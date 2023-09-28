Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more!

If you’re the kind of person who loves to look at the Skincare Addiction subreddit, odds are you have a different regimen for your face in the mornings and the evenings. Skin becomes more permeable at night, so night creams have a richer texture than day creams and deliver extra moisture so you feel refreshed throughout the day.

As you get older, you’ll probably start to notice more fine lines and wrinkles than you had in your 20s. And as you enter your 40s and 50s, dermatologists recommend that you switch from a regular night cream to an anti-aging night cream.

Anti-aging night creams improve your skin condition using several methods. Emollients like shea butter deeply moisturize so your skin feels hydrated. Occlusives like argan oil add water to the skin and improve the skin barrier. Humectants like glycerin obtain water from the air and bind it to your skin. Finally, retinoids increase cell turnover and collagen production, so the skin on your face stays plump and vibrant.

If you’re approaching your golden years, take a look at our 11 best anti-aging night creams in 2023 to find the solution that will make you look and feel like your best self.

Blu Atlas creates natural products from premium ingredients that have been proven to work. In a recent study, 50 participants were invited to use the Blu Atlas face moisturizer for at least two weeks. Ninety-four percent of the users said that the moisturizer improved dryness and made their face look and feel smoother, while 84% reported that their fine lines and wrinkles became less noticeable.

Other benefits noted by participants included radiant skin, faded scars, and a more even skin tone and complexion. If you’re seeking an anti-aging night cream created primarily from naturally derived ingredients, try Blu Atlas’ vegan face moisturizer. It comes in three different scents: coconut apricot, classic and fragrance-free.

Four natural ingredients derived from plants, fruits or minerals make up this potent solution. Mango seed butter contains high concentrations of critical antioxidants for your skin, including vitamins C and E. These vitamins strengthen the skin so it can withstand exposure to common stressors like sunlight or pollution.

Seaweed extract deeply hydrates your skin while naturally exfoliating. It sloughs away all the dead, dull skin cells so that your face looks bright and healthy. Ascorbic acid (the most biologically active form of vitamin C) reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. Finally, moringa oil contains plenty of vitamins and fatty acids to ensure your skin stays plump and supple.

Blu Atlas adds no harmful chemicals to their products, such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, preservatives or synthetic dyes. Their highly effective vegan skin-care solutions are never tested on animals and are made clean in the USA.

Anyone struggling with sensitive skin knows how badly a skin-care regimen can go when a new product is introduced. Many anti-aging products contain retinol or retinol-based additives, which work well for reducing fine lines and wrinkles but can do serious damage to sensitive skin. If you have sensitive skin, you need a night cream made with your specific skin type in mind.

One of the best anti-aging night creams in 2023 for men or women with sensitive skin is Tatcha’s Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment. It tackles uneven bumps and textures, dry skin and wrinkles while you sleep.

The main ingredient in this serum and cream combo is Japanese indigo extract. This natural product curbs redness and irritated skin through tryptanthrin and indirubin, two compounds with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Ceramides offer anti-aging elements by deeply hydrating your skin and retaining water, and plumper skin means fewer noticeable wrinkles.

Finally, this cream heals the skin’s microbiome. Mondo grass root works with the good bacteria already existent in the skin barrier to combat germs and bad bacteria that can make you sick. The other benefit is that this root deeply hydrates and soothes irritation, so your face feels better than ever.

If you’re an impatient person, you should try this night cream because you can see results after one application. In a clinical study with 41 participants, after just one night, 88% reported that their skin was softer and more supple, and 93% reported that their skin was more radiant.

To use, take a pearl-sized amount on your fingers. Gently rub the cream onto your face and neck as the last step of your skin-care routine. Do this every evening for maximum results.

Exuviance is dedicated to helping men and women see younger, healthier-looking skin on their faces. Their products focus on anti-aging, with solutions that target dark spots, fine lines, droopy skin and scarring. They do this by focusing on exfoliation to gently remove dead cells, revealing the vibrant skin beneath.

If you’re looking for the best anti-aging night cream in 2023, look no further than Exuviance’s Age Reverse Night Lift. At $86 for a 1.75 fluid-ounce bottle, this is an expensive option, so it’s probably not for everyone! But if you don’t mind spending a fortune on your skincare, this will give you results.

Exuviane brought top-of-the-line ingredients to this night cream. Shea butter softens and soothes the face, while alpha hydroxy and polyhydroxy acids smooth fine lines and even out your skin tone.

Peptides help your skin produce more collagen, which you lose as you age, so that your skin tightens up. Grape seed extract and vitamin E deeply moisturize the skin and keep it that way.

To see the best results, use the Exuviance age reverse regimen. Exuviance asked users to let them know what their results were with the age reverse regimen, and 98% said that their skin had a smoother texture, 92% said that they didn’t see their fine lines as much and 87% said that their age spots got lighter.

Use Exuviance’s Age Reverse Night Lift with the corresponding Day Repair SPF 30 Face Cream with Retinol to experience outstanding results.

Augustinus Bader was founded by a professor who is one of the leading experts in regenerative medicine. In 2008, he created a gel that changed wound care and now helps certain patients avoid surgery completely. The basis of this technique led Augustinus Bader to develop his line of skin-care products.

If you’re looking for a premium anti-aging night cream made by an expert at the top of his field, Augustinus Bader’s The Cream may be the answer. It works particularly well for people with combination or oily skin who live in humid areas.

Every ingredient in this product comes from sustainable sources and is made clean (as much as possible) so that it doesn’t negatively affect the environment. A few of the potent ingredients include hydrolyzed rice protein, aloe vera leaf juice, shea butter and vitamin A. The addition of vitamin B5 (also called panthenol) locks moisture into the skin for optimum hydration, glow and complexion.

The patented TFC8® technology is a blend of 40 ingredients that have been proven to improve issues like fine lines and wrinkles, redness and hyperpigmentation. The technology also trains your skin to enhance good qualities over time.

This moisturizer feels lightweight in your hands and you can use it after washing your face. It promises to curb signs of aging, help your body produce more collagen so you look younger, and strengthen the skin barrier so that skin is elastic and supple. Plus, there’s no added fragrance, so it won’t cause irritation.

The main downside to this product is that it costs $290 per bottle, making it one of the most expensive night creams available.

Ceramides are critical anti-aging ingredients that help solidify your skin’s barrier, and CeraVe includes them in all of their skin-care products. They pair ceramides with their patented MVE (MultiVesicular Emulsion) technology, which is a sphere that consists of a series of layers. The sphere slowly breaks down throughout the day, so you experience the effects of CeraVe’s products all day long.

If you want the best anti-aging night cream that is affordable and works with every skin type, try CeraVe’s Skin Renewing Night Cream. This cream works deep into your skin overnight, imparting intense hydration so that your face looks healthy and refreshed in the morning.

Along with the MVE technology and ceramides, CeraVe’s night cream has other additions to revive a dull and tired face. Biomimetic peptides energize your skin so that it looks less fatigued. Hyaluronic acid works as a humectant, holding water in your skin so that it remains moisturized.

Niacinamide, another anti-aging powerhouse, calms the skin and boosts collagen production so that wrinkles and fine lines fade away. It also reduces skin discoloration from aging or hyperpigmentation because it blocks the enzyme that causes them.

This product contains no fragrances and was developed with dermatologists, so you know it’s a safe solution for your skin. Apply this every evening before you go to bed. Dab small dots all over your face, then gently use your fingers to rub in the product until it’s completely absorbed.

L’Oréal Paris has a line of anti-aging products called Revitalift. These affordable options can be found at the drugstore, so you can get your skin-care products while you pick up other necessities. A no-nonsense brand, L’Oréal Paris has been creating scientifically backed products for over 40 years.

L’Oréal Paris’s Revitalift Night Moisturizer promises to help your skin look firmer and younger while you sleep. However, you need to use this product for a full four weeks to see the promised results.

A couple of key ingredients work together to curb the appearance of wrinkles, make skin firmer and keep skin hydrated until you apply it the next evening. Pro-Retinol A helps regenerate the skin and deeply moisturize it. And Centella asiatica prevents the skin from dehydrating, which makes wrinkles more noticeable and causes discomfort.

To make the most of this product, it should be used every night alongside the other Revitalift anti-aging products, which include the Radiant Smoothing Cream Cleanser and the Anti-Wrinkle Plus Firming Eye Cream. If you’re interested in learning what other types of products would work well with your skin issues, check out L’Oréal’s Skin Genius quiz.

Reviewers give this night cream a favorable rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Even though the product promises results in four weeks, some reviewers say that this product started improving the look of their skin in as little as seven days.

Remedial Pax is a popular brand that creates balanced formulas for normal, dry or fading skin. This anti-aging night cream is unique because it’s made to be used twice a day. If you’re the kind of person who hates to have tons of different skincare products in your cabinet, this face cream is the one you’ve been looking for.

The best all-in-one anti-aging night cream is Remedial Pax’s Day and Night Retinol and Collagen Moisturizing Face Cream. This cream promises to nourish the skin to remove the effects of aging, including scarring, acne marks, deep wrinkles, fine lines and age spots.

There are three key age fighters in this twice-a-day cream. Retinol increases cell production, cleans the grime out of pores, and promotes collagen generation so that your skin looks plump and young. Hyaluronic acid holds water so that the skin becomes more elastic. It also helps any blemishes heal faster and removes scarring. Finally, collagen fills in the lines and wrinkles so your face looks younger than ever.

Natural ingredients include jojoba oil to hydrate, green tea to soothe, vitamin E to help your skin’s barrier and aloe vera to repair damage. This cream is safe to use for all skin types, even sensitive skin, and doesn’t feel greasy after application. It contains no harmful fillers that might disrupt the skin’s environment, such as alcohol, GMOs, gluten or paraben.

Amazon reviewers give this 4.4 out of 5 stars and say that a whole jar lasts for four months. At a low price of $22, this is a great first solution to try.

Mary Kay is a trusted makeup brand, with over 60 years in the business of creating products for women. The company also manages two programs that give back to people and the planet. Pink Changing Lives works to inspire women and help them in their everyday lives, whether that’s funding a life-changing surgery or helping them escape domestic violence. The company also gives back to the planet through the Pink Doing Green Initiative.

If you want to purchase one of the best anti-aging night creams from a quality company, you should take a look at Mary Kay’s TimeWise Age Minimize 3D Night Cream. This night cream promises to deeply moisturize for a full 12 hours, providing you with a natural glow that improves the signs of aging.

Four key ingredients make your skin look its best after a night’s sleep. Antioxidant Japanese apricot extract protects your skin from damage by free radicals and works with the collagen already in your skin to fill out lines and wrinkles on your face. Encapsulated resveratrol from Japanese knotweed improves skin tone and supports your skin’s barrier so it can protect against environmental stressors.

Vitamin B3 brightens the skin to give it a luscious tone and also assists with fighting free radicals that stress out your face. Lastly, Mary Kay’s proprietary peptide (composed of four amino acids) works with your skin’s collagen and elastin to make it look more youthful.

Use this product every evening to see the best results. For even more anti-aging benefits, try this anti-aging night cream with the other TimeWise products available from Mary Kay.

Skinceuticals started creating scientifically backed skincare products in 1997 based on critical research by Dr. Sheldon Pinnell. These products all fall under the category of “cosmeceuticals,” which is the intersection of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Expect every SkinCeuticals product to feature active ingredients that have proven efficiency in battling skin-care issues.

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Triple Lipid Replenishment Treatment focuses on healing dehydrated and aging skin of any skin type, even sensitive skin. With regular use, your skin texture will improve and minimize blemishes like open pores, wrinkles and age spots.

Four key ingredients make your skin appear full and luscious. Ceramides 1 and 3 (at 2%) strengthen the skin’s natural barrier so it functions properly and can hold more moisture. Natural cholesterol (4%) works deep into the skin, filling out fine lines and wrinkles, and contributing to skin glow. Fatty acids balance out lipids in the skin so that skin becomes more elastic (and less likely to become damaged).

Finally, a blend of critical essential oils, including lavender, rosemary and peppermint, nourish the skin. These cool down redness and irritation, promoting skin health. They also impart a delightful fragrance.

When you use this product, you’ll decrease the amount of time it takes your skin to get used to retinoids by one week. To use it, dab a small amount into your hands and wait for it to melt. Then gently apply it to your face, neck and upper body. You can use this twice a day or just in the evenings.

Neutrogena is a household name, and you can find the company’s products at stores like Target and Walmart. The Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream is particularly popular on Amazon, with over 12,000 reviews and a 4.5 rating.

This night cream promises to curb the three most common complaints of aging – wrinkles, uneven skin tone and lackluster appearance – in just four weeks. Neutrogena follows through on this promise with their Hexinol technology. This unique ingredient works with glycerin to make skin firmer and more elastic, so that lines aren’t as noticeable.

Vitamin C lightens dark spots and makes your face glow like it did 20 years ago. Other moisturizing ingredients include shea butter to soften and dimethicone to hold in moisture and dissolve the other ingredients in the moisturizer.

This product is the final step in a three-step anti-aging solution. Neutrogena recommends you cleanse, then use a toner or serum, and finally moisturize. The brand offers a wide variety of anti-aging products, so head to their website and take their Neutrogena Skin360 skin quiz to assess your skin-care needs and find the perfect regimen for you.

RoC skincare has been in business since 1957, when the company was founded in France by Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague. He developed the first hypoallergenic skin-care options and has continued to create effective solutions with the help of dermatologists. Now the company has formulated the award-winning Pure RoC Retinol®, which powers their anti-aging products.

For one of the best anti-aging night creams with retinol in 2023, try RoC’s Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Max Hydration Cream. This product can be used in the morning or at night, and it improves the appearance of lines for most users within one week.

Two ingredients do the heavy lifting for this day or night cream. Pure RoC Retinol® is a derivative of vitamin A and sloughs away dead skin cells that accumulate on the face so that your skin looks fresh and new. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that deeply hydrates the face for a full two days after application.

This product won’t clog pores and contains no harmful parabens. RoC clinically tested this product, and the results were impressive. After one use, people said their skin felt hydrated for two days, and 97% of participants said their skin looked smoother. After one week, 97% said they noticed fewer fine lines and wrinkles on their face, and 94% said they had never felt this hydrated from a retinol product before.

Frequently Asked Questions

At What Age Should I Start Using an Anti-Aging Night Cream?

It’s recommended that most people start using an anti-aging night cream in their 40s or 50s. This is the age range that will see the most benefits from an anti-aging lotion that contains ingredients like vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid.

However, you can use an anti-aging night cream at any time. If you’re a woman going through menopause, these products can help with the extra itching, dryness and irritation that often comes with that time period.

People as young as their 20s may benefit from ingredients found in anti-aging creams, but that doesn’t mean they need a solution that’s “anti-aging.” Rather, they should use moisturizers and skin-care products that target the needs of their face. But if they want something like brighter skin, they could supplement it with a vitamin C serum to get that effect.

What Should I Look For in an Anti-Aging Night Cream?

When shopping for an anti-aging night cream, look for active ingredients that have been scientifically proven to curb the effects of aging. Vitamin C has been shown to brighten the skin and protect it from environmental damage.

Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that attracts water and holds it in, so your skin stays hydrated and pliable. Retinol (a type of vitamin A) encourages the production of collagen in your skin so it looks full and supple, minimizing the appearance of wrinkles.

Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) are natural exfoliators, so they buff away dead skin and spots from hyperpigmentation or sun damage.

How Can I Prevent Skin Damage as I Get Older?

One of the key ways to curb skin damage is to protect your skin as early as possible. Starting in your teens and 20s, wear sunscreen every day. Choose a moisturizer that has at least SPF 15, and keep some SPF on you at all times so you can always apply it if you plan on spending any time outside.

If possible, apply the SPF 15 to 30 minutes before going outside, and add more every two hours. Cover up as much as possible when going outside, especially if you plan on spending the whole day in the sun. For example, if you’re going hiking, opt for a long-sleeve shirt and pants.

Don’t go to a tanning salon or spend time tanning outside. This increases your risk of developing skin cancer and damages the skin. Avoid drugs and alcohol, which wear down your skin over time, and don’t pick at your pimples, which causes scarring.