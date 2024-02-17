Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Struggling to find the right deodorant that keeps you feeling fresh all day? Our list of the best deodorants for men who sweat a lot is here to help.

Do you struggle with sweat and stench no matter what deodorant or antiperspirant you use? If so, then you’re not alone. Excessive sweating is an incredibly common issue, particularly during the summer months or while performing physically demanding activities.

However, managing sweat can be made much easier with the right products at your disposal! In this article, we’ll provide a thorough round-up of some of the best men’s deodorants specifically designed to control excessive sweating.

So if body odor has been causing problems in your life lately, then read on; you’ll find solutions for even the most formidable cases of profuse perspiration in this list of the 18 best deodorants for men who sweat a lot!

Blu Atlas Deodorant is a powerful solution for men who sweat a lot. The aluminum-free formula helps neutralize odor with natural bamboo extract, sage leaf, and highly absorbent volcanic ash.

Horsetail extract soothes skin irritation, while bamboo stem extract fights bacteria and inflammation, keeping you comfortable and smelling great.

With 99% of the ingredients sourced from natural origins like plants, fruits, and minerals, you can trust this deodorant to keep you fresh without feeling without harsh chemicals.

Paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan, and made in the USA, it’s the perfect choice for those looking for a natural but effective deodorant. Trust Blu Atlas Deodorant to keep you feeling confident all day.

Say goodbye to sweat and odor with Dove Men + Care 0% Aluminum Roll On Deodorant Clean Comfort. This aluminum salt-free formula delivers 24 hours of unbeatable odor defense, making it perfect for men who work hard and play harder.

With a clean, fresh scent, this deodorant is tough on odor while staying gentle on the skin—so your body can stay dry and smell great all day long. Plus, with 0% aluminum salts, you’ll experience no irritation or sticky residue.

Keep your day going strong and get the sweat protection you need with Dove Men + Care 0% Aluminum Roll On Deodorant Clean Comfort.

Introducing the new GOAT—the AXE Fine Fragrance Collection!AXE are legendary in the deodorant game for a reason, and now they’re back with the next level.

This aluminum-free deodorant stick is designed especially for men who sweat a lot and need maximum protection from odor. Its advanced odor-busting technology ensures up to 72 hours of freshness and protection while an invigorating blend of essential oils leaves you smelling better than the best fragrances.

Crafted by world-renowned perfumers, this unique range provides maximum odor control without any harsh ingredients—perfect for active lifestyles and high-pressure environments.

And if classic is more your speed, fear not! All of AXE’s signature scents are available, so you can smell like the man you know you are.

Get ready to take on the day like a king when you use an AXE Blue Lavender Deodorant Stick.

Old Spice Stronger Swagger Sweat Defense Antiperspirant is the perfect deodorant for men who sweat a lot. This extra-strong antiperspirant offers maximum protection and odor-blocking power. Its formula has been specifically designed to provide superior sweat-defending and dirt-destroying capabilities.

The team at Old Spice has also infused this antiperspirant with a lime and cedarwood scent that’s sure to boost your confidence. With enhanced odor protection and antiperspirant that keeps you dry no matter where you are or what you’re doing, you can embrace your life with an even stronger swagger!

If constant sweating is getting you down, Carpe Antiperspirant Underarm Stick is what you need to pick you up and return your confidence. This powerful product is designed to keep you feeling dry and refreshed all day long, so self-consciousness and unpleasant odors will be things of the past!

This dermatologist-recommended, quick-drying formula is non-greasy and residue-free, so you don’t have to worry about leaving marks on your clothing. It’s also non-irritating and highly effective at controlling both sweat and odor, even for those with heavy perspiration problems.

Carpe also has a range of effective antiperspirants to keep you dry where you need it most, including products that specifically target the face, scalp, hands, and feet.

For a natural yet effective solution for excessive sweating, Anthony Alcohol and Aluminum Free Deodorant is perfect. This deodorant fights odor with its cooling, calming, all-natural herbal and botanical formula. With clinically proven results, this solid stick is dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free. There’s no alcohol, so it won’t irritate your skin. You won’t find any sulfates, parabens, phthalates, GMOs, DEA, triclosan, or gluten in it either!

Basil removes surplus oil and impurities, while ylang-ylang oil eliminates odor-causing bacteria. Wild mint acts as a natural toner that helps clean pores and remove dead skin without drying it out. Antioxidant-rich grapefruit and orange help cool inflammation, detox, and disinfect.

Responsibly made in the USA, this deodorant provides long-lasting protection without leaving a trace of residue.

Sweating a lot can leave your skin raw and chafed. This can make the usual ingredients in deodorant and antiperspirant, such as aluminum and alcohol, especially irritating for sensitive skin.

That’s where the Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant comes in. Its sensitive skin formula is specifically designed to control excessive sweat in men without harming your skin. Thanks to the advanced Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex, it works efficiently to reduce underarm wetness and keeps you feeling dry all day long.

Vitamin E provides antioxidant power, while aloe leaf juice ensures hydration and skin comfort.

Every Jack Black product is dermatologist-tested and free from harsh chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, and artificial colors, meaning they’re safe for sensitive skin. They’re also cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and made in the USA., so you can feel confident about how your deodorant is made and what it does for your body.

Here’s a natural deodorant that l keeps you fresh no matter how wild your day gets. Ursa Major Base Layer Deodorant is a powerful all-natural deodorant designed specifically for men who sweat a lot and have sensitive skin.

This deodorant eliminates underarm odor and absorbs excess moisture to provide long-lasting protection without relying on harsh baking soda or other common irritants like aluminum, petrochemicals, SLS, SLES, parabens, synthetic fragrances or color, glycols, silicones, and PEGs.

The unique formula contains hops to neutralize unpleasant odors and aloe to soothe and hydrate your skin. Saccharomyces ferment keeps you extra protected Saccharomyces ferment keeps you extra protected, a probiotic enzyme with potent odor-absorbing properties, and Matricaria (German chamomile) to further help soothe sensitive skin. Lastly, shea butter locks in all-day moisture to keep you feeling and smelling fresh without drying your skin.

Dr. Squatch Deodorant is perfect for active men who spend time outdoors.

The Odor-Squatching® system keeps you smelling fresh by utilizing natural deodorizing agents like charcoal powder to block odors, probiotics to help prevent the growth of bacteria that causes the smell, and arrowroot powder to absorb excess moisture.

The smooth-glide application ensures this product is easy to use while providing nourishing skin care with jojoba and shea butter.

With Dr. Squatch’s long-lasting protection against odor and sweat, you can live your life to the fullest!

Mitchum Men Unscented Deodorant is the perfect solution for powerful odor and sweat protection. The Triple Odor Defense technology works to provide a shield against odor from heat, motion, and stress—giving you up to 48 hours of long-lasting protection!

Plus, it goes on invisible, with no white residue left on the skin or your clothes, and is dermatologist tested for your peace of mind. Say goodbye to bad odors and hello to freshness with Mitchum Men Unscented Deodorant!

Degree Men Clean Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant packs a powerful punch against sweat and odor. It provides up to 72 hours of protection, so you can stay confident and fresh throughout your busiest days or your wildest adventures.

This deodorant delivers twice the protection against wetness and odors compared to most leading antiperspirants, so you’ll be unstoppable no matter what comes your way! Plus, it has a masculine scent that lasts all day long, so you can feel your best.

So no matter what you get up to during the day, Degree Men Clean Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant has you covered.

The odor-fighting powers of baking soda are legendary, so it only makes sense that this giant of the industry stepped in with another fantastic odor-fighting product: deodorant.

Arm & Hammer Essentials Solid Deodorant, in the scent Magnesium Vanilla Sandalwood, is the perfect deodorant for men whose sweat is strongly scented. Made from 100% Arm & Hammer Baking Soda, this deodorant uses natural plant extracts to absorb and fight tough odors. It contains no aluminum, parabens, colorants, or animal-derived ingredients, so it won’t irritate your skin. Infused with essential oils and magnesium sourced from the Dead Sea, this deodorant provides powerful all-day odor protection while the masculine scents of sandalwood and vanilla add a touch of enticement.

Keep your skin smelling clean and fresh all day long with Arm & Hammer Essentials Solid Deodorant.

Introducing the deodorant for the active man: Art of Sport Rise Deodorant for Men—the perfect way to stay cool and fresh all day long!

A lot of activity can mean a lot of sweat, and this motion-activated deodorant features an extra fresh scent, with matcha and arrowroot botanicals to help keep your skin feeling its best.

It’s free from aluminum, parabens, and phthalates, so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your body.

Stay confident throughout the day, knowing that this deodorant won’t let you down!

Baxter of California Deodorant for Men is specially formulated to tackle odor as well as detoxify and condition the skin. Featuring an aluminum-free and alcohol-free formula, this deodorant is enriched with extracts of tea tree oil and witch hazel to tone, soothe, disinfect, and help keep you feeling fresh all day long. The unique blend of natural ingredients helps fight odor-causing bacteria while keeping your underarms looking, feeling, and smelling great.

This aluminum-free, baking soda-free deodorant uses probiotics to combat odor-causing bacteria at the source. Its unique sweat-absorbing powder extracted from cassava root protects against odors and sweat all day.

Bravo Sierra enlists thousands of members of the armed services to field test their products, so you know this deodorant can stand up to even the toughest days. It has also been named the best deodorant by Esquire Magazine.

With a bright, crisp scent profile of grapefruit, mandarin, and musk, it’s an ideal choice for men looking for reliable protection throughout the day. Suppose it’s good enough for the armed forces in the field. In that case, it can handle whatever sweat-inducing situations life will throw at you!

If you’ve tried everything else with no results, this antiperspirant from Certain Dri may be the solution to your heavy sweating. It’s one of the most powerful antiperspirants out there.

Certain Dri Clinical Strength Antiperspirant is a long-lasting, fragrance-free deodorant that provides protection against body odor for up to 72 hours. Containing 12% aluminum chloride, this powerful active ingredient is the same one found in prescription formulas. It helps fight even the most stubborn body odor.

To ensure optimal results, it’s important to apply sparingly at nighttime only to completely dry underarms. Avoid using immediately after showering or shaving or on broken or irritated skin. Overuse may cause irritation.

Don’t sweat it! Tom’s of Maine Mountain Spring Deodorant keeps you smelling fresh and, more importantly, dry for up to 48 hours. The eco-friendly formula is made with sustainably sourced aluminum, so you can feel good about leaving a smaller carbon footprint. Plus, it’s free of petrochemicals and artificial fragrances, making it non-irritating and perfect for sensitive skin.

Experience powerful odor and wetness protection with Every Man Jack’s dermatologist-tested antiperspirant and deodorant for men.

With a complex, fresh scent of sea minerals, citrus, and herbs, this vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free formula is specifically designed for the modern man. Created with rosemary and thyme extracts rich in vitamin E and natural antiseptic properties, the aluminum chlorohydrate-infused formula delivers long-lasting protection that keeps you dry and smelling your best all day long.

Feel confident knowing you’re getting the best protection without any harsh toxins or ingredients.

In the end, no one deodorant is perfect for everyone. To really find the best deodorant as a sweaty man, experiment with different types and scents until you get one that’s just right. Don’t be afraid to try something new—after all, if you don’t like it, there are plenty of other great options.

Remember that when comparing different types of deodorants, it’s important to take into account your activity level and type of sweat, such as whether it’s pungent or mild.

Lastly, keep in mind that sweating is a natural bodily function that helps regulate our temperature. Take care of yourself by drinking lots of water and living a healthy lifestyle!

Read on for some helpful answers to common questions about what to look for to help you make your deodorant decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I tell if I sweat a more-than-normal amount?

Sweating is a natural process that helps keep body temperature under control, so everyone sweats to some extent. However, some people sweat more than others.

There are a few signs to keep an eye out for if you feel like you might be overly sweaty. Firstly, if you find that sweat stains on your clothes are frequent and noticeable, it might be an indication that you are sweating more than usual. You might sweat through your socks or shoes or suffer from body odor. You may also experience skin irritation or rashes in areas where there is constant sweating.

People who sweat heavily may also need to change their clothing frequently or avoid certain types of fabrics that trap heat and moisture. Excessive sweating can also contribute to difficulty sleeping, especially during the summer or in hot and humid climates.

In some cases, excessive sweating can also be symptomatic of a medical condition, such as hyperhidrosis, which is a condition where the body produces more sweat than necessary.

If you suspect that you are sweating more than is normal, it’s important to speak with a healthcare provider or dermatologist who can evaluate your symptoms and recommend appropriate treatment options. Maybe even one of the clinical options above!

What is the main difference between deodorant and antiperspirant?

Antiperspirant and deodorant are two different terms that are often used interchangeably, though they are not the same thing. The primary difference between the two is their function.

Antiperspirants are designed to reduce sweating by blocking the sweat glands, while deodorants are designed to eliminate odor-causing bacteria that form in sweat. Antiperspirants contain active ingredients like aluminum, which form a plug in the sweat ducts, preventing sweat from reaching the surface of the skin. Deodorants, on the other hand, contain antimicrobial agents like triclosan or essential oils, which kill odor-causing bacteria and provide a fresher scent.

Another difference between the two products is that antiperspirants are typically applied at night, while deodorants are applied in the morning. This is because antiperspirants need time to form a plug in the sweat ducts before sweating occurs.

Additionally, antiperspirants are often used by people who sweat excessively, while deodorants are a common choice for people who have less pronounced sweating but still want to smell fresh.

Ultimately, the choice between antiperspirant and deodorant depends on personal preference and the level of sweating someone experiences. Almost all of the products on this list are combinations which include ingredients that meet both needs.

I keep seeing aluminum as an ingredient. What does it do?

Aluminum is the active ingredient found in most antiperspirants. Its function is to reduce or eliminate sweat by temporarily blocking the sweat glands.

Aluminum is a salt, also known as aluminum chloride, that forms into a gel-like substance when it comes into contact with sweat. This gel-like substance then clogs the sweat ducts, which then prevents sweat from reaching the surface of the skin. Aluminum salts work effectively in achieving this function because they have astringent properties, which constrict the sweat gland ducts, reducing the flow of sweat.

The degree to which aluminum works as an antiperspirant can vary, and it depends on the concentration of aluminum and the individual’s body chemistry. People who sweat excessively tend to prefer antiperspirants with higher concentrations of aluminum.

However, some studies have raised concerns about the use of aluminum in antiperspirants, as it may be absorbed into the body and potentially have adverse effects. Nonetheless, antiperspirants containing aluminum are widely available and favored by many people due to their effectiveness in reducing sweat.

I see a lot of deodorants are aluminum-free. Is aluminum bad for me?

There has been a lot of academic and cultural debate recently regarding the use of aluminum-free antiperspirants versus antiperspirants that contain aluminum.

One of the biggest benefits to aluminum-free antiperspirants is that they’re a natural alternative that don’t rely on metal salts to reduce sweating. Instead, these products usually contain natural ingredients like baking soda, arrowroot powder, and essential oils, which absorb moisture and neutralize bacteria.

Additionally, aluminum-free antiperspirants may cause less skin irritation, especially for people with sensitive skin, because they don’t contain harsh chemicals.

On the other hand, one of the advantages of using antiperspirants that contain aluminum is that they are often considered more effective in reducing sweat. They create a barrier in the sweat ducts, which stops the sweat from reaching the skin’s surface. Aluminum antiperspirants also tend to last longer than their aluminum-free counterparts.

However, there are some negatives to using aluminum-containing antiperspirants. The major concern is that the aluminum may be absorbed into the body, potentially leading to health risks such as breast cancer or Alzheimer’s disease. Although studies are inconclusive, some people still prefer to avoid using antiperspirants that contain aluminum.

Another disadvantage of aluminum-containing antiperspirants is that they can cause skin irritation or allergies in some people, so are less advisable for those with sensitive skin.

Ultimately, choosing between aluminum-free antiperspirants and antiperspirants that contain aluminum is a personal choice. You should weigh the pros and cons based on your own preferences and needs. Our list of the best deodorants for men includes both aluminum-based antiperspirants and aluminum-free options.

While some antiperspirants contain aluminum compounds which form a barrier over sweat ducts, this should not be an exclusive factor when selecting a product.

When is the best time to apply my deodorant/antiperspirant?

The optimal time to apply deodorant or antiperspirant is generally when the skin is clean and dry.

Antiperspirants are most effective when applied at night before going to bed. This allows the active ingredient, usually aluminum, enough time to form a plug in the sweat ducts before sweating begins the following day. However, if someone tends to sweat heavily, they may need to apply an antiperspirant in the morning as well.

As for deodorants, it’s best to apply them in the morning after showering or after the skin has been washed and dried thoroughly. Applying deodorant to wet or damp skin can cause it to rub off quickly, and it won’t last as long.

Additionally, it’s important to allow the deodorant or antiperspirant to dry completely before putting on clothes to avoid stains or product transfer to clothing.

People who exercise frequently or live in hot and humid climates may consider reapplying deodorant or antiperspirant throughout the day to maintain freshness.

The optimal time to apply deodorant or antiperspirant depends on the product, the individual’s sweating level, and personal habits. Nonetheless, keeping the skin clean and dry and allowing the product to dry thoroughly is essential for its effectiveness.

So, if you find yourself sweating more than usual, selecting the best deodorant or antiperspirant is essential for your health and your confidence. Consider the products on our list of the best deodorants for men to find one that will suit you.

Lastly, remember that finding the perfect deodorant for your needs is all about experimentation.

Everyone reacts differently to various formulas, so try out a few options until you find what works best for you!

With the right deodorant, you’ll be confident, knowing that no matter how much you sweat on a given day, any bad odors will be prevented from spreading to those around you.

So, when you’ve found the perfect product for you, get out there without worrying about breaking a sweat.