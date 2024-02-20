Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hey, guys. The clock is always ticking. Everyone ages, no matter how hard you may want to deny it. You wake up and, suddenly, there are more gray hairs than yesterday. Your wrinkles seem deeper, and your dark circles grow bigger every day. However, the good news is that there are solutions in the form of anti-aging creams.

Anti-aging creams can walk back the clock, visibly softening the effects of aging, and adding radiance back to your skin. We have rounded up the best anti-aging creams for men in 2024 so you can enjoy your youth more.

Anti-aging products should make you feel good about your skin—not dread the aging process. Everyone ages and everyone shows visible signs of aging, but there are still plenty of products on the market that can ease the aging process and make you look youthful.

Blu Atlas is one of those brands. Using only clean, naturally-derived ingredients, there are very few brands that can match Blu Atlas. We could ramble on forever about how much we love this brand, but we’ll cut to the chase and rave about the best anti-aging cream for men in 2024.

Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer is creamy, lightweight, and soothing. It’s not a heavy moisturizer and doesn’t make your face greasy. Because it’s made with clean ingredients, it’s suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.

Juicy mango seed butter—ripe with vitamins E and C—adds brightness and clarity to the skin, while seaweed extract balances the skin’s oil production with its antioxidants. Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, enhances the overall appearance of your face. Together, these key ingredients keep your face hydrated—preventing wrinkles and fine lines.

Brickell is one of the best men’s brands out there. With crafted products that uniquely fit the needs of gentlemen, it’s a fantastic brand to try if you’re trying to hone in on a great skincare routine.

Although we love all Brickell products, we’re partial to Brickell Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream. Yeah, we know. Anti-aging products aren’t the most glamorous things to discuss, but Brickell makes skincare fun.

This anti-aging cream visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet. It’s made with natural and certified organic ingredients—like aloe, hyaluronic acid, and green tea. With 100% natural and 81% organic ingredients—as Brickell claims—this cream is perfect for people with sensitive skin.

Even though Brickell has only been on the market since 2014, they have developed a devoted fanbase. Seriously, scroll through the thousands of positive reviews or read a feature on the brand to understand just how great Brickell is.

Kiehl’s is a brand that has been around since 1851, and just how many other brands can say that? With a track record that goes back to the 19th century, you can trust that Kiehl’s will take care of your skincare concerns.

For an anti-aging treatment that will effectively work, you need to try Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer. It’s an ultra-lightweight blend of creamy ingredients that target wrinkles, crow’s feet, and fine lines.

Overall, this cream balances the appearance of your face and leaves you radiant and youthful. And, because it’s made for men, it’s formulated to penetrate thick facial hair and hydrate the skin. Because of this, it’s one of the best anti-aging creams for men in 2024.

Men, we get it. You like simple skincare routines that don’t require a ton of time or dedication. Wingo Moisturizer Anti-Aging Cream is the product that can do it all. It’s a moisturizer, anti-aging cream, and aftershave all in one.

It’s formulated with soothing ceramides that add radiance to the skin, niacinamide that adds brightness, and licorice extract that calms inflammation and irritation. This anti-aging cream helps you defy time, diminishing wrinkles and other visible signs of aging.

Since this product is non-comedogenic and free of parabens, artificial fragrances, gluten, and other harmful ingredients—it’s safe and gentle for all skin types. You can use this product multiple times a day—in the morning and evening—and it won’t clog your pores and leave your skin heavy.

Jaxon Lane is a great brand for men who want to dip their toes in the world of Korean beauty but aren’t ready for a full plunge. Jaxon Lane uses ingredients that are found in the most popular skincare brands, with added enhancements for the modern man.

As one of the best anti-aging creams for men in 2024, Jaxon Lane Relax and Repair Ultimate Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer gives you the skin of your dreams. This anti-aging cream does more than just target wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet, and dark circles. It’s blended with antioxidant-rich Gotu Kola, squalane, and ceramides that address an array of skincare concerns—like hyperpigmentation and loss of elasticity.

Plus, skincare powerhouse niacinamide enriches the skin with brightness and radiance that leaves your skin flawless. This product is free of parabens, fragrances, colors, and phthalates. It’s clean, gentle, and hydrating. We know you’ll love it, so what are you waiting for?

For a creamy, soothing treat—Torsten Naturals Anti-Aging Face Cream is a hidden gem. It’s a spa-like experience in a classy black jar that will “revive, refresh, and renew” your skin. Just because you’re a guy doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself. Fellas, it’s time for some TLC.

After cleansing your face with your preferred face wash, apply this luxurious anti-aging face cream all over your face and neck. Your skin will thank you for the rich hydration and calming aroma. It’s made with hyaluronic acid and other clean, organic minerals that penetrate the skin and distribute rich nourishment that helps tackle wrinkles.

With woody notes of sandalwood, your skin will smell masculine and clean. And you will feel youthful and radiant—thanks to your new favorite skincare product.

Rugged & Dapper brings together sophistication for the man who prefers to be in the backcountry, which is why we love Rugged & Dapper Age Defense Face Cream. It simplifies the skincare process, bringing luxurious ingredients to men who just want clear skin.

This face cream gives you 24 hours of intense hydration and nourishment—enough to keep your skin soft and moisturized through rough terrain, rugged trails, and jagged peaks. Developed with clean ingredients—like aloe vera, vitamin E, glycolic acid, and jojoba oil—your skin gets rich nourishment that turns back the clock.

Scented like the grand Evergreens you’d see in the wild, this face cream will remind you of your adventures with each use. Use daily for silky, ageless skin.

Viking Revolution Men’s Care offers some of the best products for the modern man—because men deserve to look nice too. If your skin is starting to look its age, Viking Revolution Rejuvenating Face Moisturizer is here to defy time and unwind the aging.

Made with the most nourishing ingredients—like aloe vera, jojoba oil, and hyaluronic acid—this face cream aims to “hydrate, protect, and restore” your skin, keeping it youthful and refreshed.

Because this is a natural face moisturizer, it’s free of harsh and harmful chemicals that can amplify the appearance of your wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet. Plus, if you’re not happy with your product, Viking Revolution will gladly assist you.

When you’re sleeping, your body is actually hard at working repairing and restoring what is needed. That’s why Hims Overnight Moisturizer Goodnight Wrinkle Cream is the perfect option for you if you want intense results with minimal effort.

Since you apply the cream at night and then sleep, you don’t have to do anything else. You’ll wake up each morning with slightly better skin—free of wrinkles and fine lines. This eye cream—packed with hyaluronic acid—also nourishes the skin, freeing your face of dryness, dullness, and darkness.

With an added boost of caffeine that tackles the toughest skin concerns, this almond-scented face moisturizer is the perfect product for easy results. Free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, phthalates, and animal testing—you won’t find a better anti-aging cream.

Everyone knows L’Oreal Paris. Whether it’s through skincare or haircare, L’Oreal has plenty of great, high-quality products for everyone. For those men who want to look ten years younger, L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Moisturizer is here for you.

It’s made with intense pro-retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C that bring back radiance to dull skin. We love the way this face cream visibly softens the appearance of wrinkles, adds brightness, tightens the skin, and smoothes pores.

Because it’s made with three intense ingredients, your skin is getting the best of what the skincare world can offer. Start using this product once a day and build up to using it twice a day when your skin adjusts to the retinol.

Neutrogena doesn’t mess around when it comes to skincare. This Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream is one of the richest, most nourishing moisturizers you’ll find on the market.

It defies aging by fighting against deep wrinkles—especially ones on your forehead and cheeks. With clinically-proven results, it’s no wonder that Neutrogena is one of the most dermatologist-recommended brands.

Use daily for brighten skin, less wrinkles, and enhanced dull spots. Your skin will never look better than with consistent use of Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream. Try saying that ten times fast.

Collagen is a great alternative to retinol, especially if your skin can’t tolerate the intensity. If you are trying to ditch the typical anti-aging products and, instead prefer to opt for an oddball, then

Oddball Collagen Age Defense + Face Moisturizer will be right for you as it is one of the best anti-aging creams for men in 2024.

Collagen encourages deep cell turnover, improving the appearance of the skin to reduce wrinkles, discoloration, dullness, puffiness, and other age-related markings. It’s almost like a magic potion—drastically shifting your complexion toward youthfulness.

Made with natural vitamin C, vitamin E, jojoba oil, peptides, sodium hyaluronate, and Matrixyl 300—this is a jam-packed blend of ingredients that take your skincare routine to a whole new level.

Daily, your skin is exposed to countless irritants that may harm it—sunlight, pollution, dirt, and blue light; the list goes on and on. Your skin is delicate and needs to be taken care of to maintain radiance. This is where Michael Strahan Daily Defense Face and Neck Moisturizer comes in.

This tiny bad boy may look unassuming, but it’s actually one of the best anti-aging creams for men in 2024. It utilizes technology to distribute moisture to your skin, helping reduce wrinkles. With activated silk skin defense, your face will be smooth and refreshed.

Vitamin E, avocado oil, and other enriching ingredients distribute antioxidants into the skin to unwind visible aging and protect your skin from getting in harm’s way. How many other face creams can say that?

You’re a rugged mountain man who spends more time getting dirty than clean. Hey—we get it and aren’t here to judge. But your skin would appreciate the extra moisture of Wilder’s Prime Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream.

You don’t have to be vain to care about your skin. In fact, your skin would greatly appreciate some attention. We love this face cream’s blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin A, vitamin E, and DMAE. It is the perfect balance of intensity and gentleness.

Because this is a non-greasy, lightweight formula, you get happy pores that stay unclogged. That way, you can spend more time in the wild without worrying about your aging skin because Wilder’s Prime is taking good care of you.

Korean skincare has been all the rage for the last few years. If you’ve never tried it before, now is your shot with Ely Seoul Super Retinol Cream. Retinol helps encourage new cell growth, which, in turn, creates healthy skin.

Healthy, hydrated skin is the key to wrinkle prevention. But if you’ve neglected skincare up until now, that’s okay too. This anti-aging cream is one of the best—thanks to its inclusion of retinol, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.

These three powerhouse ingredients hydrate the skin with intense nourishment that makes time stand still. Okay, maybe not literally, but your skin will look super healthy and radiant. What more could you want?

Fellas, we’re going to keep it simple. There is no fuss or frill when it comes to Man of Means Anti-Aging Cream. What you see is what you get, and that’s not always a bad thing. All the best things in life are simple, right? Your skincare should be too.

Although the packaging may look unassuming, this face cream means business when it comes down to diminishing wrinkles, crow’s feet, discoloration, and dryness. Made with natural and organic ingredients, you can trust that everything you’re putting on your face—vitamins, botanical actives, and collagen—is safe and gentle.

Although this is a cream, it applies more like a gel or a serum. If you have oily skin, that can be the difference between looking oily and greasy all day.

Your days of dreaming skin will get better are over. Eight Saints Up the Anti Anti Aging Night Cream is here to help with its regenerative, restorative, and replenishing anti-aging cream.

Protein peptides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. That’s it; that’s the sentence. What else do you need to know? Okay, but really—those three ingredients will have your skin looking dewy, ageless, and youthful in no time.

You don’t need to tell the whole world your skincare secret, but it wouldn’t help to spread the word to a friend (or two) and help them benefit from the amazing anti-aging skincare that Eight Saints provides.

Retinol is one of the best ingredients to use for rapid skincare results. It’s available over the counter, meaning you don’t need a prescription. Because it’s so widely accessible, it’s in a variety of skincare products—like Eclat Natural Skincare Retinol Cream.

Made with 2.5 % retinol and aloe vera, your skin will get nourishing enrichments that improve moisture retention, visibly soften wrinkles, and enhance dull spots. Developed with the expertise of dermatologists, this retinol cream is suited for the specific needs of men.

With vitamins A, C, and E that are developed using cold press technology—this retinol cream utilizes the full potency of its ingredients.

Continuing the retinol trend, we have one of the best anti-aging creams for men in 2024. Zohraa Retinol Collagen Day & Night Anti-Aging Cream takes your skin back to a time when you didn’t have to worry about gray hairs and wrinkles forming overnight. Remember those days?

This anti-aging cream is formulated with 5% hyaluronic acid that retains vital moisture to keep your skin hydrated and wrinkle-free. Plus, with the healing and regenerative powers of retinol and collagen, you’ll get high-quality results without breaking the bank. Lightweight, non-greasy, and soothing. You won’t find a better anti-aging cream than this one.

RoC is one of the best skincare brands available if you want easy results. They use ingredients that are safe, effective, and affordable. RoC’s Multi Correxion line offers users the ability to target specific skincare concerns—like anti-aging.

We love RoC Multi Correxion Even Tone + Lift Night Cream. It works hard to restore your skin while you sleep, unwinding damage and aging. RoC doesn’t hold back, using Hexinol technology that brightens dark spots, diffuses discoloration, and retains moisture.

Paired with glycerin, your skin will look healthy and ageless in just four weeks. You can say goodbye to wrinkles, crow’s feet, puffiness, and fine lines because RoC has you covered.

At the end of an exhausting day, your skin needs pampering and Lumin Moisturizing Balm can give that to you. It’s luxurious, creamy, and soothing. Think of it like a spa in a jar—but you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home for the relaxing benefits.

In the morning, cleanse your face and apply Lumin Moisturizing Balm to your skin. As the product absorbs into your face, you’ll instantly feel alert, restored, and rested. But that’s not all—this balm works all day to visibly soften the appearance of wrinkles, dullness, and dark circles.

After you wash your face, you can also use this at night to protect your skin while you sleep. The moisturizing balm repairs the skin with meadowfoam seed oil, apple extract, and ginger extract that fight against free radicals and sun damage.

You probably didn’t expect to see sunscreen on a list of anti-aging creams but suncare is the easiest way to prevent visible aging. The sun—highly damaging with UV rays and radiation—burns your skin, leaving it with wrinkles, sun spots, and leather-like skin.

Anthony Day Cream SPF 30 is packed with vitamin E that helps restore the skin, antioxidants that relieve irritation and inflammation, and natural AHAs that counteract sun damage. You can use this cream in the morning, reapplying it every two hours with sun exposure.

We know what you’re thinking—yes, every two hours. The sun is extremely powerful—duh—so you need to protect your precious, delicate skin against the damage. If you don’t want wrinkles, you better reapply that cream.

There is no better feeling than showering and getting better. It’s okay; we know your secret. Sometimes it’s more refreshing to go commando. Your skin feels the same way. At night, it’s important to wash your face and remove impurities and buildup from the day, leaving your skin naked at night.

Naked Skincare Naked Retinol Night Cream is the ultimate treat for your skin. It’s made with natural retinol, vitamin C, and collagen that pumps your skin with anti-aging goodness. Each night, your skin will slowly become brighter, firmer, and softer. Plus, you’ll notice your wrinkles gradually fading.

This face cream is gentle and non-greasy—free of toxic chemicals, like parabens and sulfates. The next time you’re about to jump into bed—with or without pajamas—remember to treat your skin first.

There are few brands as beloved as CeraVe. Seriously, we can only name a few. Plenty of dermatologists recommend CeraVe, and for good reason. CeraVe has high-quality products that deliver results quickly.

As one of the best anti-aging creams for men in 2024, CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream with Sunscreen is something you need in your life. As we mentioned before, sunscreen is an important part of your skincare routine. Sun damage rapidly ages your skin, increasing wrinkles and leaving your skin looking like a leather belt. Who wants that?

This anti-aging cream is formulated with broad-spectrum SPF 30 that protects your skin against UVA and UVB rays. Essential ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II restore the skin’s natural barrier, protecting it from irritants and free radicals.

Non-comedogenic, non-irritating, non-oily, and free of fragrances. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Okay, guys. We know you’re probably wondering why we’re giving you a cosmetics brand, but IT Cosmetics means business. The brand offers more than just makeup and is widely praised for skin care products. IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Armour Rejuvenating Concentrate is a great anti-aging cream for all men.

It’s suitable for all skin types, it’s lightweight, and it’s non-greasy. With intense, 24-hour hydration, your skin will be protected from dryness all day. This face cream infuses your skin with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, collagen, and peptides that turn back the clock, instantly adding youthfulness to your complexion.

IT Cosmetics claims seven benefits with this product—like moisturization, reducing wrinkles, smoothing skin, evening the skin tone, minimizing pores, plumping the skin, and adding glow. With plenty of benefits to using this anti-aging cream, you have no reason not to try it.

There is nothing worse than dry, cracked skin. It can bother you more than you realize, distracting you from getting things done because all you can think about is how itchy your face is. Luckily, Curel Intensive Moisture Facial Cream is here to help.

As one of the top brands to deal with dry, sensitive skin—you’re in good hands with Curel. This face cream is intensely hydrating and nourishing. It’s free of drying fragrances, colors, and alcohol. Because it’s pH-balanced, it works with your skin, rather than against it.

Using advanced ceramide technology, this face cream delivers radiance and youthfulness with each application. It’s one of the top dermatologist-recommended brands in Japan, and has been taking the United States by storm, as of late. It’s time to jump on the bandwagon and try out the hype for yourself.