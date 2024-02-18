Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Urine contamination is a common problem with clothes. Unfortunately, urine isn’t as sterile as some people believe. One study found that 80% of urine samples have bacteria, which can cause serious health problems. Therefore, it is essential to use detergents that remove urine from clothing.

Many parents need to deal with urine in clothing, especially if they have younger children. One study shows that 15-20% of children between the ages of five and seven wet the bed. Even 2% of 16-year-olds still wet the bed at night. Seniors often have incontinence and may need to wash urine from their clothes frequently.

The good news is that some great laundry detergents can remove unpleasant urine. The best detergents for urine are listed below.

Loni is a new laundry detergent with powerful bio enzymes capable of cleaning urine and other powerful odors from clothes. This detergent is powerful but free of dyes, parabens, fragrances, and other harsh chemicals. Every 256 ml bottle has enough detergent for 45 loads of laundry.

Ecoroots has a great line of zero-waste laundry detergent strips that can be excellent for people concerned about sustainability and want to thoroughly clean urine from clothes. These laundry strips are ultra-concentrated, so they will be highly effective at eliminating musky odors. They are also hypoallergenic and free of parabens, phthalates, and phosphates. Therefore, they are ideal for anyone who wants to minimize their environmental impact. The packaging is also made with recyclable cardboard. The company product page reports that 700 million plastic jugs end up in landfills yearly, so Ecoroots is attempting to rectify that problem.

Each sheet is strong enough to clean two loads of laundry. Therefore, every package of 32 strips is enough for 64 loads.

Nature’s Miracle Laundry Booster is a biodegradable laundry booster that is designed to remove stubborn urine stains and scents from clothes. It is also ideal for cleaning other nauseating fluids and substances, including feces, vomit, and heavy saliva.

This detergent booster uses ODORCAPTURE 360 technology, which is highly effective at neutralizing strong odors, including urine odors. It doesn’t contain any sulfates, phosphates, or parabens, so it is safe to use around children and animals.

This laundry booster can be used in both standard and high-efficiency washing machines. However, it isn’t a standalone cleaning product, so it needs to be mixed with regular detergent.

Dirty Labs manufactures an incredible Bio Enzyme Laundry Booster that can be used with traditional detergents to clean even the most potent urine scents and stains. It is the first laundry detergent in the country to use a revolutionary bio enzyme that is proven to break down biological materials, such as urine, blood and feces. This bio enzyme was specifically formulated to remove yellow stains caused by urine, sebum, and sweat.

In addition to removing urine from clothes effectively, this is also a very eco-friendly cleaning product. It contains no dyes, bleach, fragrances, parabens, and preservatives and is both vegan and cruelty-free. Every package has enough detergent for 48 loads of laundry.

Tide Liquid Oxi + Odor Eliminator is another extremely powerful odor eliminator. It is capable of destroying even the most pungent odors without presoaking. According to the Questions and Answers section on the product page, it effectively cleans white and bright clothes.

This detergent can also be used in cold water, which is ideal for people who want to lower their energy consumption and minimize damage to their clothes. Furthermore, it is very economical. A $15.99 bottle has enough detergent for 74 loads of laundry.

This laundry detergent booster is excellent for people who want to clean foul smells from urine, mold, and other sources. This all-natural product is made from tea tree oils and extracts from citrus seeds. It contains no harmful chemicals, including ammonia, chlorine, or phosphates. In addition to helping remove repulsive odors and bacteria from clothes, it also helps sanitize washing machines.

This product from 20 Mule Team is a very versatile cleaning product that is highly effective at neutralizing odors, which makes it a great option for people who want to clean urine from clothes. While it is a great laundry booster, it is also very effective at cleaning bathrooms and other household surfaces. It doesn’t contain chlorine or phosphates, so it is a healthy and environmentally friendly alternative to many other detergent boosters. Every package has enough detergent to clean around 32 loads of laundry.

How we ranked the best laundry detergents for urine

We took a variety of factors into consideration when ranking the laundry detergents on this list. These factors include:

Odor-eliminating capabilities to help neutralize the smell of urine and other biological substances

Ability to remove stubborn stains

Lack of phosphates, chlorine, and other harsh chemicals

Affordability

Number of loads per package

We ranked some products lower if they had chlorine or other harsh chemicals but still included them if they met the other factors.

FAQs

Can detergents that clean human urine from clothes also remove pet urine?

Pet and human urine have very similar biological structures. Therefore, the same detergents are capable of cleaning both.

Can laundry detergents for urine odors be used with cold water?

This will vary depending on the product. We understand that 52% of Americans wash clothes with cold water.

Can these detergents be used to clean other biological materials?

These detergents should be able to clean blood, drool, feces, and other biological materials from clothes in addition to urine.

What chemicals help with removing urine odors most?

Enzymes are highly effective at removing urine odors, even though they only account for 3-5% of detergent material costs.