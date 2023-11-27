The 23 Best Night Face Moisturizers in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Your skin regenerates as you sleep, working to repair damage and refresh the complexion so that it’s ready to take on the day. In order to give it the support that it needs during this phase, you need to use a quality moisturizer that enhances overall skin health, while plumping the skin with moisture. In order to help you find your perfect match, we’ve created this year’s ultimate guide to the 23 best night face moisturizers. Regardless of skin type, or the specific concerns you’re looking to tackle, you’ll find an option that will fit seamlessly into your routine.

Night vs. Day Moisturizers: What’s the Difference?

The line between what makes a moisturizer a daytime or nighttime product is a bit blurred, but there are some differences between the two. A day moisturizer will typically have a lighter consistency, and may contain SPF to help protect the skin against UV rays. On the other hand, night moisturizers typically have richer formulas. They may also contain potent concentrations of more active ingredients (such as retinol or glycolic acid), to target specific concerns.

Ultimately, there are many moisturizers that you can use both in the morning and evening, even if marketing says they are best used during a certain time of the day (with one exception being SPF moisturizers, which should only be used in the morning). For many who take a more minimalist approach to their skincare routine, having just one product to use both day and night is ideal.

While some of the options recommended below may be too rich for daytime use (especially for those with combination or oily skin), there are many that can easily transition from morning to night. Keep in mind, however, that some night moisturizers may have active ingredients that should only be used in the evening. For example, retinol (which is frequently used in anti-aging moisturizers) degrades when exposed to UV rays, and also increases the skin’s sensitivity to the sun. With this in mind, you’ll want to reserve these types of formulas for nighttime use.

Now, let’s go over our recommendations for the best night face moisturizers in 2023.

Our top recommendation for anyone looking for a moisturizer that works well both in the morning and at night is Blu Atlas’s Face Moisturizer. The nourishing, ultra-hydrating moisturizer is packed with powerful ingredients that banish dullness and fight signs of aging as you rest. It also has vegan, cruelty-free and clean formula that is free of synthetic fragrances, parabens or phthalates.

One of the key active ingredients in this formula is ascorbic acid, which is a stable and highly effective form of vitamin C. It boosts radiance and provides antioxidant benefits, and at the same time stimulates collagen production for a more youthful complexion. The vitamin C is joined by seaweed extract, an antioxidant-rich ingredient that brightens and moisturizes the skin.

Additionally, the formula is infused with moringa oil and mango seed butter. These nutrient-dense ingredients strengthen and nourish the skin while further moisturizing.

If you’re on the hunt for a night moisturizer that will tackle dullness, dark spots and texture as you sleep, you’ll want to look at the Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Night Cream from Caudalie. Using the power of three different exfoliants, this powerful cream helps you achieve a smooth and even-toned complexion overnight.

The star exfoliant in this formula is glycolic acid, which works alongside papaya enzymes and the company’s proprietary grapevine stalk sap. Together, these exfoliants quickly fade discoloration (such as melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and sun spots), while at the same time addressing textural issues.

Additionally, this vegan and cruelty-free formula is crafted with shea butter, squalane and glycerin. These ingredients ensure the skin is soft, supple and optimally hydrated when you wake up.

EltaMD may be best known for its cult-favorite sunscreens, but we’re equally as impressed by the company’s PM Therapy Facial Moisturizer. It’s the ideal choice for anyone who already uses potent treatments (such as retinoids or exfoliants) in their routine who is looking for a gentle night moisturizer to layer on top. The oil-free, non-comedogenic and fragrance-free formula is designed to repair and restore the barrier, and is even mild enough for sensitive skin.

This EltaMD moisturizer is infused with a ceramide and peptide blend that works to soften signs of aging and support the barrier. It also contains anti-inflammatory niacinamide, which soothes the skin, as well as hydrolyzed rice protein, which stimulates collagen formation and cell growth to improve elasticity.

The PM Therapy Facial Moisturizer also contains antioxidants to effectively defend against free radical damage. Hyaluronic acid also works to hold moisture to the skin, minimizing flaking and boosting suppleness in the process.

Another gentle yet high-performance night cream that we love is the Advanced Night Ceramide Cream from Medik8. This moisturizer plumps the skin with moisture while supporting barrier health, and has been proven to soften the appearance of fine lines in wrinkles in just seven days. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, and made without artificial fragrances, synthetic colors, parabens or phthalates.

This Medik8 cream is formulated with a multi-ceramide complex. This complex restores the barrier, while locking moisture into the skin. It’s joined by an antioxidant complex that combines saskatoon berry and dragon fruit extracts with a powerful peptide. This complex is designed to enhance the skin’s overnight rejuvenation process. A final ingredient worth highlighting is n-acetyl glucosamine, which leaves the skin feeling smooth and hydrated.

If your skin is begging for an extra dose of hydration, we highly recommend checking out this moisturizer from Belif. It’s designed to restore dry and dull skin, promoting a glowing complexion with a soft and supple look and feel. This formula is also dermatologist tested, and made without fragrances or dyes.

The Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask is formulated with Scottish heather. This herb has potent anti-inflammatory benefits, and works to promote a more comfortable complexion. It works alongside another herb called lady’s mantle, which moisturizes the skin. At the same time, a super hydrating blend of extracts – including oat kernel, calendula, raspberry leaf and chickweed extracts – increases hyaluronic acid in the skin for a plump, smooth and healthy complexion.

Peptides have become some of the most sought-after skincare ingredients, as they help promote a younger-looking complexion. This Drmtlgy night cream uses the power of five different peptides to improve firmness and texture, while softening fine lines and wrinkles to restore a youthful glow.

In addition to the peptides, this anti-aging night moisturizer features three ceramides that enhance barrier health and seal moisture into the skin. The rich and creamy formula also contains shea butter, which improves moisture levels and nourishes the skin, as well as vitamin E, a nourishing antioxidant that defends the skin against free radical damage that can contribute to signs of aging. This moisturizer is also made without oils, fragrances or parabens.

This decadent First Aid Beauty night cream is created to plump the skin with moisture as it repairs itself overnight. The anti-aging formula works to soften and smooth while diminishing fine lines and wrinkles and boosting firmness. While it’s powerful and effective, it’s still gentle enough for sensitive skin.

The Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream is crafted with colloidal oatmeal, a high-performance soothing ingredient that minimizes irritation and general discomfort. It works alongside a peptide blend that smooths fine lines for a more youthful look, as well as glutaline-in-tense, which firms the skin. Sodium hyaluronate also draws moisture to the skin and seals it in, while acacia decurrens flower wax conditions the skin.

We also love that this moisturizer has a clean formula, which is made without artificial fragrances, colorants, drying alcohols, parabens or phthalates. The dermatologist tested moisturizer is also vegan, cruelty-free and non-comedogenic.

As noted, many anti-aging night creams are made with retinol, a powerful yet aggressive ingredient that is known to cause irritation and dryness. For anyone who wants the effects of retinol without the side effects, we recommend seeking out formulas made with bakuchiol, which is considered to be retinol’s gentler plant-based alternative.

Bakuchiol is the star of this Herbivore sleeping mask. It works to soften lines and wrinkles while enhancing skin elasticity and firmness for a more youthful appearance. This natural ingredient works alongside a superfruit blend (which includes Kakadu plum and dragon fruit) that is packed with antioxidants. The blend defends the skin against free radicals while promoting a healthier skin barrier.

Additionally, this formula is enriched with hydrating sodium hyaluronate, which plumps the skin. The moisturizing sleep mask is also vegan and cruelty-free, and has a clean formula.

We can’t get enough of this splurge-worthy cream from Senté, a company dedicated to creating advanced formulas made with clinically proven technology. This deeply hydrating cream rejuvenates the complexion, helping to improve skin tone as it provides anti-aging benefits.

The Dermal Repair Cream is powered by a patented technology that smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while relieving redness for a youthful and more comfortable complexion. It’s joined by green tea extract, which helps defend the skin against the effects of free radicals while soothing inflammation. Vitamin E replenishes moisture levels while providing additional antioxidant protection.

This dermatologist tested moisturizer is hypoallergenic and cruelty-free, and made without parabens or fragrances. It’s also safe to use on sensitive skin, including skin prone to rosacea.

Anyone with sensitive, allergy-prone skin knows how difficult it can be to find effective formulas that don’t aggravate the complexion. Thankfully, La Roche-Posay has created this night moisturizer to be safe for even the most sensitive skin. It’s made without ingredients that may cause irritation (such as fragrances, parabens, drying alcohols and preservatives), and has been dermatologist and allergy tested.

This cream is made to soften, smooth and comfort the skin as you sleep. It’s formulated with neurosensine, a synthetic dipeptide that deeply soothes the skin, as well as vitamin E, which provides antioxidant benefits. The moisturizer also features thermal spring water from La Roche-Posay, France, which soothes as it nourishes the skin with minerals and trace elements.

In addition to these ingredients, this moisturizer features niacinamide, which restores the barrier and helps improve uneven skin tone. Shea butter and glycerin also work together to ensure the skin is left feeling soft and supple when you wake up.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly yet high-quality option, we suggest checking out this night cream from clean beauty brand Acure. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is made to plump the skin to smooth the appearance of wrinkles while simultaneously calming the complexion for a more comfortable feel.

The Ultra Hydrating Overnight Dream Cream is powered by melatonin, which provides antioxidant benefits and hemp seed oil, a moisturizing and soothing ingredient. It also contains shitake mushroom, which further works to promote skin comfort.

Additionally, this cream is powered by a range of nutrient-dense oils, including apricot kernel, avocado and sweet almond oils. They not only strengthen the skin, but work to boost moisture levels for a softer and healthier complexion.

This buttery luxury sleeping cream from Algenist is all you need to achieve glowy, supple skin by morning. The formula is packed with ingredients that plump the skin with moisture while also softening fine lines and wrinkles and improving texture.

The Genius Sleeping Collagen Moisturizer is made with a potent concentration of vegan collagen, which fortifies and conditions the skin to promote smoother texture. It’s joined by a patented acid derived from algae, which has been proven to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The formula is also infused with ceramides that support skin barrier function and boost moisture levels in the skin. They work alongside mary thistle, providing antioxidant benefits while firming the skin for a more youthful appearance.

Another one of our top recommendations for anyone looking for an anti-aging night moisturizer is the Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line-Correcting Overnight Cream from Philosophy. It’s designed to diminish the look of lines, while boosting moisture levels and improving overall skin tone.

This Philosophy moisturizer is powered by multiple forms of vitamin C that work to brighten the complexion while stimulating collagen production to reduce signs of aging. The antioxidant also protects against everyday stressors, keeping the skin radiant and youthful.

The creamy moisturizer is also made with hyaluronic acid, which boosts hydration levels for soft and supple skin. Peptides firm and reduce signs of aging, while Indian gentian extract soothes and provides antioxidant benefits.

If you’re looking for an organic, nature-powered skincare brand, it doesn’t get much better than Eminence – and this night cream is one of the company’s best products. It’s designed to stimulate renewal to rejuvenate the complexion. At the same time, it firms the skin as it moisturizes and repairs damage. The formula is cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain phthalates or parabens.

The star of this cream is antioxidant-rich blueberry extract, which tones the complexion as it tightens the pores. Nutrient-dense soy also helps soften the appearance of wrinkles.

Eminence’s night cream also contains shea butter, which repairs and moisturizes, and grape seed oil, which hydrates. Raspberry juice nourishes with vitamins, while an antioxidant complex enhances radiance while strengthening the skin.

For those after a radiant complexion, we recommend Youth to the People’s Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Night Mask. This unique product combines the idea of a night cream with an overnight mask, creating a hybrid formula that’s packed with skin-loving nutrients and superfoods that tackle dullness, texture and dryness. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, and has a clean formula.

This cream is made with THD ascorbate, a stable form of vitamin C that brightens the complexion and fights signs of aging. It works alongside hyaluronic acid and squalane, which weightlessly boost the skin’s hydration levels.

Like many other Youth to the People formulas, this moisturizer is also made with the company’s proprietary superberry blend. This blend is packed with rare antioxidant-rich berries that combat free radical damage while hydrating the skin.

For those willing to splurge for a high-performance product, we suggest checking out the Super Anti-Aging Face Cream from Dr. Barbara Sturm. The powerful formula works to diminish multiple signs of aging while strengthening and protecting the complexion.

This cream is formulated with marine plankton extract, an ingredient packed with minerals and antioxidants that fortify and defend the skin against free radical damage. This ingredient also smooths lines while helping to firm and tighten the complexion. It works alongside radiance-boosting meadow knotweed extract and antioxidant-rich purslane extract, which soothes and nourishes the skin.

Additionally, this moisturizer is packed with ingredients that enhance the barrier and boost moisture levels. This includes shea butter, squalane, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, panthenol, olive fruit, and avocado.

If you’d prefer to stick with a drugstore product, one of the absolute best options on the market is Cetaphil’s Rich Hydrating Night Cream. This simple, yet highly effective cream-based moisturizer is all you need to give dehydrated skin the support that it needs as you sleep.

The star ingredient in this formula is hyaluronic acid, which draws moisture to the skin and locks it in for 24-hour hydration. It’s joined by a complex of vitamins C and E, which defend the skin against environmental aggressors. Olive fruit oil further moisturizes as it nourishes the skin and supports barrier health.

This Cetaphil formula is hypoallergenic and made without fragrances or parabens. It’s dermatologist tested, and has been clinically proven to be gentle enough for sensitive skin.

This SkinCeuticals night cream is an ideal choice for anyone with normal to dry skin looking for a formula that will renew and refresh the complexion as it rehydrates for soft, glowing skin. It combines exfoliants with other ingredients that fight signs of aging, discoloration and texture as you sleep.

The Renew Overnight Dry formula features a 10% hydroxy acid blend, which includes malic, lactic, glycolic, citric and tartaric acids. All of these acids work together to chemically exfoliate the skin, clearing away dead skin cells and debris. This process improves uneven texture and tone, and also softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The formula is also infused with botanical extracts, including rose oil, aloe and chamomile. These extracts soothe for a more comfortable complexion, and also work to nourish the skin.

We’re big fans of clean beauty brand Farmacy’s 10% Niacinamide Night Mask, which can be used as a moisturizer (or on top of another night moisturizer for those with particularly dry skin). It’s a great option for anyone looking to tackle enlarged pores, texture and uneven skin tone. The formula is also vegan and cruelty-free, and made without parabens, phthalates or synthetic fragrances.

This moisturizer is powered by a 10% concentration of niacinamide, which refines the pores and balances oil production, promoting a more even skin tone. It’s joined by a 3% concentration of panthenol, which enhances skin barrier function.

The Farmacy formula also contains beta-glucan to soothe and defend the complexion against irritation. Antioxidant-rich blueberry seed oil also boosts suppleness as it protects against free radicals.

If you’re interested in adding retinol to your routine, this Paula’s Choice night cream is a great product to try out. It contains a low 0.01% concentration of retinol, ensuring you get the ingredient’s benefits with a minimal risk of experiencing dryness or irritation. The retinol softens fine lines and wrinkles by enhancing firmness and elasticity and improving uneven skin tone.

In addition to retinol, this vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free formula is crafted with an antioxidant blend, which includes licorice and green tea extracts. This blend nourishes as it protects the skin against free radicals that can contribute to signs of aging.

The formula also contains ingredients that calm and moisturize the skin while improving barrier health. This includes ceramide, jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Anyone dealing with stubborn dark spots can benefit from adding this REN night cream to their routine. The deeply hydrating cream is designed to lighten discoloration and brighten the overall complexion for radiant and even skin tone. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and has a clean formula.

This glow-boosting night cream is crafted with an encapsulated algae complex, which works to reduce the appearance of pigmentation. At the same time, phytoglycogen helps smooth the skin and enhance overall radiance.

The Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream is also made with ingredients that support barrier health and plump the skin with moisture. This includes glycerin, jojoba seed oil and squalane.

This IT Cosmetics cream is another one of the best night face moisturizers for anyone looking to target signs of aging for a more youthful complexion. It has a gentle, super nurturing formula that plumps the skin and supports barrier health to help you achieve the best results without causing irritation. It also has a lavender scent that calms the mind as you drift off to sleep.

This paraben-free and phthalate-free cream is made with ceramides that improve barrier function and seal moisture into the skin. It also features hyaluronic acid, which attracts moisture to soften the skin and plump fine lines and wrinkles for a younger appearance. Adenosine also nourishes as it boosts hydration levels so the skin stays supple and soft all day.

Our final pick is this deeply hydrating cream from the luxury brand Perricone MD. It has a rich, balm-like cream formula that’s packed with ingredients that tackle dehydration, dullness and multiple signs of aging to help you achieve your most radiant skin yet. The formula is also vegan and cruelty-free, and is made without parabens, phthalates or fragrances.

This cream is powered by peptides and vitamin C, which work in tandem to smooth lines and improve firmness and elasticity. The vitamin C also brightens the complexion while providing antioxidant benefits.

Additionally, the formula contains a vegetable triglyceride complex that features jojoba, olive and soybean oils. The complex deeply hydrates as it enhances barrier function, ensuring the skin can retain moisture in the long-term.

