10 Best CBD Gummies for Pain: Top Brands to Help You Feel Better in 2022

Cannabidiol, or CBD, has become increasingly popular over the recent years — especially now that people are looking to holistic and all-natural remedies more than ever before.

One thing that CBD has been said to help combat? Pain.

That’s where CBD gummies come in.

Not only are these chewables delicious, but they also boast tons of benefits, like helping to relieve sore muscles, reduce inflammation and help with overall pain relief.

But with so many different brands out there, it can be hard to figure out which ones are right for you and your needs.

We decided to do the heavy lifting and have discovered some of the best CBD gummies on the market.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain

1. Best Overall CBD Gummy for Pain: FOCL Premium CBD Gummies

With three fruity flavors, FOCL CBD Gummies provide a delicious dose of pain relief and relaxation whenever and wherever you need it. Each gummy contains 25mg of premium CBD which may help ease aches and pains, as well as support focus, calm your mind, and help you fall asleep quicker.

Pros:

25mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract per gummy

Zero THC

Made in the US from organic ingredients

Three fruity flavors: Sour Watermelon, Tropical Punch and Mandarin Orange

Non-GMO, Vegan and cruelty-free

Subscribe and save 15%

Cons:

Contains 2.5mg of cane sugar per gummy

Made with premium broad-spectrum CBD, these gummies not only provide all the benefits of CBD, but also the benefits of minor cannabinoids including CBC — which is linked to inflammation and pain relief — and CBN — which may promote better sleep.

If you want to know more about what the gummies contain, the results of extensive third-party testing are publicly available. The certificate of analysis verifies that the gummies contain the advertised potency of CBD and are free of contaminants, such as pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.

Proudly made in the USA with organic ingredients, the GMP-certified gummies are also non-GMO, THC-free, and cruelty-free for added peace of mind. As a final note, the consistency of the gummies is soft and pleasant, and they taste amazing.

2. Best Anti-Inflammatory CBD Gummy: CBDfx CBD Gummies with Turmeric and Spirulina

These gummies from CBDfx feature a unique formula that combines 50mg of organically-farmed, broad-spectrum CBD with two evidence-backed superfoods, spirulina and turmeric that are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Pros:

50mg of broad-spectrum CBD per serving

Contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory superfoods

All-natural ingredients

Vegan and gluten-free

Non-detectable levels of THC

Independently tested for potency and purity

60-day guarantee

Cons:

Very slight aftertaste which may be unpleasant to some

The gummies are 100% vegan and made from all-natural ingredients. There are no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or coloring, and no animal gelatin or filler ingredients of any kind. Instead, they are made from organic agave, organic cane sugar, and organic pectin, for a natural sweetness and a pleasing texture.

By using broad-spectrum CBD, each gummy provides all the potential pain-relieving and other benefits of additional cannabinoids and terpenes, all with considerably less than 0.3% of THC, so you won’t have to worry about the gummies making you high.

The hemp used for all of CBDfx products — including these gummies — is grown organically in a USA farm, meaning you get high levels of vitamins, amino acids, and essential fatty acids. We checked the third-party test results ourselves and can confirm that the gummies contain no harmful chemicals, microbes, or toxins.

3. Best Gummies for Inflammation: CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Your daily serving of CBD pain relief just got a little bit sweeter with the strawberry flavor and light sugar coating of the full-spectrum CBD gummies from CBDistillery. Each portable bottle contains 30 gummies with a pre-measured serving of CBD in each supplement, which may help with everyday aches and pains.

Pros:

30mg full-spectrum CBD per gummy

USA-grown hemp

Natural, vegan ingredients

Enhanced terpene profile

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping with subscription

Cons:

Gummy texture is not as pleasant as with some other brands

The CBD gummies are made with natural and vegan-friendly ingredients and contain full-spectrum CBD, which means that minor cannabinoids and terpenes combine with CBD to enhance product potency in what is known as the “entourage” effect.

Full-spectrum also means that there will be trace amounts of THC in the gummies. If you’re worried about how long this may stay in your system, CBDistillery also has a range of delicious flavors in their broad-spectrum and CBD isolate gummies, which contain 0% THC.

Like all CBDistillery products, the CBD gummies are thoroughly third-party tested, and you can view the results yourself on the product page or by scanning the QR code on the packaging. If you’re not completely satisfied, you can take advantage of the 60-day money-back guarantee.

4. Best Tasting CBD Gummies: Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Help ease joint aches and muscle pains and boost your overall feelings of wellness with the Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies from Extract Labs. With 33mg of CBD in each gummy, a couple a day may be enough to improve mobility, relieve pain, and reduce inflammation.

Pros:

33mg of full-spectrum CBD per gummy

Assortment of delicious flavors

Certified organic ingredients

No artificial colors or flavors

Third-party lab tested

Subscribe and save 25%

Cons:

Packaged in the same facility as numerous allergens

These gummies really are a treat for the tastebuds. They have a light coating of sugar and come in three fruity varieties: lemonade, orange cream, and mixed berries — all without artificial colors or flavorings.

All hemp plant material is sourced from sustainable farmers in the US. The plant matter used for extraction consists entirely of aerial parts i.e. the flower, which contains the highest concentrations of cannabinoids and terpenes, for better quality and higher potency CBD products.

The entire CBD product line from Extract Labs is third-party tested to verify purity and potency, as well as ensure they’re free of pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals.

5. Best for Joint Pain: Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears

Green Roads claims its Relax Bears will help you release the stressors of the day, and with 35mg of CBD isolate per gummy, they may also help soothe aches and pains, as well as relieve tight joints.

Pros:

25mg of CBD per gummy

Wide assortment of flavors in each box

Zero THC

Independently lab tested

Pharmacist-formulated

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Gummies contain artificial color and flavors

While it’s slightly disappointing that some artificial flavors are used, there is no denying that the sweet and sour gummies are delicious. Each box of thirty gummies includes an assortment of fruit flavors: lemon, cherry, blue raspberry, orange, and green apple.

If you’re just starting out using CBD to help manage your pain, you may want to try the normal strength CBD Relax Bears from Green Roads, which have just 10mg of CBD per gummy. This will help you to determine how much CBD you need to gain the desired effect.

Whatever concentration you choose, you can trust in the physician-formulated gummies. If you need a little extra reassurance, each batch of CBD gummies is third-party tested. The certificate of analysis shows that the gummies contain the CBD dose advertised, as well as that the batch passes for filth, pesticide, heavy metals, mycotoxins, microbials, and residual solvents.

6. Best Natural CBD Gummy for Pain: Zatural CBD Gummies

Made from all-natural ingredients, the Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies are completely free of artificial colors and flavorings and contain CBD from organically grown hemp. Each gummy contains 20mg of full-spectrum CBD per gummy, so you get the benefits of the hemp plant with just 0.3% THC.

Pros:

20mg full-spectrum CBD per gummy

All-natural ingredients and vegan-friendly

Detailed third-party lab testing

Organically grown hemp

Subscribe and save up to 20%

Cons:

Minimal flavor options

Just one or two of these natural berry flavored gummies a day, which can be taken any time you need them, may help reduce your level of pain, whether it be post-workout aches, or the joint discomfort and tightness that comes with arthritis.

Zatural extract their CBD using CO2 extraction to maintain its potency and purity. The results of third-party testing are publicly available and establish that the gummies are free of pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, and microbials.

7. Best CBD Gummies for Recovery: Koi CBD Complete Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

For something a little stronger to tackle those serious post-workout pains, the Complete Full-Spectrum Gummies from Koi CBD are a good choice.

Pros:

25mg of CBD per gummy

Range of fruity flavors

All natural ingredients

Independently lab tested

Subscribe and save 20%

Cons:

Dose could be too high for some

Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD, 5mg of delta-9 CBD, plus other hemp-derived cannabinoids for a stronger entourage effect, which may help ease muscle and joint pain of all kinds. The gummies can be used to aid sleep, ease anxiety, and promote relaxation.

The gummies are made from hemp grown and extracted in the USA and are available in three tantalizing flavors: pomegranate, pineapple, and grape.

Each batch of the entire product line of Koi CBD is third-party lab tested to ensure it meets high-quality standards in terms of potency and purity. Products are tested numerous times during the manufacturing process and Koi CBD are completely transparent, making all their test results publicly available.

8. Best Vegan Gummies for Pain: Cheef Botanicals Vegan CBD Gummies

If you adhere to a strict vegan diet, you’ll have no concerns about breaking it with the vegan CBD Gummies from Cheef Botanicals. These gummies don’t contain any animal gelatin or byproducts, instead using a plant-based gelatin, which reduces the consumption of animal products without sacrificing a pleasant texture.

Pros:

Available in several potencies

No artificial colors or flavors

Assorted fruit flavors

Cruelty-free

30-day money-back guarantee

Subscribe and save 25%

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than some other brands, particularly for a one-time purchase

Several CBD potencies are available — 10mg, 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg per gummy — meaning with Cheef Botanicals you can address minor issues up to more significant pain in the short-term until you can visit your doctor.

You can verify the potencies of the gummies for yourself by checking out the certificate of analysis for third-party testing. We looked for ourselves and can verify their safety, potency, and purity. Also, the results verify that the CBD is full-spectrum, meaning you get the additional benefits of minor cannabinoids and terpenes.

The gummies are 100% organic and natural, containing no artificial flavors or colors. They are sweetened with organic brown rice syrup and organic cane sugar, and come in a variety of fruity flavors.

9. Best Budget CBD Gummies for Pain: JustCBD Vegan CBD Gummies

JustCBD aims to provide the best quality products at the most affordable prices possible and they certainly manage this with their Vegan CBD Gummies. They contain 100% pure fruit just for an all-natural flavor, natural coloring, and CBD derived from USA-grown organic hemp.

Pros:

10mg CBD per bear

Non GMO

All-natural ingredients

Vegan

Affordable

Available in 5 great flavors

Cons:

Taste isn’t as punchy as with some other CBD gummies

The smaller dose of 10mg per CBD gummy bear makes these a good option if you’ve never taken a CBD edible before — or for helping with minor joint discomfort or muscle pain.

As these gummies are gelatin-free, gluten-free, and are free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, they are suitable for the majority of diets. The vast majority of taste buds are sure to be satisfied too, with five unique flavors: strawberry champagne, dragon fruit, exotic fruit, mixed fruit, and mixed berries.

10. Best Vegan Gummies For Pain: Pure Spectrum CBD Gummies

Pure Spectrum is dedicated to crafting high-quality hemp products. Created in the mountains of Evergreen, Colorado, their products go through third-party testing for every batch, giving you every result so that you can rest assured knowing each bottle is THC-free.

Pros:

Extensive third-party testing

Subscribe and save 15% and get free delivery

THC-free

Vegan-friendly

All-natural ingredients

25mg

Cons:

No options for other doses

You can purchase either the 60– or 30–count bottle of gummies. Each bottle contains 1500mg of CBD and is proudly vegan-friendly, THC-free and made with all-natural ingredients.

Another positive is that if you love having a variety of flavors, each bottle comes with gummies in tons of yummy flavors: mango, green apple, watermelon and lemon.

How We Chose Our Top 10 CBD Gummies for Pain

We extensively researched dozens of CBD brands to make sure every CBD gummy on our list met our strict criteria in relation to ingredient quality, brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and transparency.

CBD Quality

The best cannabinoids come from only the finest quality hemp plants. Therefore, we favored domestic producers that utilize organic farming practices. This guarantees that the extracted hemp oil and its cannabinoids will be free of pesticides and herbicides.

The CBD extraction method also has an impact on the quality of a product. There are two primary CBD extraction methods: CO2 and solvent extraction. We preferred brands that use the CO2 extraction method as solvent extraction can lead to propane, butane, or other solvent residues remaining in the hemp oil.

The CO2 method is a much cleaner extraction process, by which CBD is extracted in a high pressure CO2 chamber. Not only will there be no contaminants in the hemp oil, but also the CBD yield will be higher than in solvent extraction.

Flavor Profile

Some people don’t appreciate the earthy aftertaste of CBD oils and tinctures, which leads them to favor gummies hoping for something more palatable. So our readers wouldn’t be disappointed, we made sure that each gummy on our list had a tasty flavor profile with no unpleasant aftertaste.

Brands scored better if the gummy’s feature no artificial colors or flavorings, with extra points for all organic ingredients, reducing the chances of allergic reactions or food hypersensitivity.

Third-Party Testing

Every CBD brand should provide its customers with peace of mind that its products are safe to consume. This means making the results of third-party lab results readily accessible to all of its customers, either on its website and/or via a scannable QR code on the product packaging.

The certificate of analysis from independent testing should verify that:

The CBD potency is as advertised

There is a maximum of 0.3% THC, the psychoactive compound in the hemp plant

The gummies are free of contaminants and toxins, including solvents, pesticides, heavy metals, and potentially harmful microbes

Brand Reputation

No matter how good a CBD gummy seems, it should be viewed with caution if the brand doesn’t have a good reputation. Indicators of a trustworthy brand include:

Verifiable support for cruelty-free, organic and natural, non-GMO, etc. claims

No unsupported health claims or the addition of ingredients that are not backed by evidence

Verified customer reviews that show users were satisfied with the gummies and that they had a significant effect on pain

How to Choose CBD Gummies for Pain

You should always conduct research before trying out any new health product, and that’s no different when it comes to CBD gummies.

A good thing to keep in mind is that you’re looking for high-quality products who go through third-party testing to ensure that every bottle they offer is safe for you to use.

Who Should Take CBD Gummies for Pain

Since the research surrounding CBD is still being conducted, there’s not conclusive evidence on exactly who should take CBD — although there are tons of people who have said that it’s definitely helped relieve their pain.

To help you figure out whether or not CBD is for you, Daniel Clauw, M.D., director of the Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center, did an NPR interview where he discussed guidelines for patients who suffer from arthritis on how CBD can be supplemented into their treatment.

Can I Take CBD for Pain when Pregnant?

Doctors and the FDA advise women to avoid using CBD or any other cannabinoid products during pregnancy. The main reason for this is that during pregnancy, CBD can affect female hormones — particularly estrogen — which is key in maintaining reproductive health.

Although current research is far from conclusive, for the same reason, it’s recommended women avoid CBD gummies and other products while taking estrogen-based contraceptive pills.

While moderate modulation of the endocannabinoid system can be beneficial to hormonal balance, taking CBD while pregnant, breastfeeding, or undergoing certain contraceptive treatments may disturb hormonal balance.

How to Take CBD Gummies for the First Time

If you’ve never taken CBD before, it’s a good idea to start with the lowest dosage and work your way up over time.

Also keep in mind that CBD gummies take up to 2 hours to begin working, so don’t just take more if you haven’t felt any effects within a few minutes — you need to give it time!

If you’re used to taking oils, it’s important to note that the CBD in gummies and capsules can take a little longer to absorb than oil as it has to pass through the digestive system before being absorbed into the blood.

For faster absorption, gummies and capsules should be taken on an empty stomach and are best taken an hour before bedtime.

Different Types of CBD

CBD products can contain one of three variations of CBD, which are:

Full Spectrum CBD: Contains CBD, and all the other phytochemicals of the cannabis plant including various other cannabinoids, terpenes, and a trace amount of THC (up to 0.3%) the psychoactive compound of the plant.

Contains CBD, and all the other phytochemicals of the cannabis plant including various other cannabinoids, terpenes, and a trace amount of THC (up to 0.3%) the psychoactive compound of the plant. Broad Spectrum CBD: Contains CBD and all the other phytochemicals, but undetectable levels of THC.

Contains CBD and all the other phytochemicals, but undetectable levels of THC. CBD Isolate: Contains only CBD and nothing else

Other CBD Products to Help with Pain and Inflammation

CBD gummies are a good choice if you’re not fond of the earthy aftertaste you sometimes get with CBD products. Plus, they have the added convenience of knowing exactly how much CBD you’re getting with a specific dosage infused into each gummy.

However, gummies are not the only CBD products that may help ease pain and inflammation. Other types of CBD products that you might want to consider include: CBD oils and tinctures, nasal sprays, capsules, topical formulation, and e-liquids.

CBD Oil and Tinctures for Pain

If you’re looking for fast relief, CBD oils or tinctures may have the advantage over CBD gummies. The CBD from oils is absorbed much quicker than gummies or other edibles, as it enters the bloodstream directly via the blood vessels under the tongue as opposed to having to pass through the digestive system first.

Topical CBD Pain Relief

CBD balms and creams can provide targeted pain relief on the go, great for the muscle strains and pains that come after a workout. As the CBD is absorbed directly through the skin, there is greater local bioavailability of the soothing ingredients, providing relief exactly where you need it.

CBD creams work by interacting with the cannabinoid receptors near the surface of the skin, which can ease sore muscles and tight joints naturally, aid faster recovery, and promote healthy skin.

Topical CBD treatments usually only take between 10 and 20 minutes before the effects start to kick in and can last up for a few hours. One of the good things about CBD creams is that they can be reapplied as needed, with the best results usually seen when applying to the affected area three to four times a day.

FAQs

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of several compounds found in the hemp plant, known as cannabinoids.

Will CBD gummies make me feel high?

No, CBD gummies will not make you feel high. THC is the compound in hemp that makes you feel high, and although products with full-spectrum CBD will contain trace amounts of THC, CBD counteracts its effects, so you won’t get high.

Are CBD gummies good for back pain?

Yes, CBD gummies are good for back pain.

How do CBD gummies work for pain?

One study found that CBD could help with a variety of pain associated with things like: cancer, neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia.

Researchers have also said that CBD helps pain by interacting with a human’s cell-signaling system — their endocannabinoid system — by creating anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

Are CBD gummies good for inflammation?

Yes, CBD gummies are good for inflammation.

While CBD gummies might be relatively new to the market, their impact is nothing short of incredible.

