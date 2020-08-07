These Elasticized Joggers Might Be More Flattering Than Your Favorite Jeans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Know what has Us super excited today? Jogger season is nearly here. Of course, if you’re truly committed, all year is jogger season — but we definitely understand taking a short break when the temperatures rise into the 90s and above. When that end-of-summer breeze starts to hit though? When those chilly fall days and nights start to fall into place? Our joggers are the first thing we grab!

Joggers are about more than just a type of silhouette though. If we’re going to wear them, they have to be soft as soft can be, and they definitely need to have some serious stretch to them. Looks-wise, we’re wearing joggers and not sweats for a reason, right? They have to make us look put-together so we can wear them not only at home, but out — like, where other people can see us. Of course, these joggers are camo, but they’re so cute we think people will notice regardless!

Get the Acelitt Casual Drawstring Elastic Waist Jogger starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Acelitt joggers are soft and lightweight, allowing them to be worn throughout multiple seasons, and their material is being compared to that of an old, cozy T-shirt. This fabric also has a vintage-inspired, washed-out look, adding on to the enviable effortlessness of your ensemble. Up toward the top you’ll find a ribbed, elasticized waistband in a contrasting grey, letting you adjust the fit and raise or lower the waistband at will, and down at the bottom you’ll find matching grey secured cuffs tapering above the ankle.

These bottoms get the jogger style exactly right, letting the fabric between the waistband and the cuffs relax and fall looser on the legs. It’s not a baggy look; it’s just loose enough to deliver extreme comfort though. They’re somewhere between the fit of cotton leggings and comfy sweatpants, a.k.a. they’ve found the sweet spot. They even added in side pockets as a bonus!

These joggers will lightly graze your curves without clinging to them, and their softness is an advantage here. You may find you love the way you look in them even more than you do in your favorite jeans. You have a few color options to choose from too. There’s an orange camo and two shades of green in this style, but this page has other styles of joggers available too, so make sure you check them all out!

