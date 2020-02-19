This Flattering, 40%-Off Dress Is Perfect for Wedding Season

It’s never too early to start thinking about wedding season! One of the most exciting (and stressful) times of year, it’s important that you don’t find yourself in a last-minute bind and risk not having the perfect dress picked out once the ceremony date arrives. And of course, you also don’t want to find yourself spending a fortune on a piece that you may not wear again!

With that in mind, there are three basic criteria when it comes to shopping for a spring or summer wedding. Essentially, we have to feel comfortable and confident in the piece we purchase, we want to make sure we can repeat the look and we want a price that fits within our budget. Lo and behold, this dress that recently went on sale at Nordstrom checks off all three of those boxes!

Get the ASTR the Label Lace Midi Dress in Berry (originally $89) on sale for just $53, available at Nordstrom!

We instantly knew that this dress from ASTR the Label was going to be a hit — and the more that we learned about it, the stronger we felt! It’s made from a beautiful lace material that feels formal, yet light and airy at the same time. It can easily be dressed up for a wedding or other fancier occasions with the right jewelry and a pair of strappy pumps. You can also quickly tone it down with a casual distressed denim jacket and some mules or white sneakers (high-top Converse would be everything).

This dress is a midi length that’s lined with a shorter layer underneath, which elegantly creates a see-through illusion on the bottom half. It has a V-neckline and thin, adjustable spaghetti straps that you can customize to your preferred fit. It zips up in the back with a zipper that’s expertly hidden within the dress’ design.

This dress has over 1,000 amazing reviews at Nordstrom, solidifying it as a serious customer favorite! With all of these glowing reports, we’re surprised to find it marked down to just under $55 — which is a price that’s hard to pass up. Shoppers say this dress fits them “like a glove” and agree that it’s “perfect for a summer wedding,” adding that they get “so many compliments” while wearing it. They say that “for the sale price of this dress, you can’t beat it” and are happy to have it in their closets.

Even if you aren’t planning for a major summer event, we’re sure that this lace dress will definitely come in handy once the warmer months of the year are finally upon Us. Why not pick it up at this amazing sale price now while it’s still up for grabs? Your look will be ready before you even RSVP — the dream!

