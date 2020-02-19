This 2-in-1 Hair Tool Is a Total Game-Changer and It’s Over 70% Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The daily decision of whether or not to wash your hair depends on one thing: do you have enough time to blow dry it? Drying and styling your hair post-wash is one of the biggest time-suckers in your morning routine, and it’s no wonder you’d rather reach for the dry shampoo a couple of days a week than give your hair a scrub in the shower. But perhaps you’re just not privy to haircare’s best-hidden styling secret: the two-in-one round blower brush.

There are lots of blower brushes out there but they’re not all created equal — they’re either cheaply made or so expensive they’ll make you cry. But when it comes to the coveted Adagio Blower Brush, this internal struggle can finally come to an end. This state-of-the-art hair tool helps you get that silky, smooth hair like you get with the hairstylist without you ever having to step foot into a salon. And as if that wasn’t enough, it dries your hair in a fraction of the time it would take to do it with a traditional blow dryer.

This high-end blower brush features a game-changing air function that literally dries your hair as it straightens it. This means you’ll never have to run a straightener through your hair after a half-hour long blow-dry session to smooth out frizz and combat over-the-top body. And since it dries your hair so fast, you won’t have to subject your hair to as much damaging heat, practically eliminating split ends and frizziness due to damaged locks. Not to mention the fact that it’s incredibly easy to use and doesn’t require you to hold up a round brush for long periods of time as you attempt to blow-dry little strands of hair at a time.

When it comes to styling your hair, this Adagio Blower Brush is a must-have. That’s because no matter what style you attempt, you’ll always work with smoothed-out, frizz-free hair thanks to the brush’s use of Tourmaline technology that emits negative ions as it blows, keeping your strands from drying out and losing much-needed moisture. And with the tool’s six-foot-long, 360-degree swivel cord, styling your tresses has never been easier.

While the classic blow-out look never goes out of style, the Adagio Blower Brush opens the doors to a whole new world of hair looks. Here’s just a taste of the different ‘dos you can rock when using this styling tool sent from the hair gods.

Turn back the clock — we’re going retro!

If you’re looking for a fun hairstyle to wear to girls’ night out or your best friend’s wedding, an understated bouffant is always a great way to go. Not only is this look timeless, but it’s super easy to do — well, if you have the Adagio Blower Brush, that is. While this style is usually best left to professional hairstylists, you can take matters into your own hands and look more fabulous than ever.

The key to this hairstyle is giving your hair volume in all the right places. After running the heated round brush through your hair so it’s sufficiently dry, section off the top layers of your hair. Using your Adagio Blower Brush, gather your hair right from the top of your head from the root and continually pull the brush upward, directly above you. Do this repetitively until you notice a good amount of volume. When you’re ready, spritz some hairspray underneath the hair you’ve been blowdrying and tease it a little bit with a comb. Once you smooth this hair out so it doesn’t look tangled on top, pin it back with some bobby pins.

A sleek pony à la Ariana Grande

You’re definitely familiar with the ‘ol ponytail — especially when you need to do something with some misbehaving tresses. But with an advanced hair tool like the Adagio Blower Brush, the ponytail is getting a brand new rep. Rocking a sleek pony with the help of this awesome brush is perfect for both casual looks and nighttime get-ups alike. That’s all because you can finally smooth out your hair to perfection, keeping frizzies at bay like never before. And the best part? You never even have to pick up a straightener.

After running the brush through your hair so that it’s all dry and full of volume, gather it at the top of your head (flipping your hair upside-down for a second works great for this). Stand up straight and look in the mirror to adjust the desired height of your pony. Before you tie it up with a thin elastic, pick out a small strand of hair from just under the ponytail from the back of your head — we’ll get to it in a minute. Once your hair is secured in the ponytail, take a hair pick and gently slide it under the hair on the top of your head, pulling it ever so gently to create a little bit of volume. If you’re nervous about fly aways, spray a little hairspray onto a comb and push any strays back flat.

Remember that little piece of hair you set aside? Wrap it around the elastic again and again until you can’t see it anymore. Secure it with a bobby pin or two underneath the pony.

The cutest bob that ever bobbed.

Just because you have cute short hair doesn’t mean you should miss out on all the blow-out action! While the Adagio Blower Brush is great for taming long tresses, it’s also fantastic at giving volume to adorable bobs, blunt and asymmetrical alike. But if you have a shorter haircut with some loose side bangs or long layers that could use some shape, this blower brush is just the hair tool for the job.

Thanks to this blower brush’s incredible ability to dry your hair in record time, your short hair can be ready to go within minutes. Once it’s almost dry but still a tad damp, section off your top layers or long bangs from the rest of your hair. Put the brush under the desired hair right to the root and pull it toward the back of your head again and again without letting the hair drop. By doing this, you’ll create some incredible volume that will let the layers of hair fall perfectly back. People will be asking where you got your hair done all day — trust us.

Ready to enjoy a lifetime of blowouts from the comfort of your own home? Then you’ll definitely want to jump on this amazing deal — for a limited time, the Adagio Blower Brush is just $50 down from its regular price of $199. That over 70% off, baby!

Prices subject to change.