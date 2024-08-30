Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing wrong with being sensitive! In fact, being in touch with your emotions is a wonderful way to go through life. Now, when you have sensitive skin, however, that can create issues for you. And if your sensitive skin extends to your armpits, then you know just how annoying it can be when there’s irritation in the high friction zone.

Fortunately, the best deodorants for sensitive skin are made with ingredients that work to ensure that sensitive skin doesn’t become irritated and inflamed. Through useful, often natural and moisturizing, ingredients, these deodorants can be a true epiphany for people that have been disappointed in the past by their deodorants.

We put together a wide list of products that include scented, unscented, expensive, affordable, and everything in between options. Whatever you’re looking for, our list should have the answer! Read on to see our picks.

Like most of the products from Blu Atlas, this deodorant is loaded with a minimum of 96% naturally sourced ingredients, which we love. But what makes this option really excellent is just how great those ingredients are. This powerful tool features bamboo stem extract which works to handle inflamed skin and act as a natural antibiotic. Meanwhile, horsetail extract offers anti-inflammatory properties, while volcanic ash absorbs excess oil.

This sensitive pick is available in a classic, original, and a coconut apricot scent. And while these are all great, we advocate the coconut apricot scent in particular because it’s just that sublime.

We have tested this pick and we were really astonished at how light and pleasant it was to put on. That’s because Drunk Elephant loads this baby up with awesome ingredients like shea butter and marula oil for excellent emollient action to keep the skin protected. But it also uses mandelic acid and arrowroot powder, the latter of which offers absorbency.

This pick is unique because it goes on as a cream, and it even feels pleasant, hydrating, and lightweight, which is definitely interesting, but lovely, for a deodorant.

This aluminum, baking soda, and paraben free pick is great for people seeking a hypoallergenic deodorant. It features 5 percent AHA and Niacinamide to help fight off unpleasant scents and to also assist with hyperpigmentation and bumps. And in a clinical study, 100 percent of participants said their underarms felt comfortable. We like those odds.

Like the pick from Drunk Elephant, this pick may seem unique compared with other deodorants you’ve seen before, and that’s because it comes in a tube and is a cream. But we love that, because that means you can easily control the amount you use and where it goes on your body (Hello notes that this is not just for your underarms). It’s a lightweight and non-greasy formula that reviewers note leaves behind a clean and fresh scent.

Salt & stone specifically made this pick for the sensitively skinned folks out there. Thanks to some wonderfully hydrating ingredients like seaweed extracts and hyaluronic acid, you can trust that this pick will keep you oh so moisturized. It also features probiotics to help with balancing the skin’s microbiome to keep bacteria levels in a healthy range.

It’s available in two delicious scent profiles: Bergamot and Hinoki, or Santal and Vetiver. Either way, you really can’t go wrong.

With AHA’s to improve moisture while exfoliating and handling odors, aloe vera juice to moisturize and ~soothe~, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, this pick from Kosas really has it all. Plus it’s clinically tested for sensitive skin and is also non-irritating. So yea, we had to include it on the list (talk about a no-brainer).

A paraben free pick, this gentle deodorant offers 24 hours of protection against stinky pits, while also giving your skin some much needed moisture through Dimethicone and Allantoin, which work together for a recipe that conditions and soothes the skin. Consumers like that it doesn’t leave behind any stains as well, so it definitely checks some serious boxes.

That name really says it all, no? Cucumber and green tea? You can almost feel the soothing sensations before it’s even touched your skin. This non-irritating formulation from Dove also features ¼ moisturizers and is geared toward 48 hours of protection for your underarms. Reach for it if you want a pleasantly clean and refreshing scent, and you won’t be disappointed.

Reviewers like that this pick from Almay has no residual texture and is able to get rid of odor without just covering it with a fragrant perfume, making it ideal for anyone who wants to avoid a strong smelling deodorant. They also find this hypoallergenic option to prevent any irritation to the skin.

Another entry from Hello, we love this deodorant because it features some excellent ingredients like arrowroot powder, tea tree oil, and shea butter, so it’s effective and hydrating at the same time. The fragrances are all natural, and it has no aluminum, baking soda, talc, parabens, alcohol, or dyes. So what does it have? Everything else that you actually do need to smell and feel great. One reviewer also notes that it doesn’t stain black clothing, which is a huge plus!

Bravo Sierra Men’s Deodorant is an all-natural product specially designed for men with sensitive skin. It contains 100% vegan ingredients, making it a safe and effective choice for those prone to rashes or other skin irritations. The company previously partnered with the US armed forces to test this deodorant with active military personnel. The study found that this deodorant significantly helped reduce sweat production.

If you’re looking for a new deodorant to keep up with your active lifestyle, this product is worth trying. With its all-natural formula and proven effectiveness, you can be sure that your sensitive skin won’t become irritable.

Is this pick a bit pricier than other deodorants? Sure. But does it also boast the pedigree to back it up? Without a doubt. Relying on ingredients like basil, grapefruit, orange, and wintergreen extracts this is a great pick for dealing with smells. At the same time, wild mint keeps your underarms feeling cool.

As far as the gentle nature goes, this pick uses aloe vera, macadamia nut oil, and glycerin to keep you hydrated and comfortable. And if you’re combating particularly sweaty pits, fret not, because tapioca starch brings some powdery protection for that.

Another pick from Dove, this one is designed for 72 hours of protection for your sensitive pits, again using ¼ moisturizing cream to keep things feeling good. It’s an non-irritating, dermatologist tested pick that reviewers love the smell of. And it also goes on clear to boot!

Baxter of California’s Deodorant for Men does an excellent job of reducing sweat production and moisturizing your skin with active ingredients like tea tree and hazel extracts. It also smells great due to the citrus and herbal musk notes.

Made from all-natural ingredients, this pick has been clinically tested to ensure it effectively prevents excess sweat and irritation on sensitive skin. So all you need to do is roll on the deodorant after your shower, and you’ll be ready for the day, knowing you’re protected and smelling amazing.

Kopari’s tropical-flavored deodorant is an excellent choice for those looking for a natural and refreshing scent. This deodorant, made with a blend of coconut water, coconut oil, and sage oil, will keep you feeling fresh and clean throughout the day. Moreover, the all-natural ingredients ensure you won’t experience any skin irritation or rashes.

If you’ve been looking for a plant-based deodorant that smells amazing and will protect your sensitive skin, this one from Kopari is worth a try. Simply apply it in the morning, and you’ll be ready for a busy day of activities.

It would be hard to consider a deodorant list complete without this entry from Malin + Goetz. That’s because it uses eucalyptus and citronellyl for a combo that’s equal parts refreshing and odor-neutralizing. Made without aluminum, alcohol, and parabens, this is definitely an option you won’t regret lathering on your underarms.

Lume Natural could be just the ticket for you if you’re someone who sweats excessively and has very sensitive skin. Offering up to 72 hours of odor control, you can live your life much more confidently regardless of what activities you do during the day. In addition, unlike other deodorants that only work in specific areas of the body, Lume is designed to work on all areas where sweat occurs. This means you can also use it on areas like your feet and more, well, private sections.

Expert dermatologists have rigorously tested Lume to ensure its safety and efficacy. The specialty formula doesn’t contain harsh ingredients like aluminum, baking soda, or synthetic fragrances known to cause itchy skin. If you’re looking for a reliable and natural solution to protect your sensitive skin, Lume Natural is definitely worth trying out.

Magsol’s Natural Deodorant is another excellent choice if you’re looking for a new deodorant to help prevent your sensitive skin from becoming irritated and itchy. This product is made from magnesium oxide, almond oil, beeswax, and natural oils to create an effective formula that helps stop excess sweating, which in turn stops skin irritation.

The deodorant is popular with both men and women because it doesn’t have a strong scent. With its powerful formulation and natural ingredients, you can stay fresh and confident all day long, regardless of what you get up to.

Oars + Alps is a company that specializes in 100% natural deodorants for both men and women. Their Deep Sea Deodorant is a long-lasting deodorant made from powerful natural ingredients that help stop excessive sweating and skin irritation. In addition, the company doesn’t use any nasty chemicals like parabens, phthalates, or talc, which are known to affect sensitive skin adversely. This makes it the perfect choice for men with sensitive skin who want to avoid skin irritation.

The scent of the deodorant is described as icy with a hint of citrus and amber. When applied daily, you will not only be protected but also smell great. The best way to find out if Oars + Alps Deep Sea Deodorant is right for you is to try it.

The next entry on our list of the best deodorants for sensitive skin is Certain Dri Extra Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant. It’s a tried and tested clinical-strength deodorant that provides all-day protection against sweat and odor. The active ingredient in this deodorant is aluminum which helps to block sweat pores, making it incredibly effective. However, aluminum, for some people, can make sensitive skin worse if the underlying problem isn’t caused by excess sweat. Therefore, you should consult a doctor to determine the root cause of your sensitive skin before purchasing this product.

This could be the right deodorant for you if you want to reduce your sweat production significantly. Many people who sweat a lot have found this product has helped them alleviate itchy skin. It is also a powerful product that can help you to regain confidence and feel fresh and clean all day.

ZeroSweat Antiperspirant Deodorant is a highly effective solution for those who struggle with excessive sweating and have sensitive skin that becomes itchy. The product works by absorbing into your sweat glands and preventing them from producing sweat when activated by perspiration. Unlike many other deodorants, which only neutralize odor or reduce sweat, ZeroSweat completely stops sweat from occurring. This makes it an excellent choice for anyone dealing with chronic sweating issues and the health issues that result from it.

If you’re looking for a powerful and long-lasting antiperspirant that stops sweat and prevents your sensitive skin from becoming itchy or covered in rashes, this could be the right product for you.

Carpe Antiperspirant Underarm Lotion is another deodorant that prevents sensitive skin from becoming itchy or covered in rashes. Additionally, this clinically proven product halts sweat production, ensuring your underarms stay dry and fresh while preventing irritation and itchiness.

What sets Carpe apart from other antiperspirants is its unique formula, which contains a blend of sweat-absorbing powders, essential oils, and moisturizing agents. When applied daily, you will receive long-lasting protection against sweat and odor. So whether you’re at work, the gym, or out and about, you can trust this lotion to keep you fresh and confident all day long.

Vanicream’s Anti-Perspirant Deodorant is an all-natural, fragrance-free deodorant that’s been clinically tested and dermatologist-approved to help people who have very sensitive skin. This deodorant is free from harmful ingredients like dyes, lanolin, parabens, and formaldehyde, making it a safe and effective option for daily use. It does, however, contain aluminum. Some people with sensitive skin shouldn’t use products that contain aluminum, so you might want to consult your doctor before using this deodorant.

If you’re looking for a reliable, heavy-duty deodorant that can help you stay odor-free without irritating your skin, Vanicream Anti-Perspirant Deodorant is an excellent choice. All you need to do is apply it under your arms every morning, and you will be protected all day.

Pretty Frank’s Natural Deodorant is a must-try product for men who excessively sweat and suffer from skin irritation. The all-natural formula doesn’t contain harsh ingredients like aluminum, parabens, baking soda, or petroleum, making it a great option for sensitive skin. In addition, the deodorant provides all-day protection against excessive sweating and the unpleasant smells that come with it.

In addition to its effectiveness, the deodorant has a refreshing scent that combines citrus and vanilla, keeping you feeling fresh and confident all day. Simply apply daily after showering, and you can head out the door full of confidence. If you’re looking for a sensitive skin-friendly deodorant, Pretty Frank’s Natural Deodorant is undoubtedly worth a try.

Native Deodorant is an all-natural deodorant that provides strong protection without chemicals such as aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and talc. This makes it an excellent choice for men with sensitive skin who want to avoid harsh chemicals. It is formulated with powerful natural elements that work together to stop sweat and prevent bad odors from developing. As a result, it stops sensitive skin from becoming itchy and covered in rashes.

The deodorant also smells great. We love the coconut and vanilla scent as it’s fresh and alluring. With Native Deodorant, you’ll smell fresh and clean all day, even if you exercise rigorously. It is an excellent option for those looking for a natural and effective deodorant that smells great and is gentle on sensitive skin.