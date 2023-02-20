This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

It’s still cold outside — you know what that means: winter is still fully in swing. Although you said goodbye to Santa and already rang in the new year, cool weather still begs for hot chocolate, warm mittens, and fluffy blankets.

Hot chocolate is one of the most famous wintertime drinks (although we won’t tell if you indulge in the summertime). Nowadays, you can find products that bring the best of both worlds together, like cannabis and hot chocolate. Imagine curling up on the couch under a warm blanket and a cup full of soothing, cannabis-infused hot chocolate to keep you relaxed. We can’t think of anything more cozy!

CBD-infused hot chocolate is making a splash in the cannabis industry, so we thought it would only be fair to share our guide on how CBD can be beneficial and where you can find the best CBD-infused hot chocolate money can buy.

Key Takeaways

CBD can be consumed in many ways, including CBD-infused hot chocolate.

Many brands offer CBD hot chocolate (but a few that stand out above the rest).

CBD hot chocolate may help with sleeping problems, stress, and pain.

It’s important to only buy high-quality CBD products.

A Quick Look at the Best CBD Hot Chocolate

Potential Benefits of CBD-Infused Hot Chocolate

CBD-infused hot chocolate can offer some amazing wellness effects – and not because of the chocolate. Instead, the properties of cannabidiol, or CBD, may help with some of the following issues:

CBD may provide relief from stress and anxiety.

CBD is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce chronic pain.

By promoting relaxation and reducing stress, CBD may help promote deeper and more restorative sleep.

CBD can affect mood, improving it overall by regulating bodily functions like mood, appetite, and sleep.

CBD potentially contains neuroprotective properties, helping protect the brain from damage.

It’s important to note that more research is needed to fully understand the benefits of CBD, but we’re getting there and the initial findings are nothing if not promising and exciting.

Pros and Cons of Hot Chocolate With CBD

Nothing is perfect, not even a delicious cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows and whipped cream. While CBD hot chocolate is a great choice for some, here are the pros and cons:

Pros

Hot chocolate is a delicious and convenient way to consume CBD.

If the warmth of the hot chocolate doesn’t relax you, the benefits of CBD surely will and it’s a great way to end a rough day.

The many potential benefits of CBD make it a tempting option for those who might benefit from its uses, whether it be for reducing pain or stress, reducing symptoms of anxiety, relaxing after a long day, or discovering a healthier sleeping pattern.

Cons

Dosage can be tricky to determine at first, so you might need to experiment before settling on a go-to dose.

It’s easy to get swept in by a cannabis brand that does not adhere to quality and safety measures if you’re not careful.

It might not be the most budget-friendly way to consume CBD. Save this option for when you want to treat yourself!

The legal status of cannabis products is ever-changing and can be tricky to navigate.

How Does CBD Help You Sleep?

All cannabinoids interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, including CBD. While research is still in its early stages and we await conclusive evidence, CBD has been used for a long time to help people fall asleep and stay asleep.

The body’s endocannabinoid system helps regulate various body functions, including those that overlap with the process of sleep. By interacting with receptors in the brain that are in charge of the sleep-wake cycle, CBD may help regulate sleep. Plus, the anti-stress and anti-anxiety properties may help break the curse of insomnia by lowering cortisol levels.

Best CBD Hot Chocolate

Our favorite CBD hot chocolate has got to be Evn CBD Sleep Powder. This blend of sleep-enhancing vitamins, minerals, and 400mg of organic hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD makes for a night of deep and restful sleep that’ll have you feeling fresh and ready to take on a new day. The cocoa-flavored powder can be added to milk, tea, or water, and is a great way to get the CBD that calms your senses along with other beneficial components like magnesium, passion flower, l-theanine, and melatonin.

Why Evn CBD is the Best Name in CBD for Sleep Products

When it comes to long nights of tossing and turning, Evn CBD is a great option for helping you achieve a restful night’s sleep. The brand is dedicated to creating high-quality and all-natural products infused with CBD and other beneficial ingredients that help relieve stress, improve sleep cycles, and support overall health.

If you’re curious about trying Evn CBD hot chocolate, just wait until you see everything else they have in store: gummy bears, oils, tinctures, salves, creams, and even dog treats. The fact that their high standards in quality don’t interfere with the diversity of products they offer makes them a favorite in our book.

The Evn CBD circle is slowly growing, and we are growing with them, excited to see what the future brings for this brand that has dedicated its efforts to helping people get their sleep schedules back on track.

Best CBD Cocoa: MBL Apothecary CBD Infused Cocoa

Another sweet treat is MBL Apothecary CBD Infused Cocoa. The nostalgic and iconic flavor of winter cocoa is packed with memories, but also with 25mg of pure, isolate CBD per serving. Not only will you enjoy the benefits of CBD, but also the ones that cocoa may offer, like improving blood flow and protecting against heart disease. This hot chocolate only has two ingredients: organic cocoa powder and hemp-based CBD isolate (sweeten as you wish).

Best Flavored CBD Hot Chocolate: Serenity Mountain Foods Hot Cocoa Mix with CBD Madagascar Vanilla

If you’re looking for a hot chocolate that will delight every single one of your taste buds, look no further than Serenity Mountain Foods Hot Cocoa Mix with CBD Madagascar Vanilla. As the leader in combining CBD and chocolate since 2020, Serenity Mountain Foods hot cocoa encourages relaxation, promotes better sleep, de-stresses with every cup, and aids in recovery from inflammation.

Best CBD-Infused Hot Chocolate: Faded Beverages CBD Hot Chocolate

This one is for all the chocolate lovers: Faded Beverages CBD Hot Chocolate will warm up any cold night or stressed brain. A Whopping 50mg of CBD isolate will put your mind at ease and includes mini marshmallows because honestly – you can’t have hot chocolate without marshmallows.

Best Flaked CBD Hot Chocolate: Calm Drinks Luxury Belgian CBD Hot Chocolate

Luxury is something you can’t always have, but if you get a chance, why not treat yourself to a luxurious CBD experience? Try out Calm Drinks Luxury Belgian CBD Hot Chocolate for a face-to-face with opulence and indulgence. Made from a mix of milk and dark chocolate and infused with 10mg of CBD per serving, the chocolate collection is ground into flakes that easily melt into warm milk or another beverage of your choice.

Best Adaptogenic Blend CBD Hot Chocolate: Brothers Apothecary Chocodelic Trip CBD Hot Chocolate Mix

There’s a reason why Brothers Apothecary Chocodelic Trip CBD Hot Chocolate Mix is special: this blend includes 10 synergistic mushrooms that help with brain health, relaxation, and other benefits, plus CBD. This blend includes dutch cocoa powder, cane sugar, Reishi, Lion’s Mane, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Agarikon, Mesima Sang-Huang, and Blazei. Don’t be put off by the thought of mushrooms in your hot chocolate, the organic Madagascar vanilla takes over all the flavor profile.

Best Organic CBD Drinking Chocolate: Buddha Chocolate CBD Drinking Chocolate

Sometimes, organic is just better (usually). Buddha Chocolate CBD Drinking Chocolate is definitely the case. Crafted to soothe, calm, and restore the body, mind, and spirit, Buddha Chocolate’s best-selling hot chocolate powder is handcrafted in small batches using single-origin heirloom Peruvian cacao and unrefined coconut sugar, along with 25mg of CBD to synergistically work together for holistic connection and health.

Best Nano CBD Hot Chocolate: Beam Sleep Powder

Innovation is a part of the cannabis world, which is why products like Beam Sleep Powder are exciting. This powder includes five natural ingredients that help support sleep: nano hemp particles, melatonin, L-Theanine, Magnesium, and Reishi, making for a nighttime blend that is sure to have you slipping into sweet slumber in no time. If this CBD hot chocolate is good enough for people like 4-time CrossFit Games Champion and fittest man on earth Mat Fraser, it’s good enough for you.

How We Made Our Top Choices for CBD Hot Chocolate

When we were picking out our list of the best CBD hot chocolate products, we considered many factors to ensure that we support brands that offer only the highest quality and effectiveness.

The first important step was to go through the brands and make sure they align with safety precautions and measures that are essential during the growing, cultivation, and extraction processes. We also ensured that the brands we picked use only CBD derived from high-quality, organically grown, and sustainable farms. Finally, we confirmed that these brands comply with third-party lab testing – this is key if you want to make sure that CBD products have been adequately checked for safety and effectiveness.

What would be the point of hot chocolate without chocolate? Well, nothing. That’s why we went beyond cannabis when picking these products. We considered different types of chocolate and different price points so that everyone can enjoy a delicious cup of chocolatey CBD.

What to Look for in High-Quality CBD Hot Chocolate?

Making sure the brand adheres to safety measures like third-party lab testing is the first step in looking for high-quality CBD hot chocolate. Before checking anything else, make sure your brand uses safe extraction processes.

Next, keep in mind the dosage and why you’re using CBD. Every person is different, so experimenting with dosage until you find your sweet spot is another important factor when picking out a CBD product.

Looking at customer reviews and testimonials is another way to learn more about the brand so you can feel more assured that you’re getting high-quality products. Taking a look at the experiences other people have had with the product may help you make your final decision.

How to Make Your Own CBD Chocolate

If you’ve already got some cocoa, you can also make your own CBD-infused hot chocolate. While it’s more convenient to make one that’s ready to go, making your own can help you determine dosage and serve a personalized cup every time.

It couldn’t be easier: whip up your cup of regular, cannabis-free hot chocolate and stir in some drops of a CBD tincture like our favorite, Evn CBD Natural CBD Oil. If you’re up for a little adventure, you can try the mint flavor to give your CBD hot chocolate a taste of freshness alongside the luxurious chocolate flavor.

CBD Hot Chocolate: Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hot Chocolate Help You Sleep?

Hot chocolate may not be a surefire sleep aid, but it can help the process along due to the warm and comforting sensation it can provide, promoting relaxation and reducing stress.

How Much CBD for Sleep?

It can be difficult to find your perfect dose of CBD, but it’s always best to start low. Most CBD products have between 15-25mg of CBD per dose, so start with the lowest and go from there until you feel comfortable.

When to Take CBD for Sleep

It’s best to take CBD half an hour to an hour before sleep, as it usually takes about that amount of time for the effects to set in.

Does CBD Make You Groggy in the Morning?

While fatigue is a common side effect of CBD, most people don’t feel groggy after taking cannabidiol. Still, it’s always best to consult with a medical professional before introducing any new supplements into your lifestyle.

