If you loved wearing suede clogs in the early 2000s, now is your time to shine. The trend is all over social media again for fall 2024, inspiring many brands to release their own versions of the shoe. While Birkenstock clogs still dominate the market, there are also more affordable alternatives that look near-identical. We just found one of the best Birkenstock look-alikes on Amazon, which is currently over 30% off ahead of October’s Prime Day.

The Asgard Suede Clogs are one of the best alternatives to Birkenstocks that we’ve found. The classic Y2K clog is made from suede materials and features a no-stitch soft upper as well as retro-style bronze buckles. The footbed of this slip-on shoe is made from flexible cork and has a deep heel cup that is meant to “mold to your feet,” ensuring they’re supportive and able to relieve foot pressure. You also won’t have to worry if you rock these babies without socks — the suede-lined footbed also helps to absorb sweat and keeps these clogs odor-free.

Get the Asgard Suede Clogs for $34 (originally $50) at Amazon!

Over 1,000 shoppers have purchased the clogs this month.

“The material is so soft and flexible, no need to break them in,” reads one positive review. “There’s some decent support and cushion on the insoles. I couldn’t get myself to spend the money on real Birks but was hesitant to buy dupes. After searching for a while I decided to try these and am pleased with them. Only thing is I think I would get one size up next time, I’m usually a 8 1/2 or 9 in women’s and I got the size 40. They fit just right, and I would prefer to have a little wiggle room.”

“Amazing dupe,” wrote another customer. “I have several pairs of the real deal and I think this is as close as it gets to a good dupe. It’s real suede and super soft and fits tru to size. The footbed has tons of cushioning. I thought I would just be wearing these for the drop-off line at school, but I can’t take them off. They are on trend and comfortable and I’m so happy with the quality for the price. Don’t sleep on these! If you want to try out the clog trend for a lower price, these are the perfect option!”

“These rock,” someone else stated. “The soft footbed is everything. They beat Birkenstocks for sure with how comfortable they are. They look and feel genuine & I personally think they’re cuter than Birks. I love the all black. I’ve gotten so many compliments on these. And a fraction of the cost!”

Now that the secret is out — and the deal is too good to be true — we’re sure these Birkenstock lookalikes won’t be in stock long!

