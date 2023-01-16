Best CBD Bundles and Starter Kits That Can Help You Embrace Wellness

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

CBD really is the gift that keeps on giving. The extract from the hemp plant has been linked to numerous health and wellness benefits including pain relief, reducing anxiety, boosting mood, aiding a night of restful sleep, promoting relaxation, and more.

With the new year in full swing, we’ve scrutinized dozens of CBD brands to find the best CBD gifts and CBD bundles that can potentially make 2023 one of the best years for you yet! Not any old CBD bundle will do. Only companies that use clean CBD sourcing and extraction, test their products in independent labs for potency and purity, and have positive customer reviews from real users, made our list.

So, get your personal CBD journey started now and take a look at the best CBD bundles we’ve wrangled up for you below.

Best CBD Bundles For Holiday Gift-Giving

Best Overall CBD Bundles: Secret Nature – CBD Bundles

Pros:

Variety of bundles to choose from

Organically-grown indoor hemp flower

Zero additives

All products compliant with US Farm Bill

Microdosed THC products available

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

None that we could find!

Secret Nature offers Artisanal CBD & THC bundles for customers to pick and choose from based on their preferences. Some of their most popular CBD & THC bundles include:

Pre-Roll Sampler: Contains five of Secret Nature’s best-selling delta 8 pre-rolls. Includes 1 Froshed Kush 2-pack, 1 Secret OG 2-pack, 1 Super Spectrum 2-pack, 1 Cherry Cough 2-pack and 1 Papaya Nights.

Vape Sampler: Contains four samplers of their popular vape products. Includes 1 White Fire OG CBD Disposale, 1 Forbidden Fruit CBD Disposable, 1 Payana THCV Disposable and 1 Sour Diesel Delta 8 Disposable.

CBD Hemp Soft Gels: Contains 10mg of CBD per soft gel. There are no artificial flavorings or additives, just full spectrum hemp extract, and MCT carrier oil.

Secret Nature delivers high-CBD and low-THC products which give all of the benefits and euphoria of cannabis without any of the negative side effects (like anxiety or paranoia or overwhelming high).

All products are 100% organic, contain zero additives and are compliant with the US Farm Bill. They’re also third-party lab tested for purity and accuracy, so you always know you’re getting a high-quality, trustworthy product.

Buy Now!

Best Variety: Palmetto Harmony CBD Gift Set

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

All-natural ingredients and non-GMO

Made in the USA from seed to sale

Organically-grown hemp

Customizable bundles

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Some products contain tree nuts (coconut)

The CBD Gift Set from Harmony contains a variety of CBD products, with a topical balm suitable for localized pain relief, an oil for quick action, and soft gels for CBD on the go:

Full spectrum Hemp Oil: Contains 2000mg of CBD per bottle, which is 20mg/serving, as well as a multitude of other cannabinoids and terpenes. For those who aren’t fond of the natural flavor of hemp oil, there is a zingy orange version, achieved with natural flavoring.

CBD Topical Balm: Contains 300mg CBD/jar and a blend of shea butter and essential oils to provide soothing topical relief. The balm comes in three variations: Relief Balm with frankincense and basil, Heal Balm with calendula, and Calm Balm with lavender. All Harmony’s topicals are artificial fragrance-free, only taking the aroma of the natural ingredients.

CBD Hemp Soft Gels: Contains 10mg of CBD per soft gel. There are no artificial flavorings or additives, just full spectrum hemp extract, and MCT carrier oil.

Harmony is an American, vertically-integrated hemp company, meaning they grow, extract, bottle, and distribute their products all from their South Carolina facility. Only organic farming practices are used, guaranteeing a quality hemp extract that’s GMO-free.

The brand uses only natural ingredients in its products and third-party lab testing ensures there are no other hidden nasties — such as toxins and microorganisms — affecting the purity of its products.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Gift Set for Sharing: Charlotte’s Web Couples CBD Gift Set

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

USA-grown hemp

All-natural ingredients

100% CO2 extracted formulation

Made for sharing

Customizable gift set

Cons:

Depending on the products you choose the bundle can be on the expensive side, but you do save 20% of the cost of purchasing the products individually.

The Charlotte’s Web Couples Gift Set contains a hemp extract topical, gummies, and oil, designed to leave both you and your partner feeling rested and renewed. The gift set is customizable with Charlotte’s Web offering a variety of options in each product category for a personalized CBD experience.

CBD Gummies (60 or 90): Choose from Sleep Gummies to help promote a quality night’s sleep, Recovery Gummies to support post-exercise recovery, or Calm Gummies to help manage stress.

100mg CBD Oil: Choose the concentration that best suits you with concentrations ranging from the beginner-friendly 17 mg/dose to a more-experienced 60mg/dose. You can also choose between the naturally flavored CBD oil or the sweet, naturally-flavored mint-chocolate oil.

CBD Topical: The Couples Bundle is rounded out with a soothing topical, ideal for a relaxing massage or for targeted pain relief on aching muscles. Choose from a cream, balm, or balm stick.

Charlotte’s Web products are derived from whole-plant extracts that include a variety of additional beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes and essential fatty acids.

The brand uses CO2 extraction to harvest CBD from the hemp plant, which not only guarantees a high yield of quality CBD, but it’s also a clean and environmentally-friendly process. You can check the purity of Charlotte’s Web’s products for yourself by checking the third-party test results, which are readily available on the brand’s website.

Buy Now!

Best CBD for Beginners: Green Roads CBD Beginner’s Bundle

Pros:

Wide variety of CBD products

Domestically-grown hemp

Pharmacist-formulated product line

No THC

Independently lab tested

Great value for money

Cons:

Some products contain artificial colors and flavors

If you’re buying a CBD gift for someone who is new to CBD, you can’t go wrong with the Beginner’s Bundle from Green Roads. The collection gives you the chance to experience different formulations of CBD to test out the various ways that CBD can help you from daily support, to relaxation and sleep.

The CBD Beginner’s Bundle includes:

Relax CBD Capsules: Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD as well as GABA and 5-HTP to help you unwind and relax without being intoxicated.

Extra Strength Relax Bears: CBD gummies each containing 25mg of CBD with an assortment of fruity flavors including blue raspberry, lemon and cherry.

Sweet Sleep Oil: Contains 25mg of CBD and CBN (a sleep-promoting cannabinoid) per dose, as well as melatonin to encourage a peaceful night’s sleep with regular use.

Pain Relief Cream: Contains 350mg of CBD/tube along with methyl salicylate and menthol to cool and soothe pains, strains and sprains.

Lion’s Mane Focus and Clarity Capsules: Each serving contains 1000mg of Lion’s Mane mushroom extract which may help with memory, clarity and focus as well as support a healthy nervous system.

You know you’re getting quality with Green Roads as the entire product line is formulated by physicians with carefully chosen active ingredients. The brand only selects the finest quality USA-grown hemp and each product is tested by third-party labs for purity and quality. You can view test results by scanning the QR code on the packaging.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Oil Bundle: CBDistillery CBD Oil Starter Set

Pros:

Full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD

USA-grown hemp

Natural ingredients

Third-party lab-tested

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Only one potency available

The CBD Oil Starter Pack includes one bottle of 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture and one bottle of 1000mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture, allowing you to try both types of oil at a reduced price.

This helps you to find the right CBD type for your health and wellness goals. For example, you may find the full spectrum oil a better choice for helping with your sleep issues as it has a small amount of THC, which can help relax you at the end of the day.

The hemp used for all of CBDistillery’s products is grown organically on USA farms, meaning you get high levels of terpenes, cannabinoids vitamins, amino acids, and essential fatty acids, for that extra boost.

All CBDistillery products are thoroughly third-party tested, and you can view the results for yourself by either scanning the QR code on the packaging or on the website’s product page. If you’re not satisfied for any reason, you’re protected by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Gift for Relieving Pain: Mission Farms Relieve CBD Large Bath Bundle

Pros:

Contains five CBD products

Full spectrum CBD

USA-grown hemp

Organically farmed with zero chemicals

Independently lab-tested

Cons:

None that we could find

The Relieve CBD Large Bath Bundle has been specifically put together to help you relax and soothe your discomfort. It features five varied products perfect for pain relief at home and on the go:

Relieve CBD Oil: Contains 1000mg of full-spectrum CBD per bottle and a custom blend of organic essential oils (including mint and rosemary) that may help ease aches, pains, and inflammation. Naturally flavored with vanilla and mint.

Relieve CBD Cream: A luxurious combination of 900mg of full-spectrum CBD, healing goat milk, and organic essential oils to ease discomfort and inflammation whilst nourishing and moisturizing the skin.

Relieve CBD Joint and Muscle Gel: Formulated with a blend of full-spectrum CBD (600mg/bottle), soothing aloe, essential oils, and menthol that provides fast-acting relief with a cooling/warming sensation.

Relieve CBD Roll-on: Ideal for targeted pain relief on the go, the Relieve Roll-on contains full-spectrum CBD and essential oils, which give the non-greasy formulation a refreshing aroma.

Relieve CBD Bath Soak: Consists of the same soothing ingredients as the Relieve CBD Cream, along with spearmint and eucalyptus for a bath that is so soothing as it is invigorating.

Mission Farms grow their hemp organically in Oregon, with a variant that has been bred to have a higher CBD content and a lower THC content. The resultant full-spectrum CBD is high-quality and more effective, being rich in flavonoids, terpenes, minor cannabinoids, and nutrients.

You can be confident that you’re getting the advertised quantity of CBD without any pesticides, herbicides, or any other impurities as Mission Farms have independent lab testing results to prove it.

Buy Now!

Best Tasting CBD Bundle: Soul CBD Best Sellers Bundle

Pros:

Contains three CBD products

USA-grown hemp

Organically farmed

Physician formulated and backed by science

Cons:

No option to get more potent formulas

The Soul CBD Best Sellers Bundle has been specifically put together to help you live a deliciously stress-free life. It features three varied products perfect for a well-rounded CBD experience:

CBD Gummies (Raspberry): A beginner strength gummy, these contain 10mg of calming CBD each, perfect for those just dabbling in the CBD world and in need of some relaxation.

500mg CBD Oil Drops (Watermelon Mint): With 99% CBD Isolate and MCT oil, this is a concentrated formula without any of the side effects of THC. Perfect for taking daily to ease any jitters, discomfort or common stressors.

Dream CBD Capsules: Need some help to fall asleep? Each capsule is packed with 50 mg of CBD Isolate and 2.5 mg of melatonin to help you drift into a deep, refreshing sleep.

Soul CBD is a company that prides itself on quality and transparency. They grow their high-quality and effective hemp organically in the USA, with physician formulated products that are always backed from hard science.

You can be confident that you’re getting the advertised quantity of CBD as Soul CBD has independent lab testing results to prove it.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Bundle for Day and Night: FOCL Bundle

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD

THC-free

Organic ingredients

100% plant-based

Vegan, non-GMO, and cruelty-free

Cons:

May take some time to feel the effects, particularly with the sleep capsules

The CBD Bundle from FOCL features two products designed to help balance your body and mind for more focused days and restful nights. Both the Day and Night CBD Capsules are 100% plant-based and made with organic ingredients, as well as being vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and THC-free.

The bundle has been carefully crafted to work better together and includes:

Day Capsules: Formulated to help cognitive performance, improve focus and concentration, and ease everyday stressors, the capsules contain a blend of CBD and brain-boosting adaptogens, including vitamin B6, Lion’s Mane, and L-theanine.

Night Capsules: Formulated to help you fall asleep quicker, regulate your sleep cycle, and repair physical and mental stress, the capsules contain a blend of CBD and soothing adaptogens, including valerian, 5-HTP, and purple passion flower.

FOCL never compromises on quality, with all ingredients being grown in the USA, including their hemp. By utilizing organic farming practices, FOCL guarantees there will be no pesticides or herbicides in their products, ever. You can confirm this for yourself by viewing the third-party lab test results, which are readily available on the FOCL website.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Bundle for Athletes: Zatural CBD for Recovery Bundle

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD or CBD isolate

Organically-grown hemp

Various potencies of CBD to choose from

Natural ingredients and vegan-friendly

Customizable options

Cons:

Natural hemp flavor can be an acquired taste

The natural plant-derived CBD products in the recovery bundle are specially formulated for recovery from aches and pains, making it a great gift for gym-lovers and athletes. The bundle is customizable and the products are crafted to offer target pain relief and discomfort caused by inflammation.

CBD Oil: Choose from broad spectrum CBD oil ranging from 10mg/serving to 100mg/serving or CBD isolate with CBC. Studies have shown CBC to be beneficial in reducing inflammation and comfort levels.

CBD Topical: Choose from the Quick Relief CBD Roll-on for targeted pain relief on the go or the CBD Hot Cream, which is geared specifically for topical application after intense physical activity.

CBD Softgels with Curcumin: Each capsule contains 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD and curcumin, which can help in the management of exercise-induced inflammation and muscle soreness to enhance recovery. Thanks to nanotechnology, the CBD from the Soft gels is absorbed quickly for optimal bioavailability.

Zatural uses CO2 extraction to harvest its CBD to maintain its potency and purity. Third-party test results are publicly available and establish that all products are free of pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, and microbes.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Bundle for Daily Use: Prest Organics 3 Bottle Bundles

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD

All natural and organic ingredients

Available in three strengths

Third-party lab tested

20% discount on a three-month supply

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

No variety of products, just CBD oil

The 3 Bottle Bundle from Prest Organics is the perfect CBD gift for someone who uses CBD oil on a daily basis and is reaping the rewards. The bundle contains a 90-day supply of their full-spectrum CBD oil, which is 100% cold-pressed and certified organic.

The natural relief is available in three potencies – 500mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg – so the dose can easily be tailored to suit individual needs. Just half a dropper under the tongue twice a day is all that’s needed to help ease body and mind. You’ll start to notice the benefits in as little as 30 minutes, although individual results may vary.

The natural peppery taste of CBD oil may not be for everybody, but you will get used to it quickly and if you don’t you can add the oil to your favorite beverage. All oils from Prest Organics are instantly sealed upon pressing in Miron violet glass, which is light-protective to preserve the potency and purity of the oil.

Buy Now!

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural active ingredient that is derived from the leaves and flowers of the hemp plant. CBD is available in a wide range of products including oils, tinctures, topical balms, skin care, nasal sprays, vape liquids, edibles and drinks, and so much more.

Types of CBD

There are three types of CBD used in CBD products, which are:

Full spectrum CBD: Not only contains CBD, but also all other minor cannabinoids of the hemp plant, of which there are over 100, many with proposed health benefits including improving sleep and easing inflammation. Full-spectrum also contains terpenes, which are additional therapeutic compounds, and a trace amount of THC (up to the legal limit of 0.3%).

By combining all the therapeutic compounds of the hemp plant, full-spectrum CBD can trigger the “entourage effect”, a phenomenon by which the compounds work synergistically to produce a better effect than when CBD (or other cannabinoids) is taken alone.

Broad spectrum CBD: Contains CBD, minor cannabinoids, and terpenes, but undetectable levels of THC, therefore you still get the boosted hemp benefits.

CBD isolate: As the purified form, isolate contains just CBD and nothing else. Therefore, it won’t trigger the entourage effect, but will still provide the health benefits associated with CBD, just with a slightly reduced effect. As CBD isolate contains no THC, which guarantees a negative drug test.

What is CBD Used For?

As a therapeutic compound, CBD doesn’t have a psychoactive effect (i.e. produce a high), it’s not addictive, and it has minimal side effects, which has made it a popular alternative therapy for numerous health and wellness concerns.

This is theorized to be a result of CBD’s interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which is involved in the regulation of a variety of functions including the immune system response, sleep, appetite, and how the body perceives pain.

Pain Relief

Recent scientific studies have revealed that certain compounds of the hemp and cannabis plants, including CBD, are responsible for pain-relieving effects. Studies indicate that CBD may help reduce chronic pain by affecting endocannabinoid receptor activity, reducing inflammation, and interacting with neurotransmitters.

Ease Anxiety

CBD has shown promise as an alternative treatment for anxiety disorders, such as social anxiety and general anxiety. Furthermore, some people find CBD improves symptoms related to depression, although research is still ongoing.

Improve Sleep Quality

Early studies indicate that CBD may support sleep. For example, a recent study found that over 60% of participants taking CBD reported improved sleep. However, more research is needed to determine if these effects are sustainable in the long term.

Other Uses for CBD

Further potential benefits of CBD include:

Stress management

Nausea and vomiting relief

Improved sense of well-being

Addiction treatment

Acne and other inflammatory skin conditions

How to Choose CBD Products

Always do your research before choosing CBD products, particularly if you’re buying for someone else. If you’re buying a gift set for a CBD beginner, look for products that have a lower CBD dose (10-20 mg of CBD per serving) to minimize any side effects and to ensure CBD is well-tolerated.

A good thing to keep in mind is that you’re looking for high-quality products (think USA organically-grown hemp and natural ingredients) that go through third-party testing to verify potency, purity, and safety.

Make sure you’re purchasing from a brand that has a solid reputation. Check for verified customer reviews that praise not only the products but also the customer service. Another good sign of a reputable company is that it can verify its status as following cGMP (current good manufacturing practices).

How to Take CBD

If you’re taking CBD for the first time, it’s recommended that you start with a modest dose (between 10 and 20mg a day) to make sure that you don’t suffer any side effects from starting with a too high dose. That being said, the side effects of CBD tend to be mild and temporary, and include nausea, appetite changes, diarrhea, and drowsiness.

Once you’ve administered your chosen CBD, you can expect the effects to kick in anywhere between 15 and 60 minutes and they can last from 4 to 8 hours.

It’s important you consult with your doctor before taking CBD for the first time as it can interact with certain over-the-counter supplements, prescription medications, or contraceptive medications. Furthermore, if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding you should avoid taking CBD as it can affect certain hormones involved in the maintenance of reproductive health.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

Hemp-derived CBD products containing less than 0.3% of THC are legal at the federal level, but may still be illegal under certain state laws. Whereas, cannabis-derived CBD products are illegal on the federal level, but are legal under some state laws.

Yes, we know that is quite confusing, so it’s best to check your state’s laws and those of the states you travel to, just be safe.

How do I take CBD?

As long as you’re sticking to the recommended dose, you can take CBD daily. In fact, consistency is key to getting the maximum benefits out of your CBD products. Once you take your chosen formulation of CBD, you should start to feel the effects within 30 minutes.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD has no intoxicating effects. THC is the compound in the hemp and cannabis plant that causes a high and the legal limit of THC in CBD products is just 0.3%. That minuscule amount of THC is enough to contribute to the entourage effect but isn’t enough to cause a high when the product is taken as directed.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

As it’s not a controlled substance and doesn’t have an intoxicating effect drug tests don’t screen for CBD. However, some products containing full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD contain trace amounts of THC, which theoretically may show up on a drug test.

If you are subject to regular drug testing, it’s best to choose products that contain CBD isolate as they have zero THC.

In Summary

If you want to give your loved ones a unique gift this holiday season, any one of the CBD bundles on this list would certainly put a smile on their face.

The advantage of CBD bundles is that you get to try several types of CBD, such as CBD oils, CBD edibles, and CBD topicals, so you can see the different ways the hemp extract can benefit you.

So, why not make the holidays a very happy one this year with a CBD gift? It may just help them – be it relieving their pain or easing their anxiety – in a way that will completely change their life. You don’t get a better gift than that.

