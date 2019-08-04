



Don’t walk, run, because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over! We can’t believe we’ve reached the final stretch of this sale already! If we’re going to run to catch all of the remaining deals we missed earlier, though, we’re going to need a good pair of running shoes. That’s why these are getting added to our shopping bag first!

The ASICS GEL-Nimbus 21 Running Shoes are just racking up the glowing reviews. Shoppers are so impressed with how they fit perfectly and feel beyond comfortable right out of the box. Even after long-distance runs and long work days, many are reporting that they experienced no aching or foot fatigue at all in these sneakers! Let’s hurry, because we’re almost out of time to grab them for ourselves at nearly $40 off!

See it: Get the ASICS GEL-Nimbus 21 Running Shoes (originally $150) for just $112 at Nordstrom!

These sneakers offer all the best in athletic footwear. Their cushioning and arch support are unbeatable, especially for a pair of shoes this cute! When getting our cardio in, these shoes may help us run for longer amounts of time, and with better form, since they may enhance our natural gait! That could mean improved posture, too. Ultimately, the more running we get in and the better form we have, the better we’ll feel, making these shoes an easy choice for anyone from track athletes to beginner joggers!

These lace-up sneakers are lightweight and flexible, constructed with premium materials to keep feet cool and dry even in the heat. They’re also great at keeping our knees and back happy, since they’re made to absorb any rough impacts as we step. They have a little bounce-back, so we won’t feel much at all besides a motivating force propelling us forward!

These sneakers also have a textured tread on the outsole so whether we’re running on a treadmill at the gym or conquering a treacherous cross country course, they should keep us stable on our feet!

As we mentioned earlier, this shoe scores major points with Us for being cute. Some running shoes are all about the functionality, but this one does it all, and exceedingly well! It’s great for casual athleisure styles or even just everyday outfits. They’re an essential for pairing with yoga pants, a sports bra and a zip-up hoodie, but also bring a sleek and sporty vibe to skinny jeans and a sweater. As huge fans of the chunkier sneaker and pretty dress trend, we’re also itching to wear these with some flowy florals and fit-and-flared frocks!

We’re so sad to say goodbye to this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale but in the end, we can’t be too upset. We scored some super sensational deals and pieces that will take precedence in our wardrobe for years and years to come. We’ll never have trouble picking out something to wear again! If anything, the options will be too vast. Luckily, all we need to do is pick a starting point, like this running sneaker, and coming up with the rest of our outfit will be basically as easy as closing our eyes and grabbing the first hanger our fingertips touch!

Time’s almost up, so let’s get these sneakers headed directly toward where they belong — on our feet!

Not your style? Check out more from ASICS here and other running sneakers and athletic shoes here! Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



