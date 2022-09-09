CBD For Weight Loss: 10 Top Products That Really Work

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best CBD products for weight loss are ones that are high in cannabidiol and low in THC. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis that has been shown to have many health benefits, including weight loss.

THC is the psychoactive compound in cannabis that gets users “high”. We reviewed several different CBD products and brands to find the best CBD for weight loss.

Check out our full list of the best CBD for weight loss:

How Does CBD Help With Weight Loss?

CBD has a variety of health benefits, including being able to help with your weight loss goals.

CBD can help by reducing appetite and boosting metabolism — two important factors on any weightloss journey. Additionally, CBD can help to reduce stress and anxiety, which are often triggers for overeating.

CBD is a safe and effective way to help with weight loss. It’s non-addictive and doesn’t have the same side effects as other weight loss products on the market.

Best CBD For Weight Loss

These are some of our picks to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Best CBD Alternative for Weight Loss: Feals Focus Melts

Pros:

Reduces distractions

Improves task flexibility

Increases productivity

Supports a healthy sleep/wake cycle

Decreases snack cravings

Cons:

Contains non-hemp derived CBD alternative, Tetracitrene

If you’re struggling with managing your appetite, Feals Focus Melts may be a helpful option for you. These melts are designed to help curb hunger and promote feelings of fullness.

Made with natural ingredients, Feals Focus Melts are a safe and effective way to help you control your weight. Just take one in the morning and another midday to help curb your appetite, and you’ll find it easier to stick to your healthy eating plan.

Additionally, tetracitrene is a natural compound that’s been shown to improve focus and concentration. Feals Focus Melts are a convenient way to get your daily dose of tetracitrene without having to take a pill or drink a liquid. Simply place the melts under your tongue and let them dissolve.

Feals Focus Melts are an ideal way to improve your productivity and concentration without having to worry about side effects. Tetracitrene is a safe and effective compound that has been used for centuries to improve focus and concentration. If you’re looking for a natural way to boost your productivity, Feals Focus Melts are a great option.

What we love about Feals

Feals is a CBD company that offers a wide range of products designed to improve your health and well-being. From tinctures at various strengths, to CBD-infused mint, Feals has something for everyone. All of their products are made with high-quality, organic ingredients and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. Whether you’re looking for a product to help you sleep, reduce stress or improve your focus, Feals has you covered.

What customers love

Customers are raving about Feals Focus Melts. They say these melts are a great way to improve productivity and concentration, while many customers also appreciate that the melts are made with natural ingredients. They also appreciate the appetite-curbing properties of the melts.

See it!

Best Softgels: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Softgels

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

Easy to take

30mg of CBD per dose

Cons:

More expensive than some other options

CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum CBD Softgels are a great option for those who want to try CBD or for those looking for a more convenient way to take CBD.

The softgels are easy to take and can be taken with or without food, and each softgel contains 30mg of CBD.

The Full Spectrum CBD Softgels can help those looking to lose weight by reducing anxiety and improving sleep. A good night’s sleep can help to regulate hormones and reduce stress levels, both of which can lead to weight loss.

What we love about CBDistillery

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado natives. The founders saw that the emerging CBD industry was vastly overpriced and quickly becoming saturated with inferior products. Fueled by this realization, they set out on a mission to create a better, more honest CBD company: one that would deliver high-quality CBD products at an affordable price.

To this end, they founded CBDistillery with a set of strict core values that still guide the company today: Legitimacy, Transparency, and Generosity. From seed to sale, from farm to bottle, CBDistillery oversees every step of their US-grown hemp Process to ensure that their products are the highest quality possible.

They then back up this commitment to quality with industry-leading customer service and generous return policies, giving customers peace of mind with every purchase. At CBDistillery, they’re not just selling CBD oil, they’re changing lives.

What customers love

Customers are loving CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum CBD Softgels. They say that the softgels are easy to take and that they help with anxiety and sleep. If you’re looking for a quality CBD product that can help you lose weight, CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum CBD Softgels are a great option.

See it!

Best All Natural: Absolute Nature CBD Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil Tincture

Pros:

All natural

THC-free

Non-GMO

Cons:

Might be too potent for some users

Absolute Nature CBD’s Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil Tincture is a great option for those looking for all the benefits of CBD oil without any traces of THC. The oil is also non-GMO and made in the USA, meaning you can trust in its quality.

Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil Tincture by Absolute Nature CBD is a potent product designed to provide users with the powerful benefits of CBD. Each drop of this oil contains a high concentration of CBD, making it an ideal choice for those seeking relief from various conditions or looking to boost their overall health and wellness. This oil is also flavorless, allowing users to easily add it to their favorite food or drink. With its potent formula, Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil Tincture by Absolute Nature CBD is an ideal option for those seeking the benefits of CBD.

Absolute Nature CBD’s Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil Tincture is a powerful product that can help people looking to lose weight. Each drop of this oil contains a high concentration of CBD, which can help to boost metabolism and burn fat. It can also help with anxiety and stress, two common issues that often lead to weight gain.

What we love about Absolute Nature CBD

Absolute Nature CBD is a company dedicated to providing its customers with high-quality CBD products. Their goal is to provide their customers with products that can help them improve their overall health and well-being. All of their products are made in the USA and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. Absolute Nature CBD is committed to providing its customers with the best possible CBD products available on the market.

What customers love

Users of the Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil Tincture highly recommend it. They’re happy with the fact that it’s very potent and has helped them with various issues such as anxiety, stress, pain relief and more. They also appreciate the fact that it’s flavorless and easy to add to their favorite food or drink.

See it!

Best Tasting: Joy Organics Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture

Pros:

100% pure, organic ingredients

Third-party lab tested for potency and purity

The tincture is available various potencies

Multiple flavors available

Cons:

It’s hard to pick just one flavor!

If you’re looking for a natural way to relax and unwind, look no further than Joy Organic’s Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture. Made with broad spectrum hemp oil, this tincture provides all the benefits of CBD without any psychoactive effects. Simply add a few drops under your tongue or into your favorite beverage and enjoy the calming benefits of CBD.

Whether you’re struggling with anxiety, stress or pain, this CBD tincture can help you find relief. With refreshing flavors, including: Tranquil Mint, Orange Bliss and Summer Lemon, this tincture is a great way to enjoy the benefits of CBD.

You can also use the tincture to help with weight management. Research suggests that CBD may help to regulate appetite and metabolism.

What we love about Joy Organics

Joy Organics is a family-run CBD company dedicated to providing the highest quality CBD products on the market. Their broad spectrum CBD oil is THC-free and undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure purity and potency. So, you can rest assured that you’re getting a product that’s safe, effective and of the highest quality. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, they offer a money-back guarantee on all of their products.

What customers love

The general consensus is that it’s a great tasting, high quality product that offers all the benefits of CBD. If you’re looking for an affordable, effective way to enjoy the benefits of CBD, this tincture is a great option.

See it!

Pros:

Relieves pain and inflammation

Reduces anxiety

Promotes better sleep

Can improve heart health

Cons:

May interact with other medications

Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil is a high-quality oil made from a unique strain of the hemp plant and is available in a variety of different strengths and flavors, making it easy to find the right one for your needs. It’s also third-party lab tested to ensure quality and safety.

One study showed that CBD oil increased the body’s ability to burn fat by up to 30%. Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil can help you lose weight by increasing your metabolism and helping your body to burn more fat. It can also help with anxiety which can sometimes lead to overeating, and sleep which helps promote a healthy appetite.

What we love about Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is one of the biggest names in CBD. The company was founded by the Stanley Brothers who were looking for a natural way to treat their mother’s cancer. They created a high-CBD strain of hemp and named it after a little girl named Charlotte Figi who had epilepsy. Charlotte’s Web has become one of the most popular brands of CBD oil on the market.

What customers love

Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil is backed by several positive customer reviews. Users say that the oil is effective in reducing pain, anxiety and insomnia. They also appreciate the fact that the oil is third-party lab tested for quality and safety. Overall, Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil is a high-quality product that can offer a variety of potential health benefits.

See it!

Best for Daily Use: Extract Labs Daily Support CBD Softgels

Pros:

Easy to take on the go

Full spectrum CBD

USA-grown hemp

Cons:

Might need more than one softgel to get a high dose of CBD

Extract Labs’ Daily Support CBD Softgels are a great way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each softgel contains 33mg of CBD, making it easy to get the right amount of CBD each day. The softgels are also flavorless, so you won’t have to worry about the taste of CBD.

The Daily Support CBD Softgels benefit users by helping with issues like anxiety, depression, pain and inflammation. CBD has also been shown to improve sleep quality. If you’re looking for an easy and convenient way to take CBD, then Extract Labs’ Daily Support CBD Softgels are a great option. They can also help with weight loss by reducing appetite and promoting a healthy metabolism.

What we love about Extract Labs

Extract Labs is a Colorado-based company that was founded in 2016. The company’s mission is to provide high-quality CBD products accessible to everyone. Extract Labs sources its CBD from organic hemp that is grown in the United States. All of the company’s products are third-party tested to ensure quality and potency.

What customers love

Customer reviews for Daily Support CBD by Extract Labs are excellent. The customers are saying that these softgels help with anxiety, pain and sleep. They are also very easy to take and have no taste. Overall, customers are very happy with Daily Support CBD by Extract Labs and would recommend it to others.

See it!

Best Full Spectrum: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Capsules

Pros:

Fully organic

GMO free

Vegan

Each bottle contains 30 CBD capsules with 750mg of full spectrum CBD oil

Cons:

More expensive than some other brands

Full Spectrum CBD Capsules from Cornbread Hemp are a great option for those looking for organic, GMO-free and vegan CBD capsules. Each bottle contains 30 capsules with 750mg of full spectrum CBD oil. The only downside is that they’re more expensive than some other brands. But if you’re looking for a high quality product, than these capsules are definitely worth the extra cost.

These capsules are especially good for people who have trouble taking traditional CBD oil tinctures. The capsules are easy to take and provide a consistent dose of CBD.

The CBD Capsules from Cornbread Hemp can help you with your weight loss goals by helping you to control your appetite. The capsules can also help you to reduce stress and anxiety and may also be helpful with chronic pain management.

What we love about Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp is a veteran-owned company that produces high quality CBD products. The company was founded by two Kentucky farmers who are passionate about producing the best possible CBD products. Cornbread Hemp is committed to using only organic ingredients and all of their products are GMO-free and vegan.

What customers love

Customers have some great things to say about Cornbread Hemp’s Full Spectrum CBD Capsules. They say that the capsules are easy to take and that they help with a variety of issues like stress, anxiety and pain. If you are looking for an easy way to take CBD, then these capsules from Cornbread Hemp are definitely worth considering.

See it!

Most Affordable: NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

Organic, non-GMO hemp plants

CO2-extracted

Available in five different concentrations

Cons:

The company doesn’t offer a money-back satisfaction guarantee

NuLeaf Naturals’ Full Spectrum CBD Oil is a whole-plant extract containing all of the cannabinoids, terpenes and other beneficial compounds found in cannabis. Unlike some CBD oils on the market, NuLeaf’s oil is free of additives, preservatives and flavors, making it a pure and natural product.

NuLeaf Naturals’ Full Spectrum CBD Oil is extracted from the highest quality hemp plants grown in Colorado. The plants are organic and non-GMO, and NuLeaf only uses the flower and stalks of the plant in their oil.

The cannabinoids in NuLeaf’s oil work together to provide a wide range of potential health benefits such as weight management. CBD has been shown to provide relief from anxiety, pain and inflammation and it can also help to improve sleep and mood. The other cannabinoids in the oil, such as CBN and CBL, are also thought to offer their own unique benefits.

NuLeaf’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil is available in five different strengths. The oil is taken orally, and it can be added to food or beverages or taken on its own. It is also one of the most affordable CBD oils on the market, making it a great option for those on a budget.

What we love about NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is a Colorado-based company that was founded in 2014. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality CBD products, and they are one of the most trusted names in the CBD industry. All of NuLeaf’s products are third-party tested for purity and potency, and their oil is tested by an independent lab. NuLeaf is also a member of the National Hemp Association and the Colorado Hemp Association.

What customers love

Customer reviews show that NuLeaf Naturals’ Full Spectrum CBD Oil is a top-quality product that provides all of the promised benefits. However, the company does not offer a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you may want to purchase a smaller size to start with to make sure it’is the right fit for you.

See it!

Most Variety: Medterra Isolate CBD Oil

Pros:

99% pure CBD

THC free

Lab tested for purity and potency

Third party lab results available online

Cons:

May not be suitable for those with a sensitive stomach as it contains MCT oil

If you’re looking for a high-quality CBD oil that’s THC free, then you may want to consider Isolate CBD Oil from Medterra. This oil is 99% pure CBD and is available in a variety of strengths and sizes. It’s also flavorless and odorless, so it’s easy to take.

It’s also a great option for those who want the benefits of CBD without the psychoactive effects of THC. If you’re looking for a high-quality, THC-free CBD oil, then Isolate CBD Oil from Medterra is a great option.

Those looking to lose weight can benefit from Isolate CBD Oil from Medterra. CBD oil has been shown to boost metabolism and promote fat loss. It can also help to reduce appetite and cravings.

Those with anxiety can also benefit from Isolate CBD Oil from Medterra. CBD oil has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve mood. It can also help to improve sleep quality.

What we love about Medterra

One of the things that sets Medterra apart from other CBD companies is their commitment to quality. All of their products are third-party tested and certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. This means that they meet stringent standards for safety and efficacy.

What customers love

Users are loving the product. They say that it helps with a variety of conditions, including anxiety, pain, and inflammation. They also love the fact that it’s THC free and easy to take.

See it!

Best With Apple Cider Vinegar: CBDfx CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar

Pros:

Vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO

Each gummy contains 50mg of CBD

The addition of apple cider vinegar makes these gummies ideal for those looking for an immune boost

Cons:

Some people may not like the taste of apple cider vinegar

CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar 1500mg from CBDfx are a unique and potent way to get your daily dose of CBD. Made with full spectrum CBD oil and infused with apple cider vinegar, these gummies provide a powerful punch of CBD in every bite. Each gummy contains 50mg of CBD, making them perfect for those who need a higher dose of CBD to manage their symptoms.

These gummies have health benefits such as reducing anxiety and improving sleep. They can also help with weight loss by reducing appetite and boosting metabolism.

What we love about CBDfx

CBDfx is a leading provider of CBD products. They offer a wide range of CBD-based products, including gummies, tinctures, vape juices, and more. Their products are made with only the highest quality ingredients and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. CBDfx is committed to providing the best possible products and customer service.

What customers love

Customers who use CBDfx’s CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar say they’re a convenient and delicious way to get their daily dose of CBD. They also appreciate the high quality of the product.

See it!

How We Chose Our Winners

We looked at a variety of factors when choosing the best CBD products for weight loss.

First, we considered only products that contained CBD oil derived from hemp plants grown in the US. This ensures that the products are of the highest quality and potency.

Next, we considered only products that are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. This guarantees that the products contain the amount of CBD listed on the label and that they’re free of contaminants.

Finally, we considered only products that have positive customer reviews. This ensures that customers are happy with their purchase and that they’d recommend the product to others.

Other Ways to Lose Weight

In addition to taking CBD, there are a number of other things you can do to lose weight.

First, it is important to eat a healthy diet and get regular exercise.

Additionally, drinking plenty of water and getting enough sleep are also important for weight loss.

Finally, avoiding processed foods, sugary drinks and excessive amounts of caffeine can also help you lose weight.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CBD?

CBD is a natural compound found in the hemp plant. Unlike its close relative THC, CBD does not have any psychoactive effects. That means it won’t make you high.

CBD has been shown to have many potential health benefits, including reducing anxiety, relieving pain and improving sleep. Some people also use it to help with weight loss.

How much CBD do I need to take?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the correct dosage of CBD oil for weight loss depends on many factors, including your weight, metabolism and the severity of the condition you’re treating.

Start with a low dose of CBD and increase it gradually until you achieve the desired effect.

Does CBD actually work?

Research on CBD is still in its early stages, but there’s already some evidence to suggest that it may help with weight loss. In one study, overweight and obese people were given CBD daily for 12 weeks. Those who took CBD lost more weight and body fat than those who didn’t.

How long does it take for CBD to kick in?

CBD typically takes effect within minutes to hours, depending on the method of consumption. When taken orally, CBD usually kicks in within an hour. When applied topically, it may take a few bit longer to work.

Should You Try CBD for Weight Loss?

CBD can be a helpful tool for weight loss.

It can reduce appetite and boost metabolism while helping to reduce stress and anxiety — which are often triggers for overeating.

CBD is a safe and effective way to help with weight loss. However, it’s important to remember that it is just one part of a weight loss plan. A healthy diet and regular exercise are still necessary for healthy weight loss.

