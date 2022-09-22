Best Delta 8 Gummies: 9 Top Brands (And What They Do)

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

Delta 8 is a chemical form of THC found in some strains of cannabis plants. Like the better-known delta 9 THC, it has psychoactive effects and can make you feel relaxed and euphoric. One of the most common ways to use delta 8 is by taking delta 8 gummies. While there are many delta 8 gummies, the best delta 8 gummies are potent, pure and tasty.

As the delta 8 market is still growing and changing, delta 8 products vary in quality.

So, we reviewed the most popular delta 8 gummies and narrowed down our list to 9 incredible products that we highly recommend. It was impossible to choose just one winner, so here are our Top 9.

The Best Delta-8 Gummies

Delta 8 THC gummies come in many different shapes, flavors, and potencies. We tried to take this into account when creating our list. We aimed to feature a range of products to suit different customers’ needs and taste preferences.

At the same time, we’re confident anyone seeking the benefits of delta 8 would be pleased with any one of these hemp derived products.

Best Overall: iDELTA Premium Black Hole Delta 8 Gummies

What drew us to these gummies initially was their high potency. They come in a pack of 20, and each gummy contains a generous, 110 mg of delta-8 THC. This is a higher dose than is seen in most gummies. If you’re someone struggling with intense anxiety, chronic pain, or PTSD symptoms, you may need more delta-8 than the average person. These gummies would be well-suited to your needs.

iDELTA Premium Black Hole Delta 8 Gummies have more going for them than their potency, though. They are lab-tested and confirmed free of contaminants, and the lab results are shared on the company’s website. Plus, they have a delicious blackberry flavor that customers love.

Reviewers mention that these gummies kick in quickly and have powerful pain-relief, anxiety reduction, and stress reduction properties. Most reviewers use these gummies in the evening or prior to low-stress, relaxing activities.

Pros:

Very potent

Come in a convenient, screw-top canister

Easy to split in half if you prefer a half dose

Sweet and tasty blackberry flavor

Lab-tested for purity

Cons:

Only one flavor available

While iDELTA Premium Black Hole Delta 8 Gummies may be too strong for first-time delta-8 users, they are an excellent product for anyone seeking a high-dose gummy. In fact, they are one of the most potent delta-9 products we came across.

Best for Stress Relief: TREHouse Delta 8 Gummies with HHC+THC-0

TREHouse is a brand that focuses on making quality products from USA-grown hemp. All of their products are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, and the stand behind them with a 60-day guarantee.

These gummies contain a powerful blend of 20 mg delta 8, 10 mg HHC, 3 mg CBD and 2 mg THC-0 per serving. All of these cannabinoids work together to help you feel extraordinarily relaxed and at-ease. These would be good gummies to use in the evening if you want to drift off to sleep peacefully.

Reviewers love the delicious mango flavor of these gummies. With 20 gummies per bottle, they last a while. Many reviewers mention the gummies taking full effect within 45 minutes to an hour.

Pros:

Contain HHC, CBD, and THC-0 for improved stress relief

Delicious mango flavor

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Made in the USA

Cons:

Chewy, taffy-like texture that some reviewers don’t love

If you’re looking for delta 8 gummies to help you chill on the couch, this product is a good choice. They can give you munchies, making your favorite snacks more enjoyable. The CBD really enhances the couch-lock and relaxation effects. Even once the gummies wear off, you should find yourself feeling less stressed.

Best Vegan Gummies: Binoid Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies

Many delta 8 gummies aren’t vegan because they’re made with gelatin in order to give them a chewy texture. While there are a few good vegan delta 8 gummies on the market who use pectin instead, Binoid Premium Delta 8 Gummies are our pick due to the variety of yummy flavors, including: lemon, blue raspberry, watermelon and elderberry — with each canister containing 20 gummies. Readers of USMagazine can purchase three gummies of the same flavor and receive 15% off — or purchase the bundle package and get 25% off — by clicking here!

These 100% vegan gummies contain 25 mg delta 8 THC each. Binoid is an up-and-coming hemp brand that’s really focusing on quality and innovation.

Reviewers report these gummies to have a nice balance of relaxing and energizing effects. Some use them before a stressful daytime activity, and others use them to relax in the evening. Many reviewers also use these vegan gummies to manage chronic pain, like arthritis.

Pros:

100% vegan formula

Multiple tasty flavors in each jar

Good balance of effects

Comes in a convenient, screw-top jar

Cons:

Only one potency

If you’re looking for a vegan delta 8 product to keep on-hand, Binoid Premium Delta 8 Gummies are a good, versatile option. They offer a nice balance between a soothing body high and energizing mental effects. Get it now at Weed.com, along with tons of other incredible products.

Best for Anxiety: Just Delta Delta 8 Gummies

Just Delta’s Delta 8 Gummies come in a package of 40. Each gummy provides an ample 25 mg dose of delta 8 THC. This is just enough to calm your anxiety without making you feel overly tired or couch-locked. Plus, the Watermelon Supernova flavor of these gummies perks up your taste buds, making for an enjoyable dosing experience (but if you want to try something else, they do offer an Exotic Peach version).

Just Delta’s Delta 8 Gummies are 100% organic, so you can feel good about your purchase. They come in a fun, plastic canister with a space theme. These gummies are also easy to split in half if you’d like to try a smaller dose.

Reviewers love the flavor of these gummies. They report that the delta-8 makes them feel at-ease and euphoric. Some take these gummies to ease evening anxiety before bed. Others use them to prevent anxiety attacks or lessen the effects of anxiety throughout the day.

Pros:

Consistent 25 mg dose

Fun jar design

Delicious flavors

Just Delta 8 with no other cannabinoids added

Cons:

May contain traces of wheat, nuts and milk

If you are looking for a delta 8 gummy without CBD and other cannabinoids, this is one we would recommend. Just Delta is a leader in the hemp industry. As a member of the Florida Hemp Council, they are dedicated to raising awareness of hemp products, and they make some of the best ones on the market.

Best Tasting Gummies: Extract Labs Delta 8 THC Gummies

Extract Labs Delta-8 THC Gummies come in a bag of assorted flavors. From grape to blue raspberry, every flavor is sweet and delicious — and reviewers agree. There is virtually no hemp taste or aftertaste with these delta 8 gummies.

Of course, flavor is just one thing these gummies have going for them. They contain 25 mg delta 8 each, and they come in a bag of 40. Extract Labs extracts their cannabinoids using CO2-extraction methods, which results in a very pure, potent product. These gummies are made from American-grown hemp, and they contain only non-GMO, Certified Organic ingredients.

Reviewers report that these gummies help them relax while also relieving soreness. Some athletes take them to help them recover from hard workouts. Other reviewers take Extract Labs Delta-8 THC Gummies for stress management.

Pros:

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Come in assorted, delicious flavors

Each bag contains a generous 40 gummies

Certified Organic, non-GMO ingredients

Cons:

Resealable bag can be hard to close at times

Extract Labs is a California-based company dedicated to producing pure, potent hemp products. Their Delta-8 THC Gummies are no exception. If you’re looking for gummies made only with the best ingredients and most advanced laboratory methods, these ones fit the bill — and they taste great, too.

Best for Daytime Use: Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies

If you plan on using delta 8 gummies in the daytime, we recommend trying Koi Delta 8 Gummies. These gummies have a really uplifting, mood-boosting effect without making you so relaxed that you’ll risk falling asleep. They come in five fruit flavors: blue-razz, watermelon, strawberry, mango and lime.

Koi Delta-8 Gummies contain 25 mg delta 8 each. You can buy them in packages of 6, 20, or 60 gummies, according to your needs. Koi has their gummies tested in a third-party lab, so you can rest assured that they’re pure and compliant. Since they’re formulated with terpenes for enhanced effects, they do have a hemp aftertaste, but most reviewers find it subtle and non-bothersome.

Reviewers say these gummies deliver consistent results and are the perfect potency for daytime use. They also rave about how long the effects last. The large, 60-gummy packs are adored by those who use delta 8 daily.

Pros:

Five delicious flavors

Multiple package sizes

Predictable, consistent effects

Third-party lab tested for purity and potency

Thickened with fruit-derived pectin

Cons:

Slight hemp aftertaste

Koi has a great reputation in the hemp industry. They carefully adhere to product standards and are transparent in their marketing. Their delta 8 gummies, like most of their products, are well-liked by customers.

Best for Pain Relief: Delta Remedys Delta 8 Ring Gummies

Delta 8 is well known for its pain-relieving properties. While all of the delta 8 gummies on this list can help manage mild to moderate pain, if pain relief is your main reason for taking delta 8 gummies, we recommend trying Delta Remedies Delta-8 Ring Gummies. These 25 mg gummy rings are made from 100% natural ingredients and are backed by a 30-day guarantee — plus reviewers rave about their pain-relieving benefits.

Delta Remedies Delta-8 Ring Gummies are a good choice for anyone with arthritis or joint pain, headaches, fibromyalgia and other pain-related conditions. They come in a mixed variety of apple, peach and watermelon flavors.

Reviewers say these gummies kick in quickly and last for hours. The 25 mg dose works well for most reviewers, but some people do take two gummies for enhanced pain relief.

Pros:

Fun ring shape

Tasty fruit flavors

Excellent pain-relieving properties

Lab-tested with published results

Made with 100% natural ingredients

Cons:

Not vegan; made with beef gelatin

Delta Remedies make a wide range of legally compliant hemp products. They work with only the best hemp growers and select top-notch ingredients for their gummies.

Best for Beginners: Diet Smoke Delta 8 Gummies

If you’re new to delta 8, you may want to start with a smaller dose of delta 8 to see how your body reacts. The best low-dose gummy for new users, in our opinion, is Diet Smoke Delta-8 Gummies. These gummies contain 10 mg of delta 8 THC each, and there are 30 gummies in each jar. Diet Smoke Delta-8 Gummies are also lower in sugar than many of their competitors.

These gummies are thickened with plant-based pectin and sweetened with glucose syrup. They also contain some citric acid for a slightly sour taste. Reviewers love the watermelon flavor, which is refreshing and light, and they also come in a blue raspberry flavor. Diet Smoke only uses American-grown hemp in their other products.

Customers report that Diet Smoke Delta-8 Gummies make them feel relaxed, chill and at-ease. These gummies are good for taking the edge off. Even experienced delta 8 users may enjoy them during the day when a larger dose of delta 8 may be too much.

Pros:

Low in sugar and fat

Comes in a convenient, screw-top canister

Balanced, mild effects

Cons:

Only comes in one potency

Diet Smoke makes all sorts of fun hemp products for customers with various needs. They submit all of their products for lab testing and share the results on their website.

Best for Sharing: Cannabis Life Delta 8 Gummies

These gummies come in three incredible flavors: pink paradise, mango twist and berry blast. They provide a potent, 25 mg of delta-8 THC each, and are lab-tested for purity and quality. We also appreciate that they’re vegan and gluten-free.

Cannabis Life formulates their gummies with added hemp terpenes, which enhances their effects. They recommend taking only one gummy at a time since the effects are so pronounced, and also recommend sharing them with friends! A 30-count jar of these gummies is enough for a whole month, even if you use them daily.

Reviewers use these gummies for a wide range of reasons. Some take them to relieve arthritis pain; others take them to relax before bed; still others find that these gummies help them chill and relax after a tough gym session.

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

Multiple flavor options

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Made from USA-grown hemp

Formulated with terpenes for added benefits

Cons:

Only comes in one size jar

Cannabis Life puts quality first when designing their products. They are equipped to grow and change with the delta-8 industry.

How We Chose Our Winners

Selecting our favorite delta 8 gummies was actually a lot of fun, and we certainly learned a lot about the industry. It quickly became clear that a few key qualities set the gummies on our list apart from their competitors.

Lab Testing

Third party lab testing was a must for us. We only featured products that have been tested for purity and potency. Testing for potency ensures that these gummies contain as much delta 8 as the label claims they do. Lab testing for purity ensures they don’t contain pesticide residue, heavy metals, and other unwanted substances.

Ingredients

The best delta 8 companies, we found, are happy to tell customers where they get their hemp. They’re proud to work with top-quality hemp farms. We also chose gummies made with high-quality inactive ingredients. Many of the products on this list are vegan, non-GMO and organic. Those that are not vegan are still made with responsibly sourced ingredients.

Positive Customer Experiences

We chose gummies that made us feel relaxed and eased our pain. However, we also cared what other people said about them. After reading countless reviews, we narrowed down our list to delta 8 gummies that received primarily rave reviews from other customers.

Extras

If we still had trouble making a decision after considering lab testing, ingredients, and customer experiences, we looked at the “extra” qualities that a gummy had to offer. These were things like offering multiple flavors, multiple package sizes, and a variety of doses.

What Is Delta 8, Exactly?

Delta 8 is a cannabinoid — an active compound produced by a cannabis plant. Other cannabinoids you may be more familiar with include CBD and CBN.

“Delta 8” is actually shorthand for delta 8 THC. Indeed, this is a form of THC, the cannabinoid that is well known for its psychoactive properties. However, delta 8 is a different form of THC than the one you hear about most often. The better known type of THC is technically known as delta 9 THC.

Delta 8 THC is quite similar to delta 9 THC, at least on a chemical level. Delta 9 THC simply has a double bond in a different spot than delta 8 THC.

What Are The Effects of Delta 8?

Delta 8 THC has similar effects to those of delta 9 THC. However, the effects of delta 8 tend to be milder. After taking delta 8 THC, most people feel relaxed and euphoric. The substance can also relieve aches, pains, and discomfort. Like delta 9 THC, delta 8 THC can cause you to develop the munchies and food cravings. These effects are more pronounced at higher doses.

Is Delta 8 THC Legal?

In the United States, it is legal to grow hemp plants that contain less than 0.3% delta 9 THC. Some of these plants contain higher proportions of delta 8 THC. As long as they are under 0.3% delta 9 THC, they are legal to grow and use. Thereby, delta 8 THC is federally legal in the U.S. as long as it is obtained from legal, compliant hemp.

Delta 8 is also legal in most U.S. states. However, there are a few states that do not allow the sale of delta 9 products. These states include Vermont, Utah, Idaho, Iowa and Montana. Some other states — including Connecticut, Michigan and Nevada — regulate delta 8 the same way they regulate recreational cannabis products.

Taking Delta 8 For the First Time

Everyone reacts a little differently to delta 8 THC. So, it is important to clear your schedule and make sure you’re in a relaxing environment the first time you take delta 8 gummies.

The Perfect Dose

The first time you take delta-8, start with a small dose between 5 and 15 mg. Some gummies contain just 10 mg delta 8 per serving. If you have these low-dose gummies, you can take either half or a whole gummy your first time around. If you have a higher-dose gummy, such as a 25 mg gummy, you definitely want to take half a gummy your first time.

You may not start to feel the effects of the gummy until an hour after you take it. So, don’t panic and take more if you’re not feeling the effects. Wait it out, and see how you feel. If the effects are not strong enough, you can take a higher dose the next time you use delta-8.

The Effects

Most people start to feel the effects of delta 8 about 30 to 60 minutes after taking a gummy. Sometimes, you may not feel the full effects for up to 2 hours. At first, you may just feel a little more relaxed and less stressed than usual. Then, you may find yourself overcome by a feeling of euphoria and pleasantness. Some people start feeling more energized at this point, and others start to feel sleepy.

Don’t be alarmed if you start to feel hungry after taking delta 8. This is a normal effect of the substance and a reason why cancer patients often use delta 8 for appetite stimulation. Grab your favorite snack, and enjoy.

Delta 8 can also help relieve pain. An hour or so after taking it, you may find that your pain starts to diminish. You’ll also find yourself less distracted or bothered by your pain.

The effects of delta 8 THC can last up to 10 hours in some cases, but most people find they wear off in about 5 hours.

The Benefits of Delta 8

Delta 8 THC is often a good choice for those who don’t get enough relief from CBD. It also works well for those seeking something a bit milder and less potent than delta 9 THC.

Here are some more specific health benefits of delta 8:

Better Sleep

Do you have trouble drifting off to sleep due to an overactive mind or anxiety? Delta 8 may help. Its relaxing, sedating effects can help you doze off. If you are taking delta 8 specifically to help you sleep, then you may want to look for gummies formulated with CBD. When used together, CBD and delta 8 deliver powerful relief from insomnia.

Anxiety Relief

Maybe you feel anxious in social settings. Or perhaps your heart starts racing when you think about everything you have to do the next day. Anxiety can be a real bummer, but delta 8 can help. Some people take it daily to help keep their anxiety in check. Others only take it prior to specific situations that they know will be anxiety-inducing.

Pain Relief

More and more, people are seeking alternatives to opiates and other prescription pain relievers. Delta 8 can be a good choice because it is natural, non-addictive, and relatively affordable. Some people use delta 8 gummies to ease arthritis pain. It can also be a good antidote to headaches, menstrual cramps, post-exercise muscle soreness, and toothaches.

Appetite Stimulation

Like its more potent cousin, delta 9 THC, delta 8 THC can give you the munchies. While many users simply view this as a fun side effect, it can actually be a benefit for those who have a reduced appetite. Delta 8 can help cancer patients continue eating as they navigate through treatment. It can also be helpful for those struggling with eating disorders or food aversions.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 8

Delta 8 THC can cause side effects. Thankfully, these side effects are generally temporary, and they wear off within a few hours once the delta 8 is out of your system. Often, taking a smaller dose of delta 8 will keep you from developing side effects the next time around. Here are the most common side effects people report when using delta 8 THC.

Red Eyes

Like many cannabis products, delta-8 can make your eyes dry and red. If this happens to you, resist the urge to rub your eyes. Instead, use lubricating eye drops. The eye drops will replace your tears, soothing your eyes and taking away a lot of the redness. Some people need to use eye drops every hour or two when taking delta 8 THC.

Dry Mouth

Dry mouth is another delta 8 side effect that’s more annoying than anything. If you’re struggling with dry mouth, try sipping water every couple of minutes. Chewing sugar-free gum can also help.

If you are a regular delta 8 user, you may want to look into toothpastes designed to increase saliva production. These can be good for your long-term dental health since dry mouth can increase your risk of cavities and gum disease over time.

Anxiety

Delta 8 can help treat anxiety, but sometimes, people start feeling overly anxious after taking it. This almost always means you have taken too much delta 8. The next time you take it, use a much smaller dose.

If you do start to feel anxious after taking delta 8, here are some ways to calm your anxiety.

Take some CBD. It helps counteract the effects of delta-8.

Focus on taking deep breaths, filling your lungs from the bottom to the top.

Watch a movie or TV show that you know makes you feel happy and relaxed.

Impaired Coordination

Many people find that taking delta 8 impairs their coordination to some extent. This is why it’s never wise to operate machinery or drive a car when under the influence of delta-8.

FAQs:

How much delta 8 do I need to take?

The ideal dose varies from person to person. If you are new to delta 8, have a low body weight, or have a slow metabolism, you may need to take less delta 8 than the average person. Most people are safe starting with a dose of 5 to 15 mg of delta 8 when taking it orally. If you find this is not enough, you can take a higher dose next time. Experienced users and those with higher body weights often find a dose of 20-40 mg to be sufficient.

You may need to take more delta -8 if you’re taking it for pain relief versus relaxation.

How is delta 8 different from CBD?

CBD and delta 8 have some of the same effects. They can both help you relax and fall asleep. They are both good for pain relief. However, delta 8 is a psychoactive substance, and CBD is not. While it is generally safe to drive or operate machinery after taking CBD, you should not do these things after taking delta 8 THC.

Does delta 8 make you high?

Yes, delta 8 can make you feel high, especially at higher doses. It is not as psychoactive as delta-9 THC, but it does cause some degree of cognitive distortion and impairment. If you do not want to feel high, you may wish to take CBD instead of delta 8. Or, you could try taking a smaller dose of delta 8. At smaller doses, such as 5 mg or 10 mg, delta 8 is less psychoactive but can still help ease stress.

How long does it take delta 8 to kick in?

If you take delta 8 orally, you will usually start to feel the effects within 30 minutes to an hour. However, you may not feel the full effects for up to 2 hours.

If you want to feel the effects of delta 8 sooner, you can try taking the delta 8 with a snack that contains fat. The fat helps enhance and speed up the absorption of the delta 8. Or, you may want to try vaping delta 8 instead of taking delta-8 gummies. When you vape delta-8, the effects develop within minutes.

Can you overdose on delta 8?

It is technically not possible to overdose on delta 8. There is no dose at which this substance will kill you or have serious, lasting health consequences. However, people do experience unpleasant effects, such as paranoia and anxiety, if they take too much delta 8. To avoid these unpleasant effects, always start with a low dose of delta 8 and work your way up.

If you do take more delta 8 than intended, try taking some CBD to counteract the effects. CBD can help counteract the paranoia and confusion you may be feeling. Eating a snack can help, too.

To minimize your risk of taking too much delta-8, it is also important to buy from reputable companies that lab-test their products for potency. Products that are not lab-tested may contain more delta 8 than they claim, which makes it easier for you to accidentally take more than you intended.

In Conclusion

Delta 8 is a beneficial cannabinoid that is federally legal in the United States and in most U.S. states. It can help you relax, and it can combat pain and anxiety. Delta 8 gummies provide a convenient and tasty way for you to get your desired dose of delta 8 THC. The 9 top delta 8 gummy products we’ve listed above are truly the best available. Give them a try — and embrace the power of cannabis.

