Looking to buy a new pair of earbuds? You can’t go wrong with Apple’s lineup this Prime Day. Whether you want something modest like the reliable original Apple AirPods or status symbols like the large and in charge Apple AirPods Max, the brand has a little something for everyone – with tons of Apple deals you can shop right now!

Right now, you can get one of Apple’s bestselling products, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), for their lowest price in months on Amazon. That’s 32% off their usual cost, to be exact: $169 down from $249.

Read on for everything you need to know about snatching up these bestsellling earbuds!

A pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is a great investment for anyone who takes enjoying their music seriously. They offer warm bass with crisp treble and absolutely fantastic sound. What’s more, their sleek design makes them easy to slip into your ears. But if the default tip doesn’t fit, no worries! Each pair comes with multiple others to ensure you get the best seal possible.

Their spotlight feature, however, is their noise-canceling ability. It can help shut out the world to help you focus on what’s important: the music, your call, or whatever’s going on in your AirPods at the moment. Plus, they can play songs in spatial audio for the music you enjoy that features it. You’ll feel like you’re right there at your favorite artist’s concert!

These are some of Apple’s bestselling earbuds and for good reason! Customers love how they easily sync with their Apple products, their portability, their clean look and their wide range of features. One reviewer writes, “I recently upgraded to the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, and they’ve exceeded my expectations in every way. The sound quality is exceptional, with a rich, balanced audio profile that makes listening to music and podcasts a joy.”

Other reviewers weigh in, calling them “phenomenal”, “worth the money” and a “significant improvement” over the other models. If they’re worth $249, then grabbing a pair at under $200 is a no-brainer!

Snag these bestselling noise-cancelling earbuds before Amazon Prime Deal Days are over!

