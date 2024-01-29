7 Best Laundry Detergents for Grease and Oil

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In 2021, global consumers spent over $52.7 billion on detergents. Unfortunately, laundry detergents vary in effectiveness, especially for clothes soiled with grease and stains. The good news is that the detergents listed below are proven to remove even the most persistent grease and stains.

This detergent is great for people who care about sustainability and quality. It contains powerful bio enzymes that are scientifically proven to offer superior cleaning capabilities. Most detergent manufacturers spend 3-5% of their material costs on enzymes, but Loni prioritizes using only the best.

Loni does not use toxic chemicals or fragrances, so it is better for your health and the planet than most other detergents. Loni is also highly effective at removing grease and oil. Therefore, it is hands down one of the best detergents you can buy.

Fast Orange 22340 Grease X is a very popular detergent for mechanics and other people that are exposed to a lot of grease. This detergent is rated the #1 Best Seller on Amazon for Automotive Engine Degreasers, so it is clearly one of the most popular on the market. Amazon reports that over 1,000 people purchased it in the past month alone.

Fast Orange 22340 Grease X is highly effective at removing soils and stains caused by automotive fluids and the strong odors they leave behind. It dilutes the grease and oil so effectively that it leaves no residue in the washer. Furthermore, it is very economical and only costs $0.40 per load.

TOUGH GUY Laundry Detergent is a powerful detergent for removing harsh stains and chemicals, including those caused by grease and oil. In addition to its powerful cleaning capabilities, it is excellent for eco-friendly consumers, partly because it contains no phosphates or dyes. TOUGH GUY has also received the EPA Safer Choice certification. It also has a neutral PH- value, so you don’t have to worry about it causing long-term damage to your fabrics or harming your skin with prolonged exposure.

Dirty Labs Bio Enzyme Landry Booster is another exceptional laundry detergent with powerful bio enzymes. This formula has multiple benefits. It can remove persistent stains, destroy troublesome odors, brighten clothes, and remove grime.

Dirty Labs Bio Enzyme Landry Booster is also great for people who care about the planet. It is optimized for cold water, which is good since 52% of Americans use cold water to wash their clothes. This is important for customers that care about sustainability since washing clothes with cold water has a lower carbon footprint. It also has a recyclable, plastic-free container containing no dyes, optical brighteners, fragrances or parabens.

Uline High Efficiency Powder Detergent is an excellent line of detergent for people who prefer powder over liquid. Uline High-Efficiency Powder Detergent has a pleasant lemon fragrance, which can mask many pesky odors. It is a commercial-strength detergent that can be used in both high-efficiency and regular washing machines. You can purchase a 50-lb bucket of this detergent for $59.99, which mixes it among the most economical detergents on the market.

Seventh Generation EasyDose™ is an exceptional detergent for anyone who wants to get rid of heavy stains without harming the environment or paying an arm and a leg. It is Leaping Bunny, EPA Safer Choice, and USDA Biobased certified. Furthermore, it is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.

This detergent has a highly concentrated formula, so you can get the perfect amount with a single squeeze. It is also great for the planet since it uses 50% less water and 60% less plastic than most other detergents on the market.

Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean Odor Blasters is a powerful detergent that removes even the heaviest stains and odors. It has three times the odor-fighting capabilities of most other detergents and can help eliminate grime from oil and grease.

This detergent can handle tough loads in any temperature setting. It also leaves a lasting scent that leaves clothes smelling nice long after the wash.

How we ranked the best laundry detergents for grease and oil

We considered a number of factors when ranking the detergents on this list. These factors include:

Cost-effectiveness

ability to remove grease and oil

sustainability

safety

odor elimination

We only selected products that check all of the boxes above. Therefore, you can be confident that the products on this list will help you get the job done right.

Conclusion

Grease and oil can be tough to get rid of. Fortunately, the proper detergents can make all the difference. You should buy the detergents listed above to clean them thoroughly.

FAQ

Can these detergents be used in cold water?

You will need to check the labels on each bottle, but most of the detergents can be used in any temperature setting.

Should clothes be pre-treated before washing?

It is usually best to apply a stain remover to any stains and let it sit for 15 minutes before putting the clothes in the washing machine. This is especially important if your clothes have been exposed to grease or oil.

How many clothes can you use in your washing machine?

The amount of clothes that can be washed at once varies depending on your washing machine. Small-capacity machines that typically have up to 2.45 cubic feet of space can wash six pounds of clothes, while the highest-capacity ones can wash up to 15 pounds.