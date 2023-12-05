19 Best Moisturizing Conditioners in 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes it can feel like your scalp becomes as dry as a desert out of nowhere, or maybe it’s been brought on by a beachy holiday. Whatever is the cause of your dry hair and scalp, it can be a hassle getting your locks back to a nourished, shiny state.

While there are scores of treatments available to deeply moisturize your hair, they can be pricey and time-consuming. On the other hand, most of us are already using a conditioner regularly. This means your first step if you need some extra hydration is to consider swapping out your conditioner for a targeted product.

However, even after narrowing your search for a helpful product to just conditioners, there’s still a buffet of choices out there. We wouldn’t blame you for feeling overwhelmed, actually, we’re here to help, with our list of 19 of the best moisturizing conditioners in 2023.

Before we get into the list, we also put together a short FAQs section for you. It’s so much easier to decide which product is a match for you if you already understand what concerns you want to tackle, why they happen, and which ingredients are most effective when it comes to solutions. Let’s jump in.

Why does my hair need moisturizing?

This is fairly unique to you and depends on factors like your hair type and lifestyle, your age and even your exposure to environmental damage. At the most basic level though, your hair needs moisture to remain healthy and strong, as the alternative can be dry, brittle strands that look a little lifeless.

How does my hair become dry or damaged?

Again, there are a number of possible culprits depending on your circumstances, but common causes of dry or damaged hair include:

Frequent use of hot styling tools, particularly if you don’t apply a heat protectant spray beforehand.

Coloring your hair, especially if your color of choice involves regularly bleaching your tresses.

Using the wrong products for your hair can have a significant impact. This usually comes down to either a shampoo that is too harsh or a conditioner that doesn’t provide enough nourishment.

Over-washing your hair. Yes, really, sometimes by washing your hair too frequently, you strip the natural oils that keep it nourished.

Living in a dry, hot climate, and even having frequent sun and wind exposure if you’re an outdoorsy type.

Being a regular swimmer, as frequent exposure to chlorinated or salty water can also cause damage to your locks.

Aging can be a factor, as hair naturally becomes more brittle as we grow older.

Finally, we should remember that some people are just naturally inclined to have drier hair than others. It’s not a bad thing, you just may like to give your locks a bit of extra TLC.

What ingredients work best at moisturizing hair?

There are a lot of popular choices, many of which were passed down through generations of cultures all over the world. In all likelihood, you’ve probably heard of many of these, but some of our favorite ingredients for moisturizing and strengthening hair include:

Biotin

Keratin

Proteins

Aloe vera extract

Jojoba oil

Argan oil

Saw palmetto

Caffeine

We’d also like to note that you shouldn’t only look for the right things on an ingredient list. Keep your eyes peeled for ingredients like sulfates, alcohols, silicones, phthalates, parabens, and fragrances. While these ingredients may not bother some people, they can cause damage and it could be better to avoid them if you can.

Are there other options for keeping my hair moisturized?

Yes, of course! You can also use treatment masks at home, use heat styling less frequently, or spoil yourself with a salon treatment. However, we definitely recommend that you consider starting with a targeted conditioner. Since it’s something you probably already use on your hair a couple of times a week, it can be an easy switch to make with rapid benefits. The hardest part is choosing a targeted conditioner to switch to!

Moisturizing conditioners are a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their hair healthy, shiny, and well-nourished. The conditioners that we highlight in this list are specially formulated to provide extra moisture and hydration to dry and damaged hair. Many of them contain a blend of natural oils, plant extracts, and other nutrients that help to restore the hair’s natural moisture balance, leaving it looking and feeling soft, silky, and smooth.

One of the key benefits of using a moisturizing conditioner is that it helps to prevent breakage and damage. Dry, brittle hair is more prone to breaking and splitting, which can lead to frizz, flyaways, and an overall dull appearance. By using a moisturizing conditioner regularly, you can help to strengthen your hair and reduce the risk of breakage, keeping it healthy and vibrant.

Another benefit of using a moisturizing conditioner is that it can help to detangle your hair and make it easier to manage. When hair is dry and damaged, it tends to become tangled and knotted, making it difficult to comb or brush. A good moisturizing conditioner can help to smooth out the hair cuticle and reduce friction, making it easier to detangle and style your hair.

Now that you’re armed with the knowledge, let’s look at our top picks for the best moisturizing conditioners in 2023.

Tell me about it: Blu Atlas is a brand that specializes in natural and organic products, including their haircare range. Having started out in 2020 in the USA, the brand has steadily built a loyal following ever since. The company might be relatively new in the haircare scene, but they are already making waves.

So, what’s everyone saying: The customer reviews for this product are very positive overall, some users even say it has helped them grow their hair longer now that it’s healthier. People are also thrilled to find that it has a silky, lightweight texture, meaning it doesn’t weigh their hair down. We know we always appreciate it when we find a product that feels luxurious and delivers results. This is a conditioner deserving of the top spot on our list of the best moisturizing conditioners in 2023.

Noteworthy ingredients: Barley protein, avocado oil, white tea extract, and argan oil.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: Yes

Tell me about it: Vegamour made a name for itself by setting out to revolutionize the hair care options available to vegans. When the company first came on the scene in 2016, there was a gap in the market, and it has found many loyal customers ever since.

So, what’s everyone saying: Customers can’t get enough of how well this conditioner restores strength and elasticity to stressed, tired strands. Longtime fans have noticed improvements in the overall health of their scalp and hair once they committed themselves to regular use. It certainly doesn’t hurt that Vegamour also uses such aesthetic packaging, who doesn’t love it when the products look good on the shower shelf?

Noteworthy ingredients: Macadamia seed oil, aloe vera extract, orange peel oil, biotin, lemon peel oil, and bergamot fruit oil.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: Yes

Tell me about it: When Maple Holistics was established in 2001, this US company launched a range of quality, natural haircare products. The company’s ethos is built on the idea that everyone deserves healthy, beautiful hair, and they strive to deliver products that are safe, effective, and affordable.

So, what’s everyone saying: If you’re looking for great results for your dry hair, you should definitely consider the Biotin Conditioner. Once their hair reaps the benefits of all of the nutrients and starts looking hydrated and luscious, many customers found that their hair actually started growing faster. It’s amazing how quickly your hair can grow once it becomes healthy.

Noteworthy ingredients: Biotin, avocado oil, rosemary oil, jojoba oil, tea tree oil, and argan oil.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: Yes

Tell me about it: Established in Australia in 1987, Davroe creates products that use natural ingredients that are gentle and safe for all hair types. Originally developed for the salon, the brand is widely considered to be the first professional hair care range to be sulfate, paraben, and petrochemical free, completely cruelty-free, and 100% vegan.

So, what’s everyone saying: Who wouldn’t love this when reviews say things like “I probably could not rave more about this product if I tried. The smell, the texture, the way my hair feels! It’s a dream come true.” Another happy customer said that after a few weeks of use, she was receiving regular compliments about how healthy her hair looked.

Noteworthy ingredients: Sunflower oil, lactic acid, grape seed extract, vitamin B5, hydrolyzed rice protein, and hydrolyzed quinoa.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Okay, surely we’ve all heard about Olaplex by now! While the company went viral on TikTok at the height of global lockdowns in 2022 for in-home hair treatments, it actually started back in 2014. The product line is designed to strengthen hair and improve the overall health and appearance of your tresses.

So, what’s everyone saying: Olaplex went viral for a reason, its products are a firm favorite for the results they deliver while being a luxurious experience that customers can enjoy at home. The No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is no different, highly valued by customers who have noticed a positive change in the texture and strength of their hair. A few others have also left comments about how soft their hair became.

Noteworthy ingredients: Vitamin E, coconut oil, vitamin B5, avocado oil, grapeseed oil, soybean oil, acai fruit extract, and argan oil. It also uses bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, a patented ingredient that helps to repair and strengthen hair.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Virtue Labs is a brand devoted to creating hair care products that repair and restore damaged hair. Their formulations feature Alpha Keratin 60ku, a patented protein that works from the inside out to rebuild and strengthen hair. They’ve been creating innovative solutions since 2015, earning them an enthusiastic fanbase.

So, what’s everyone saying: Customers love the results of Virtue Labs’ conditioner, noting the incredible repair and restoration it provides for damaged hair. They have noticed marked improvements in the health and appearance of their hair, as well as the pleasant scent and lack of residue. All in all, it’s an ideal conditioner for those seeking to repair and strengthen their hair.

Noteworthy ingredients: Hydrolyzed quinoa, keratin, vitamin B5, shea butter, rice bran extract, sunflower seed oil, rosemary extract, baobab seed oil, and grapefruit extract.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: Yes

Tell me about it: If you didn’t already know that Sweden has far more going on than beautiful scenery, meatballs, and IKEA, allow us to introduce you to NEW NORDIC. This brand has been delivering high-quality products designed to promote well-being, with a range of hair care, skin care, and dietary supplements. After being in business for over thirty years, this company knows what it’s doing when it comes to formulas to promote healthy hair growth.

So, what’s everyone saying: This conditioner was actually designed to boost volume, but it has so many strengthening and moisturizing ingredients that it works fantastically for dry and damaged hair too. NEW NORDIC has devoted followers who love how this conditioner makes their hair feel thicker over time. It does a great job of feeling luxuriously thick, without leaving your hair feeling weighed down.

Noteworthy ingredients: Biotin, wheat protein, horsetail extract, rosemary extract, coconut oil, and hydrolyzed rice protein.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Aveda is another household name, having delivered beauty products since 1978. The full product line includes hair care and skin care products, as well as makeup, lotions, and gels.

So, what’s everyone saying: The results are in, and Aveda’s customers love this conditioner. Those with dry and damaged hair find that the Damage Remedy Restructuring Conditioner restores the shine and strength of their hair.

Noteworthy ingredients: Quinoa protein, soy protein, barley extract, sunflower seed oil, sandalwood oil, and macadamia oil.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: Yes

Tell me about it: Botanic Hearth is dedicated to keeping its products free from harsh chemicals, and it’s what keeps its customers coming back. Despite being a relative newcomer on the market, Botanic Hearth has come a long way since 2018, winning over customers with its commitment to quality.

So, what’s everyone saying: If you’re looking for a conditioner to renew your tresses and leave them soft and hydrated, the reviewers have got your back. More than one enthusiastic customer has noticed stronger hair. A few even say that they’ve noticed their hair growing faster now that it’s become healthier.

Noteworthy ingredients: Biotin, ginger oil, keratin, argan oil, hydrolyzed wheat protein, rice extract, shea butter, and hydrolyzed collagen.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: Yes

Tell me about it: You’ve almost certainly seen Hask around before, but even though it’s a household name, you might not realize that the company actually started way back in 1946 in the USA.

So, what’s everyone saying: Hask has some die-hard fans out there, and for good reason. Looking at some of the reviews on Amazon and other sites, even people who regularly bleach their hair say that using this helps them to get their hair back to feeling smooth and silky. We’re not sure how it gets much more nourishing than that.

Noteworthy ingredients: Argan oil, keratin, olive oil, coconut oil, vitamin B5, and shea butter.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Pureology is another renowned hair care brand that is devoted to formulating gentle and effective products with plant-based ingredients. And you can tell they’re committed, they’ve been in the business for over two decades, since 2001.

So, what’s everyone saying: The Strength Cure Conditioner gets a lot of love, and we can see why. The feedback from customers talking about rapid results that takes their hair from dry to nourished speaks volumes.

Noteworthy ingredients: Quinoa protein, linseed oil, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, arginine, and lavender oil.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Having been on the haircare scene since 2005, Innersense is a conscious haircare brand that focuses on creating nourishing and effective products with organic and sustainably sourced ingredients. Furthermore, they prioritize the use of plant-based ingredients that are gentle and safe for all hair types.

So, what’s everyone saying: Reviewers for the Hydrating Cream Conditioner report softer, stronger locks after committing to regular use, especially when paired with the right shampoo. Be right back, we’re dreaming of having a silky soft pillow of hair.

Noteworthy ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, ylang-ylang oil, lavender oil, orange peel oil, rice extract, avocado oil, jojoba oil, hydrolyzed quinoa, and aloe vera.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Verb is an award-winning haircare brand that formulates gentle and effective products. The company is passionate about sustainability and local communities, believing that the two should always be intertwined. Founded in 2011 in Austin, Verb proudly claims that “great hair should always start and end with great care”.

So, what’s everyone saying: Customers praise the Ghost Conditioner from Verb, saying it makes their hair much stronger and silkier. It helps that people adore the natural ingredients and the fact that the scent is quite subtle. Altogether, this conditioner is the ideal choice for those who are seeking a lightweight, hydrating conditioner.

Noteworthy ingredients: Moringa oil, quinoa protein, hydrolyzed soy protein, vitamin B5, aloe vera extract, orange extract, jojoba oil, and cocoa seed butter.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Rahua has been sourcing ingredients from the Amazon rainforest since it launched its range in 2008. With a focus on natural, organic ingredients, the brand is a good match for anyone who wants to leave a lighter touch on the planet when purchasing hair care products.

So, what’s everyone saying: The Hydration Conditioner has been a fan favorite ever since it hit the shelves, with many noting that it has helped to improve the texture and manageability of their hair.

Noteworthy ingredients: Aloe vera, shea butter, mango extract, passion fruit extract, sea salt, hydrolyzed quinoa, lactic acid, L-Arginine, and rahua oil.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: With natural ingredients at the core of its product range, Playa provides gentle and effective products. Established in 2017, the company prioritizes sustainability and supports local communities.

So, what’s everyone saying: The reviews are in, and they’re good, Playa’s Supernatural Conditioner is an all-around good choice for people with sensitive scalps who need a bit of extra nourishment and hydration. As an added bonus, happy customers note that their hair is smoother as well as more moisturized

Noteworthy ingredients: Coconut oil, aloe vera, kukui seed oil, baobab seed extract, sea salt, tea tree oil, vitamin E, vitamin B5, manuka honey extract, apricot oil, and sage oil.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Backed by science and their own patented OFPMA technology, Living Proof is an acclaimed hair care brand that has been revolutionizing the industry since 2005, aiming for stronger, healthier, and more manageable locks.

So, what’s everyone saying: With a fanbase so loyal it’s infectious, Living Proof has a top product in their Restore Conditioner. Reviews report rapid improvements, and people love that the formula has a creamy texture that doesn’t sit heavily on the hair strands.

Noteworthy ingredients: Vitamin B5, jojoba, sunflower seed wax, lactic acid, hydrogenated castor oil, and red algae.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Founded in 2012, Briogeo is a clean hair care brand that avoids harsh chemicals in favor of sticking to powerful, natural ingredients. That includes saying ‘no’ to sulfates, silicones, and synthetic dyes.

So, what’s everyone saying: When you know, you know. With rave reviews about the Be Gentle, Be Kind Ultra Soothing Conditioner, it’s clear that it’s a solid choice for hair needing a moisture boost. Reviewers report improved health and look of hair, and say that it’s recommended for those among us with more sensitive scalps.

Noteworthy ingredients: Aloe vera, avocado oil, oat bran extract, vitamin B5, jojoba oil, arginine, and radish root ferment filtrate.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Giovanni places a strong emphasis on natural ingredients, creating gentle and effective products, and promoting sustainability. Their commitment to their values has been winning over customers since 1979.

So, what’s everyone saying: We can tell customers love the Smooth As Silk Deeper Moisture Conditioner by reading the reviews. Fans of the product note improved texture and manageability of their hair, and many of them appreciate that the fragrance is quite subtle. This conditioner is a great choice for anyone seeking natural and effective hydration for their hair.

Noteworthy ingredients: Extracts of grapefruit, chamomile, orange, rosemary, kelp, mango, willow bark, lemongrass, ginkgo, and soy protein.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Tell me about it: Love Beauty and Planet is committed to creating nourishing and effective products, and to utilizing natural ingredients to do so. They believe in using sustainable practices and supporting local communities, and being transparent about the ingredients that they use.

So, what’s everyone saying: Longtime fans of the Coconut Oil & Ylang Ylang Hope and Repair Conditioner note the improvements to the texture and strength of their hair. A large part of their fan base is due to the brand’s use of natural materials, so it’s no surprise to see that it’s a frequent comment in their reviews.

Noteworthy ingredients: Coconut oil, acacia extract, linalool, and coconut water.

Sulfate-free: Yes

Paraben-free: Yes

Cruelty-free: Yes

Satisfaction Guarantee: No

Some days, it seems like there’s a new product every minute, and it’s easy to understand why customers can feel overwhelmed by the choices on display. Hopefully, with all of the information in our list of the best moisturizing conditioners you feel better prepared to choose a product that’s right for you.

Remember, there’s so much that you can do for your hair just by switching up the products that you’re already using. We don’t always need to add more- we might even experience better results by keeping our hair care routine simple. Making the switch to a conditioner that specifically targets dryness or damage with moisturizing ingredients is such an easy step. Once you take it, you’ll wonder why you didn’t try this earlier.

We’re sure you realize how much you stand to gain from putting in the effort to choose a suitable conditioner to nourish your hair. Best of luck on your hair care journey!