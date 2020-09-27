Flawlessly Bring Tie-Dye Into Fall With This Colorful Sweatshirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling sad about saying goodbye to your favorite summer trends? It’s true that you might not be able to head out in just a tank and shorts anymore come fall, but you don’t have to completely stuff away the summer fun into storage. You can transition them into autumn with ease. They might take a slightly different shape, adding some extra sleeves or heavier fabric here and there, but not all is lost, and you might even love the look of the colder-weather versions more!

One piece that’s beautifully demonstrating this concept is this tie-dye sweater from Amazon. Tie-dye is always big for summer, but this year it has an especially powerful resurgence, and no one is ready to let it go. Those swirling colors and gorgeous gradients make us happy, so why give them up, especially when the weather surrounding us is about to become so dreary? In the famous words of Tim Gunn, we have to make it work — sweatshirt style!

Get the ACKKIA Casual Tie-Dye Crew Neck Sweatshirt starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

This is a pull-over sweatshirt that’s as comfy as any other loungewear, but way too cute to keep confined to your house or apartment. It’s wonderfully soft and surprisingly stretchy, and it’s a flawless way to bring the tie-dye trend into fall and winter. It’s simple, but it has little details we love, like the dropped shoulders adding an extra element of style!

We also love the ribbing at the cuffs, the hem and the crew neckline. It’s stretchy, it helps keep the cold winds out and it adds a visual accent. The Yellow version especially has an amazing look to it. The main part of the sweatshirt has soft, pretty, cotton candy colors flourishing over each other, but the ribbing is all the same pale yellow, totally pulling everything together!

This sweatshirt is lightweight enough that you can definitely wear it over multiple seasons, either by itself or over another top. It’s a little oversized but not super bulky, so you can always layer jackets and coats over it too. Wear it with denim shorts or straight leg jeans, or try it over a pleated mini skirt!

This is the perfect time of year to pick up this sweatshirt, so order yours today and don’t forget to check back with Us for more fall favorites!

