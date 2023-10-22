12 Best Aftershaves for Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Aftershaves can do more than just make you smell good – they’re your best bet when it comes to soothed skin post-shave. Is your aftershave not quite cutting it? Check out this list of the best aftershaves for men in 2023.

What Is Aftershave For?

Think about it: When shaving, you’re dragging a sharp blade across the sensitive skin on your face over and over again. Of course there will be irritation! Aftershave is your chance to prevent that irritation and bring relief to vulnerable skin. Aftershave is for moisturizing, addressing razor burn and irritation, and getting rid of redness. Many aftershaves also have an irresistible scent. You can get away with not using aftershave, but you may not want to.

How to Use Aftershave

The trick is to thoroughly rinse your face after shaving to make sure you remove all the hair and shaving cream. Then apply your aftershave to the area you shaved. Aftershaves come in different forms, but the general idea is to massage the product into your skin. Unless the aftershave you use has the consistency and ingredients of a moisturizer, you’ll also want to apply a moisturizer to ensure that your skin stays soft and conditioned throughout the day.

Why Does Aftershave Burn?

Many men skip aftershave because they experience a burning sensation. That burn or sting is often the result of alcohol in the formula, which is included to help kill bacteria that can get into your skin after shaving. Another reason aftershave burns is that you’ve just put your skin through a lot! If there is anything in your aftershave that doesn’t agree with your skin – whether that’s an allergen, harsh artificial fragrance or something else – you’re more likely to feel it then than any other time.

This is why it’s particularly important to search for clean aftershave formulas that won’t further irritate skin. Skip the alcohol and go for soothing ingredients and natural antibacterials like tea tree or witch hazel.

What to Look For in an Aftershave

If a youthful, healthy complexion that feels good is what you’re after, you should be just as careful about the products you use on your face as you are about the food you put in your belly. Here is what to look for in an aftershave:

Products That Match Your Skin Type. Try to identify whether you have oily, combination, normal or dry skin and whether or not your skin is sensitive (whether it reacts to certain products and environmental changes). Some aftershaves are designed specifically for certain skin types. Men with oily skin, for example, may want to avoid heavy formulas designed to provide extra moisture. Those with dry skin should be especially careful to steer clear of formulas that contain alcohol. Keep that in mind as you browse.

Clean Formulas. No matter your skin type and concern, formulas with clean ingredient lists will perform best. Plant-based ingredients are gentler on skin than harsh chemicals, and it’s important for an aftershave to be gentle because your skin is particularly prone to irritation after shaving.

Natural Fragrances. You don’t have to eschew fragrance completely in order to avoid irritation. Natural fragrances (those that come from natural sources like plants and fruits) smell amazing and authentic, and won’t aggravate skin the way artificial fragrance does. So if you want a classic aftershave experience with a masculine scent, just make sure that scent is from natural sources.

Soothing Products. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, chamomile extract, and natural oils like avocado and sweet almond. Ingredients derived from oats provide superior soothing benefits. These ingredients will ensure that you get swift relief from razor burn, itching and general irritation.

Aftershaves That Address Your Concerns. What are you most worried about after shaving? Nicks and cuts? Razor burn? Ingrown hairs? Something else? This may seem obvious, but look for products that address your concerns. If razor bumps usually trip you up, go for ingredients like witch hazel and tea tree, which will clear your pores of the buildup that leads to these pesky bumps. If you usually feel dry and itchy after shaving, opt for aftershaves with a creamy, lotion-like texture that contain hydrating ingredients. There are solutions out there for all kinds of post-shave problems.

Types of Aftershaves

You’ll see that we’ve included different types of aftershave products on this list. Here is a quick rundown of the various types and what they’re best for:

Balms. Aftershave balms tend to have a creamier consistency than lotions, as well as a milder formula. They’re often unscented or lightly scented and provide in-depth soothing without alcohol or any other irritants.

Tonics. You might think of aftershave tonics as more traditional. They come in liquid form and are meant to be splashed or sprayed on the skin rather than rubbed in with your hands. Typically, tonics come with a high concentration of alcohol, although that’s not always the case. If you have oily, acne-prone skin, a tonic is better suited to you than products that contain heavy-duty moisturizers.

Gels. A gel is different from a balm in that it typically doesn’t contain any oils. Gels, unlike tonics, usually rely on moisturizing ingredients. They’re a happy medium for men with oily skin who still want to replenish moisture after shaving, and often provide cooling relief to razor burn.

Lotions. When you hear the word “lotion,” a thick, creamy, moisturizing formula may come to mind. With aftershaves, though, lotions typically mean hydrating formulas that contain astringents (like witch hazel or alcohol), while balms are the ones with a creamy texture and lots of moisture.

Can you imagine a world in which you get a nice, close shave and then go about your day without feeling a thing? It’s achievable, but only if you find the right aftershave. This product from Blu Atlas, which is one of the best aftershaves for men, is the key to avoiding problematic skin after shaving. Using a formula with an impressive 98.7% naturally derived ingredients, this aftershave from Blu Atlas makes post-shave irritation a thing of the past and helps you look and feel like the very best version of yourself.

Key Ingredients: This formula contains only the highest-quality ingredients. We especially love the inclusion of aloe vera, a superhero when it comes to soothing skin. Rose flower water addresses puffiness while encouraging nicks to heal faster, oat kernel meal provides soothing and protecting properties, and vitamin E serves as an anti-inflammatory agent while fending off sun damage.

Best For: Men looking for a more comfortable shaving experience. It’s especially great for those with sensitive skin thanks to its clean formula and soothing ingredients. This is a product that really takes care of skin.

Scent: Just the refreshing, masculine, energizing scent you desire, so you can feel like a whole new man after shaving.

Reviews: One man calls this product the “best aftershave I’ve ever owned,” and many tout its ability to keep skin soft and soothed. Many reviewers note that their skin has improved in its texture and feel with regular use over time, and almost all reviews mention how great this product smells!

About the Brand: Blu Atlas is making a name for itself in the men’s skincare and grooming scene by creating powerful, clean formulas that provide results. The brand’s products are meant for modern men, and make for satisfying self-care.

This product from Nivea Men is great for first-timers with sensitive skin who aren’t sure if they’re ready to commit to an expensive skincare routine. Its fast-absorbing formula delivers relief and antibacterial support; plus, it has a great scent. There is no alcohol in here, which makes it particularly appropriate for men with sensitive skin. And all this comes at a low price.

Key Ingredients: Glycerin is included for its emollient properties, sealing in moisture to relieve post-shave dryness. Chamomile extract calms down irritated skin, vitamin E soothes and protects, and witch hazel acts as an astringent to help you avoid pimples and razor bumps.

Best For: Men with sensitive skin who are on a tight budget.

Scent: Bright, fresh and citrusy.

Reviews: While some men are unhappy with recent changes to this formula, the majority praise its ability to soothe even the most sensitive of skin and provide lasting moisture. Several men echo this statement: “I’ve been trusting this product for years,” and one claims it “stops the burning.”

About the Brand: Nivea is a leading drugstore skincare brand, with over a century of experience. The brand focuses on formulas that are safe for all, and has created several favorite products that have been mainstays in households for generations.

The problem with some moisturizing products is that they feel too heavy and leave behind a greasy film. Luckily, that’s not the case with this aftershave from Le Labo, which is lightweight and disappears instantly into freshly shaved skin. It contains plenty of helpful ingredients to soothe and refresh skin, making for a luxurious post-shave experience.

Key Ingredients: Niacinamide to the rescue! This ingredient makes skin stronger and more resilient while fading fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid hydrates and plumps, vitamin E soothes and protects skin, natural oils like avocado and sunflower moisturize and nourish, rosemary tones skin to cut down on razor bumps, and black currant gets rid of swelling.

Best For: Anyone looking for a luxurious shaving experience who wants deep moisture and additional anti-aging benefits.

Scent: Because it’s Le Labo, you can expect a heavenly scent. This product is infused with bergamot for a summery scent that will transport you to the coast of southern Italy.

Reviews: This product is best summed up by the following review: “amazing, non-greasy product that does exactly what it says it does.” Many reviews cite the fragrance as a top reason to purchase, and a lot of men say they love the cooling sensation this product offers.

About the Brand: Le Labo began as a fragrance lab, but has since developed plenty of skincare products. The brand focuses on crafting scents, making skincare and fragrance artforms.

While this product is called a balm, it comes in spray form so you can give your skin a soothing spritz after grooming your facial hair. The best part is that it’s a non-drying formula, imparting plenty of moisture and bringing relief to your skin without any alcohol or skin tightness. Just a couple of sprays and your skin will be super soft and so calm you’ll forget you shaved!

Key Ingredients: Aloe leaf juice is an important skin soother in this formula, coconut oil provides thirst-quenching moisture and witch hazel tones to protect skin from future irritation. Vitamin E, rosemary and natural oils elevate this formula, soothing and protecting the skin.

Best For: Men who want a spray-on hydrating formula that is good to go in a heartbeat.

Scent: Sandalwood brings a breath of creamy sweetness with a background of woods, making for a deeply sensual fragrance.

Reviews: “Feels great on the skin and leaves it smooth,” one reviewer says. Many reviews mention the scent and note that this product helps them avoid stinging and razor bumps. One review even claims “the ladies love it.”

About the Brand: Lather & Wood is taking men’s grooming care back to basics, creating products that hearken back to barbershop times. Their goal is to help men enjoy shaving again, and we think they’ve met that goal and surpassed it.

Ingrown hairs cause razor bumps, those unsightly and often painful side effects of shaving. This Restoring Balm from Bevel is designed to make razor bumps a thing of the past, as well as bringing fast relief to burning skin. This alcohol-free product is one of the best aftershaves for men, treating irritation and preventing pimples.

Key Ingredients: Tea tree oil keeps infection away, witch hazel prevents bumps, and the combination of salicylic and lactic acids buffs off dead skin cells to unclog your pores. Then oat kernel and shea butter tackle inflammation and irritation, and jojoba oil works with other natural oils to ensure moisture.

Best For: Bevel products are designed for Black men, so they are especially helpful for men with melanin-rich skin and coarse, coily hair. However, this formula is suitable for any man with sensitive skin who wants a whole host of post-shave benefits.

Scent: Refreshing and light, as it is a naturally derived scent rather than a harsh artificial one.

Reviews: Men rave about how this product reduces their razor bumps, with even more dramatic results over a long period of time. One reviewer says, “This felt so good on my skin,” and others agree that it makes them feel fresh-faced and soothed.

About the Brand: Bevel is the first grooming brand specifically for Black men, creating premium formulas that meet your unique needs. You can find all kinds of top-quality products from Bevel – everything from razors and aftershave to shampoo, face wash, and even a moisturizer with SPF specifically for bald men.

Imagine you’ve just washed the last bits of shaving cream off your face and you’re feeling the post-shave burn. Then you apply a cooling gel and get an instant revitalizing rush… That’s the experience this post-shave product from Jack Black provides. This alcohol-free formula alleviates irritation with a blend of naturally derived ingredients that will inject new life into your shaving routine.

Key Ingredients: Aloe leaf is a master conditioner with plenty of soothing properties, so it takes the lead role in this formula. Sage, lavender and rosemary extracts provide antioxidants to fight off free radical damage and soothe skin. Balm mint provides that energizing cooling sensation, fennel extract rejuvenates skin and coltsfoot heads off inflammation.

Best For: Anyone who likes that cooling sensation and wants a product with a clean ingredient list.

Scent: There is no synthetic fragrance in this formula, so its scent is a sum of its parts. For this formula, that means a refreshing blend of herbs and mint that is a great pick-me-up.

Reviews: One reviewer labels this product “about as good as it gets!” Others mention the refreshing natural scent and note how the cooling sensation kicks in without the burning that comes from menthol-based cooling products.

About the Brand: Jack Black has been around for two decades, and in that time has made a name for itself in the men’s skincare world. The brand focuses on using plant-based, high-quality ingredients to create luxurious products that are fuss-free.

A little goes a long way with this product from Marlowe, which is one of the best aftershaves for men. This post-shave lotion contains all the ingredients necessary for smooth and happy skin and none of the ingredients that might disrupt your skin’s balance, such as parabens. It comes in a lightweight lotion texture, so all you need is a few drops of the product for optimal results.

Key Ingredients: Green tea extract is an important member of this product’s ingredient list, as it helps to bust inflammation and promote fast healing. Willow bark lends its soothing properties, passion flower extract delivers moisture and high levels of vitamin C, and deep sea algae provides soothing power and important, skin-loving nutrients.

Best For: Men who like to keep it simple and straightforward, and anyone hoping to avoid products with phthalates and parabens.

Scent: This formula is unscented, making it a great option for men who prefer to get their fragrance from cologne.

Reviews: Many reviews mention how long this bottle lasts, which is great if you’re budget-conscious. According to one reviewer, the product is lightweight but hydrating: “The product feels clean, not oily, and it moisturizes well.”

About the Brand: Marlowe prides itself on uncomplicated skincare, a plus for many men. The brand is also socially conscious, doing their best to leave only a positive mark on the world. Now, that’s something we can get behind!

This aftershave for men uses caffeine as an antioxidant, protecting skin from damage while stimulating it to get the circulation going. This means you can expect faster-healing skin after each shave, so no more worrying about cuts! The product also contains plenty of ingredients to calm irritated skin so you no longer have to feel the burn.

Key Ingredients: Caffeine, of course, for antioxidant properties. There is a little bit of alcohol in here, so while it’s great for those prone to bumps it may upset dry or sensitive skin. Aloe vera and green tea run the soothing mission, menthol provides that revitalizing cool feeling, and natural oils like argan, jojoba and avocado make sure skin stays hydrated long after your beard is gone.

Best For: Men with oily or acne-prone skin and those looking for soothing and razor bump prevention.

Scent: Menthol for a fresh, invigorating scent.

Reviews: One review reads: “It is surprising to me how fresh my face feels after even a small dab of this aftershave.” That sentiment is echoed throughout the reviews, as men mention how it meets all of their needs and helps them feel fantastic.

About the Brand: Pacific Shaving Company was created by a husband-and-wife team, and focuses on products grounded in effectiveness. When possible, the brand strives to use safe and clean ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. The small company also like to give back, donating some of their profits to charities that do important work in the world.

L’Occitane is all about luxurious French grooming products, so if you want to feel a little fancy, add this to your skincare regimen. This balm isn’t only about luxury, though – it also contains lots of moisturizing ingredients and a few key soothers to help you get the most bang for your buck. It also tones skin to help prevent buildup, and will leave you feeling comfortable in your skin with a non-greasy and non-drying formula.

Key Ingredients: Glycerin is an important hydrator, treating parched skin to a bath of moisture. Shea butter provides fatty acids for unbeatable moisture, and birch sap extract is a natural astringent. There is also lavender oil in here to calm inflamed skin, plus coconut and sunflower seed oils to ensure moisture retention.

Best For: This product does contain alcohol, so those with dry and sensitive skin may want to look elsewhere. It’s great for those with oily or combination skin, helping to clear pores while hydrating.

Scent: The Cade scent is made up of addicting notes like sandalwood, rosemary and juniper for a refreshing and purifying aromatic experience.

Reviews: One repeat buyer says, “Great cream with a nice, clean scent.” Several reviews mention the scent as a favorite, and talk about the soothing effect this has on freshly shaved skin. Another reviewer offers a great tip: “If you decide to shave at night and wear it to bed, your skin will look and feel fantastic in the morning.”

About the Brand: L’Occitane is not just concerned with making high-quality products (although they certainly do this); they’re also focused on improving their users’ well-being and the environment. It is this dedication that sets the brand apart. Plus its origins in Provence, of course!

You’ve got to love a multitasking product, which is exactly what you get with this formula from Lubriderm. The dermatologist-developed lotion is safe for use on all skin, including the skin all over your body and on your face after a shave. It moisturizes and soothes skin while helping improve its appearance over time.

Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, mineral oil and stearic acid power this formula, providing moisturizing and soothing properties without leaving any residue.

Best For: Busy men who prefer a product that does it all.

Scent: This product has a light fragrance, similar to what you’d expect from most lotions. It is unobtrusive and ideal for layering your favorite cologne over.

Reviews: One reviewer calls this the “best non-greasy men’s lotion,” and we concur. It’s a great drugstore option that one man claims “vanishes like thin air.”

About the Brand: Lubriderm has been around for a while, offering dermatologist-designed products that are simple and effective.

Get rid of that raw skin feeling after shaving with this best aftershave for men from Fellow Barber. It provides all the ingredients your skin needs to expedite the healing process and get your face back to peak performance in no time at all. As an added benefit, it contains astringent ingredients to purify skin and tighten pores.

Key Ingredients: Witch hazel for toning, aloe vera for soothing and eucalyptus to treat pimples. Arnica calms inflammation, and vitamins A, C and E shield skin from damage.

Best For: Men who want to combine soothing with toning.

Scent: A mixture of herbal and woody for the ultimate outdoorsy fragrance.

Reviews: One review encapsulates all this product has to offer: “This product is an instant pick- me-up and smells fantastic.” Lots of men mention the scent, as well as the mist that comes out of the bottle to deliver the perfect amount of product.

About the Brand: Fellow Barber started with modern barbershops, where everyone was welcome and you “pay what you can” for a haircut. Now they’ve created a stunning line of products based on the barbershop classics.

Shea Moisture relies on shea butter for most of their products, so you can count on this aftershave to be nicely hydrating. This elixir draws impurities out of pores and then tightens them, helping you avoid bumps. It keeps nicks clean so they can heal fast, and delivers penetrating moisture.

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, of course, plus tea tree and witch hazel for toning, aloe for soothing, and peppermint leaf extract for a refreshing start to your day.

Best For: Men with oily and combination skin.

Scent: Fresh scent carried by peppermint oil.

Reviews: One man says, “I didn’t expect as much impact from this product as I got, but I was quite surprised.” Many mention that this product starts off strong, dousing your head in an icy flash before the soothing sensation kicks in.

About the Brand: Shea Moisture is all about “sensory solutions,” meaning products that light up all the senses. They also focus on sustainably sourced ingredients from around the world.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us