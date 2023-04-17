Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hustle culture, step aside. Self-care and wellness have entered the chat. In a world that encourages you to hustle 24/7 or even start a side hustle (alongside a full-time job), it’s no wonder we’re walking around bearing dark circles and puffy eyes with premature signs of aging. Using the right eye cream during your skincare routine prevents signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines and even reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Whether you’re dealing with late nights from a new job or baby, or you love all-night gamer marathons, you can still look well-rested and ready for action. Our list of the 13 best eye creams for wrinkles contains skin-boosting products to give you glowing, wrinkle-free skin.

Like your favorite jelly pen or roll-on deodorant, Restorative Eye Stick is the easiest eye serum to apply. With an easy roll-on ball that glides smoothly over the skin without pushing or pulling, it’s the best eye cream for wrinkles.

Blu Atlas Eye Stick is a small blue wonder that keeps wrinkles and fine lines at bay. Like a magical genie in a bottle, it snaps its fingers and keeps your under eyes and eyelids looking fresh AF—we won’t curse in this article, but you know what we mean. Blu Atlas creates clean, premium self-care products for men and women who want to use safe, effective formulas. It’s a skin and hair care brand that cares about your body as much as you do.

Premium ingredients penetrate the skin to banish fine lines. Rose flower water is rich in vitamins that depuff under eye bags, soothe irritants, and brighten up dry, dull skin. Coffea canephora, an antioxidant-rich caffeine stimulant, boosts the appearance of the skin and smooths out fine lines and wrinkles while protecting the skin against environmental stressors. But wait, there’s more!

Ascorbic acid, a form of vitamin C, promotes collagen production, which reduces those pesky signs of aging like crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles. It also brightens the skin, giving it a more youthful, glowing appearance. Eye Stick makes skincare easy. Toss it in your purse, travel bag, or wallet (it’s not small enough for your billfold), and you’ll have fresh, youthful skin at hand. It’s the best eye cream for wrinkles this year, and we love how it makes our skin look and feel.

You’re gonna want to take notes on this one. It’s an ingredient and action-packed baddie that smooths out eye wrinkles as if it’s ironing out your favorite dress shirt. Kiehl’s has been making trusted, effective products for over a century. Using safe and skin-boosting ingredients, their wide range of self-care products can treat anything you need. While many users swear by the Avocado Eye Cream, we know the Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream is better for treating signs of aging.

Superstar ingredients like niacinamide and collagen peptide penetrate the skin to deliver anti-aging benefits. Folks who regularly use the product applaud the incredible benefits and the quick-drying, absorbing lotion. The fast penetration makes it easy to apply in the morning or night and when you’re running short on time. All it takes is a pea-sized scoop of the product to start seeing results. Bye-bye wrinkles; hello clear, smooth skin.

You won’t want to leave home without your new eye-cream BFF. With a gentle retinol formula, Glow Recipe’s eye cream is a soothing treatment for your eyes. A harmonious blend of high-quality ingredients makes this night eye mask dream-worthy. Hyaluronic acid ensures the skin stays hydrated and fresh-looking, while vitamins C and E unleash brightening and soothing powers. Retinol and niacinamide treat crow’s feet and other fine lines and wrinkles.

Think about the many benefits of an all-night eye sleeping mask. The delicate area of skin around your eyes gets to soak in the nutrient-dense ingredients all night long. What more could you want? That’s a rhetorical question because very few things will be as good for your skin. Catch those z’s, get your beauty sleep, and wake up well-rested with brighter, smoother, less puffy, and more youthful-looking eyes.

The sleeping eye mask resembles an intense night cream penetrating the skin all night. We always recommend using retinol eye creams at night because it causes irritation and potential redness when used during the day. Glow Recipes self-care products are the perfect “treat yourself” gift or birthday present for a friend. The brand has gathered a cult following with its kitschy, kawaii products that appeal to a wide audience.

With a formula that uses gentle botanicals to restore the skin around the eyes, Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Cream is a top pick among men and women with mature skin. The itty bitty bottle will set you back more than a hundred dollars, but on the other hand, you’ll diminish wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet. As one of the best anti-aging eye creams, it has a pretty big fan club that gives all the glory for their youthful-looking eyes to the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare formula. We don’t have much more to say about this magic potion, except you’ll have to see it to believe it.

We wouldn’t usually recommend applying sunscreen on the delicate skin around your eyes, but this eye cream is different. It’s a triple-threat baddie that offers three benefits: anti-aging, curing puffy, dark eyes, and protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. Are you an outdoor adventurer who’s always hiking? Or maybe you’re just a wilderness explorer who enjoys spending time outdoors. Sunscreen is essential whether you’re soaking in the sun in your kiddie pool or hiking up Matterhorn.

Not only does the eye cream bring all the wrinkle-smoothing and protection benefits, but it also provides a brightening tint. So you can skip the undereye makeup and trust your eye cream to do the work for you.

Turn back time and signs of aging with a little help from the ocean. Even if you’re not a “water” person, you’ll love these water-based ingredients that reduce fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Squalane and algae are the two key ingredients that enrich the skin with potent vitamins and nutrients while keeping the skin hydrated and happy. Other vital ingredients even out the skin tone and ensure the delicate area of the skin stays balanced. Guys and gals who use the lightweight gel notice quick improvements in crepey or lined skin and say Biossance is their favorite eye cream.

Is your mature skin starting to show signs of aging? Whether you’re dealing with crow’s feet, wrinkles, or other issues, this smoothing eye cream can help. Retinol is at the heart of this eye cream, offering incredible smoothing and wrinkle-reducing benefits that give skin a more youthful appearance. Daily application improves more than fine lines and wrinkles, though. The eye cream also minimizes dark circles and puffiness.

If you’re skeptical about using an over-the-counter retinol cream, we get it—how can an OTC product be as effective as products you can get from a dermatologist or pharmacy? While the formulas may not be as intense, they use a unique blend of ingredients to give you real results.

The formula is non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic, so you don’t have to worry about blemishes, clogged pores, or irritation. Although we do want to note that most retinol is not suitable for sensitive skin as they are often too harsh. To correct wrinkles, folks with sensitive skin should look for retinol alternatives like bakuchiol.

Hyaluronic acid and retinol are two of the hardworking ingredients in the Retinol Eye Cream from First Aid Beauty. While the formula is a bit more expensive than a standard grocery store eye cream, it’s well worth paying for. Other ingredients like oatmeal, aloe, and ceramides team up to give you the best skin of your life.

Have dark, under circles? No problem. Dealing with wrinkles and crow’s feet? First Aid Beauty has it covered. It’s a small, simple eye cream that offers solutions for various skin issues around the eyes.

Looking for an antioxidant-rich eye cream that’s super thick and works its magic overnight? Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream contains unique antioxidants to treat your delicate eye area and diminish wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and ginger root extract are a hydrating and brightening duo that make the skin appear more youthful.

While some users don’t love the thick cream, they note that you only need to use a small amount of product to go a long way. It’s a safe, effective formula that helps you see improvements in your skin.

One of the most affordable kids on the block, Neutrogena’s wrinkle cream helps you look and feel incredible. For less than a trip to a cheap sit-down restaurant, you can fight wrinkles and fine lines. While it’s an affordable product for most folks, the formula still uses potent ingredients to diminish wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid promotes extreme hydration and moisture that fills out the skin and makes it plumper and less lined. Retinol encourages the production of new skin cells, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream is an incredible budget pick for anyone new to using eye cream. When you’re learning how to use a new product, it’s common to waste or spill a bit of product, and with such a great-priced cream, you can afford to make a few mistakes. We hear from reviewers of all ages that this simple beauty product reduces visible signs of aging and helps them get youthful, brighter-looking skin.

Be aware that the product may pill, which can be annoying while trying to dab the product into the skin. But pilling shouldn’t cause any side effects or harm the skin. You may need to gently wipe off any extra product.

Are you interested in quick results? We hear some reviewers see speedy improvements to their skin with daily use of Lumière Bio-Restorative Eye Cream. Dermatologist tested and fragrance free, it works well for all skin types, including dry or sensitive skin. Caffeine, peptides, and hyaluronic acid illuminate your eyes by making dull, dry skin brighter and peppier.

It’s a simple eye-brightening formula that takes care of fine lines and wrinkles so you can worry about more important things in your life—like where you left your car keys or if you forgot a dentist appointment this week.

Another budget-friendly product coming in hot—Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream is every 20-something’s new wrinkle-preventing friend. Do you have a lot of late nights out? Whether you’re partying or being woken up by your newborn, your eyes can often use a boost in hydration. The gel-cream from Neutrogena injects the skin around your eyes with maximum moisture, which plumps and bolsters the skin to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

While the bottle is cheap, the formula isn’t low-budget. The lightweight gel soaks into the skin with superhero hyaluronic acid to ensure the skin is perfectly moisturized. It’s also fragrance free, making it an excellent option for those with sensitive skin. Many reviewers share that they use it on dry, flaky patches to hydrate the skin around the eyes. The affordable price means you can apply it all over your dry patches without worrying about wasting money.

The perfect budget-priced eye cream, Retinol24 Night Eye Cream, is a great addition to your evening skincare routine. Niacinamide, retinol, and a peptide blend refresh your eyes and soak into the skin during your evening z’s. If you’re looking for a cut-rate eye cream that provides actual wrinkle-fighting benefits, you’ll be obsessed with this grocery store standout. Fragrance and dye-free, fast-absorbing, and lightweight, the cream feels like a high-end beauty product.

Opting for a morning skincare routine? You’ll likely need a different eye cream. Retinol24’s formula uses retinol, which can cause irritation and redness when introduced to sunlight. You should only use Olay’s eye cream at night.

The complete guide to eye creams for wrinkles

Take care of those pretty eyes and all the delicate skin around them with the right eye cream or serum. Each eye cream is formulated differently, so we’re here to help you narrow down the best product for your beautiful face and fill you in on how to use each product properly.

How to choose an eye cream for wrinkles

Let’s go shopping! Choosing the right eye cream for wrinkles can transform your face. Here are the top features to be aware of while you’re shopping.

Read the ingredient list

When applying any product to your skin, thoroughly read the ingredient list. Whether you have perfect, blemish-free skin or deal with sensitivities, dryness, and bumps, it’s essential to understand what your skin needs.

Keeping a tab on the ingredient list can make the difference between good and great skin. Try to steer clear of harsh, drying chemicals like alcohol and preservatives. They can quickly dry out the skin, making it appear less plump and full.

Ingredients to avoid

Protect your delicate skin membrane by avoiding harsh, harmful chemicals and ingredients. Many affordable skincare products that you’ll find at the grocery or drugstore contain “fillers.” These materials support the beauty product in some way by giving it a longer shelf life or changing the consistency or texture.

Here are some of the top ingredients to avoid:

Parabens. If you want healthy and irritation-free skin, you’ll want to avoid parabens. They’re chemical preservatives that extend the shelf-life of a product. While they’re great for killing bacteria and fungi, they’re not your skin’s BFF. Parabens are known to irritate the skin and cause common issues like redness, inflammation, and more.

Sulfates. Ladies and gentlemen, we hate to inform you, but your favorite lathering friend—sulfate—is a bad boy when it comes to skincare products. Sulfates create a rich, foamy lather but frustrate and irritate the skin. While they’re most commonly found in soaps and detergents, they can also be found in other household and beauty products.

Phthalates. Keep your eyes peeled for this filler. Phthalates are added to self-care products to eliminate bacteria and other growth that can happen in products. While we love a clean, bacteria-free eye cream, phthalates can be incredibly harsh on the skin—especially delicate areas like the eyes.

Ingredients your skin will love

Let your skin soak in all the benefits of nutrient-dense ingredients. Look for natural, organic, safe ingredients for the skin and body.

Aloe vera is a well-known soothing ingredient that calms down and relaxes any irritants. It’s a good ingredient to have in an eye cream as it reduces puffiness and other signs of irritation.

Hyaluronic acid is a super-moisturizer. It’s an intense, hydrating material that attracts extreme levels of moisture. This evens out the skin and makes it appear plumper, which smooths out fine lines and wrinkles. Not to mention it boosts your natural skin elasticity.

Peptides are natural supporters of collagen and encourage collagen production.

Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is a powerful brightening agent. Vitamin C works wonders for anyone with puffy, dark circles around their eyes, and it smooths out the skin and evens the skin tone.

Understand your skin concerns

While your skin type isn’t a big issue when shopping for eye creams, understanding your skin concerns will help you lock down the perfect match.

Your chosen eye cream should address skin concerns like dryness, redness, inflammation, or other skin issues. Most eye creams will contain ingredients that treat this delicate skin with the right balance of ingredients.

Budget

Always pick a budget or price point before trying to find your ideal eye cream. Anti-aging creams and serums can get quite pricey, so setting a limit will help you save money while improving your skin.

A good eye cream or serum can cost around thirty to sixty dollars. If you use the product religiously, aka in your morning and evening skincare routine, you’ll likely need to replace the bottle or tub every one to two months. If you often forget to apply your eye cream, it’s likely your eye cream will last a few months.

Top tips and tricks to eye creams

Squeeze every last drop from your outrageously expensive eye cream. They’re known for costing a pretty penny, so we’re here to help you get the most from your eye cream.

Best time to apply eye cream

Really, to get the most from any eye cream, follow a twice-daily skincare routine. Before we get into the details of a high-quality skincare routine, you should know one hot tip. Generally, apply products from lightest to heaviest. This means eye creams and serums will be one of the first products you use.

How to apply eye cream

Are you ready to apply your eye cream like a pro? Get a dollop of lotion or serum, usually a pea-sized amount, and dab the product around your eyes. Don’t forget to apply it close to your brow bone, as this area of skin also shows signs of aging.

Then gently pat the product into your skin using the weakest finger on your hand—your ring finger. Don’t push or pull the skin as this can cause signs of wear and tear on the skin—aka wrinkles and fine lines. Allow it to dry before applying other products or makeup over it.

Don’t forget to patch test

Patch testing is the unsung hero for folks with dry or sensitive skin. When you’re spending a lot of money on skincare products, make sure they work for your skin type and concerns. Performing a patch test is a simple way to narrow down effective eye creams or serums.

To perform a patch test, simply clean an area of the skin that’s highly visible, like the inside of the wrist or arm. Then apply the product to one area. Check the area for the next 24 hours to see if your skin reacts to the product. Applying it around your eyes is likely safe if there’s no reaction.

Anyone can perform a patch test, even if you don’t suffer from dry or sensitive skin. We’ve got a secret pro-tip and budget hack to find the best eye cream for wrinkles. Visit makeup stores, department stores, Walgreens beauty counters, and check-in magazines for small samples of eye cream! This way, you don’t have to spend big bucks getting new products and can see if any products irritate your skin. Who doesn’t love saving money?

Frequently asked questions

Can I use normal face lotion in place of eye cream?

We don’t recommend using face lotion around your eyes. Eye creams and serums are formulated with powerful, nutrient-dense ingredients that supercharge the area around your eyes with vitamins and antioxidants. While face lotions have great ingredients, they often lack a few key ingredients that work exceptionally well for your eyes. If you’re on vacation or simply ran out of eye cream, it’s okay to use face lotion as a replacement. Just make sure there aren’t any ingredients that will irritate this delicate area of the skin.

Is it safe to use body lotion as an eye cream?

No, not usually, but it depends on the formula. If you’re using a cheap body lotion from the grocery store, it’s not recommended for use around your eyes. Products like that are full of harsh ingredients that irritate the skin around the eye. If you don’t have eye cream, we recommend using a gentle face lotion that won’t stress out the skin.

Will I see immediate results with eye cream?

No. Most eye creams and other anti-aging products take time to show improvements. Typically men and women see results between one to three months after using a new product. Don’t sweat if you’ve just started using a product and don’t see results. Give it a few months before deciding if the progress or improvements are up to your standards.

What’s the best eye cream for dark circles?

Treating puffy, dark circles around your eyes requires different ingredients than what’s used in anti-aging creams that target wrinkles. A few great ingredients for dark circles are caffeine, vitamin C, retinol, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The application process and frequency are the same as a wrinkle-fighting eye cream. Products like Eye Stick from Blu Atlas and Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream are the best for dark circles.

What’s the best eye cream for wrinkles?

The best eye cream for wrinkles is Blu Atlas Eye Stick. With an easy-to-roll-on applicator, it makes beating wrinkles and fine lines as easy as 1, 2, 3. Every time you swipe the cool roller ball around your eyes, it introduces soothing, hydrating ingredients that make your eyes feel ten years younger. (Ten years younger is not guaranteed, but the cooling freshness will surely delight your tired, puffy eyes).

