The Absolute Best Dog Treats for Senior Dogs

The best dog treats are those that improve your dog’s health. Sure, you can purchase dog treats that serve no healthful purpose, but healthy ingredients are a must, especially for older dogs. As your dog ages, his body starts changing. Often, this includes pain, inflammation, and restricted mobility. As a dog owner, you can help to improve your pup’s quality of life by introducing supplements like CBD into his wellness routine. Then, you can offer up tasty treats while delivering medicinal support.

The CBD industry can get overwhelming if you’re not sure what to look for. To take the guesswork out of it, we put together a list of the top 10 brands creating CBD products specifically for your senior dog. We give you the pros and cons, list the details you need to know and tell you about pet parents who swear by each product. We also share the factors we considered when putting this list together, give you tips on selecting the right treats, and answer your most frequently asked questions.

Our top picks for the best high-value treats for senior dogs are:

Best Senior Dog Treats – Products in a Nutshell

CBDfx is a CBD company that offers a variety of CBD products both for humans and your furry friends. The CBD dog treats they offer for muscle and joint health include powerful antioxidants like blueberry, spinach, and parsley. They contain all human-grade ingredients and are packed with 450 mg of broad-spectrum CBD.

Pros:

Save up to 25% off

Organic ingredients

Vegan and cruelty-free

Broad spectrum CBD

Cons:

n/a

Customers love these dog treats because they work. Victor, a verified buyer, was skeptical about these treats working for his 15-year-old German shorthair pointer pal Rosie who stiffened up significantly as she got older. However, within a week, he noticed an undeniable improvement in her mobility. She moves around more freely, has better balance, and gets up and down more smoothly. Many people recommend these treats with a five-star rating.

Honest Paws has created a line of CBD products for pets to improve their quality of life. They offer mobility soft chews that come in a 30 count bag. These are suitable for dogs of all sizes and are formulated to improve mobility, help stiff joints, and promote joint health. They are poultry-flavored, which makes them pup-approved.

Pros:

Discounts for new customers

Full spectrum CBD

30-day money-back guarantee

Helps stiff joints

Soft treats are better for an older dog’s teeth

Cons:

Customer service is unavailable on the weekends

Customers call these treats life-changing. Marcia, a pet parent who took the time to review these, shares that her 11-pound rescue mix was doing exceptionally well on these, but she didn’t notice until she stopped giving them to him.

He slowed down significantly after she ran out. She’s put him back on these mobility chews and has watched him improve his walking speed, his mood getting perkier, and now she knows never to let herself run out of these medicinal chews again.

Penelope’s Bloom takes a personalized approach to its CBD treats. They oven bake them in small batches and include essential ingredients like turmeric root and chondroitin to help increase strength in joints and reduce pain and inflammation caused by ailments like surgery, arthritis, and other painful conditions. These treats contain 300 mg of full-spectrum CBD per bag.

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

For dogs all in all life stages

Made in the USA

Oven-baked in small batches

Cons:

Only subscriptions allow you to save 20% off every order

Customers recommend these dog treats because they help their older dogs move with greater ease. For example, Casilda, a verified buyer, has a 12-year-old pug who suffers from joint pain in her back and hip, and she’s noticed that since starting her dog on these treats, she’s doing a lot better.

HolistaPet test developed a CBD dog treat formula specifically for joint and mobility care. These treats are made with natural ingredients, including hemp, turmeric, pumpkin spice, and cinnamon. These are suitable for dogs of different sizes; just be sure you select the correct potency option. They range between 150 mg of CBD per bag up to 600 mg of CBD per bag for dogs over 60 pounds.

Pros:

Formulated for joint and mobility care

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO ingredients

Gluten-free and dairy-free

Cons:

Some customers mentioned these should be available in larger doses for bigger dogs

Justin, a customer that recently purchased these dog treats, was introduced to them by his girlfriend. He has a dog that was showing stiffness in her rear limbs, and he knew that she was experiencing some kind of joint pain. After starting her on these healthy dog treats, he noticed that she’s moving more and is more playful. They were delivered quickly, and he’ll be getting more to keep his aging dog active.

Reggie is a vet-approved CBD company that has developed a line of supplements for dogs. Their morning hip and joint chews are formulated to keep your dog active while reducing soreness and inflammation. There are 60 chews per jar, and dosage instructions are straightforward. One chew for dogs under 25 pounds, two chews for dogs between 25 and 75 pounds, and four chews for large dogs over 75 pounds.

Pros:

20% off your first order

Bundle and save

Vet-approved formula

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

One customer reported her dog with sensitive a stomach occasionally experiences tummy upset

Customers and their dogs love these. Heidi, a concerned dog parent, has a lab/hound mix named Goldie who is very picky about supplements because she can smell the vitamins in them. However, not with Reggie. Although she was a little iffy at first, she quickly munched them down and now looks forward to her morning treats before breakfast. At 11.5 years old, she’s doing amazing.

The Anxious Pet is well known for its efforts to relieve anxiety in dogs. However, they’ve also developed “hip and hop” soft chews for dogs that need support for healthy joint function and inflammation reduction. These are peanut butter-flavored and contain glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin.

Pros:

Free shipping on all orders

Veterinarian-formulated

60-day money-back guarantee

Promotes healthy joint function

Cons:

Only one flavor option

At only five years old, Andre’s dog began showing signs of joint pain. He noticed her demeanor change, especially after bringing a puppy into the family. These joint chews have helped with her mobility, and she’s running and playing with the puppy a lot more. CBD is also helping her stay calmer when she’s feeling nervous. He loves them and recommends them to all dog parents.

Koi CBD has developed dog treats that offer calming support with a green apple and peanut butter flavor. Each bag contains 150 mg of CBD and natural chamomile to help your dog experience relief from tense, painful muscles. This veterinarian-formulated blend makes a great addition to your pet’s wellness routine.

Pros:

Promotes a sense of calm and relaxation

Veterinarian-formulated

Non-GMO organic ingredients

5 mg of hemp-derived CBD per treat

Cons:

You should consult with your vet before feeding to a pregnant dog

For dogs dealing with muscle and joint pain, it can be hard for them to relax at night when it’s time for rest. Kathy bought these for her dog to help him sleep better, and not only does he like the flavor, but they also work extremely well, and he’s getting proper rest every night.

FOMO Bones created CBD soft, chewy treats with chamomile, valerian root, passionflower, and L-tryptophan to eliminate that fear of missing out that dogs get when you leave home. Because these treats are packed with beneficial ingredients, your dog can experience greater ease when you’re gone and when the pain from his ailments flares up.

Additionally, the chewy texture is great for dogs who don’t like crunchy treats.

Pros:

Subscribe and save 20%

Made in the USA

5 mg of CBD per bone

Fast shipping

Cons:

International shipping is unavailable

Frank, owner of a 15-year-old dog named Pixie, has noticed that these treats brought back the bounce in her steps. This wonderful dog has spent most of her life as a hospice nurse. All the jumping up and down on patients’ beds to give them cuddles and comfort has played a significant role in her shoulder arthritis and deterioration. These treats brought back her loving smile.

Fetch CBD dog treats by Extract Labs are created for healthy and happy pups. There is 300 mg of CBD per bag which means 10 mg of CBD per bite. Your dog will sit, stay, and do just about anything once you’ve introduced these irresistible CBD dog treats.

Pros:

Gluten-free

Vegan and cruelty-free

Full spectrum CBD

Made with organic ingredients

Cons:

Customers must spend at least $75 to qualify for free shipping

Julie, dog mom to an 11-year-old beagle, was pleasantly surprised when the CBD treats helped her dog with not just one but two ailments. Her beagle was unable to walk and was making a horrible coughing sound. After using these treats, she’s walking again, and the coughing has stopped.

Soul CBD created a specific formulation of CBD dog treats to help senior dogs enjoy a greater quality of life. Pain can make any pet restless. With these bacon-flavored CBD dog treats, you can help offer relief while giving them a delicious treat.

Pros:

Bacon-flavored healthy dog treats

Zero THC

Subscribe to save 15%

Organically-farmed hemp

Cons:

The texture of these treats may be a little hard to break up for an older dog with sensitive teeth

Pet owner, Allison, purchased these treats to help her 15-year-old Jack Russell. Age seemed to be getting to him, and he showed signs of anxiety, among other things. He would shake and whine unless someone was holding him. However, after introducing these healthy treats, she noticed that he slept better and stopped shaking and whining. She set up the auto-ship option, so she never runs out!

How We Chose the Best Dog Treats for Older Dogs

Brand Reputation

You can tell a lot about a product by the brand’s reputation. You immediately recognize and trust certain brands because they’ve put forth the effort to create quality products and foster a great relationship with their customers.

The brands we selected for this list have committed themselves to quality, transparency, and great relationships with their customers. When caring for an elderly dog, you need support from companies that understand your plight.

Safe Ingredients

Quality means using premium, beneficial ingredients in every batch of healthy dog treats. Your senior dog may not be able to handle certain ingredients the way he used to and may need to stick with simple formulas. We selected various products that include a concentrated set of superior ingredients for a tasty treat that delivers tons of benefits.

We also steered clear of products that included artificial preservatives or harmful toxins. A healthy treat is the best type of treat!

Customer Reviews

When someone has taken the road ahead, it’s helpful when they leave markers on the ground for you to follow. They figuratively light your way. Knowing other dog parents have tried these healthy treats and that they’ve made a difference in their dogs’ lives makes us feel good about recommending them.

Variety

Some adult dogs are picky. And that’s okay. We selected a wide variety of textures and flavors so you can find a formula that your pup can enjoy. Not all medicinal products have to taste yucky, and these treats prove that your pup can enjoy the stuff he takes to feel better.

What to Look for When Choosing Dog Treats

Ingredients

This is truly the most important consideration. Senior dogs need all the love and support they can get as their bodies change, and healthy dog treats should only include top-notch natural ingredients. Unfortunately, some CBD companies try to cut corners, and the result is a subpar, potentially dangerous result. Bypass trial-and-error and stick with companies that have proven time and time again that they know what they’re doing.

Flavor

Sometimes, you have to give your dog oral medicines, hide pills in their wet food, and take them to the vet for painful injections. Healthcare isn’t always pretty, fun, or tasty. But with CBD healthy treats, you can add an element of fun (and yum) to keep your dog feeling comfortable through his older years.

Effectiveness

CBD works in a versatile way. It tackles anxiety, pain, and inflammation all at once. The CBD treats you purchase for your pup shouldn’t just be tasty; they should work to alleviate your dog’s pain and improve joint health. Make sure your chosen treats are packed with beneficial ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin and that the dose is appropriate for the size of your pup.

Giving CBD to Your Senior Dog

Before starting your dog on a CBD routine, check with your vet. Some medications interact with CBD, so this is a crucial step if your dog is currently taking any other medications. Once you’ve received the green light from your vet, you can select the dog treats that caught your attention.

Every manufacturer provides you with a dosage chart based on your dog’s weight. Start with that recommendation and wait to see how your dog responds. You may need to adjust the dose, but the manufacturer’s recommendation is a great starting place. If you’re unsure, check with your vet, who may be able to give you a more personalized recommendation, considering they know your dog’s medical history.

Note that giving too many treats to your dog can be harmful to their health, even if you’re giving them healthy treats or bite-sized treats. Too many treats can lead to weight gain, too much CBD, and cause havoc with sensitive stomachs, which can be common in an older dog.

If you’ll be giving your dog treats pretty often, look for a low-calorie treat with high nutritional value (e.g., with ingredients like sweet potato, chicken liver, fruits, and vegetables).

Other Products to Help Your Senior Dog

CBD dog treats are a fun way for your pup to get his CBD dose in, but you have other options as well. For example, CBD oil can be added to your dog’s food or water. And perhaps some of the more important actions you can take include regular exercise as a preventive measure when your pup is younger.

Weight loss may be required if your pup is older and having trouble getting around. Supplements that include turmeric, ginger, glucosamine, and chondroitin are great for reducing inflammation and alleviating pain.

