting and overall gut health. Green tea leaf extract helps add a dash of all-natural energy to the mix, and works as an additional weight-loss aid. And the capsicum contained in the cayenne fruit extract offers still more potential for a faster-moving digestive system, and even helps with inflammation.

All told, the botanical mix covers nearly every area concerned in weight loss.

Pros:

Helps you feel fuller longer

Kickstarts metabolism

Formulated for women

Recommended Use: Take 2 capsules daily, 30–60 minutes before a meal

What Customers Love: Customers tend to be fans not just of this product, but of SkinnyFit as a company in general. That’s because the company utilizes high-quality, all-natural ingredients as a rule, which was one of the biggest draws for users of this product.

Buy Now!

Best Organic Weight Loss Supplement: Paleovalley Apple Cider Vinegar Complex

Apple cider vinegar is one of the wonders of modern weight loss philosophy. The compound is great for kick-starting metabolism and getting — and keeping — everything in the body flowing.

But Paleovalley doesn’t stop there with their formula. These weight loss pills are filled with all sorts of good, organic weight-loss boosters designed by Mother Nature herself.

Turmeric, with its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich prowess, is also called into play, along with cinnamon, which contributes its own botanical influence to overall gut health. And organic ginger is also used, to help balance the digestive tract and keep tummies feeling good, even as they’re working hard.

Plus, Palleovalley utilizes a flavor-free formula, to take that acidic sting out of the equation.

Pros:

Can help minimize cravings

Supports nutrient absorption

Works quickly

Recommended Use: Take 1 pill per day

What Customers Love: This product seemed to be a favorite of customers looking for weight loss pills that utilize organic and all-natural ingredients, a sadly rare accomplishment in the industry. And aside from praising its contents, the comment section was filled with praise for the product’s overall effectiveness.

Buy Now!

Best Weight Loss Product for Women: Hers Detox Gut Health Probiotic

If the name didn’t give it all away up front, this weight loss and detox product was specially formulated with women in mind.

Hers utilizes a number of natural digestion boosters, whose results come straight from Mother Nature. That includes inulin, which helps support the growth of essential bacteria in the gut, and marshmallow root, which helps soothe the digestive tract, making for easier digestion.

But it’s the company’s patented 5-enzyme blend that really does the trick for women. The proprietary mixture works directly with the types and levels of hormones that women’s bodies bring to the table, to create an overall better synergy.

Pros:

Flushes toxins from your intestinal system

Made with women in mind

Science-backed ingredients

Recommended Use: 1 capsule daily, on an empty stomach (at least 30 minutes before, or 2 hours after eating)

What Customers Love: Users of this product couldn’t stop gushing about the way it made them feel. Adjectives like “lighter,” “healthier,” and even “happier” made the rounds in the comment section, with many pledging they would switch to this brand full-time for their weight loss and detox goals.

Buy Now!

Best Weight Loss Powder: Zatural Appethyl Spinach Extract

This weight loss powder only has one ingredient — but it’s one that works.

Zatural’s Appethyl Weight Loss Extract hinges on the power of spinach to help stimulate digestion and satisfy between-meal cravings. And the concept is backed by a good deal of science.

It all comes down to a part of the spinach plant called thylakoids. The compound is connected to weight loss through its role in slowing the digestion of fat, which has been shown in scientific studies to help curb appetite for longer.

Plus, its powdery form makes this weight loss supplement especially versatile, as it can be added to any number of drinks or foods, to help you stay fuller for longer.

Pros:

Highly versatile

High in iron & vitamin A

Vegan-friendly

Recommended Use: Take 1 tablespoon with each meal

What Customers Love: Customers were grateful for the pared-down ingredients list in this weight loss supplement — a rare thing in the market. And many were even happier that the power of this powder came exclusively from spinach — something that may not be as pleasurable to eat as it is to add to foods and drinks as a supplement.

Buy Now!

Best Weight Loss Product for Beginners: Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss

Easy to use? Check. Tasty? Double-check. Efficient? Check, check, check!

This weight loss supplement has everything a beginner could want or need to support weight loss.

The scoop-ability of the product makes it incredibly easy to use — and versatile. The powder can be mixed into any number of drinks, or even used for baking healthy and tasty treats. And that’s to say nothing of its actual ingredients.

Feel-good additives like turmeric, cinnamon, ginger root and cardamom add a spicy and sweet kick that’s sure to kick off the digestion cycle. And ingredients like ashwaganda and the company’s 4-mushroom mix make for a filling experience that keeps snacking at bay throughout the day.

Pros:

Supports improved sleep

Helps balance hunger cravings

Boosts metabolism

Recommended Use: 1 scoop per drink

What Customers Love: Customers loved the versatility of this product in their weight loss efforts, praising its addition to everything from lattes to blondies. Regardless of how it was taken, though, every user seemed to agree that its taste was the best thing about it.

Buy Now!

Best Weight Loss Gummies: CBDfx Apple Cider Vinegar CBD Gummies

When it comes to products sporting CBD, there are a few key factors that help ensure safety and quality, and CBDfx hits all the marks.

The company sources its hemp from domestic farms, making it more likely to be grown by the exacting standards set out by the FDA and other overseeing agencies. That product is then put through the CO2 extraction process, which is the industry standard for safety. And the final product is tested by a third-party lab before it ever makes it onto the shelf.

In terms of weight loss, CBDfx’s Apple Cider gummies have a few other tricks up their sleeves — not least of which is their namesake ingredient. Apple cider vinegar has a number of well-documented effects on gut health, including boosted metabolism and overall detoxing effects.

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Helps lose belly fat

Domestically-grown hemp

Recommended Use: Take 2 gummies every day

What Customers Love: Customers were grateful for the simplicity of this product, saying it was easy enough to add 2 tasty gummies into their daily regimen. And not only that, but many mentioned feeling the results in the form of a curbed appetite and overall good feeling.

Buy Now!

Best for Daily Use: Akasha Naturals AdvaCleanse Daily Detox

When it comes to losing weight, Akasha Naturals approaches the problem from the inside out.

The company has put together a detox cleanse that really helps scrub up your insides, making them more sensitive and receptive to the benefits of healthy food. And after a long holiday season, that’s just the kind of deep clean many people need.

The star product of this weight loss supplement is methylated B12, a naturally-occurring but rarer form of this essential mineral that’s easier for the body to absorb. And that’s good news, because vitamin B-12 is used in nearly every chemical reaction the body goes through — including those connected to detoxing, and shedding pounds.

Pros:

Safe for daily use

Vegan-friendly

Doctor-formulated

Recommended Use: Take two pills daily, or as recommended by doctor

What Customers Love: Customers love that this product is at once simple to use and biologically complex. They appreciated the science behind the product, and the fact that it not only helped them lose weight but helped cleanse their body from the inside out.

Buy Now!

How Do Weight Loss Products Work?

Weight loss pills and other weight loss supplements work in a number of different ways, targeting different bodily systems in order to achieve results.

Many products work by triggering certain hormonal cascades that help boost the body’s metabolic rate. If fat provides the fuel the body burns off to function, metabolism can be thought of as the gas pedal. The process dictates how much energy the body uses to complete certain tasks, or even how much fat is burned in a state of rest, which is called basal metabolism. But overall, a boosted metabolism is akin to a revved-up motor, which is ready to burst ahead at a moment’s notice.

Another common ingredient utilized by weight loss products are fat-blocking compounds. The lipophilic process, as it’s technically called, stops the body from absorbing fat. Generally, this is accomplished by employing non-digestible fiber-rich substances. These components help absorb fat, then allow the body to excrete it before it gets absorbed.

And a growing number of weight loss pills are using appetite suppressants to help.

Curbing the urge to eat or snack between meals can be done in a number of ways. Some weight loss supplements use naturally-occurring compounds, such as those high in fiber, that take longer to digest, which, in turn, helps the stomach feel fuller for longer.

But there are also some appetite suppressants that work by going straight to the brain. These more technical supplements target certain neurological pathways to help bypass the reward pathway that can lead to overeating.

Still, many of these types of pills can have adverse effects when mixed with other types of medication, and may not be advisable for people with certain conditions. It is important to speak with your doctor before starting on any type of weight loss regimen.

How to Choose Weight Loss Products for You

The world of weight loss pills, and just natural supplements in general, can be an overwhelming and difficult arena to navigate.

Many products boast about their capabilities in very scientific terms or confusing anatomic language, and the industry as a whole is highly unregulated, making it difficult to weed out the real stuff from the wannabes.

And unfortunately, when it comes to pills you take every day, making the wrong choice can have detrimental impacts on your health.

That’s why it’s extremely important to do some research before purchasing a weight loss supplement.

The quality of the product is among the first things you should assess. While companies in an unregulated industry can make all sorts of claims, those who get their products tested by a third-party laboratory for safety and quality are generally the ones whose claims are worth listening to. You can also pay attention to where and how a company sources their ingredients, and look up the reputation of the brand in general, to suss out general trustworthiness.

Dosage is another important aspect to pay attention to. Many formulas are concocted with specific issues or goals in mind. Read through the fine print to make sure the dosage they recommend is also in line with the results you’re hoping to achieve.

And you should also take your own routine into account. The biggest factor in losing weight successfully is consistency, so the best weight loss product for you is the one you think you could most easily incorporate into your regular routine.

Whether that means a powder you can pour into your daily smoothie or a supplement you can take with your morning vitamins all depends on you.

Again, consulting a doctor before embarking on a weight loss pill regimen is also recommended. Your physician will be able to help you set healthy goals for your weight loss, and further confirm that the ingredients in a given product will work with your medication routine and overall health.

Other Tips to Lose Weight

Of course, a pill or powder isn’t the only way to lose weight quickly.

While most people don’t like to hear it, burning fat via diet and exercise will always play a role in the process, even if you’re taking weight loss pills.

That’s because the old adage “You are what you eat” really is true. Your body is built off of the proteins, vitamins and minerals it obtains and absorbs through the food you eat. So a well-rounded, nutritious diet is paramount to any weight-loss plan.

Ensuring you’re eating enough protein is essential, as well as keeping an eye on your fiber intake. In general, Americans eat only half of their daily recommended fiber count – and the compound is a crucial component for both staying full and dropping pounds.

Exercise is the other key toward any weight loss journey – whether or not it’s aided by weight loss supplements.

In order to actively lose weight, you’ll have to burn more calories on a given day than you take in. But when it comes to exercise, even a little bit can go a long way.

Just 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity—yes, that includes going for a walk—spread out over a week will help get results, not only for weight loss but overall health. Scientists have found no shortage of benefits to moving the body on a daily basis, including better sleep, better skin, and a higher metabolic rate.

But you can also work to increase your basal metabolism in other ways.

Drinking water is one of the simplest and most effective ways to rev up your body’s internal engine, with studies showing that just 17 ounces of water were enough to boost metabolism by 30% over the course of an hour. (Choosing water over sugary drinks is also a time-tested way to drop pounds overall).

And when it comes to those workouts, there are a few types of exercises that target fat burning specifically.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts are super-effective at boosting metabolic rates and zapping through fat, thanks to their quick-and-dirty bursts of high-powered energy to help you lose weight faster.

And lifting heavy is another way to help stay lean. It may sound counterintuitive, but building muscle is a powerfully effective way to stay lean, as muscle fibers are much hungrier than fat, and use energy much more actively and consistently than other types of cells in the body. The more muscle you have, the higher your basal metabolic rate — and, generally, the lower your body fat percentage.

FAQs

From their effectiveness and safety to their ingredients, weight loss pills and other supplements can spark a number of different questions.

Do weight loss products really work?

Sometimes.

The murkiness of this answer depends on a number of factors, from the type of product in question to the under-regulated supplement market to your specific physiology.

Every single body on this planet is different, running on similar-yet-distinctive chemical processes, all of which may react similarly—but, ultimately, differently—to any given weight loss product.

The products most likely to work are those that have been tested for quality—for example, through a third-party lab. And almost always, weight loss supplements recommend users to couple the product with a healthy diet and exercise routine.

To find the best weight loss product for you—that’s most likely to help with your specific physiology and health conditions—it’s best to speak with your doctor.

How do I take weight loss products?

Again, this answer depends entirely on the product you’re taking.

The best diet pills will have a recommended use. Many weight loss pills, for example, explain that they are most effective on an empty stomach, so they should be taken a half-hour before mealtime.

But weight loss pills aren’t the only product on the market. There are also weight loss powders, weight loss gummies, and any other number of supplements.

Once again, these products are also often recommended to be taken while employing a healthy diet and exercise routine. Taking them on their own may yield some results, but likely not the dramatic difference many people are looking for.

For more specific advice on how to take weight loss products, consult with a company’s website or with your physician.

Losing weight seems to be something that’s on many people’s minds—especially during the holidays. And while you can’t escape the fact that diet and exercise are the true keys to hitting your goal weight, there are some products out there that can help facilitate the process.

Weight loss supplements can help by working to reduce your appetite, boost your metabolism, or prevent your body from absorbing fat, among other biological tricks. And with this type of foundation, it’s that much easier to follow through on the rest of a weight-loss routine.

Still, it’s important to do some thorough research before choosing a weight loss supplement.

The market is highly under-regulated, with a lot of ineffective or possibly even dangerous products slipping through.

A little bit of work can go a long way toward understanding the types of ingredients that are being utilized in a weight loss product, and the effect they’re most likely to have on your body.

Finally, it’s important to consult your physician before choosing a product. That’s because many weight loss pills include ingredients that may adversely interact with different medications; and each person’s weight loss journey should also be tailored to their specific goals, current weight, health history, and physiology, among a number of other considerations.

Still, if you’re determined to shed some holiday weight, these products could help you achieve a new you in the new year.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!